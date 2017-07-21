READER POLL: Would You Support Trump Pardoning Himself?
A report in the Washington Post, based on anonymous sources (natch), suggests that Trump is looking into pardons, including even a pardon of himself:
Some of President Trump’s lawyers are exploring ways to limit or undercut special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia investigation, building a case against what they allege are his conflicts of interest and discussing the president’s authority to grant pardons, according to people familiar with the effort.
Trump has asked his advisers about his power to pardon aides, family members and even himself in connection with the probe, according to one of those people. A second person said Trump’s lawyers have been discussing the president’s pardoning powers among themselves.
Reports based on anonymous sources are not to be taken at face value until corroborated. But it made me wonder:
If President Trump pardoned himself, would you support that action?
HELL NO! HE’LL GO!Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/21/2017 @ 8:15 am
He can pardon anyone but his craven self.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/21/2017 @ 8:16 am
I’d be very interested in hearing why someone voted yes to this question…Craig (cd2f82) — 7/21/2017 @ 8:25 am
Good piece..
http://crooksandliars.com/2017/04/presidential-pardons-age-orangeBen burn (b3d5ab) — 7/21/2017 @ 8:25 am
Trump just emptied his AK-47 on constituents!
“So?”Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/21/2017 @ 8:27 am
i don’t trust washington post fake news propaganda sluts and their anonymous sourceshappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/21/2017 @ 8:29 am
Trump eats a live baby!
“Look how far *not* eating live babies got Bush, McCain and Romney – pass the ketchup!”Dave (711345) — 7/21/2017 @ 8:30 am
Um, you left out a kind of important component of the question: FOR WHAT?
For some made up, BS Scooty Libby-esque charge? Maybe. For a real crime, like colluding with the Russians to hack the Democrats? No.A.S. (23bc66) — 7/21/2017 @ 8:30 am
Trump shared his ‘Football’s password w/Pootie then they enjoyed a candlelight dinner..
“ANNNNND..?”Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/21/2017 @ 8:34 am
Trump dosen’t need a pardon, winning the presidency is only a criminal offense in the anti-American eyes of our hate-filled establishment media and their violent knuckle dragging leftist brownshirts.ropelight (a7d89c) — 7/21/2017 @ 8:35 am
And … for WHAT?
Better would be to order the AG to fire Mueller for illegally expanding his investigation into a fishing expedition. Spin: “Having been unable to find any wrongdoing in what he was appointed to investigate, he decided to widen the probe in hopes of finding something. I’m not going to allow this crap.”Kevin M (752a26) — 7/21/2017 @ 8:38 am
It would be in his interest to leave it as open-ended as possible, like Ford’s pardon of Nixon:
Instead of his inauguration day, Trump’s would probably need to go back to his date of birth to be sure he was in the clear…Dave (711345) — 7/21/2017 @ 8:38 am
ie: knuckle dragging brownshirts – two of which are actively displaying their self-loathing projections on this very thread.ropelight (a7d89c) — 7/21/2017 @ 8:42 am
ropelight has a ceiling on tolerance for criminals Republican. I’d like to know how much it takes.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/21/2017 @ 8:42 am
Don Jr. confessed a couple weeks ago. Try to keep up.Dave (711345) — 7/21/2017 @ 8:44 am
Yes, absolutely. Because a pardon does not prevent impeachment, and in order for the pardon to have effect he would need to admit to the crimes, and that admission would be enough to impeach him.
And whichever WaPo reporter came up with this, his sources must have the initials THC, PCP or LSD. It’s too wild a fantasy for Daniels, Walker or Smirnoff.nk (dbc370) — 7/21/2017 @ 8:46 am
Ardillas loose
https://audioboom.com/posts/6127641-devin-nunes-advances-the-unmasking-investigation-despite-democratic-stalling-thadmccotter-marykisselnarciso (d1f714) — 7/21/2017 @ 8:47 am
I have voted “Yes”.
1) The charges made,against Trump are about that level of seriousness. That or they went over the top so soon that I lost any patience beforemthey got to some substance.
2) I voted for Trup because he would be entertaining. Think how entertaing it would be to watch the Usual Suspects losemtheir flaming minds after he pardoned himself.
3) If we actually has that authority (which I doubt) Imsuspect it’s,something the Left handed of O’jug-ears, in which casemit would serve,them right.C. S. P. Schofield (99bd37) — 7/21/2017 @ 8:48 am
A pardon is an admission of guilt. Better to fire Mueller for conflict of interest and letting his new organization leak.Ingot (9e6ea2) — 7/21/2017 @ 8:49 am
There is little accountability for white collar crime. Especially Executive malfeasance, bribery and corruption. It’s like too many parking tickets..slap on the wrist..YOURE FIRED! No orange jumpsuit. It’s too traumatic for Americans to see the Presidunce behind bars.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/21/2017 @ 8:55 am
I do think the better thing to do would be to take Mueller out of the headlines by prosecuting Hillary. Whatever deal was made with Obama the night of the election, (“Sorry to keep you waiting, folks, complicated business,”) has been abrogated.Ingot (f05ab0) — 7/21/2017 @ 8:57 am
WowDustin (ba94b2) — 7/21/2017 @ 8:57 am
I voted for “pardon”.
And the House/Senate can always Impeach/Convict for removal (before or after the pardon).
Governor and Presidential Pardons (and commuting sentences, etc.) are highly political (and, can be, corrupt) and short circuit the entire criminal justice/parole system. I would support ending Pardoning. And if “The People” still believe that a method for bypassing judgments, then let the Gov/Pres have the ability to nominal a trial by jury (or similar) through the normal court system where politics/compassion could be raised (or similar non-imperial methods of pardon).
In the end, I don’t trust any of the un-sourced news. The mainstream news folks have been proven wrong many times with these nebulous sources.
Just waiting for for actual information/actions and not following TMZ type news.BfC (5517e8) — 7/21/2017 @ 8:57 am
Why would anyone waste any time in contemplation of any thing regarding Trump, “reported” by the Washington Post?Phu Bai Phat (f35c80) — 7/21/2017 @ 8:58 am
What is the correct response to the dirty pool we are witnessing? The constitution is being undermined, without compunction or shame, by an assortment of zealots who demonstrate utter contempt for the voting public and the rule of law. It’s sickening – and frightening – especially since the nation’s top law enforcement agency and agents are playing leading roles. Who can argue with the use of constitutionally ordained presidential powers to counter unconstitutional over-reach?
Yes. Absolutely, yes. Do what needs to be done.
I like your response Kevin M.ThOR (c9324e) — 7/21/2017 @ 8:59 am
Turnabout is fair..
“Trump, embracing the spirit of the “LOCK HER UP” mob chants at his rallies, threatened: “If I win I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation – there has never been so many lies and so much deception,” he threatened.
He needs Tank TimeBen burn (b3d5ab) — 7/21/2017 @ 9:01 am
Jeff Sessions has to go! As long as he remains AG, the DoJ’s hands are tied, no indictments touching on treacherous conspiracies to remove an elected president from office can proceed to prosecution.
And, as every loyal American knows, or should know, those indictments are long over due: justice delayed is justice denied.ropelight (a7d89c) — 7/21/2017 @ 9:06 am
Pattericos potty-shaming on the last poll worked on the rhinohides..bringing his estimate of Doomwankers down to 60% from 80.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/21/2017 @ 9:07 am
Mueller ‘demands’ without subpoena?
Wtf?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/21/2017 @ 9:09 am
Gawd. Spicer resigns..now it’s Huckabeast 24/7Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/21/2017 @ 9:11 am
He doesn’t get to beg our pardon. He promised us a rose garden!Tillman (a95660) — 7/21/2017 @ 9:11 am
That is correct, Ben. In this age of body positivity (the “great personality” of the 21st century), Huck-Sand has a vice-grip on that gig for the forseeable future.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 7/21/2017 @ 9:16 am
She’s reason enough to hate the amiable Evangelical sperm donor.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/21/2017 @ 9:18 am
Why would anyone waste any time in contemplation of any thing regarding Trump, “reported” by the Washington Post?
True, very true, and this is even below their usual level of twatwaffling mendouchiousness.nk (dbc370) — 7/21/2017 @ 9:24 am
Pardon me. If it makes people go bat crap crazy, by all means pardon everybody.mg (31009b) — 7/21/2017 @ 9:24 am
Mendouchious twatwaffling?nk (dbc370) — 7/21/2017 @ 9:26 am
hucky huck has proven herself to be capable and adroithappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/21/2017 @ 9:29 am
WAPO? CNN?
How about Runes or petroglyphs?
Ok, then Fox, Breibart and Alex JonesBen burn (b3d5ab) — 7/21/2017 @ 9:29 am
Let’s hope Spicer sings like a canary…Dave (711345) — 7/21/2017 @ 9:35 am
Townhall reporting that Spicer’s resignation was in protest over the hiring of Scaramucchi as WH Communications Director.
They say Reince is royally pissed about it too.
Between them, those two must know where at least a few of the bodies are buried, so stay tuned…Dave (711345) — 7/21/2017 @ 9:42 am
AP fake news propaganda slut Julie Pace says it’s all good in the hoodhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/21/2017 @ 9:52 am
It seems they are pulling a delay/mcdonnell/ Stevens play.
Looking around I see that Wilmer hale has a,lot of business with Qatar which in turn has a lot of activity in Syria Libya and yemen, not to mention northern eurabianarciso (d1f714) — 7/21/2017 @ 9:55 am
I’m willing to cut a deal here: he can pardon whomever the hell he wants in his Administration, but in return he agrees not to run for reelection in 2020 and to vex us no longer evermore. If he decides to pardon himself too, he has to immediately resign.JVW (42615e) — 7/21/2017 @ 9:57 am
https://mobile.twitter.com/batchelorshow/status/888286547115515904narciso (d1f714) — 7/21/2017 @ 9:59 am
READER POLL: Would You Support Trump Pardoning Himself?
Let’s ask Spicer. Oh, wait– what’s with the parachute, Sean?
Aufviedesein Hess. Willkomen Gobbels!
“Willkommen, bienvenue, welcome… Im Cabaret, au Cabaret, to Cabaret!” – The Master Of Ceremonies [Joel Grey] ‘Cabaret’ 1972
___________
Today’s Beldar the Bitter ‘Watergate, Watergate, Watergate’ Words of Wonder:
“Well, one hell of a lot of people don’t give one goddamn about this issue of suppression of the press, and so forth.” – President Nixon discussing pressuring media outlets covering Watergate with John Dean, secret White House Oval Office tapes, February 28, 1973DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:00 am
It wouldn’t surprise me if it turns out that Reince has been leaking to the #NeverTrumpers all along, who of course immediately inform the media’s most vicious guttersnipes.
I’ve never thought Reince had the intestinal fortitude to stand up to the Old Dragons running the GOP establishment. They oppose the upstart Trump Administration every bit as much as the pinko Dems and their dirty rotten commie rat fellow travelers.ropelight (a7d89c) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:05 am
Has Donald EVAH! been held accountable, financially or otherwise?
Is age 70 too late?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:06 am
It’s the same crew handing out the fruity pebbles to mensch.narciso (d1f714) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:06 am
DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:00 am
“We created an echo chamber. They [the allegedly independent experts of the Iran deal] were saying things that validated what we had given them to say.” — Ben Rhodes, New York Magazine, May 2016.JVW (42615e) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:07 am
The Ledger is all black. Can he steal the $10b in time?
https://www.wired.com/story/trump-2020-campaign-moneyBen burn (b3d5ab) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:10 am
Trump pardoning his election team, on general principal, would further shatter the shattered. As Ms. Stewart says “that’s a good thing”.gbear (c97ba2) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:13 am
So what is the solution to a sham charge
http://www.hoover.org/research/americas-media-meltdownnarciso (d1f714) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:14 am
I like John Hinderaker’s take.ThOR (c9324e) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:28 am
I’m eager to see if #NeverTrumpers are more interested in indulging their hate or standing up for the rule of law. I can guess.ThOR (c9324e) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:32 am
Thor, that article is terrible.
Hinderaker admits the people who made that $20 million payment also set up the meeting with the Russians regarding using Hillary’s emails to impact the 2016 election. That’s not “nothing.” The sale of the house is also a transparent payoff.
Hinderaker says he deserves no credibility even though Mueller is one of the most respected law enforcement investigators in the country, with a stellar reputation. Hinderaker can’t name any misconduct Mueller has committed. He’s mad that Trump is crying Uncle over the most basic step of investigating a serious crime (follow the money).
And now Trump is testing the waters on a pardon. You know who doesn’t need a pardon? Innocent people. Pardons are for the guilty. Trump has a history of doing wrong, making close deals with the mafia, hurting the weak, and escaping accountability with lawfare, bankruptcy, lies. Now he’s considering pardoning himself? What a national embarrassment.
Powerlineblog, like Aceofspades, is too desperate to lift up a criminal operation. They put the country behind the party, and they have the reputation they deserve.Dustin (ba94b2) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:43 am
You sound like the hater to me. Why do you keep up this bizarre rant at these ‘nevertrumpers’? Do they live in your closet? Under your bed at night? Mueller’s authority to follow the money in this investigation is wholly lawful. Trump’s effort to obstruct him are probably not.
At the end of the day, Trump did this to himself, and the accountability for his behavior has nothing to do with ‘nevertrumpers’. Stop projecting. Trump’s critics simply believe no one is above the law. That’s not hate.Dustin (ba94b2) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:45 am
So many octopussy tentacles, so do little time.
http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/nation-world/national/article162789803.htmlBen burn (b3d5ab) — 7/21/2017 @ 10:59 am
You sound like the hater to me.
omg you are so summer bummer
Mr. Trump is awesome!
He’s a good man. I can’t even imagine where we’d be if that maladroit harvardtrash bozo Ted Cruz had won. Probably knee-deep in 5 wars and sick of looking at his butt-ugly face.happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/21/2017 @ 11:02 am
The more appropriate question is:
Should Pence pardon Trump?AZ Bob (f7a491) — 7/21/2017 @ 11:02 am
The Supreme Court had a ruling years ago that accepting a pardon is an admission of guilt. Obviously attempting to give yourself one, whether you go through with it or not, is also an admission of guilt. Otherwise, Trump would have confidence he would be vindicated in a court of law, like the rest of America’s citizens who disagree with their charges.
Time for the GOP to say enough.
Ben, interesting link. Trump’s association with American and eastern european crime families is one of the major reasons I predicted he had no shot of beating Hillary. I did not predict he could actually leverage those connections into tampering with our election. Before Trump’s fans get angry that I’m pointing this fact out: Trump already admitted he did it. That’s what a pardon means. He’s guilty.Dustin (ba94b2) — 7/21/2017 @ 11:05 am
Yes, I think that would be much more appropriate and it would be better for the country. And our nation would be so much better off with Pence in charge. Pence might even begin appointing his government and working to pass legislation, make deals across groups of Senators, etc. Long past time.Dustin (ba94b2) — 7/21/2017 @ 11:06 am
Should Pence? Ya think?
If his purity buns are toast…should Ryan? Pecking order of co-conspirators drips down to McTurtle…whos next?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/21/2017 @ 11:11 am