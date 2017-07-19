John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer
[guest post by Dana]
Prayers for Sen. John McCain and his family tonight:
Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) has been diagnosed with brain cancer, the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix said Wednesday.
The tumor was discovered after the senior Arizona senator underwent a minor procedure last week to remove a blood clot from above his left eye.
“Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot,” the hospital said in a statement.
“The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team. Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.”
If anyone has shown himself to be a tenacious fighter in this life, it’s certainly been Sen. McCain.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
Hello.Dana (023079) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:17 pm
For once I’ll be interested in what happyfeet thinks.harkin (536957) — 7/19/2017 @ 7:56 pm
He’s had a pretty long history with skin cancer, right? This is sad news. As I said about Ted Kennedy however many years ago, if this is the end then I hope he goes quickly and peacefully without prolonged suffering.JVW (42615e) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:00 pm
i question the timinghappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:03 pm
I am optimistic that happyfeet will be gracious and sympathetic as any of us would be for those with whom we disagree.Dana (023079) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:03 pm
nonono
this is not a vapid and empty occasion for to do mindless virtue signal
it’s just not
what i will say forever and anon is that america is worse off – decidedly worse off – for this man’s “service”
and it’s appropriate that this current event (événement en cours) occasion a discussion of service
cause he did it wrong, and yet you WILL hear so much florid and zaftig prose attesting to the opposite
but he did it wrong
he did not add value
and we all need to think about that
(and we are thinking about that more and more)
we really do
how much acclaim this man has received for adding no value (it’ll be good practice for when Barack Obama kicks it)
They also serve who only stand and wait.
Or, you know, get a job.
Put together the plumbing for a multi-family construction site.
Help secure clean title on a starter home.
Test the gradient on a new pipeline to make sure it’s within spec.
If you must make me eat some turdburger crafted in this man’s honour, I will yet maintain that this man was in no way exceptional.
Did he cash a single paycheck from the private sector his entire life?
I’m sure in the coming days we’ll learn the answer to this question and many more.
But at the opportunity cost of not learning the answers to much more significant questions.
No more John McCains.
If I can ask but one thing of you, America.
No more John McCains.happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:19 pm
When I first heard this news, I’m sad to say that hatefulfeet’s regularly vulgar and childish diatribes against McCain was actually the very first thing I thought of. I’m distressed by that. It means that hatefulfeet has indeed had an impact on me, an entirely horrible one. I had hoped he’d have the grace to just STFU here for a while, but of course that’s way too much decency to hope for from one whose defining characteristic is hatefulness.
I’ve had many political differences with Sen. McCain, but even at my most put out with him, I’ve always acknowledged that the man is well-motivated, and that he served this country courageously by anyone’s lights while in its uniform. Perhaps the most favorable thing I recall having written about him was this long comparison of his and Obama’s basic character as a product of their respective environments, as reflected in their respective autobiographies. I think it holds up reasonably well as an accurate portrayal of both men.Beldar (fa637a) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:26 pm
you know a dead person what added more value than your John McCain?
Mitch Hedberg
I went back and found this after the David Brooks thing last week – it’s by no means his best work, but i liked that he’d already taken the road less traveled by well before David Brooks made a big socially-relevant to-do about it
I love sandwiches. Sandwiches are easy to eat, but I hate sandwiches at New York delis; too much f*ckin’ meat on the sandwich. It’s like a cow with a cracker on either side. Walk in, order a pastrami sandwich. “Alright, anything else?” “Yeah, a loaf of bread and some other people!” “What kinda bread?” “Rye. No, f*ck, banana. You got banana bread back there?” “What kinda cheese?” “Cottage.”
“Get the f*ck out! I’m not makin’ a banana bread, pastrami, cottage cheese sandwich! That would severely ruin my reputation!”happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:33 pm
oh… my blockquotes got lost
starging with I love sandwiches. that’s all from a Mitch Hedberg showhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:36 pm
*starting* i meanhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:36 pm
Yeah, and there’s another asshole on the previous thread I’m sorry I engaged in a comment, too.
I wish John McCain and his family well. He and they are in for a horrible time and I only have sympathy for them.nk (dbc370) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:46 pm
Mr. Beldar have you perused the comments on this zero hedge thread announcing this news today?
Do you have any reason to think this linked comment thread isn’t a valid historical artifact what can attest to this John McCain person’s legacy with accuracy and integrity?
I think this comment thread was both spontaneous and heart-felt.
I think it represents a popular sentiment in regards to Mr. McCain that is both honest and genuine.
As an avid historian, I’m reluctant to avert my eyes from this sort of primary source in favor of mindless virtue-signaling in service of some meaningless and disposable crap du jour narrative.
His legacy will be what it will be… and it will be just so quite apart from what any of us comment on the blogs.
But that doesn’t mean i have to shut the eff up while you get to craft some unchallenged poopy-twaddle.
Or does it?happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/19/2017 @ 8:48 pm