Trump: The Wall Needs to Be Transparent So Nobody Gets Hit on the Head with a Giant Sack of Drugs

Hahaha this is awesome.

The following are excerpts, as prepared and released on Thursday by the White House, from a conversation aboard Air Force One between President Trump and members of the press corps as they flew to Paris on Wednesday night.

You got that? What you’re about to read was “prepared and released . . . by the White House.” So don’t be giving me any of that #FAKENEWS!! crap.

On the border wall: Q You were joking about solar, right? THE PRESIDENT: No, not joking, no. There is a chance that we can do a solar wall. We have major companies looking at that. Look, there’s no better place for solar than the Mexico border — the southern border. And there is a very good chance we can do a solar wall, which would actually look good. But there is a very good chance we could do a solar wall. One of the things with the wall is you need transparency. You have to be able to see through it. In other words, if you can’t see through that wall — so it could be a steel wall with openings, but you have to have openings because you have to see what’s on the other side of the wall. And I’ll give you an example. As horrible as it sounds, when they throw the large sacks of drugs over, and if you have people on the other side of the wall, you don’t see them — they hit you on the head with 60 pounds of stuff? It’s over. As crazy as that sounds, you need transparency through that wall. But we have some incredible designs.

Hahahahahaha. What Trump is saying here is pure madcap insanity. In other words, it sounds like Donald Trump.

Our president is Homer Simpson, without Homer Simpson’s charm.

By the way, the latest #FAKENEWS!! Russia story is that one of the other participants in Junior’s meeting was ” a former Soviet counterintelligence officer who is suspected by some U.S. officials of having ongoing ties to Russian intelligence.” Who the hell knows if it’s true, but the interesting part to me is that if it is true, Trump defenders will shrug it off.

I speculated a few days ago that the New York Times was following the Breitbart playbook of dribbling out a little news day by day. But maybe I had it completely backwards. Maybe all the leaks are coming from within the Trump camp, to get people gradually used to the more eye-opening aspects of the story. If on Day One the story had been “Trump campaign manager met with former Soviet counterintelligence agent suspected of current ties to Russian intelligence” then people might have been shocked. But the way this frog is being boiled, we’ll get to the point where there’s video of Trump asking Putin to hack Hillary and people will be saying: “So what? He just wanted the truth!”

Maybe someone would be willing to say that today! You’d be showing Your Leader a great measure of devotion!

AND THE FROG BOILS FURTHER: Looks like the former intelligence officer was once accused of orchestrating an international hacking conspiracy.

Accused is just accused. “The accusations were later withdrawn.” But given the DNC hack, I’m betting you’ll hear more about this.

According to the link, the fella has confirmed he was at the meeting. The news cycle is moving fast. Turn up the heat further, Mr. Chef.

