This Means WAR: The ObamaCare Betrayal by Senators Capito and Murkowski Can Never Be Forgotten or Forgiven
As I mentioned yesterday, I am astounded that so many people want to blame the GOP’s failure to repeal ObamaCare on those who are least to blame: folks like Rand Paul and Mike Lee. As I said, the real villains are the people who voted for the ObamaCare (partial) repeal bill in 2015 — but oppose it today.
Well, Mitch McConnell will soon call for a vote on a reanimated version of that same bill. And now we’re starting to learn who the scoundrels really are.
At the top of the list of giant hypocrites, you’ll find Senators Shelly Moore Capito of West Virginia and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — who have both declared their intention to vote against the ObamaCare repeal bill that they both voted for in 2015. As Phil Kerpen said:
They should call it The Same Exact Repeal Bill You Voted for in 2015 that Obama Vetoed Act of 2017.
They have no excuse for this, and their betrayal will save ObamaCare.
This means war.
Capito and Murkowski are the most worthless type of hypocrites imaginable. They have postured as being against Obamacare, but they never really were. They voted in favor of the (partial) repeal in 2015 — and yet they claim they cannot vote for the same bill today, in 2017.
What is the difference between 2015 and 2017? Yesterday afternoon I sent emails to the press offices of Senators Capito and Murkowski, asking them why they would choose not to vote for the exact same bill they voted for in 2015. I received no response from Senator Capito, and a canned statement from Senator Murkowski that does not remotely begin to address the questions I had asked.
So what is the difference between 2015 and 2017? I’ll tell you what the difference is. The difference is that today, in 2017, we have a president who would sign that repeal bill into law. In 2015, we did not.
Senators Capito and Murkowski knew this. They lied to their voters, straight up.
Now: we all know that there are surely plenty of other cowards hiding behind the skirts of these two senators. (Hi, Rob Portman!) I suspect that Capito and Murkowski were chosen to be the primary fall guys (or fall gals, as it happens) because they’re not up for reelection for four years (in the case of Capito) and six years (in the case of Murkowski). I think the GOP establishment is hoping that you will forget about their treachery in the intervening four to six years.
I, for one, am not going to forget. I will never forget.
I hereby pledge to donate money to the strongest conservative challenger willing to primary either of these senators on the basis of their refusal to vote to repeal Obamacare. I don’t care if I have to wait until 2020 or 2022, I am doing it. And I will vocally support that person against these Senators, and do everything I can to see that these women are unseated.
So if there are others, why pick on Capito and Murkowski? Oh, I’m willing to do the same for anyone who votes against the repeal bill. We just don’t know who they are yet. But yes, I am focused on these two senators, because they are the ones who came out against the bill first, and will give political cover for others to do the same. We have to make an example out of somebody, so we might as well start with them — pour encourager les autres.
So here’s what we do. We primary them. We never, ever forget this betrayal. This goes for anybody else who votes against having this legislation going forward. All of them get the same treatment. No more donations for any of the turncoats. If they appear on the radio, we call in and rip them to shreds for this vote. We confront them wherever and whenever we can. We pull out all the stops.
Some, I expect, will go further. Some will simply stop voting for the GOP or donating money to the GOP. If you choose to go that route, I suggest you tell them exactly why.
One final point: some of you may be asking: why am I not screaming at Susan Collins? Am I mad at Susan and Collins? Well, sure. Of course I’m mad at Susan Collins — for being a complete economic nincompoop who is furthering a disastrous socialistic healthcare regime that is going to drive health care costs into the stratosphere and bankrupt middle America. But she didn’t vote for the 2015 bill. She didn’t pretend to be for repeal when it didn’t matter. (If you want a full list of who did vote for the bill in 2015, together with an analysis of who is still in the Senate today, I did that work for you here.)
Yes, Susan Collins might be an economic illiterate and the functional equivalent of a Democrat. But Susan Collins didn’t lie to her voters with her 2015 vote. Capito and Murkowski did. Capito and Murkowsi lied. They lied — and they must pay the price for lying.
I can’t make them pay a political price by myself. You have to join me. So I ask you:
Who’s with me?
Curious about our host’s reaction to this:
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/449622/rand-paul-health-care-republican-plans-repeal-replace-obamacare-principles-self-interest-ron-paul
I see that Obamacare repeal getting exactly 49 votes, with the 3 NAYS being folks who wont be facing election for 4 or 6 years.Appalled (96665e) — 7/19/2017 @ 5:36 am
they’re filthy low-class pigs
they need to pay for being so filthyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/19/2017 @ 5:48 am
Remember, Senatrix Murkowski was defeated in the 2010 Republican primary by TEA party candidate Joe Miller. She then conducted only the second successful Senate write-in campaign, and won the general election.The historian Dana (28d8ee) — 7/19/2017 @ 5:49 am
None of the Republican plans have been anything more than Obaminablecare Lite, because there are only so many ways you can utilize the private, for-profit insurance system to force coverage for everybody.
The plain fact is that about half of Republicans — including me — objects to Obysmalcare not due to the way in which it attempts to provide insurance coverage for everyone, but that the government is trying to provide health care coverage for those who cannot or will not pay for it themselves in the first place. The problem is that the other half of Republicans might hate Obumblecare but agree with the cockamamie notion that the government should be responsible for providing health care coverage, and the GOP’s electoral advantage depends in part on a significant number of people who would lose health insurance or Medicaid if the current law is repealed.
There are only two significant ways to change the laughably-named Affordable Care Act: either total repeal, with no replacement, or single-payer. Every Republican congressman and Senator knows that voting for repeal only will take away health care coverage from some of the voters who put them in office.
Conservatism lost when Mitt Romney was defeated in 2012. The ACA had been passed, but still wasn’t in force at that point, so it could have been repealed without actually taking anything away from anybody. The option to return to the government not guaranteeing health care died in that election, and the realistic person needs to admit that.
I’ve said it many times before: he ACA was never meant to actually work, but was simply meant to pass, in order to establish the principle that the federal government was ultimately responsible for seeing to it everyone had access to health care. That principle has been established, and it won’t be repealed.The coldly realistic Dana (28d8ee) — 7/19/2017 @ 5:58 am
Conservatism lost when Mitt Romney was defeated in 2012.
no it lost when harvardtrash pervert John Roberts whimsically defiled our useless Constitution for to appease a few editorial boardshappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/19/2017 @ 6:02 am
happyfeet:
Y’all wanted Obamacare thrown out on a technicality, so your party wouldn’t have to do the hard work of mounting an etlectoral campaign to end Obamacare. Why are you mad that the Supreme Court deferred to the legislature (something they should really do more often)?Appalled (96665e) — 7/19/2017 @ 6:08 am
If the Democrats were smart — and they aren’t stupid — they would put together a single-payer plan, and submit it as legislation. Senator Bernie Sanders (S-VT) plan to extend Medicare to everybody is pretty much ready to go, and it would take only three Republican senators to go along with it to get it through the Senate. Count on Senators Murkowski, Collins, Portman, Graham and McCain to co-sponsor the legislation.
If it passed the Senate and went to the House, it would face more problems, but if limited there to only citizens and legal residents, and excluded elective treatment such as abortion and ‘gender reassignment’ treatment, it might well pass the House. If a single-payer bill made it to President Trump’s desk, he would sign it.
I hate single-payer, I despise single-payer, I abominate single-payer, but I’m realistic enough to know that it’s coming. The Republicans’ best option is to seize the policy as their own. They’ve f(ornicated) up everything else on the ACA repeal so badly that single-payer is the only real way they can gain the initiative.The politician Dana (28d8ee) — 7/19/2017 @ 6:08 am
single payer no thank you
we’ll all die in filthy government hospitals
what do i look like some kind of military veteranhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/19/2017 @ 6:12 am
Mr Feet wrote:
How, by declaring that a tax really was a tax, and thus within the power of Congress to impose?
Had the Chief Justice voted against the individual mandate, the ACA would have collapsed faster – and it’s going to collapse — because the other parts, such as the requirement that insurance companies cannot refuse to sell policies to people with existing conditions, would have remained in place.The sadly realistic Dana (28d8ee) — 7/19/2017 @ 6:14 am
Veruca Salt’s gorgon visage, is disturbing, as is her penchant for a sales tax for alsaska,. Ms. Caputo what is she good exactly, (paraphrasing Edwin starr) the best choice was raese back in 2012narciso (d1f714) — 7/19/2017 @ 6:14 am
Riddle me this: How many of the 49 who are going to vote for repeal are doing it because they know Capito, Murkowski and Portman are going to vote against? The exact same way they voted for repeal in 2015 knowing Obama would veto it. In other words, staged theater by the entire Senate GOP caucus, with Capito, Murkowski and Portman cast as the villains (or tragic heroes depending on your point of view).
You really take “those people” at face value?nk (dbc370) — 7/19/2017 @ 6:32 am
She had to fill the plutocrat seat vacated by Jay Rock.
Single payer if it’s inevitable, must come only as a dividend, well into the future, of a much more restrictive immigration, much stingier welfare/good stamp, much more protective of native industries, and much more hard on domestic street crime landscape. In some ways a surrender may embolden the current admistration to Take it to eleventy on the other platform planks.urbanleftbehind (cdc82b) — 7/19/2017 @ 6:39 am
They Lied? How many should die?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 6:42 am
It IS inevitable, urban.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 6:44 am
That’s like swallowing a face hugger, yes veruca inspired all sort of hr giger visions. Look at charlie gard anx say thats the answernarciso (8b8c31) — 7/19/2017 @ 6:44 am
BEING LIBERTARIAN
“America is one of the only countries where consumers can’t buy pills, products or services from other nations. An American patient can’t fly in a doctor from another nation to get a cold pill from Canada under current law. Laws that stifle international trade is likely the single largest reason for the high cost in medicine. If doctors and nurses from other nations could practice medicine here and if pharmaceutical companies had to compete with the rest of the world, the price of drugs, services and more would go down rapidly. This is a basic fact both the right and left are bribed to not ever mention. It’s something I could see even Bernie Sanders hanging out with Milton Friedman and saying it’s a good idea, but with Pelosi and Ryan in power, it’s never going to get mentioned.”Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 6:49 am
Hard to believe this was in March.
““Together we’re going to deliver real change that once again puts Americans first,” Trump said at an October rally in Florida. “That begins with immediately repealing and replacing the disaster known as Obamacare…You’re going to have such great health care, at a tiny fraction of the cost—and it’s going to be so easy.”
Trump also argued on the campaign trail that electing a Republican-controlled Congress would allow him to quickly dismantle the health care law and pass other pieces of legislation. “With a Republican House and Senate, we will immediately repeal and replace the disaster known as Obamacare,” Trump said at another event. “A Republican House and Senate can swiftly enact the other items in my contract immediately, including massive tax reduction.”
“We will [repeal and replace Obamacare], and we will do it very, very quickly,” Trump said during the final week of the campaign. “It is a catastrophe.”Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 6:52 am
He does realize we have 11 times canadas population, no country is,larger than 1/5 of ours?narciso (55a2c4) — 7/19/2017 @ 6:58 am
‘Cause God forbid that we provide healthcare to people, especially women and children. How dare us! We can’t be like Israel or our mother country, England, ’cause they’re wussies and we’re stiff-upper-lipTillman (a95660) — 7/19/2017 @ 6:58 am
redneckscowboys and we’re fine with watching people grovel for their healthcare and go into bankruptcy. We can’t be like other, civilized countries! Get real!
Every man, woman and child for themselves!!
Let them eat fake! healthcare.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:01 am
I understand your frustration and anger at the mushy three but McConnell, Ryan and their leadership teams are the problem. They argued repeatedly that majority rule by leadership drafted must-pass legislation was an assault on our democratic republic and the reason for the heightened partisan fight to the death of every piece of major legislation under the reign of Pelosi, Reid and Obama.
So what’s the difference now? Where is the return to regular order they promised would return with republican majorities in the House and Senate? What have they done with the majority we gave them? Logrolling and pork barrel buyoffs that everybody hates didn’t go away by abandoning the normal legislative process they’re just run out of the speaker/leader’s office instead of the cloakroom.
McConnell is infamous for keeping his cards close to his vest. We don’t know what his ultimate objective is but you can be sure he’s hiding it by pushing the dissenters to the front by pushing a bill he’s told us for months couldn’t pass. Is he trying to pass it or prove it can’t pass? I believe the latter. What comes next is unknown but it won’t be friendly to limited government free market principles or he’d be showing it to us.crazy (11d38b) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:01 am
Some would remark that doctors and nurses are already here in triplicate. The requirement borne by entitlement programs, not just Medic-are/-aid but also good stamps and WIC, to service the domestic (and later same-hemisphere) poor, not colonial legacy as in Britain and France, could be the biggest contributor to radical Islamic terrorism taking root here. Those programs created a need from doctors on down to grocery store and lower end hospitality to have personnel where domestically educated and otherwise had no interest.urbanleftbehind (cdc82b) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:02 am
Hobbes had republicans in mind for brutish Leviathan public welfare.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:07 am
Sorry to keep revisiting the PREAMBLE but it does have a key thought about this subject.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:13 am
@22 A well-intentioned safety net for the few becomes a spider web for the ambitious and a hammock for the rest.crazy (11d38b) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:13 am
McConnell is the respectful sort who would not be caught in the holla after dark, the Canadian mob was one of the more amusing elements of justified.narciso (55a2c4) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:17 am
Burnie and our other resident leftist really want to enslave the American people. They just want more slaves.NJRob (7f4bec) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:19 am
Yeah we’re Southern Democrat Kleagles, Nutjob. Fascists and liberals hard to identify under those hoods. Lol.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:22 am
Nick Hanuer..
“Don’t say I didn’t warn you. And don’t console yourself for a minute that in electing a fellow plutocrat, our side won. President Trump isn’t on any side but his own. And his strategy to make America great again by bringing back an old industrial economy that no longer exists is as substantive as his early morning tweets about Cable news hosts. After his trickle-down policies—like ripping away heath care from tens of millions of Americans so plutocrats like us can get giant tax cuts, or just enacting giant tax cuts for us, and calling it tax reform—inevitably exacerbate the already extreme inequality that helped sweep him into office, those pitchforks will be angrier than ever.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:29 am
The KKK was a Democrat organization. Glad you finally admitted it. I see you are still ticked off that the Republican Lincoln freed the slaves.NJRob (7f4bec) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:34 am
Taboo painted a very dark picture of regency England, for much of that period the UK almost singlehandedly was,fighting an insugent revolutionary power, the Spanish were putting up some resistance as with the Austrians but on balance.narciso (d1f714) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:34 am
Do you believe health care is a right,” Matthews asked quizzically.
Burgess replied, “I told you. It’s a responsibility.”
And that launched one of the most contemptible moments I’ve seen on cable television ever.
Matthews: “No. Is it a right like life or is it a right like the right to bear arms or a right in the Bill of Rights? Do you have a right to health care provided by the federal government?”
Stupid framing, Chris. The federal government is regulating the healthcare delivery system, not providing healthcare. But it set up the question for Burgess well.
Burgess answered, “You have a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Matthews: “Not health?”
Burgess: “I’m a physician. If someone has a right, that means you take my skills and the fruits of my labor. That is what you’re telling me.”
Matthews: “I’m just asking. I’m not telling you anything. I want to know where you stand.”
Burgess: “I told you where I stand. It is a responsibility that people have to have the provision for taking care of their health and their family’s health.”Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:35 am
Nutjob: Here I thought Whigs and Know-Nothings were extinct and there you are!
You do know Republicans were the liberals of 19th century?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:37 am
I like Jonah, but I just got through taking him to task over this. He does not mention the real turncoats Capito and Murkowski once.
Everybody has decided we must blame Rand Paul and Mike Lee, almost the only people who actually care about genuinely repealing ObamaCare, rather than the show vote we had in 2015 or the fake repeal they tried to foist on us in 2017.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:39 am
I don’t blame them…I blame Trump, patterico.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:40 am
Nope. I said as much in the post. But we can’t know who they are, because of the cover they are getting from Capito and Murkowski. So we make an example of the ones whose names we know.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:41 am
Heh. When someone changes Party, do their spots change?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:42 am
Of course, there’s only so much blame the elected officials deserve.
The American elecorate is ignorant about econpmics and loves free goodies. They are driving this.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:43 am
Are labels a reliable guide to behavior? Enquiring minds…Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:44 am
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner
The 49 who vote to repeal do so in the comforting knowledge that once again they won’t have to be responsible for the aftermath of what such a vote would actually mean because they know it won’t pass.
Kabuki Theater.shipwreckedcrew (39d859) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:45 am
They also know that physical health is essential to the pursuit of happiness.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:46 am
First, that’s mostly wrong — not that he couldn’t be better, but this is on the Senate right now.
Second, you’re against ObamaCare? Really?Patterico (115b1f) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:46 am
Now we need watchdogs to insure no more sabotage of ACA to hasten demise.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:47 am
Did you make that up? Because that’s really, really good.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:48 am
It’s a halfmeasure, Patterico. And Trumps lack of leadership, confused messaging led to defeat.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:49 am
In 2013 Trump said the buck ( leadership) stops at WH.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:50 am
“Hoo cudda knowed health insurance was so complicated?”Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:52 am
It was designed to fail, that was the pledge Obama made in 2007, that won him the Iowa promary.narciso (d1f714) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:58 am
The American elecorate is ignorant about econpmics and loves free goodies.
Who’s getting the goodies now are health care providers who are all to often getting away with highway robbery. Republicans seem to be perfectly fine with that, and that’s why we’re in this predicament in the first place.
As I keep mentioning, capitalism has proven that it doesn’t work in medicine for a whole host of reasons. Who price shops while having a heart attack? Moreover, my wife says that she no longer goes to Minor Medical facilities because they won’t tell her or won’t tell the truth about whether their doctors are in network or not. It’s a scam.Tillman (a95660) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:58 am
The thread of consistency is stable. Human nature makes free healthcare abusive because they have no incentive to NOT seek attention for minor things like abdominal pain..freebies…heh.
Now free trade and human nature…well we’ll just have to overlook those shenanigans becuz, you know. BIZNESSBen burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:59 am
There is some middle ground here. Make people have some “skin in the game.” Charge for every service and prescription. Just don’t go nuts with greed and cause them to go bankrupt. Is that too much to ask?Tillman (a95660) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:08 am
Ben is the sort that actually thought corbyn won, he also apparently thinks anarchists have won at any time in recent history, as if iron heel, was never writtemnarciso (d1f714) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:08 am
here’s your sign, benno,
http://thefederalist.com/2017/07/18/lindsay-grahams-state-flexibility-health-care-hypocritical/narciso (d1f714) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:10 am
Why do conservatives favor property over people?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:10 am
#50, a judge deciding that Health Care Providers needed to get paid post haste nudged the State of Illinois into finally breaking the budget deadlock 5 days later.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:12 am
Do you imagine face-lifts and and breast implants will dominate the ledger?
Uh huh.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:13 am
i like property cause of it stays where you put it usually plus you can clean it up to where it won’t give you the hepatitis, and sometimes it even appreciates in value (good investment)
people are ok but obviously they have many flawshappyfeet (a037ad) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:13 am
Patterico, you’re focusing your anger too narrowly.
From the time Obamacare was first proposed, you’ve been played by the GOP. They needed an issue to act as a banner for partisan political purposes, and the ACA was it. They had no real desire to oppose it on policy grounds. When the TEA party came along, they co-opted that as quickly as they could. Their only real goal was to win elections and keep power in DC. Trump can not oppose them because he needs them more than they need him.
What’s the evidence they only wanted to use Obamacare for political purposes? This: that they had no plan at all on what to do to replace it agreed among themselves before Trump won. Every antiObamacare vote and speech before November 2016 was made with the knowledge that it was purely for show, with no real world consequences other than making the base happy.
If I were you, I would start from the assumption that everyone who doesn’t actively support repeal when repeal is a real world option is among the hypocrites. Cruz, Paul, Lee would be the kernel of truth. Assume everyone else is the enemy unless proven otherwise.kishnevi (2f2588) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:18 am
Um, so you think the divine right of kings includes Medicare for All?Appalled (96665e) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:25 am
Thanks to “sticky pricing,”
Read the whole, short article: http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/26/opinions/us-health-care-prices-rosenthal-opinion/index.htmlTillman (a95660) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:26 am
Who’s getting the goodies now are health care providers who are all to often getting away with highway robbery
Yeah, those lazy doctors, nurses, technicians, hospital administrators, etc. How dare they desire to have an income comparable to — oh I don’t know — a halfway successful malpractice attorney or a government flunky bureaucrat who manages an Obamacare exchange? They study hard at school — real school where you have to learn math and chemistry and anatomy and physiology and engineering — and then hope to have a lifestyle similar to that of a stevedore at the Port of Los Angeles, or a county clerk in Kankakee? Why the nerve of them!JVW (42615e) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:26 am
Burnie, you’re right. Your ideology doesn’t descend from the traditional Democrat. It descends from the Stalinist and Leninist camp.
“Starvation and slavery for all… but the ruling class.” That’s Burnie’s motto.NJRob (7f4bec) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:28 am
occasionally they do something right
https://twitter.com/RMConservative/status/887656723825254400narciso (d1f714) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:28 am
…multiple sclerosis drugs that sell for less than $1,000 per month in the UK now cost about $5,000 for Americans.
I’ll tell you what: I will oppose drug manufactures colluding with patent attorneys to make it harder for generic drugs to make it to market, if you will oppose personal injury lawyers colluding with government regulators at the FDA to create impossibly high hurdles for new drugs to be tested and approved on the market.JVW (42615e) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:29 am
“They lied to their voters, straight up.”
You’re sounding a lot like happy – always a good sign.
During the Obama presidency, Ted Cruz explained to the American people – from the Senate floor, no less – exactly how Republicans vote on bills in such a way that they can claim to be on one side, while actually supporting the other, all in an attempt to deceive their constituents. The GOP leadership in Congress, Cruz demonstrated, facilitated this con.
On this particular bill, the liars may be with Senators Shelly Moore Capito of West Virginia and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska (I bet there are actually others, who are being sheltered by the GOP leadership), but the problem runs far, far deeper.
It is precisely this sort of sleaziness that creates Trump voters and allows his existing supporters to dismiss the President’s more superficial shortcomings. They see it as a matter of proportionality, and rightly so.ThOR (c9324e) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:31 am
Great post, Pat.ThOR (c9324e) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:33 am
50. Let me amend that say “Republicans and Democrats seem to be perfectly fine with that…”
Both of them are swilling from the same trough on this issue.Tillman (a95660) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:34 am
So getting back to reality, with so many leftists being exposed in the Republican party which will guarantee the left taking over in a few years and passing Governmentally Rationed Healthcare, how long before they steal our 401(k)’s to pay for it?NJRob (7f4bec) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:36 am
perhaps if they extended the time, in which the patents were active, but apparently according to the tpaa, they’ve actually shortened themnarciso (d1f714) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:36 am
consideration of the same topic
https://spectator.org/and-all-for-the-want-of-a-spine/
it’s much the same with a real or Potemkin brexit across the pond,narciso (d1f714) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:41 am
“Both of them are swilling from the same trough on this issue..”
EXCELSIOR! Although the barnyard pigs will insist THEY Are more equal than the rest.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:54 am
btw, they released the Saudi girl:
http://babalublog.com/2017/07/19/what-hipster-socialism-wrought-in-cuba-a-rollicking-irreverent-and-eye-popping-yaf-seminar-this-week-end-no-snowflakes-allowed/narciso (d1f714) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:54 am
Have you a better solution, other than private subsidies for immortality research, appalled?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:57 am
Btw..getting any respect from JoMers?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:59 am
Yes ghilarducco had an app for that:
https://faustasblog.com/2017/07/venezuela-cuba-and-iran-in-the-picture/narciso (d1f714) — 7/19/2017 @ 9:03 am
I am with you, even though, as I read now, they are somehow stage-managing the debacle so that they will not have to vote at all for repeal. But we can’t let the electorate forget.
Peaceful revolution is not easy nor quickly won. So I will keep trying even though I may never see the return to our founding principles. It’s worth the fight. That’s what I keep telling myself.Patricia (5fc097) — 7/19/2017 @ 9:03 am
Only a fool believes grandstanding politicians casting a free vote. A repeal of Obamacare without dealing with the fallout to those tax-paying self-employed REPUBLICANS who have had to accept Obamacare as reality for the last 5 years would be irresponsible, a blunder and stupid.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/19/2017 @ 9:03 am
“The thread of consistency is stable. Human nature makes free healthcare abusive because they have no incentive to NOT seek attention for minor things like abdominal pain..freebies…heh.
Now free trade and human nature…well we’ll just have to overlook those shenanigans becuz, you know. BIZNESS”
I thought Shirley, they will be incensed at the suggestion….alas, conscience makes cowards of them all.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 9:03 am
It’s a feature, not a bug. The very idea of having the IRS in charge of your healthcare should have a shiver run up any sane mans spine but for leftists it’s akin to achieving orgasm.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 7/19/2017 @ 9:04 am
riffing off that Spectator link, I’d be interested in knowing if our Texas contingent thinks this is an accurate portrayal
https://spectator.org/texas-is-reconvening-its-legislature/kishnevi (2f2588) — 7/19/2017 @ 9:09 am
VOX
The Affordable Care Act was a heavy lift, and there are many who deserve credit for its passage — notably Nancy Pelosi and Harry Reid. But I don’t know anyone involved in that effort who thinks it could’ve been done without Obama and his White House.
The GOP’s repeal-and-replace effort was also a heavy lift, and it’s been done without the productive involvement of Trump and his White House — in fact, Trump often made the process considerably harder.
The core problem is Trump has no idea what he’s talking about on health care and never bothered to learn. “Nobody knew health care could be so complicated,” he famously, and absurdly, said. His inability to navigate its complexities meant he couldn’t make persuasive arguments on behalf of the bills he supported, and he routinely made statements that undercut the legislative process and forced Republicans to defend the indefensible.
Trump’s post-election promise of “insurance for everybody” with “much lower deductibles” set up a standard Republicans had no intention of ever meeting but kept having to answer for. At his occasional meetings with wavering members of Congress, he’s made superficial political arguments to people who had deep policy concerns. The discussions left legislators feeling insulted and annoyed that the president hadn’t bothered to do the barest amount of homework.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 9:09 am
Trump lacks professionalism…lol.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 9:11 am
THE WAR ON FACTS
“The CBO’s reports on health care made it a target
The proximate cause for the Republican attacks on the CBO is the agency’s habit of pouring cold water on attempts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Each and every time the CBO has looked into GOP health legislation, the verdict was damning.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 9:17 am
62. As if only those in the medical profession work and are not bums. You don’t like bums, JVW? Then by all means, suggest the law be written such that we give health care for all, except for bums*. We don’t like bums. That would be better than completely turning a blind eye to the problem anyway. (*Children under the age of 18 can not be classified as bums.)Tillman (a95660) — 7/19/2017 @ 9:20 am
RUMPUBLICAN Moscow Muskrat love not new..
http://www.thedailybeast.com/gop-lawmaker-got-direction-from-moscow-took-it-back-to-dcBen burn (b3d5ab) — 7/19/2017 @ 9:21 am
This is yet another indication of the Trump Administration’s political incompetence.
The WH should have been bashing the Democrats from Day 1 about their obstructionist refusal to consider a better insurance system. They should have been talking about “the impending failure of Obamacare” and the need to replace it with a working free-market system. Trump should ahve been talking about the many many working, tax-paying families that were forced into this failing system and how the Democrats would not own up to their mistakes and help fix it.
All the folks who had their policies cancelled and now had to deal with cancer, etc with the narrow networks imposed by the ACA should be trotted out and made the face of reform.
That’s how competent administrations orchestrate a big political change. This one just twits.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/19/2017 @ 9:22 am