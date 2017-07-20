Bloomberg Report: Mueller Expanding Probe to Trump Business Transactions
Bloomberg released this article this morning:
The U.S. special counsel investigating possible ties between the Donald Trump campaign and Russia in last year’s election is examining a broad range of transactions involving Trump’s businesses as well as those of his associates, according to a person familiar with the probe.
The president told the New York Times on Wednesday that any digging into matters beyond Russia would be out of bounds. Trump’s businesses have involved Russians for years, making the boundaries fuzzy so Special Counsel Robert Mueller appears to be taking a wide-angle approach to his two-month-old probe.
FBI investigators and others are looking at Russian purchases of apartments in Trump buildings, Trump’s involvement in a controversial SoHo development with Russian associates, the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow and Trump’s sale of a Florida mansion to a Russian oligarch in 2008, the person said.
With Trump’s warning that such an investigation would be out of bounds, the speculation that Trump may fire Mueller is bound to explode today.
Consider this your routine warning that a report based on “a person familiar with the probe” is worth nothing until corroborated by something more tangible.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Trump should instruct AG Sessions to “Fire the SOB, and the dirty dog who appointed him.”
If Sessions quibbles then fire him too.ropelight (a7d89c) — 7/20/2017 @ 9:41 am
Bloomberg is rather late. I have seen Lefties abuzz with this for a couple of weeks, based on the lawyers Mueller hired (at least some of whom apparently have expertise in financial crime).kishnevi (bb03e6) — 7/20/2017 @ 9:45 am
Mueller’s a deeply corrupt person who’s in service to a palpably anti-American agenda.
And it’s bad for America.
But I’ve found i’m really more curious than fearful to see just how much of an ass of himself this sleazy fbi turd is going to make.
If the deep state trash want them a lovely little coup, oh yes yes yes let’s get this party started.
The roof
The roof
The roof, it is on firehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/20/2017 @ 9:46 am
Trump’s behavior with his tax returns made it pretty clear to most Americans he’s hiding something really bad. Broke his own clear cut promise about it, not that this is a surprise for Trump.
Guess what: when you’re the leader of the free world, you come under scrutiny. You’re accountable for your private decisions. If he can’t take the heat, I would be pretty happy to upgrade to President Pence.Dustin (ba94b2) — 7/20/2017 @ 9:47 am
I was listening to program on XM radio last night while driving, and I’m not sure who the speaker was, but on Anderson Cooper’s program, talking about this issue, the comment was made “Trump is an outsider, and he’s opposed by most of the Washington insiders of both parties. He’ll never be an insider in DC, and this battle is never going to stop while he remains in office.”
I think that is 100% true, and I think it has been true since he marched through the GOP field of candidates knocking them aside one by one.
And I think its one of the reasons he was able to win notwithstanding his many personal and political flaws.
I fully expect he is going to fire Mueller. Sessions is not going anywhere because the Senate confirmation process over any successor would be impossible. He’s going to direct Rosenstein to fire him, and if Rosenstein doesn’t do so, I think Trump will simply fire Mueller himself.
I agree with the view that the President is not bound by DOJ policies that say only the Dep. AG can fire a Special Prosecutor. In fact, as Andy McCarthy points out, Rosenstein likely violated the policy when he appointed Mueller, and Trump might not even give him the opportunity to fix his own mistake.
What I suggested Trump could do is to leave Mueller in place, but direct DOJ and FBI to dramatically limit his resources. Nothing in the Special Counsel regulations says that he’s entitled to unlimited resources, unlimited time, and unlimited staffing.
I don’t care who the target is, and I don’t care how dirty the target may be, the US Justice system does not normally allow an “Inspector Javert” kind of pursuit.
IMO, the DC establishment’s pursuit of Trump has rapidly devolved into such an exercise.shipwreckedcrew (d3e242) — 7/20/2017 @ 9:47 am
the US Justice system does not normally allow an “Inspector Javert” kind of pursuit
it’s been interesting to see how so many nevertrump are so rabidly eager for this to become the new normal
it’s of a piece with our fascist corrupt Attorney General’s unseemly lust for asset forfeiture
these are dark times indeed
And President Trump – he has to hold the torch of liberty high high high as he can.
That we do not lose our way in the darkness.happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/20/2017 @ 9:56 am
but most Americans actually do care if the president is dirty. And he’s exhausted all political capital tweeting about his own scandals, before he ever got started.
Trump’s impressive primary victory came at the cost of actually being an effective president. Why would anyone help him now? Why should anyone help him?
Inspector Javert pursued the innocent. Trump is not innocent. No one seriously thinks Trump is freaking out about the scope of Mueller’s investigation without something to hide. Trump’s financial ties with Russia are the entire point of this election corruption investigation. It would be ridiculous for investigators not to look into it.Dustin (ba94b2) — 7/20/2017 @ 10:00 am
Trumps FICO score must be in double digits with US banks. It’s a hardship getting funding for his pipedream so don’t blame him for the Russian VIG at our expense.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/20/2017 @ 10:01 am
How on earth is Trump supposed to succeed when you guys stab eachother in the back like this? All Sessions did was admit he needed to recuse himself. He was one of the only reasons Trump had any credibility on immigration. You guys treat him like he’s a nazi now, and he’s done nothing except not get involved with something he can’t ethically get involved with.
Who is the next long time Trump ally to get the Sessions treatment? It makes me question the judgment of anyone in this entire administration.Dustin (ba94b2) — 7/20/2017 @ 10:02 am
But Trump’s finances are outside the AOR of Mueller’s investigation, aren’t they?kishnevi (bb03e6) — 7/20/2017 @ 10:04 am
Really, the best thing is to get all the Trump dirt out as early as possible, so the GOP can go and impeach him. Otherwise, we have long years of more of this garbage and operatic self-delusion by the people who just support the guy because…Hillary or CNN or the failing New York Times or something.Appalled (96665e) — 7/20/2017 @ 10:08 am
At this point it’s a fishing expedition. Fire him.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/20/2017 @ 10:10 am
Seems like they would be the entire point of it. Seems to me that Trump may have colluded with Russia to get elected for financial reasons, right? I can’t see how to investigate a guy like Trump for any conspiracy effort without knowing how much he paid or was paid, and by whom, and for what.
Let’s just get this out in the open and work through it. Sunlight is the best disinfectant. If that’s not good for Trump, then Trump’s not suitable for a position of public trust.Dustin (ba94b2) — 7/20/2017 @ 10:12 am
Jeff Sessions is an amoral asset forfeiture nazi yes yes yes.
And a cowardly nazi too.
He broke the law by allowing our real attorney general Rod Rosenstein to appoint an illegal special counsel in contravention of statute.
And he did this because he is a weak and easily bullied loser.happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/20/2017 @ 10:12 am
Trying to overthrow the legitimately elected president. Amazing. And some on here cheer.NJRob (7f4bec) — 7/20/2017 @ 10:14 am
Meanwhile fusion gps was previously involved in a grapevine campaign against a gulf Prince by his brothernarciso (d1f714) — 7/20/2017 @ 10:18 am
Trying to overthrow
Hyperventilation does not give you extra credibility.
If that phrase is accurate now, then it would be equally accurate to say that the GOP tried for eight years to overthrow legitimately elected president Obama.kishnevi (bb03e6) — 7/20/2017 @ 10:19 am
Wittes thinks Sessions should resign out of respect. If he respected himself he wouldn’t wear that dumb-ass hat.
“>The President’s rebuke comes in a lengthy interview with the New York Times yesterday, and it reaches everyone from the attorney general to staff attorneys hired by Robert Mueller—whose investigation he pointedly did not promise not to terminate. His complaint? They’re all, in different ways, not serving him. And serving him, he makes clear, is their real job.
It’s a chilling interview—chilling because of the portrait it paints of presidential paranoia, chilling for its monomaniacal view of the relationship between the president and law enforcement, and chilling for what it says about Trump’s potential readiness to interfere with the Mueller investigation.
If Attorney General Jeff Sessions does not resign this morning, it will reflect nothing more or less than a lack of self respect on his part—a willingness to hold office even with the overt disdain of the President of the United States, at whose pleasure he serves, nakedly on the record.
“Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/20/2017 @ 10:22 am
kishnevi,
the GOP didn’t make up lies about Obama and constantly say they were going to impeach him and remove him from office.
Try again.NJRob (7f4bec) — 7/20/2017 @ 10:22 am
Sessions is not going to resign. Its the job he has long wanted. He understands why Trump is unhappy, based on the way things have played out, and he understands the role his recusal played in allowing things to turn out that way.
But Sessions can remain in place, continue to run DOJ, and allow Trump and his outside counsel to decide the best way to handle Mueller legally and politically.
The problem with Sessions resigning is the issue of getting a replacement confirmed. It would be almost impossible in the current political climate, and one more battle the WH doesn’t need.shipwreckedcrew (d3e242) — 7/20/2017 @ 10:26 am
A systemic criminal investigation into a billionaire looks at his finances. This is common sense. You will not find someone who isn’t a partisan Republican or a Trump fan who doesn’t understand this. It’s just common sense.
They are looking into Russian purchases of Trump properties. They are looking into that mansion that Trump sold for far, far more than it was worth, which the buyer then sold for far less than he paid for it. Apparent payoffs. How could someone investigate Trump’s collusion with Russia without looking into those aspects? It would be a sham to skip.
You gotta love that denial. He’s not mad you’d think he’s a groper so much as he wouldn’t grope that woman because she’s ugly. A ‘no comment’ would have worked better, but now we all have even more insight into who he is.
Similarly, demanding Trump fire the guy investigating this suspicious stuff is worse than just letting him finish and offering a ‘no comment’. Firing Mueller would pour fuel on the fire. It would compound the scandal. It would be a truly desperate move.Dustin (ba94b2) — 7/20/2017 @ 10:30 am
GOP: Don’t follow the money. If you follow the money you’re on a crazed fishing expedition.Dustin (ba94b2) — 7/20/2017 @ 10:31 am
Seattle Times
Why did a Russian oligarch pay now-President Donald Trump $95 million for his Palm Beach mansion?
Almost a decade later, the answer is less clear than it was at the time of the sale, the highest price paid for a Palm Beach home.
In 2008, Dmitry Rybolovlev bought the Palm Beach mansion owned by Trump for $13 million more than the most expensive Palm Beach mansion sale up to that moment. It’s been almost a decade since the sale, but the transaction is newsworthy again as new questions surround contacts between members of Trump’s administration and Russian government officials.
Last week, a Rybolovlev spokesman said his client, who made his fortune in fertilizer potash, purchased the former mansion at 515 N. County Road for his family’s trust.
“The property was acquired for investment purposes by the Rybolovlev family trust, as was clearly stated at the time of the purchase in 2008,” according to Brian Cattell, a New York-based spokesman for Rybolovlev.
But this is not what Rybolovlev’s representatives said in 2008, when Rybolovlev purchased the 62,000-square-foot mansion formerly known as Maison de L’Amitie, or House of Friendship.
In 2008, Rybolovlev characterized the purchase as a company investment: “This acquisition is simply an investment in real estate by one of the companies in which I have an interest,” Rybolovlev said at the time through a spokesman for Uralkali, the fertilizer company he previously owned.
Rybolovlev added that he didn’t plan to live in the United States.
Nonetheless, he went ahead and paid an exceptionally high, $50 million premium to Trump, then a real estate tycoon and reality TV host, for a property he never sought to live in, not even on a part-time basis.
It was a Rybolovlev entity, County Road Property LLC, that bought the property. Its ownership subsequently was transferred to a trust.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/20/2017 @ 10:36 am
if there’s no crime to investigate then corrupt fbi trashturd Robert Mueller and his ever-growing cadre of harvardtrash hillary donors are just playing Stasi
it’s so obscene, but pretty much what we’ve come to expect from the deeply fascist riling class trash what fancy themselves our bettershappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/20/2017 @ 10:36 am
ugh *ruling* class i meanhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/20/2017 @ 10:36 am
Oh you seem to forget how hysterical Trump in particular was about Obama.
&
&
&
Trump didn’t have “people” looking at Obama’s birth certificate showing he was born in Kenya. He lied about that. Trump dished it out. Now he can take something a lot more reasonable. Mueller is just following the money, and Trump’s only way out may be to be the president who fires every cop who investigates him. He may be the crisis, the president who puts himself above the law, that brings our nation to a new page in history.Dustin (ba94b2) — 7/20/2017 @ 10:37 am
Don’t get dizzy from the news, but Trump donated to Hillary.Dustin (ba94b2) — 7/20/2017 @ 10:38 am