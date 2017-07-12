LOL

The W.H. is functioning perfectly, focused on HealthCare, Tax Cuts/Reform & many other things. I have very little time for watching T.V. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

Is he responding to a claim he saw on TV? Only The Shadow knows.

9:09 a.m. on MSNBC: @PhilipRucker reports Trump has been watching a lot of TV news the last few days to take in scandal coverage 9:39 a.m.: https://t.co/tATBz3orLV — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 12, 2017

To be fair, the claim was in POLITICO too. (No links for bullies.) But Trump doesn’t strike me as much of a reader.

To me, the fact that Trump claims he has very little time for TV is the best evidence that he has loads of time for TV. You know, on account of his being a huge liar.

Here’s another interesting timing coincidence.

June 7 – 5:16 PM – Don Jr. confirms meeting w/ Russian lawyer June 7 – 9:13 PM Trump promises press conf the next week with Clinton dirt. pic.twitter.com/qAYEvymsdV — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 11, 2017

Oddly enough, after Junior’s meeting with the Kremlin-connected lawyer — and she is Kremlin-connected, not a random Russian citizen as the hacks tried to portray her — the promised Trump speech about Hillary dirt did not materialize. It ended up focusing on national security instead.

It’s allllmost as if Junior told Daddy that dirt would be forthcoming, but then struck out.

Of course Junior and Daddy say Junior didn’t tell Trump about the meeting with the Kremlin-connected lawyer. Which, to me, is the best evidence that he did. You know, on account of both of them being huge liars.

[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back, possibly the only place I will comment.]