This Is CNN: Second-By-Second Analysis Of President Trump’s Handshake With President Macron
[guest post by Dana]
CNN spending time analyzing President Trump and President Macron’s long handshake perfectly demonstrates why Americans don’t take Big Media too seriously anymore:
The first 5 seconds
Macron gets the upper hand, literally, at the start. He also gets in a back pat. But, Trump flips the script at about the 4-second mark when he goes with the hand pat.
Second 6
The ‘tug and pull’! A Trump classic. And a preview of things to come!
Seconds 7-8
Macron seems to weather the initial tug and pull pretty well! But then — perhaps having over-compensated for the tug and pull — Macron loses his balance and sort of falls toward Trump. To his credit, Macron tires to transform it into a “I was just pointing at something” move. Kudos, sir. Or should I say, gloire.
Seconds 10-12
It’s these two seconds where this goes from a handshake to something much, much more. Macron goes for the hand pat but Trump goes totally next level going bro handshake OUT OF NOWHERE. (This SubReddit on “bro” handshakes is epic.) Or is it Macron who goes ‘bro’? I can’t tell because Macron obscures the camera shot.
And so it goes…
PS: Some may believe this was meant as a joke. I sort of did. But then I remembered it was CNN.
PPS: Style points for both First Ladies.
–Dana
Hello.Dana (023079) — 7/14/2017 @ 1:57 pm
Cosmopolitan News Networkmg (31009b) — 7/14/2017 @ 2:00 pm
i like Donald Trump a lot someday I wanna shake his hand too and tell him how thankful I am for his sacrifices what he did for ushappyfeet (a037ad) — 7/14/2017 @ 2:05 pm
I thought this was meant as a joke but then I realized Lieu is a California Democrat legislator so he’s *for real*. His ignorance of not knowing Nixon was not impeached is a reflection of his constituents who most likely agree. Stupidity and anti Trump hatred really does go bone deep.
BTW, this guy is a lawyer! You know, an elite of the noble class, well edumicated and far, far above us plebs and deplorables.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 7/14/2017 @ 2:21 pm
Just to show you what a creep he is. She’s thinking, “Let go of me, you creep!”Tillman (a95660) — 7/14/2017 @ 2:59 pm
With apologies to George M.
Donnie, do your tweet,
As you meet; make it sweet,
Donnie show your base,
Show that style; in your face.
Zing Parisians; let’em fly,
Handshakes too; another lie.
Hurry right away,
No delay, Bastille Day,
Oogle Brigitte fast,
The parade; it won’t last.
Tell Melania not to whine,
Everything she wears looks fine.
Over there, over there,DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/14/2017 @ 3:01 pm
Tweet the word, tweet the word over there,
That the Trumps are coming,
Their noses thumbing,
With France ho-humming,
Everywhere.
So prepare, say a prayer,
Tweet the word, to the world to beware.
An insult thrower, Jim won’t go over,
And the tweets won’t stop when he’s over,
Over there.
Elementary school my Dear Watson.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/14/2017 @ 3:04 pm
Primordial Donald likes him some Simian culture. Handshakes used to be an open hand demonstrating no weapons therein. But the cave men had principles, so there’s that.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/14/2017 @ 3:09 pm
Do you seriously mean to tell me that CNN is NOT a comedy channel?C. S. P. Schofield (99bd37) — 7/14/2017 @ 3:51 pm
This CNN bit is hilarious..
http://money.cnn.com/2017/07/14/media/charles-krauthammer-donald-trump-jr-collusion/Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/14/2017 @ 4:17 pm
Cilizza obviously meant this as humor. Otherwise he would have quoted at least two psychologists on the dynamics of handshakes, and quoted an anonymous French official to tell us what Macron was thinking.kishnevi (5a7bdb) — 7/14/2017 @ 4:19 pm
It’s like the hokey-pokeycrazy (11d38b) — 7/14/2017 @ 4:26 pm
But the hands….
So many interesting things are revealed, don’t you think?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/14/2017 @ 4:27 pm
Sitting position, leans forward arms resting on upper thigh, self satisfied pucker and the hands…hmm..what is he doing with his hands? Is that..what the heck does that remind me of?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/14/2017 @ 4:33 pm
Endeavor to persevere, CNN!nk (dbc370) — 7/14/2017 @ 5:20 pm
Wasn’t Cillizza the one who teeeted “OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD” like a breathless junior high school girl over the faux denied handshake fake news a couple weeks ago?harkin (536957) — 7/14/2017 @ 5:24 pm
Clown News Network.nk (dbc370) — 7/14/2017 @ 5:25 pm
Really, Tillman? With all your leftist belligerence you actually presume to know what a woman who you never met, loving half way across the world is *thinking*? Quick, guess what I’m thinking about you since you’re so intuitive.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 7/14/2017 @ 5:42 pm
Just another example of leftist False News, harkin. And they are still in a quandary why nobody trusts or believes them. I guess over fifty years being the Pravda of the Democrat party has blinded them irreparably. The Fourth Estate is now a Fifth Column helping to ruin the West and America. And to think they were educated by public schools run by the state almost to a man. Whooda thought letting “The State” educate our children could turn out so horribly wrong?Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 7/14/2017 @ 5:49 pm
What Brigitte is probably thinking is: “We’re both married to people 24 years younger than us. Vive les anciens, M. Le President!“nk (dbc370) — 7/14/2017 @ 5:53 pm
Corroded News Networkmg (31009b) — 7/14/2017 @ 6:09 pm
Very good, nk!
BTW Mrs. Macron looks very au courant, but Melania looks very classic and fabulous and amazing. Well done!Patricia (5fc097) — 7/14/2017 @ 7:06 pm
21- exactly Hoagie.
They can’t help themselves.
Tagging on “so-called” is many things, and all the opposite of journalism.
Remember, “Journalism” majors used to be taught to report and give as accurate an accounting of an event as possible.
Since then, it has changed to being taught to “shape” a story to fit a preconceived theme. They even manage to step on their d**ks with a single tweet.
And it’s one of the reasons Trump was elected; it’s so blatant and unprofessional now that many voters considered their choice a huge F.U. to the fake news media.harkin (536957) — 7/14/2017 @ 7:07 pm
Like I’ve said before, Melania is the only one in the family comporting herself with the full dignity befitting her position.nk (dbc370) — 7/14/2017 @ 7:27 pm