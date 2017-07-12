Tucker Carlson and Max Boot Face Off
Tucker Carlson has a knack for creating viral content in his often aggressive interviews. This time, however, he lets the sneering and snide side of his personality completely take over, as he takes on Max Boot, who gets down in the gutter with Carlson to create a nasty exchange that I find embarrassing for both parties:
The two men repeatedly interrupt each other, snipe at each other, and generally act like an old married couple who have been cooped up in the same tiny house for far too long. Three cheers to you if you can keep watching after Carlson sneers: “Maybe you should choose a different profession. Selling insurance. House painting. Something you’re good at.”
The only thing that could make the clip more unbearable would be to have Jon Stewart materialize between them to start lecturing them both.
I see people all over the Internet saying that one of these men “destroyed” the other . . . although opinions seem to diverge widely as to who was the destroyer and who was the destroyee.
Me, I think they both come out of it looking a little smaller.
But hey, it’s great for ratings.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Few men can carry off the half-Windsor knot, so it looks as neat as a full Windsor. I’m one, Sean Connery was another.nk (dbc370) — 7/12/2017 @ 9:08 pm
“The Russian lawyer who penetrated Donald Trump’s inner circle was initially cleared into the United States by the Justice Department under “extraordinary circumstances” before she embarked on a lobbying campaign last year that ensnared the president’s eldest son, members of Congress, journalists and State Department officials, according to court and Justice Department documents and interviews.
This revelation means it was the Obama Justice Department that enabled the newest and most intriguing figure in the Russia-Trump investigation to enter the country without a visa……
……The Moscow lawyer had been turned down for a visa to enter the U.S. lawfully but then was granted special immigration parole by then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch………”
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/341788-exclusive-doj-let-russian-lawyer-into-us-before-she-met-with-trump
Strangely, I’m not hearing any of this on CNN.harkin (a91251) — 7/12/2017 @ 9:20 pm
Tucker Carlson seems a rather thin-skinned little snot. I only got as far as him telling Boot that he had been wrong for 10 years. Obviously, he had very little respect for Boot from the get-go, and also appeared to still be smarting from the spanking Col. Peters gave him the previous evening. If he had any sense of decorum or dignity, he would have waited to pick a fight with Boot when he had better control of his emotions. Instead of being in control, he looked and sounded like an angry child building to a tantrum. I’m glad I saw the brief clip. Now I know not to waste my time watching his show.Dana (023079) — 7/12/2017 @ 9:26 pm
I miss the days when news channels had news on.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/12/2017 @ 9:26 pm
Carlson’s a jerk. He went ad hom at the 3:20 mark. (We’ll leave his man-crush for Putin aside.) Was Boot paid to be there? Because I would have walked off and let Carlson fill up the other seven minutes by himself.nk (dbc370) — 7/12/2017 @ 9:27 pm
Eugene Volokh comments:
“Foreigners who aren’t U.S. citizens or U.S. permanent residents, the argument goes, are barred from providing candidates any “thing of value” in connection with any American election campaign. Campaign staff are barred from soliciting any “thing of value” from such foreigners. And, the argument goes, valuable political information about an opponent’s misdeeds is a “thing of value.” (Hasen notes that the Federal Election Commission has treated some information, such as contact lists, campaign materials, and polling information as a “thing of value.”)
What’s more, this would apply not just to foreigners who live abroad. If a Slovakian college student who is studying in the United States called the Clinton campaign with such information, that would be a crime. If the Clinton campaign heard that Mar-a-Lago was employing illegal immigrants in Florida and staffers went down to interview the workers, that would be a crime.
And it would make opposition research on much possible foreign misconduct virtually impossible.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/volokh-conspiracy/wp/2017/07/12/can-it-be-a-crime-to-do-opposition-research-by-asking-foreigners-for-information/?utm_term=.b5056674d1b5
We certainly have come a long way from “Trump colluded with Russia to hack the election”harkin (a91251) — 7/12/2017 @ 9:39 pm
Well between king salmon who once funded the camps where the hijackers trained and rohani whonas security adviser, was part of hezbollahs chain of command in Beirut its a power. Then you have Abe mazen he was educated in Moscow u, funded the Munich attack and was later an official kgb asset as opposed to arafat, who was grusnarciso (d1f714) — 7/12/2017 @ 9:46 pm
Man, I didn’t know that Eugene Volokh had turned into such an authoritarian. He wants to make everything a crime!nk (dbc370) — 7/12/2017 @ 9:51 pm
Then theses aldonthe fact that the Obama administration allowed an actual Iranian puppet fit 5, cheered by the same people who lied about chalabi. They let assad get away with murder.narciso (d1f714) — 7/12/2017 @ 9:51 pm
Whereas as trump stopped one signal attack.
They lie every single time:narciso (d1f714) — 7/12/2017 @ 9:54 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/amiretemadi/status/884959678693867520/photo/1
8 – “Man, I didn’t know that Eugene Volokh had turned into such an authoritarian. He wants to make everything a crime!”
Was the /sarc tag missing? I read it as the exact opposite.
But while we’re talking about it………
“Charges of “Russian collusion” may have opened Pandora’s Box for the environmentalist wing of the Democratic Party and the American left. Republican congressman Lamar Smith, chairman of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, and energy subcommittee chairman Rep. Randy Weber have sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin, calling:
… on the Trump administration to investigate whether Russia is trying to undermine the U.S. energy industry by funding environmental activism as part of a “propaganda war against fossil fuels.”
“If you connect the dots, it is clear that Russia is funding U.S. environmental groups in an effort to suppress our domestic oil and gas industry, specifically hydraulic fracking,” said Mr. Smith, Texas Republican, in a Friday statement.
“They have established an elaborate scheme that funnels money through shell companies in Bermuda,” he said. “This scheme may violate federal law and certainly distorts the U.S. energy market. The American people deserve to know the truth and I am confident Secretary Mnuchin will investigate the allegations.”
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/07/12/two-key-house-members-call-to-investigate-russian-collusion-with-anti-fracking-green-groups/harkin (a91251) — 7/12/2017 @ 9:57 pm
Calling your opponent evil and stupid gets everyone riled up, thinking emotionally, and not looking at the big picture. Which is the point here.
It’s intended to be a feature, not a bug, in modern media.
Ugh.Simon Jester (b07cc1) — 7/12/2017 @ 10:02 pm
Seeing as the previous administration indulged in behavior that creates the antweird coalituobnarciso (d1f714) — 7/12/2017 @ 10:02 pm
I think Eugene Volokh was being sarcastic by reductio ad absurdum. None of those things, or anything close to them, has been prosecuted. He’s making fun of an absolutist interpretation of the foreign donor ban which is chimerical — just speculation on his part.
I can see a difference between an oppo researcher’s informant who may be a foreigner, and a completed oppo research dossier tied in a pretty red ribbon which a foreigner wants to give to a campaign. Since the Valise lady gave nothing to Don-don Jr., we don’t know which it was. But the dossier should be illegal. (Even without the red ribbon.)nk (dbc370) — 7/12/2017 @ 10:13 pm
Self-described genius Max Boot sounds like Jan Brady’s made up boyfriend.Pinandpuller (476527) — 7/12/2017 @ 10:25 pm
Priceless POOTERICO!!! PRICELESS. Cross posted at RED STATE!!!
Pooter, we hardly knew yee!!!
Hilarious. Pooter, have you donated to Planned Parenthood yet!!?? Hahahaaahahahaaaa. Clown.GUS (30b6bd) — 7/12/2017 @ 10:31 pm
Ratings????? Hahahahahahahahahahaa!!!
Self-described genius Max Boot looks about as surprised as a 19 year old Florida State coed waking up in a wet T Shirt.Pinandpuller (476527) — 7/12/2017 @ 10:43 pm
6. Eugene Volokh comments:
“Foreigners who aren’t U.S. citizens or U.S. permanent residents, the argument goes, are barred from providing candidates any “thing of value” in connection with any American election campaign. Campaign staff are barred from soliciting any “thing of value” from such foreigners.
Yes, but also they are prohibiting from accepting anything from anyone without recording the “contribution,” and anything worth more than $200 without recording the name and occupation of the person who gave it and making it public (except that it is illegal for other campaigns to use the published information for fundraising without permission) and from getting a total of more than about 2,700 from any person per election.
I don’t think anyone really wants to go there. Although they have gone there for professional services like accounting or legal work I think unless it’s a close friend or a family member, I think. But do you want to make it impossible for anyone to run for office except insiders who know how to lie?Sammy Finkelman (5b0d7d) — 7/12/2017 @ 10:45 pm
..and evade.
I’m talking about federal campaigns.Sammy Finkelman (5b0d7d) — 7/12/2017 @ 10:47 pm
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2017/07/13/this-time-we-liberals-have-totally-got-trump-wash-rinse-repeat-n2353881mg (31009b) — 7/12/2017 @ 11:13 pm
CNN to MSNBC to Fox… next stop, the Pinedale Shopping Mall, Mister Carlson.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ifw1NoODMfsDCSCA (797bc0) — 7/12/2017 @ 11:19 pm
Morning Joke is more suitable for this crew.mg (31009b) — 7/12/2017 @ 11:29 pm