READER POLL: Would You Support Trump Pardoning Himself?

A report in the Washington Post, based on anonymous sources (natch), suggests that Trump is looking into pardons, including even a pardon of himself:

Some of President Trump’s lawyers are exploring ways to limit or undercut special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia investigation, building a case against what they allege are his conflicts of interest and discussing the president’s authority to grant pardons, according to people familiar with the effort. Trump has asked his advisers about his power to pardon aides, family members and even himself in connection with the probe, according to one of those people. A second person said Trump’s lawyers have been discussing the president’s pardoning powers among themselves.

Reports based on anonymous sources are not to be taken at face value until corroborated. But it made me wonder:

If President Trump pardoned himself, would you support that action?

Would you support President Trump pardoning himself? Yes No create surveys

[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]