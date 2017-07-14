My Email to Trump Lawyer Marc Kasowitz

I just sent the following email to Donald Trump’s lawyer Marc Kasowitz, at his email address mkasowitz@kasowitz.com:

Marc, You don’t know me. I don’t know you. But I believe it is in your best interests and the long-term interest of your firm to resign from your position advising the president re: pending Federal legal matters. No good can come from this and, in fact your name may turn out to be a disparaging historical footnote to the presidency of DJT. Patrick Frey

My apologies to “a retired public relations professional in the western United States who asked not to be identified” for stealing his wording.

I was just curious to know whether Mr. Kasowitz chooses to be as bold today as he was yesterday.

