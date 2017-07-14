Trump: The Wall Needs to Be Transparent So Nobody Gets Hit on the Head with a Giant Sack of Drugs
Hahaha this is awesome.
The following are excerpts, as prepared and released on Thursday by the White House, from a conversation aboard Air Force One between President Trump and members of the press corps as they flew to Paris on Wednesday night.
You got that? What you’re about to read was “prepared and released . . . by the White House.” So don’t be giving me any of that #FAKENEWS!! crap.
On the border wall:
Q You were joking about solar, right?
THE PRESIDENT: No, not joking, no. There is a chance that we can do a solar wall. We have major companies looking at that. Look, there’s no better place for solar than the Mexico border — the southern border. And there is a very good chance we can do a solar wall, which would actually look good. But there is a very good chance we could do a solar wall.
One of the things with the wall is you need transparency. You have to be able to see through it. In other words, if you can’t see through that wall — so it could be a steel wall with openings, but you have to have openings because you have to see what’s on the other side of the wall.
And I’ll give you an example. As horrible as it sounds, when they throw the large sacks of drugs over, and if you have people on the other side of the wall, you don’t see them — they hit you on the head with 60 pounds of stuff? It’s over. As crazy as that sounds, you need transparency through that wall. But we have some incredible designs.
Hahahahahaha. What Trump is saying here is pure madcap insanity. In other words, it sounds like Donald Trump.
Our president is Homer Simpson, without Homer Simpson’s charm.
By the way, the latest #FAKENEWS!! Russia story is that one of the other participants in Junior’s meeting was ” a former Soviet counterintelligence officer who is suspected by some U.S. officials of having ongoing ties to Russian intelligence.” Who the hell knows if it’s true, but the interesting part to me is that if it is true, Trump defenders will shrug it off.
I speculated a few days ago that the New York Times was following the Breitbart playbook of dribbling out a little news day by day. But maybe I had it completely backwards. Maybe all the leaks are coming from within the Trump camp, to get people gradually used to the more eye-opening aspects of the story. If on Day One the story had been “Trump campaign manager met with former Soviet counterintelligence agent suspected of current ties to Russian intelligence” then people might have been shocked. But the way this frog is being boiled, we’ll get to the point where there’s video of Trump asking Putin to hack Hillary and people will be saying: “So what? He just wanted the truth!”
Maybe someone would be willing to say that today! You’d be showing Your Leader a great measure of devotion!
AND THE FROG BOILS FURTHER: Looks like the former intelligence officer was once accused of orchestrating an international hacking conspiracy.
Accused is just accused. “The accusations were later withdrawn.” But given the DNC hack, I’m betting you’ll hear more about this.
According to the link, the fella has confirmed he was at the meeting. The news cycle is moving fast. Turn up the heat further, Mr. Chef.
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/14/2017 @ 7:58 am
Was the former Soviet counterintelligence officer the translator for Veselnitskaya? Not that it matters much —- Boris and Natasha’s overlords obviously ran rings around the Trumpsters. As Instapundit would say, the country’s in the very best of hands.Lenny (5ea732) — 7/14/2017 @ 8:11 am
Almost as dumb as Reagan saying “Trees cause more pollution than automobiles do.” Which happened to be correct in the case of volatile organic hydrocarbons. But that didn’t stop people from calling Reagan an idiot for saying it. In fact people still are ridiculing that statement.
I don’t think I’d be in a big hurry to emphasize the inherent ridiculousness of needing to be able to observe through a border wall. The one example mentioned does sound a bit silly–almost as silly as using the example of drowning in a 5-gallon bucket to point out what little danger children are in from guns. As absurd as it sounds, just about as many kids under 5 die from one as from the other in a typical year.
And a person who knew nothing about guns or buckets would probably find that statement ridiculous and ridicule anyone who made it, without any self-reflection.Frederick (64d4e1) — 7/14/2017 @ 8:21 am
Hey, remember when Betsy DeVos used grizzly bears as an example for why there might need to be a gun on a school campus? What an idiot!Frederick (64d4e1) — 7/14/2017 @ 8:26 am
“Transparent” walls are the cutting edge in border security technology. The State of Israel has pioneered the use of transparent walls, using them to great effect along 80% of their borders. It is nice to hear that President Trump plans to use this very effective design.
There is also talk that President Trump will also use Israel’s cutting edge tunnel detection technology along the border.ThOR (c9324e) — 7/14/2017 @ 8:38 am
yes yes there have to be openings for the birds to fly through
MSNBC guest says border wall will prevent birds from migratinghappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/14/2017 @ 8:44 am
zero hedge already deconstructed the NBC fake news about the “former Soviet counterintelligence agent”happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/14/2017 @ 8:48 am
Indeed, these wall are a great threat to the ostrich and emu migrations.ThOR (c9324e) — 7/14/2017 @ 8:48 am
i’m glad we caught the design flaw in timehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/14/2017 @ 8:55 am
Giant sack of drugs, you say? Perhaps someone with intimate knowledge, based on a meme bandied about by prominent lefties after the first debate last September.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 7/14/2017 @ 9:29 am
And how long has that fellow been in the country.narciso (d1f714) — 7/14/2017 @ 9:36 am
Thor 5,
The transparent wall you link as our technological future … is a tall chain link fence with razor wire on top and sensors. I think this is what Congress and Homeland Security want and have been testing for years, but the first atempt was very expensive with limited results.
The problem with any fence is that it takes too long to respond to the sensors when they go off in remote areas on the Southern border. That’s why now the Border Patrol wants drones, but then what? If the drones track intruders, they will undoubtedly find ways to attack and disable the drones. Then are we going to let drones shoot at people on the border? Bomb them?DRJ (15874d) — 7/14/2017 @ 9:41 am
It works in Israel because their response times are much shorter than ours. We are a much bigger country.DRJ (15874d) — 7/14/2017 @ 9:42 am
Its not such a crazy note, drj what we’re doing now is.narciso (d1f714) — 7/14/2017 @ 9:42 am
If it is akhmetchin, he commissioned the dossier that comey and brennan was passing around like hitcakesnarciso (d1f714) — 7/14/2017 @ 9:46 am
How do they leave his paws off the dossier. Which maverick and goose were banding about like cinnamon rolls, he hired fusion who hired steele grasslwy has been on this for months.narciso (d1f714) — 7/14/2017 @ 9:56 am
Even chuck Ross buries the lead
http://dailycaller.com/2017/07/14/heres-what-we-know-about-the-suspected-ex-soviet-intel-officer-who-attended-trump-tower-meetingnarciso (d1f714) — 7/14/2017 @ 9:59 am
President Trump’s the whole reason we’re even getting a wall at all did you ever think of thathappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/14/2017 @ 10:01 am
Hard to turn a chainlink fence into a solar power generator–particularly with random idiots trying to destroy sections of it to get through it or just because it’s there and they’re bored (I have a partial ownership interest in some property near Edwards Air Force Base, and one thing I’ve learned is that people will steal or wreck anything that is not guarded *and* indestructible if given the opportunity to do so).
Also, from Mr. Trump’s stream of consciousness quoted above, I think we can expect Wile E. Coyote to be appointed as the new head of INS, and for the contract for the wall on the border to be given to ACME.M Scott Eiland (59e34f) — 7/14/2017 @ 10:03 am
They need a wall with that fury exhaust port like in judge dread. So akhmetchin finishes two streamed if fake newsnarciso (d1f714) — 7/14/2017 @ 10:06 am
The important part if the first story:narciso (d1f714) — 7/14/2017 @ 10:16 am
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/democrats-fail-to-block-trump-border-wall-in-defense-bill/article/2628686#!
A follow up from the Carlson threads:narciso (d1f714) — 7/14/2017 @ 10:21 am
https://pjmedia.com/homeland-security/2017/07/14/captured-tunisian-isis-fighter-confesses-muslim-brotherhood-encouraged-jihad-in-syria/?singlepage=true
There is no more wall yet, and now Trump says he doesn’t want a wall. Apparently he wants a chain link fence.DRJ (15874d) — 7/14/2017 @ 10:23 am
All three veselnitskaya nekhrasov and akhmetchin were all at that capitol hill hearingnarciso (d1f714) — 7/14/2017 @ 10:24 am
It really is striking how every Kevin bacon connection wee in that room, except perezov,narciso (d1f714) — 7/14/2017 @ 10:40 am
But he hired the team, and yet ardilla.
At your 22, Narciso, that theory got tested out at the beach-hugging Sint Maarten airport earlier this week, to the tune of a 57 year old Kiwi woman being blasted back by jet exhaust unto a concrete curb and killed.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 7/14/2017 @ 10:54 am
special wallhappyfeet (c91408) — 7/14/2017 @ 11:04 am
Apparently he wants a chain link fence.
A chain link fence that is permeable to narcotraffics, apparently.
I saw that quote, completely out of context, and thought it was satire, invented on the spur of the moment by the person who posted it.
I guess I was right about the spur of the moment part, at least.kishnevi (d764f4) — 7/14/2017 @ 11:05 am
You see how they miss the story completely, this is,lebowski, the,one that started this circus.narciso (e75429) — 7/14/2017 @ 11:19 am
In the 20th century Soviet Union, every Iron Curtain denizen who was permitted to travel to the West was a government agent. Why should it be different in the Putin Soviet Union?nk (dbc370) — 7/14/2017 @ 11:21 am
So akmetchin was likely the sponsor, but if he was redflagged how could Mrs veselnutskata been allowed into the country.narciso (82af23) — 7/14/2017 @ 11:34 am
Well she was ostensibly here for the magnitsky film, that’s why she sat behind McFaul who does his best Emmett fitzhume impression
Inquiring minds
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-14/report-lynch-tapped-manaforts-phone-during-trump-jr-meeting-russian-lawyernarciso (82af23) — 7/14/2017 @ 11:38 am
Would it be wrong to suggest transparent aluminum?Kevin M (752a26) — 7/14/2017 @ 11:44 am
The primer is here:
https://mobile.twitter.com/RFERL/status/885891971964915719
I would say transparastwel (ht Harry harrison]narciso (82af23) — 7/14/2017 @ 11:46 am
confirmed by multiple sources
I will apply the same standard that’s applied to CNN/NYT: anonymous sources mean a presumption that it’s fake news.kishnevi (d764f4) — 7/14/2017 @ 11:47 am
It should be 300 feet high with a freeway on top, and be built by captured illegals. Then when the Chinese come to visit, we can show them what a border wall should REALLY look like!Kevin M (752a26) — 7/14/2017 @ 11:48 am
Zerohedge and Co. seem unwilling to acknowledge Occam’s Razor here: that Fusion GPS and whatever Russian backers it had was trying to play both sides of the street.kishnevi (d764f4) — 7/14/2017 @ 11:48 am
MSNBC guest says border wall will prevent birds from migrating
“As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could fly.”Kevin M (752a26) — 7/14/2017 @ 11:51 am
Fusion GPS and whatever Russian backers it had was trying to play both sides of the street.
More like the Russians benefit from American dysfunction. “More popcorn, Boris?”Kevin M (752a26) — 7/14/2017 @ 11:52 am
Well yes but frozen and without wings.narciso (82af23) — 7/14/2017 @ 11:53 am
Zinoviev he was heard saying.narciso (82af23) — 7/14/2017 @ 11:54 am
It resembles philby abramchik network.narciso (82af23) — 7/14/2017 @ 11:56 am
That was a Ukrainian spy ring, dangled to mi6, so the story goes.narciso (82af23) — 7/14/2017 @ 12:04 pm
@34/@38: Comrades: Zero Hedge’s content has been classified as conspiratorial, anti-establishment, and economically pessimistic, and has been criticized for presenting extreme and sometimes pro-Russian views.
________
Today’s Beldar The Bitter ‘Watergate, Watergate, Watergate’ Words Of Wonder:
“No, seriously, National security. We had to get information for national security grounds.” – President Nixon’s “break-in” rationale for the Ellsberg psychiatrist office burglary while discussing paying hush money to Watergate burglars with w/John Dean & HR Haldeman, Secret White House Oval Office tapes, March 21, 1973DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/14/2017 @ 12:04 pm
Many of them emigrated to the west where they delivered dezinformatyamnarciso (82af23) — 7/14/2017 @ 12:05 pm
Disco duck is so predictable.narciso (82af23) — 7/14/2017 @ 12:06 pm
SO predictablehappyfeet (a037ad) — 7/14/2017 @ 12:26 pm
35. Would it be wrong to suggest transparent aluminum?
We need to save it for the nuclear wessels.M Scott Eiland (59e34f) — 7/14/2017 @ 12:32 pm