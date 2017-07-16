Rand Paul, ObamaCare, and the “Don’t Let the Perfect Be the Enemy of the Good” Argument
It has become accepted wisdom in Washington that the most we can do about ObamaCare is tinker with it around the edges. Make marginal improvements. Don’t let the perfect become the enemy of the good, we are told.
One man, and one man alone, has consistently made a strong and public case insisting that Republicans keep their promise to repeal ObamaCare. That man is Rand Paul.
I think he deserves some praise and support, for being (as far as I can tell) the only Republican vocally demanding that the GOP do what it promised to do.
Once, Ted Cruz had a plan for dealing with ObamaCare. I talked about it in detail in this post from March. But today I want to concentrate on the first point he made:
First, begin with the 2015 repeal language. . . . Virtually every Republican in Congress voted for that language, and the parliamentarian has already ruled it as permissible. We should begin with that previously approved repeal language as the baseline.
Today, Cruz has given up on that goal. Mike Lee, whom I respect deeply, has given up on that goal. They are apparently willing to retain the ObamaCare subsidies that are doomed to drive up premiums, just as any government subsidy drives up costs (hey, has anyone noticed that higher education is a tad expensive these days?). They are apparently willing to retain most of the basic structure of ObamaCare, as long as insurance companies can offer non-ObamaCare compliant plans in addition to ObamaCare-compliant ones.
We know this isn’t their ideal solution. Cruz’s ideal solution is what I described in the March post linked above. But it is what they are settling for.
And that’s too bad. Do I blame Cruz and Lee? Only a little. There’s plenty of blame to go around — from a dishonest news media that pretends that even Cruz’s proposal is draconian, to an electorate that increasingly wants goodies without responsibility, to an education system that fails to teach basic economic principles, to a President who loves him some big government and decries even the most lily-livered tinkering as “mean.”
But I’ll be damned if I am going to be lectured by people who tell me we have to settle because hey, at least this bill is better. It’s a surrender. Don’t talk to me about Medicaid cuts. They aren’t happening. Cuts to government programs in the out-years are always phony. Always always always. The whole edifice has to be dismantled. (The details of that dismantlement are described in detail in my March post.)
I can already hear people saying: but you can’t do this to people. I commend my entire March post to you, but let me quote a couple of paragraphs for the non-clickers. The “too long, didn’t read” answer is that economics is about allocating scarce resources, and most resources are scarce:
What about the people who can’t afford insurance (or who are simply irresponsible and do not buy insurance)? Well, first of all, with the above reforms, there would be far fewer people in that situation than there were in 2008, before ObamaCare was passed. But in the end, this is a separate question from the basic policy of how to repeal ObamaCare. There will always be the less fortunate in society who can’t afford some of the basics of life: housing, food, health care, and the like. And there will always be people who are irresponsible and don’t plan for their future, whether it’s in the area of health insurance, life insurance, retirement, their kids’ education . . . the list goes on.
For these groups of people, there will always be a tension between people like me, who recommend that such issues be taken care of by charity and the private sector when the problems to be addressed are serious or life-threatening, and leftists who want the government to take care of everybody. Either way, the reality of the world is that resources are scarce, and not every need can be met. This will always be true under any system. Government cannot simply decree that everyone will receive the best possible care for every illness. Any system, whether public or private, will result in some people not being able to access scarce resources. No government health care system is a panacea, and anyone who keeps their eyes open and watches for stories of people being mistreated under socialized health care will find them. The VA is just the tip of the iceberg.
But the solution is not to give ideal care to people who could have bought insurance but chose not to. Imagine doing that with any other type of insurance: Gallant buys a fire insurance policy and Goofus does not — but Goofus knows that government will buy him a new house if his house burns down. Goofus is not going to buy insurance in that scenario — and Gallant won’t either. The concept of insurance is destroyed by such an arrangement. Some Goofuses are going to suffer in the free market — but again, no resources in this world are unlimited, and Goofus will never have all his needs met without contributing to society.
Rand Paul’s position, and my position, are lonely positions to hold. There’s this thing called electoral reality, we are told, that should prevent us from advocating we think actually ought to happen, and should force us to settle for tiny chimerical improvements.
That’s not how real change happens. It’s the kind of thing, frankly, that ObamaCare proponents were told. You can’t remake health care. People have tried. It’s too big a task. But they actually cared about ObamaCare.
The GOP once claimed to care about repealing ObamaCare. Again, just about every Republican in Congress voted to repeal it. Yet they are not being asked, again and again, why they aren’t simply implementing what they claimed to want to implement in 2015.
Don’t let the perfect become the enemy of the good? No, I’d characterize the GOP’s proposal in a different way. Like this: Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the chance to take joint responsibility for a socialistic program that will ruin 1/6 of the economy. Or this: Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the concession that this tiny meaningless improvement to the status quo is the best we’ll ever do.
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/16/2017 @ 11:44 am
Make America Great Again could be translated as “Every Man/Woman and Child for yourself.” Is that too “mean” to be signed?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/16/2017 @ 11:54 am
Rand Paul lifeboat syndrome…’sorry, we’re full’Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/16/2017 @ 12:17 pm
Repeal.
If you only change it, you own it.
And even though The Unaffordable Care Act is already a total fail, the Democrats will use it as a club to bludgeon the Repubs in 2018 and 2020 with their willing accomplice the news media.
I saw a great cartoon, can’t find it now, of the GOP Elephant in a store looking at a completely destroyed humpty-dumpty shaped thing with ‘OBAMACARE‘ written on it, completely shattered and wrapped as a bundle of parts. The clerk says “you break it, you buy it”
Exactly, the double standard will be huge with this issue and the Dems/media will lie through their teeth that the soaring costs and huge wait times are all the fault of the Repubs.
Look at the story in the Times this week about The United States handing Iraq to Iran, it….does….not….mention…..Chairman Zero, except after about 40 paragraphs and only in the context of a UN meeting in 2016. It was he who engineered the giveaway after taking credit for the Surge he opposed.
If the Repubs have the balls, they’ll repeal and introduce the same free markedly rules for health care that keep cosmetic surgery and veterinary prices much lower than everything else, they aren’t subsidized.harkin (140d0a) — 7/16/2017 @ 12:41 pm
Nice shotgun blast harkonnen.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/16/2017 @ 12:42 pm
To pass the kind of genuinely revolutionary healthcare reform that is needed — which would include not just abolition of Obamacare, but getting the federal government out of the health insurance business; which would reintroduce free-market economics and informed patient choices made with financial skin in the game; and which would likewise end Medicaid as we know it and return the function of indigent healthcare entirely to the states, including the funding thereof — there would need to be a comprehensive reeducation of the American public on matters economic and civic.
Instead, as the 2016 cycle demonstrated, we’re moving toward a stupider, shallower electorate.
Nobody in DC — including Rand Paul, for whom I share no warm feelings or respect, because he’s not helping anything or anyone, he’s just being contrary and a showboat right now — is doing anything more than rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.
I expect that our healthcare system will collapse into rationed single-payer crap within five years, ten at the very outside. The “war” over healthcare isn’t over, but its outcome is already decided.Beldar (fa637a) — 7/16/2017 @ 12:47 pm
Don’t be absurd; all resources are scarce.CayleyGraph (4db457) — 7/16/2017 @ 12:57 pm
We don’t consider air to be scarce even though there is a finite supply.Patterico (117533) — 7/16/2017 @ 1:02 pm
I’m confused by your comment. He espouses the very sorts of solutions you propose — and they are the right solutions — yet you give him no credit for being a strong voice on those issues. Why not?Patterico (117533) — 7/16/2017 @ 1:04 pm
Rand Paul wants to vote aaginst a bill that he’s telling everyone else will pass. He’s be doing this for some time – I heard it again today.
He’s proposing twoo bills br e brought to the sednate floor.
Bill 1: A plain repeal of Obamacare. He will vote for that.
Bill 2: A replacement for Obamacare. He will vote against it, but he says yiu can get something that will get Democratic votes.
This way he (and others) will keep their camopaign promises to repeal Obamacar (although actually it as Repeal and ReplaceSammy Finkelman (02a146) — 7/16/2017 @ 1:39 pm
You need massive government subsidies, but not in a way that drives up costs. Dems are protecting certain parts of the medical industry, particularly I suppose any part that is unionized.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 7/16/2017 @ 1:41 pm
We also need a free market – in health care, not health insurance.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 7/16/2017 @ 1:42 pm
they’ve dragged it out to where who even gives a crap anymore
failmerican healthcare just kinda is what it is now
don’t get sickhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/16/2017 @ 1:45 pm
1. Talking about what the House passed when they knew it wasn’t going anywhere is pointless. News at 11: Politicians posture. It’s not a particularly honest argument.
2. The Reform bill (that’s what they all are) started out fairly well with the original House bill. Nearly every Republican will come to rue the day that this was not passed through both houses.
3. Since then, the bill has been laden with poison pills. Both centrist and hard right Republicans have added things they KNOW will just enrage the other side. Every iteration is less workable and more hostile to people who have had Obamacare FORCED ON THEM. Now the GOP is going o use them as a social experiment, too.
4. There was some hope that the costs to older Americans would come down, as they are often running at 30% of income, just for premiums. But each iteration makes it clear that those costs will jump. You are going to have 60-year-olds going without insurance for the first time in their lives, so that deadbeats who are gaming the system can continue to be covered.
5. And, having broken the thing 17 different ways, the GOP will DESERVEDLY take the blame.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/16/2017 @ 2:13 pm
In the end, the GOP will “compromise” with the Democrats and the result will be Obamacare forever. At least until the Dems get the votes for single payer. Ryan’s bill led to a much better system, but in seeking protection, the GOP has achieved surrender.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/16/2017 @ 2:16 pm
*protection = perfectionKevin M (752a26) — 7/16/2017 @ 2:16 pm
Meanwhile according to Cato the Cruz “Freedom Option” has been neutered in the bill.
Ryan, McConnell and the rest of the republican talk-tough but go-along caucus are the real problem.crazy (11d38b) — 7/16/2017 @ 2:17 pm
Single-payer, the only long range answer is inevitable.
I blame Obama..Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/16/2017 @ 2:26 pm
I don’t mind me and my wife working our little farm out on La Frontera providing the Feds keep back the Comancheros. Like GM used to say, It’s job one.Pinandpuller (decea3) — 7/16/2017 @ 2:29 pm
Rand Paul knows that there is no possibility of comprehensive revisions now. He’s using that as his excuse to showboat. Lee and Cruz and others are indeed trying to do that which can be done now, realistically, which is a sorry shadow of what needs to be done. Paul isn’t trying to educate anyone or build the kind of public understanding and support which translates into political capital. He’s just railing against other Republicans. So in my eyes, he’s just being obstructive and contrarian: He isn’t fixing things, he’s insisting on the ideal, but not moving anything any closer to the ideal, or doing anything constructive.
He’s not a strong voice. He’s a loud voice to no effect.Beldar (fa637a) — 7/16/2017 @ 2:31 pm
@4 harkin
Local pickup only. No returns.Pinandpuller (decea3) — 7/16/2017 @ 2:32 pm