O.J. Simpson Granted Parole
This after serving nine years of a nine-to-33 year sentence:
Simpson, convicted of robbery and kidnapping, was granted parole Thursday — a unanimous vote by the four-member Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners reported instantly by national and international media. He could be free as soon as Oct. 1.
His release, too, is unlikely to go unnoticed. The moment Simpson received his fourth and final vote from the Nevada Board of Parole recommending release, he dropped his head, as if to give a quiet cheer of celebration to himself, before responding, “Thank you.”
Simpson was also asked what he thought life outside might be like:
The former USC and NFL star running back shrugged it off like a tackler who had taken a bad angle on him. “I’ve been recognized since I was 19,” he said. “I’ve dealt with it my whole life.”
Simpson told the board he wanted to be with his family after missing birthdays and graduations. When it was suggested he might have a webcast or blog once he’s out, he shook his head. Not interested.
That’s probably a good thing because some in the entertainment industry have already explained why they don’t think he should work in Hollywood again:
Giving Simpson a slick reality show or some other lucrative vehicle that allows him to make money while rehabilitating his image would be one more example of the media — more specifically, the entertainment industry — getting it wrong. Making O.J. the center of a new story and telling it from his point of view would, inevitably, make him sympathetic to some. Point of view is a powerful tool, and storytellers taking up O.J.’s cause, whatever the environment, would not hard-pressed to resist a redemption narrative. But that tendency would have the unfortunate effect of minimize and possibly even de-legitimize those who think his troubled past — which was not, as he claimed at the hearing, free of violence — is problematic in the extreme.
America loves second chances, but this one has far too many queasy elements to make it work.
It’s just as well. Simpson would then have time to pursue the real killer of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman.
In reading about today’s hearing, I was struck by how many people, along with myself, remember exactly where they were in 1994 as they watched a bizarre drama unfold on television with O.J. Simpson in the backseat of a white Ford Bronco and the driver leading the police on a nearly 50 mile chase from Orange County to Los Angeles.
I remember all the people cheering him on, as if he was doing something heroic.Dana (023079) — 7/20/2017 @ 8:01 pm
Meanwhile, back in the real world …
Jamel Dunn, 32, a handicapped father of 2, drowned on July 9 in Cocoa, Fla, a coastal city east of Orlando. Several teenagers, aged 14 to 16, filmed the incident as they laughed and mocked Dunn, then posted the video to social media. The video, which police called “extremely disturbing,” was found by detectives and handed over to Brevard County State Attorney’s Office, which recently released it to Florida Today.
“He started to struggle and scream for help and they just laughed. They didn’t call the police. They just laughed the whole time. He was just screaming … for someone to help him,” Yvonne Martinez, spokeswoman for the Cocoa Police Department, told the paper, which posted only audio of the incident. Both the police department and attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
But that tendency would have the unfortunate effect of minimize and possibly even de-legitimize those who think his troubled past — which was not, as he claimed at the hearing, free of violence — is problematic in the extreme.
there’s a sentence for youhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/20/2017 @ 8:06 pm
Turned off the radio today and ESPN. How can anyone care one iota about this tool?
On the evening he did his Bronco run, I saw the chase on TV. Figuring it would end bloody, I put the dogs and the pole in the truck and went fishing. I just don’t get the fascination.harkin (13f927) — 7/20/2017 @ 8:12 pm
He doesn’t need a reality show or anything else. The tabloids and entertainment media will do it all for him.
CNN this morning was breathlessly counting down the minutes until they could start broadcasting the hearing, as if that was the only news worth talking about. (I suppose it was, but not for the reason CNN would give.). Need to keep that ad revenue up, and if Donny Jr can’t do it, OJ will.kishnevi (050eae) — 7/20/2017 @ 8:14 pm
I do not remember where I was or what I was doing, but it was probably more important to me than OJ’s self-pity tour.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/20/2017 @ 8:14 pm
Harkin, for once I am in total agreement with you.kishnevi (050eae) — 7/20/2017 @ 8:15 pm
Kevin M.,
It’s only a paywall if you’ve already read 10 free articles this month.
It’s a devastating and infuriating story, and the cold, dead hearts of these teenagers Tells us exactly what kind of “adults” they will become.Dana (023079) — 7/20/2017 @ 8:16 pm
The same people who cheered him on during the chase are the same people who believed him innocent, and likely cheering today. The whole chase thing was a big deal in L.A., if not a bit surreal.Dana (023079) — 7/20/2017 @ 8:19 pm
On the evening he did his Bronco run, I saw the chase on TV. Figuring it would end bloody, I put the dogs and the pole in the truck and went fishing. I just don’t get the fascination.
Can you imagine what the world would be like if he had taken his own life with that loaded gun he allegedly had in the car? Would race relations in America be slightly better? Would our fascination with celebrity be any less today? Would some other juicy storing mixing power, sex, race, and murder have taken center stage instead? Would David Hasselhoff have become a major singing star in this country and might we have a different President today?JVW (42615e) — 7/20/2017 @ 8:26 pm
Several teenagers, aged 14 to 16, filmed the incident as they laughed and mocked Dunn, then posted the video to social media.
I’m going to go out on a limb here and guess that few, if any, of the teenagers involved in this situation live in two-parent homes.JVW (42615e) — 7/20/2017 @ 8:28 pm
http://www.oregonlive.com/pacific-northwest-news/index.ssf/2017/07/parents_with_intellectual_disa.html
Going to be even more fun once the State gets to decide life and death. The State stole their children. Will they put them to death next?NJRob (ea8fed) — 7/20/2017 @ 8:52 pm
JVW,
Sadly, I doubt you’re far off the mark. From the article:Dana (023079) — 7/20/2017 @ 8:54 pm
I wish I had the luxury of fishing that afternoon in 1994…I had to travel up then down Stony Island Ave to Hyde Park in Chicago to pick up my sister from her school after her 8th grade class returned from its class trip. I was seeing all these black people glued to TV’s and I was hoping like hell OJ wasn’t shot by a non black police or sheriff. I was glad to get home and see him surrender.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 7/20/2017 @ 9:03 pm