Trump
LOL
The W.H. is functioning perfectly, focused on HealthCare, Tax Cuts/Reform & many other things. I have very little time for watching T.V.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017
Is he responding to a claim he saw on TV? Only The Shadow knows.
9:09 a.m. on MSNBC: @PhilipRucker reports Trump has been watching a lot of TV news the last few days to take in scandal coverage
9:39 a.m.: https://t.co/tATBz3orLV
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 12, 2017
To be fair, the claim was in POLITICO too. (No links for bullies.) But Trump doesn’t strike me as much of a reader.
To me, the fact that Trump claims he has very little time for TV is the best evidence that he has loads of time for TV. You know, on account of his being a huge liar.
Here’s another interesting timing coincidence.
June 7 – 5:16 PM – Don Jr. confirms meeting w/ Russian lawyer
June 7 – 9:13 PM Trump promises press conf the next week with Clinton dirt. pic.twitter.com/qAYEvymsdV
— Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 11, 2017
Oddly enough, after Junior’s meeting with the Kremlin-connected lawyer — and she is Kremlin-connected, not a random Russian citizen as the hacks tried to portray her — the promised Trump speech about Hillary dirt did not materialize. It ended up focusing on national security instead.
It’s allllmost as if Junior told Daddy that dirt would be forthcoming, but then struck out.
Of course Junior and Daddy say Junior didn’t tell Trump about the meeting with the Kremlin-connected lawyer. Which, to me, is the best evidence that he did. You know, on account of both of them being huge liars.
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/12/2017 @ 7:56 am
there’s still not a scinitlla of evidence that Trump did any colludes with the Russians
poor corrupt fbi turdboy Robert Mueller’s gonna need to staff up some more huhhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/12/2017 @ 8:01 am
*scintilla* of evidence i meanhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/12/2017 @ 8:01 am
This is why Fuji option seems more attractive each day
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/houses-epa-spending-bill-doesnt-agree-with-trump-cuts-but-approves-layoffs/article/2628339narciso (d1f714) — 7/12/2017 @ 8:19 am
Here the lamentations:narciso (d1f714) — 7/12/2017 @ 8:21 am
http://www.alaskapublic.org/2017/07/11/epa-takes-step-toward-ending-pre-emptive-veto-of-pebble-mine
That was the local ministeyer, guillam behind that.narciso (d1f714) — 7/12/2017 @ 8:22 am
On Jun 7, 2016, at 18:14, Donald Trump Jr. wrote:
The Russians realize when they find this out that they now have an unanticipated problem.
We dont have any emails explaining how it got rescheduled to the 9th.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 7/12/2017 @ 8:25 am
https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/news/us/2017/07/11/us-test-fires-thaad-missile-defense-system/narciso (d1f714) — 7/12/2017 @ 8:25 am
it was actually just two weeks or so later that Mr. Donald Trump gave his promised speech about how filthy and piggy Hillary Clinton is
it’s an interesting speech cause it showed how he was willing to hit his opponent exponentially harder than either pervy harvardtrash Mitt Romney or cowardly torture-turd McCain were ever willing to hit theirs (interestingly, neither pervy Mitt NOR coward McCain were successful in their bids for election)
here’s the section just about how sketchy hillary is with her filthy influence-peddling schemes and her anti-american collusion with foreign governmentshappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/12/2017 @ 8:27 am
It was accepted by Goldstone at 5:19 so that really should be 5:19
What’s missing here is:
June 9 – Trump campaign receives no information
??? Press conference gets cancelled or Trump campaign stops promising one.
Except things didn’t happen that way. Trump did hold a press conference. What he romised was a speech
http://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2016-election/trump-set-address-terrorism-clinton-record-monday-speech-n590766
But Donald Trump could have been talking about anything as far as Hillary was concerned. Actually at the time I thought Trump was most probably lying about benng ready to release Clinton dirt.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 7/12/2017 @ 8:34 am
He gave the speech on We3dnesday June 22, 2016.
Here;s where he attacks Hillary Clinton personally:
Trump mixes in a lot of policy and unfair accusations, and theer you can also see him going on about refugees.
But anyway, Donald Trump doesn’t do a very good job of talking about “dirt” on Hillary Clinton and what he does talk about comes from the book “Clinton Cash”Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 7/12/2017 @ 8:42 am
good point Mr. F
looks like President Trump delayed his speech on stinkypig cause of not wanting to hit her so hard in the wake of the Orlando shooting on June 12, so he gave it another ten days then he let her have it like a red-headed pickle-pooperhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/12/2017 @ 8:42 am
When the yuge liar in the White House “attempt(s) to do something covert with our enemy,” we are talking treason, plain and simple.
Or, maybe, constitutionally protected free speech and association.
One or the other.
Jonathan Turley: “It is like we have this giant Rorschach test and people see whatever they want to.”ThOR (c9324e) — 7/12/2017 @ 8:50 am
some people are bias on Mr. Trump
you know who you arehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/12/2017 @ 8:52 am
So do we care about policy or not, the grisheko play favors the swamp, the deep statenarciso (d1f714) — 7/12/2017 @ 8:57 am
I’m doing my best to follow your unbiased example, happy.ThOR (c9324e) — 7/12/2017 @ 9:00 am
you just have to weigh the evidence and follow it to logical conclusions
however, in this Trump/Russia “collusion” conspiracy theory, there’s no actual evidence to weigh
so i ordered Chinesehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/12/2017 @ 9:06 am
Playboy just posted an interview with President Trump online:
“I’ve committed
adulterycollusion in my heart many times.”
– PresidentThOR (c9324e) — 7/12/2017 @ 9:11 am
CarterTrump
“She is Kremlin-connected, not a random Russian citizen as the hacks tried to portray her.”
An assertion not supported by the link. Not surprising, on account of you being a huge liar.Proud Prolifer (134838) — 7/12/2017 @ 9:20 am
19. That’s probably about all we’ll hear from you again PP, at least on this site. “You done done it now!”Tillman (a95660) — 7/12/2017 @ 9:25 am
To be fair, I think this whole thing is just Putin reminding Trump that he can play him like a fiddle, any time, any where. Trump comes out of the G20 giving even a semblance of sass to Putin? Putin slaps him down by publicizing an episode that Trump may never have known about, to remind Trump (and the US) that Trump is a moron who sends his mini-morons into arenas where they are ill-equipped to play.
Ms. Veselnitskaya interviews, given in Russian, with her far-too-obvious non-denial denials of involvement with the Russian government, smack of pure theater. Putin is reminding the US that he owns Trump. That’s all.Leviticus (efada1) — 7/12/2017 @ 9:28 am
The shifty lawyer and Goldstone are both connected to Fusion GPS – the Democrat Party’s opposition research arm, and the organization responsible for the phony Trump dossier.ropelight (a7d89c) — 7/12/2017 @ 9:30 am
The roast squirrel gets kind of mangy, only good for newcomer, (alien nation reference)narciso (d1f714) — 7/12/2017 @ 9:32 am
President Trump is putting paid to these trifling and petty conspiracy theories with graciousness and good humor!happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/12/2017 @ 9:38 am
slimy torture-turd John McCain, however, is babbling inanely, desperate for relevance
Dorkwad.happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/12/2017 @ 9:39 am
Natalia Veselnitskaya – that name doesn’t sound Russian, does it? Nyet! /sarcTillman (a95660) — 7/12/2017 @ 9:41 am
An assertion not supported by the link.
the new york times fake news article says this though:
it seems likely she got paid for scoring this meeting with Mr. Jr. as part of her efforts to publicize the propaganda film she’d booked at the newseum later that week
so back then her brief was Magnitsky
this week though she’s dancing to Vladimir’s tune as part of an effort to destablilize failmerica
and this is *exactly* the kind of interference that pearl-clutching nevertrumps like cowardly lickspittle John McCain claim to fear and abhor, but watch how that brainwashed anti-american coward actually does everything he can to assist Putin’s efforts
Just an altogether revolting and slimy human being, John McCain is.happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/12/2017 @ 9:54 am
Again: THIS is what collusion with a representative of the Russian government looks like:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XsFR8DbSRQEKevin M (752a26) — 7/12/2017 @ 9:55 am
Impeach Donald Trump Junior!
So, that’s it? Looking at the evidence in the light most favorable to the prosecution, Trump’s stupid son (not to imply that he has any smart ones) thought he could get dirt on Hillary from a Russian government connected Russian lawyer, and met with her for that purpose, and it turned out that he did not because she did not give him any?
So where do we go from here?nk (dbc370) — 7/12/2017 @ 9:58 am
that’s up to corrupt FBI turdboy Robert Mueller Mr. nk
but sounds like Russian operative John McCain is going to try to press the advantage for Putin in the meantimehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/12/2017 @ 10:00 am
I think we’ve talked this to death.
But I’ll tell you what. When Donald Trump Junior runs for President, I’m going to remember this and maybe not vote for him.nk (dbc370) — 7/12/2017 @ 10:11 am
fair enoughhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/12/2017 @ 10:12 am
#29 — If this is all they’ve got, nobody should be prosecuted. However, Russia discovered in this that DJT, Jr was willing accept dirt from a strategic adversary. Mueller’s crew has every reason to investigate whether Russia followed up.Appalled (96665e) — 7/12/2017 @ 10:14 am
FBI ethics too funnyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/12/2017 @ 10:18 am
Or, maybe, constitutionally protected free speech and association.
Indeed. But it’s how the free speech and association are exercised which can raise questions.
In the case at hand, Trump family members and associates deal with members and associates of a regime which is, if not exactly our enemy, certainly not our friend, and which sees us as an adversary. (Which is the case with China, but not other countries.) People should be questioning that. If the Trumps have a reasonable answer, they can give it.
The fact that the Clintons engaged in similar contacts but those contacts remained unquestioned by the media is ample evidence of media hypocrisy. But media hypocrisy does not excuse incompetence (which I think is what this basically is) and skullduggery (which is possible, but not supported by evidence currently available to the public) on the part of Trump.kishnevi (d5e622) — 7/12/2017 @ 10:31 am
Of course Junior and Daddy say Junior didn’t tell Trump about the meeting with the Kremlin-connected lawyer. Which, to me, is the best evidence that he did. You know, on account of both of them being huge liars.
Junior may have told Daddy the dirt was coming, but not where the dirt was coming from. And there’s plenty of sleaze floating around about the Clintons that Trump would have no special reason to think it came from Russia unless he was told so.kishnevi (d5e622) — 7/12/2017 @ 10:34 am
Who was going to tell we know comes bureau didn’t even inspect the servers, judicial watch did mist of the actual investigating.narciso (d1f714) — 7/12/2017 @ 10:38 am
I think if Jr said “I’m getting some dirt on Hillary, Dad,” that Dad would say “Great. From whom?”DRJ (15874d) — 7/12/2017 @ 10:44 am
Y’know, people coming to this blog for the first time are going to see “happyfeet on Trump” on the home page, and think Patterico is printing out the outtakes from the infamous dossier.Appalled (96665e) — 7/12/2017 @ 10:52 am
“Ding!”
Is that Beldar coming out of his corner?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/12/2017 @ 11:28 am
I still think too much is being placed on the collusion and too much leeway for Trumps super-political, unpolitical head fakes and ‘everyman’ fakery.
Voters get sleepy with complexity. They understand bribery gifts though.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/12/2017 @ 11:32 am
The White House leaks; the son’s a drip.
______
Today’s Beldar The Bitter ‘Watergate, Watergate, Watergate’ Words Of Wonder:
“I, I think you’ve got to do it like they did in the war, you say whenever you know, uh, you remember in World War II, uh, the Germans, uh, if they went through these towns and then one of their soldiers, a sniper hit one of them, they’d line up the whole goddamned town and say until you talk you’re all getting shot. I really think that’s what has to be done. I mean I don’t think you can be Mr. Nice Guy over there.” – President Nixon pressuring L.Patrick Gray to “plug” FBI Watergate leaks, secret White House Oval Office tapes, February 16, 1973DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/12/2017 @ 12:01 pm
this is why more and more we’re seeing slimy nevertrump torture-turds like John McCain doing more to keep the story alive than Democratshappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/12/2017 @ 12:09 pm
Ben burn:
I would prefer more concentration on the good old corruption that is inherent in the way Trump and his family are intertwined with his business and the Trump way of governing.
But spies drive the clicks, and they really do seem to have found something with Junior that may not be a crime (but not for lack of trying on Junior’s part).Appalled (96665e) — 7/12/2017 @ 12:10 pm
Man of the Year, people.urbanleftbehind (3538cb) — 7/12/2017 @ 12:11 pm
Ralph Peters is just more proof that staying in the military too long can make you weird and loopyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/12/2017 @ 12:14 pm
…and now some interesting intramural…who you got in this one, happy?urbanleftbehind (3538cb) — 7/12/2017 @ 12:17 pm
http://www.yahoo.com/news/meghan-mccain-mike-pence-apos-180145524.html
22. “The shifty lawyer and Goldstone are both connected to Fusion GPS – the Democrat Party’s opposition research arm, and the organization responsible for the phony Trump dossier.”
You would think this would be important but for some reason no one’s reporting that.harkin (33654e) — 7/12/2017 @ 12:24 pm
The fact that Hillary, acting in her capacity as Secretary of State, approved the sale of 20% of America’s uranium to Russia after millions in ‘contributions’ flowed from Russian sources into the Clinton Foundation, and this in addition to exorbitant (newly increased) speaking fees paid directly to Bill Clinton ostensibly for addressing Russian audiences.
Both the ‘contributions’ and the ‘speaking fees’ were clear violations of the pledge Hillary made to Obama to affirmatively disclose exactly any such opportunistic transactions. That signal agreement was a condition of her nomination to the State Department – it was a ‘deal breaker’ she had to accept to get Obama’s nomonation, but once in office she blatently reneged on it. Dangle cash in front of Hillary and she responds like Pavlov’s dog.
Clearly, Barack Obama, and Hillary and Bill Clinton had long been in bed with Vladimir Putin, yet MSM and Democrat guttersnipes have succeeded in establishing the false narrative that Donald Trump was Moscow’s favored choice to lead the US.
It’s an example of how the BIG LIE works – push the lie early and often enough, viciously attack any deviations from the ‘party line’ and ruthlessly ridicule anyone as crazy or malicious who who offers alternative views. The formula is designed to silence anyone who might question the validity of the BIG LIE, and drive the truth into the shadows.
One can only imagine Hillary under oath being asked why she ignored her pledge to Obama and took the Russian’s bribe money, pausing as she smirked, then looking defiantly at her inquisitors and following her husband’s example when he was asked why he was playing pattycake in the Oval Office with Monica Lewinsky, answered – “Because I could.”ropelight (a7d89c) — 7/12/2017 @ 12:24 pm
Trump: simply indefensible (there’s an ear-bug for you).
http://thehill.com/homenews/administration/341676-department-of-state-paid-15000-for-trump-hotel-rooms-reportTillman (a95660) — 7/12/2017 @ 12:24 pm
With apologies to the late Mr. Palmer:
How can it be permissible?Tillman (a95660) — 7/12/2017 @ 12:35 pm
He compromised my principles, yeah yeah
That kind of scam is mythical
He’s anything but typical
He’s a craze you’d endorse, He’s a powerful force
You’re obliged to conform when there’s no other course
He used to look good to me, but now I find him
Simply irresistible, Simply irresistible
His cult is so powerful, huh
It’s simply unavoidable
The trend is irreversible
The Captain is invincible
He’s a natural law, and he leaves me in awe
He deserves the applause, I surrender because
He used to look good to me, but now I find him
Simply irresistible, Simply irresistible
Simply irresistible (He’s so vain, there’s no tellin’ where the money went)
Simply irresistible (he’s all mine, there’s no other way to go)
Russian Lawyer Who Met Trump Jr. Saw a Clinton Scandal in Tax Inquiry
Perhaps the next part explains why the meeting was rescheduled after Junior indicated Kushner and Manafort would attend.crazy (11d38b) — 7/12/2017 @ 12:48 pm
“do seem to have found something with Junior that may not be a crime (but not for lack of trying on Junior’s part).”
For those like us, but ‘wrong’ sometimes is hard to show short attention spans it’s illegal. Plenty of room for mischief by usual suspects.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/12/2017 @ 12:48 pm
With apologies Tom Lehrer:
First you get down on your knees,
Thank God it’s not Hillary,
Bow your head with great respect,
Cry Reaganesque, Reaganesque, Reaganesque!
Do whatever slams you want, though
Once you’ve cleared them with Bill Kristol;
Everybody take a swipe
At the P and his hot wife,
Doin’ the Donald Trump rag.
Get in line in that processional,
Next to Rex the gas professional,
There, the Steve who’s media savvy’ll
Tell you if your fake’s original.
If it is, try playin’ it smarta,
Mak’em whine like Jim Acosta,
Two, four, six, eight,
Time to bring up Watergate!
So get down upon your knees,
Thank God it’s not Hillary,
Bow your head with great respect,
Cry Reaganesque, Reaganesque, Reaganesque!
Make a cross and shout an Amen,DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/12/2017 @ 12:52 pm
Islam hated Ronald Reagan,
Ave Melania,
Gee that looks good on ya,
Gettin’ ecstatic an’
Sorta dramatic an’
Doin’ the Donald Trump rag!
Had the surreal experience on the radio today of listening to Senators from a party that supports sanctuary cities grilling an FBI nominee on whether he will insist the President follows the law.
Didn’t see any LOLs over that.harkin (a91251) — 7/12/2017 @ 12:53 pm
“The W.H. is functioning perfectly, focused on HealthCare, Tax Cuts/Reform & many other things. I have very little time for watching T.V.”
He can squeeze a lot of lies into one tweet.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/12/2017 @ 12:55 pm
The GOP should run ads, 24/7, showing Obama promising “flexibility” after the election and saying THIS is collusion with Russia, and that the Democrats thought it was just fine.
The best defense is offense, and the best offense is putting the other side on defense.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/12/2017 @ 1:04 pm
As we have seen.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/12/2017 @ 1:04 pm
Probably the greatest failing of this administration is their inability to play the game. Unless the game is “screaming piñata.”Kevin M (752a26) — 7/12/2017 @ 1:10 pm
Desperate MSM and Dems are in the market for Nothingburgers big time, they’re so ravenous they’ll buy anything even shimmering Summer mirages of fruitcakes dancing on overheated dead-end pavements. Or, self-reflections in wavy full length Crazy House mirrors.
Let them slake their bloodthirst on the grapes of wrath and sell their bile to each other. No one else is buying.ropelight (a7d89c) — 7/12/2017 @ 1:18 pm
#57, KM, the way to put Dems on defense is to indict them.ropelight (a7d89c) — 7/12/2017 @ 1:22 pm
The gnashing of teeth is ever-background noise with decibel spikes that substitute for signal. Distortion is the Signal.
When the Galtright cans their alternate facts defense mechanisms and cease making excuses/justifying wrongdoing before a century of water has passed under that bridge, the sooner we can deal with China. This goes double for Leftists.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/12/2017 @ 1:27 pm
Distortion is the Signal.
(Paraphrasing Nietzsche)
Tillman (a95660) — 7/12/2017 @ 1:36 pm
If you stare too long into a bowl of chili, you won’t want to eat it.nk (dbc370) — 7/12/2017 @ 2:47 pm
@64. Depends on how hungry you are– if you’re desperate, you’ll eat anything.DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/12/2017 @ 2:55 pm
this is getting silly
now we have wall street journal fake news propaganda sluts making pretendsies that failmerica’s corrupt “intelligence community” filth haven’t already illegally trawled through everything they have to find dirt on President Trump
but check this out
So basically failmerica’s cowardly criminal spy trash “community” suspected the same thing Donald Jr. suspected when he accepted a meeting with that Russian hooch. But they sat on their overpaid flabby spy trash asses until now watching underaged tranny porn and eating pop tarts ouy of a filthy break room microwave?
CIA NSA FBI
Losers.happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/12/2017 @ 2:56 pm
eating pop tarts *out* of a filthy break room microwave i mean
i’d go back and fix it if i couldhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/12/2017 @ 2:58 pm
Trump puts up a Russian Front: says he knew nothing about and was never told of his son’s meeting w/t Rooskie lawyer.
The video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UmzsWxPLIOoDCSCA (797bc0) — 7/12/2017 @ 3:04 pm
Worried about foreign monies flowing into the country around election time? Where the he’ll were they during Clinton’s China dealings or Obama’s 2008 and 2012 credit card fraud schemes?NJRob (91d741) — 7/12/2017 @ 3:29 pm
I would just declassify every corrupt dealing Clinton and Podesta had with Russia. F them.NJRob (91d741) — 7/12/2017 @ 3:30 pm
yeah something’s not adding up huhhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/12/2017 @ 3:46 pm
Fusion GPS’ name keeps popping up everywhere….they lobbied against the Magnitsky Act alongside Veselnitskaya, and are accused by the victim (Browder) of the fraud that led to the Act of having strong ties to the Kremlin:
https://heavy.com/news/2017/07/fusion-gps-dossier-russia-trump-jr-christopher-steele-democrat-planned-parenthood-glenn-simpson-peter-fritsch-natalia-veselnitskaya-grassley-hearing/
Fusion GPS has already denied any knowledge of the Trump/Manafort/Kushner/Veselnitskaya meeting.
And Veselnitskaya in the U.S. illegally – overstayed her visa:
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/07/how-did-that-russian-lawyer-get-to-stay-in-the-u-s.php
Could it be possible this is all leading back to the Democrats? Naw, couldn’t be….Lenny (5ea732) — 7/12/2017 @ 4:35 pm
Want to know who are the huge liars are? The ones that have been telling everyone who would listen for 20+ years how corrupt and terrible the Clinton’s are, and how the progressives are destroying the country, that are now making common cause with both to destroy the administration that is trying to rescue America from the anti-American globalist socialists intent on transforming America from a super power into a run of the mill third world crap hole.
It’s become obvious conservative writers that have been warning us about the direction of the country didn’t believe what they were peddling. That’s why now we are subject to endless fantasies about the Trumps nefarious dealings with the Russians, in collusion with open border socialist progressives that really want to be like the USSR Russia of yore.
Nevertrumpers have become the 21st century version of useful idiots. Of all the things going on in the world, good and bad, what they are obsessed with is the democrat press’s obsession with Russian’s under their bed. All sound and fury signifying nothing; the ultimate squirrel.
Trump is a choir boy compared to those advancing CNN’s agenda and calling him a liar. The truth is not in them, and their honor an illusion.Bladerunner (568097) — 7/12/2017 @ 4:36 pm
@82. Trump is a choir boy compared to those advancing CNN’s agenda and calling him a liar. The truth is not in them, and their honor an illusion.
You’re tone deaf.
“I’ve done… questionable things.” – Roy Batty [Rutger Hauer] ‘Blade Runner’ 1982DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/12/2017 @ 4:49 pm
The Basic Formula For Every Shocking Russia/Trump RevelationBladerunner (568097) — 7/12/2017 @ 4:49 pm
^- @73. Typo.DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/12/2017 @ 4:50 pm
“You’re tone deaf”
And you’re useful.Bladerunner (568097) — 7/12/2017 @ 4:53 pm
@75/@77: “That was irrational of you… not to mention unsportsmanlike.” – Roy Batty [Rutger Hauer] ‘Blade Runner’ 1982DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/12/2017 @ 4:57 pm
#62 wasn’t intended as a duck call..
Quack! Quack!Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/12/2017 @ 4:57 pm
Tillman got it.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/12/2017 @ 4:59 pm
Bladerunner thinks way ahead to DysTrumpia.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/12/2017 @ 5:01 pm
If Beldar comes out like Cassius Clay, the circle remains unbroken.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/12/2017 @ 5:06 pm
Could it lead back to the Democrats?crazy (11d38b) — 7/12/2017 @ 5:12 pm
Sure take a look at 2 pages from the DNC emails: DNC 5/16/16 Daily Update – Donald Trump Roundup extracts Trump-Russia connections to Asa and Emin Agalarov and Goldstone from Politico article on Miss Universe in Moscow and also DNC 5/16/16 Trump in Music Video reporting Music video by Emin Agalarov, son of Putin-tied, Russian real estate oligarch Featuring Donald Trump (Emin: In Another Life). Trump appears near the end.
“Bladerunner thinks way ahead to DysTrumpia.”
Nevertrumpers told us electing Clinton would be no worse than Trump.
US Approves $3.9 Billion Patriot Missile System For Romania; Putin: “We Will Be Forced To Respond”
Yeah, Trump is quite the Russian stooge…Bladerunner (568097) — 7/12/2017 @ 5:14 pm
Sessions, the miniature cowboy, has gotten himself mixed up with some more Christian nazis…wiki makes them seem almost neighborly. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alliance_Defending_FreedomBen burn (b3d5ab) — 7/12/2017 @ 5:17 pm
Now, now Jeffrey. That’s not being transparent.
http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/jeff-sessions-addresses-anti-lgbt-hate-group-doj/story?id=48593488Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/12/2017 @ 5:20 pm
June 3, 2016 eighteen days after the 5/16/16 Politico article referenced in the DNC Daily Trump Roundup Goldstone contacts Junior with the interesting news he just heard from Emin…
Just a coincidence, I’m sure.crazy (11d38b) — 7/12/2017 @ 5:27 pm
Witness: Proud Prolifer’s last comment on this site, preserved for posterity. A combination of dishonesty and false accusation that is not tolerated here.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/12/2017 @ 6:47 pm
i think the Profiler person got confuzzled between “Kremlin” and KGB
they both start with a Khappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/12/2017 @ 6:58 pm
Junior’s meeting with the Kremlin-connected lawyer — and she is Kremlin-connected, not a random Russian citizen as the hacks tried to portray her
It’s clear she is Kremlin-connected given her credentials and contacts; ABC News did a piece on her tonight and has a CSPAN image of her in the front row of a Russian sanctions hearing in Congress just four days after the meeting w/The Trump Boys- Manny, Moe and Don. That’s not exactly an easy seat to score if you’re a ‘random Russian citizen’ on a visit – let alone a random, native-born U.S. citizen either.DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/12/2017 @ 6:59 pm
wait you got the name wrong it’s Prolifer not Profilerhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/12/2017 @ 7:00 pm
people are questioning how pro-Putin the russian hooch is
“Kremlin-connected” is a very vague descriptor.
even National Soros Radio says this:
that sounds like npr poopy-twaddle to me
journalism pro-tip: if you don’t know who this skank is and have no idea what her relationship is to the Russian government, it’s ok to say so
you’re welcomehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/12/2017 @ 7:08 pm
@84. Yeah, Trump is quite the Russian stooge…
Quite the SchMoe indeed– w/Curlish tendencies.DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/12/2017 @ 7:11 pm
Sessions is gonna crap himself out one way or the other…sorry Loofa, sorry Mo.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 7/12/2017 @ 7:11 pm
Jeff Sessions is a useless and over-promoted wad of dork and he’s not even the real Attorney General
he should go back to the trailer park he came from
Rod’s so got this
and Jeff you’ve already embarrassed yourself beyond rehabilitation
when your indelible legacy is that you played a key role in positioning slimy FBI turdboy Robert Mueller as Special Fuhrer in charge of an ever-expanding army of fascist harvardtrash
maybe it’s best to quit when you’re behindhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/12/2017 @ 7:15 pm
Yes, it’s something, but will they hang pictures in their living room walls.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 7/12/2017 @ 7:17 pm
lol he’s from filthy-assed soldier-slaughtering George W. Bush’s old stomping grounds
(back when he trusted himself to have a grown-up adult beverage)happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/12/2017 @ 7:20 pm
“A combination of dishonesty and false accusation that is not tolerated here”
Well, except for your characterizations of Trump…Bladerunner (568097) — 7/12/2017 @ 7:30 pm
Veselnitskaya is a Russian lawyer, who, like many involved in the Trump and Russia saga, isn’t directly employed by the Russian government but has a number of deeper government ties. The Russian government often operates by using not only its own employees but those with informal or personal relationships to its key leaders.
And that’s something unusual? Like the U.S. government doesn’t? Snowden and Winter were private contractors, not NSA employees. So were the lawyers who defended the visa ban EO in the Ninth Circuit. You can’t throw a rock without hitting some private person doing U.S. government work. Why are Russians different?nk (dbc370) — 7/12/2017 @ 7:40 pm
i guess my point is it makes a hash of the faux-certitude contained in a namby-pamby descriptor like “Kremlin-connected”
what does that meanhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/12/2017 @ 7:45 pm
I fixed the handle of the person I banned.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/12/2017 @ 7:46 pm
Bye.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/12/2017 @ 7:47 pm
Two banned in one thread. I think that’s a record. Who wants to go for the hat trick? Call me a liar and I’ll happily accommodate you.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/12/2017 @ 7:48 pm
what’s also interesting about the NPR propaganda prose is how the second sentence doesn’t amplify anything in the preceding sentence
it’s an ungainly parenthetical without the parentheseshappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/12/2017 @ 7:49 pm
I don’t think that disagreeing with your characterization is the same as calling you a liar.
If you think so, then you’ll soon have a comment section of sychophants.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 7/12/2017 @ 8:08 pm
Neither do I! Fortunately, I have banned only two people in this thread, both of whom did quite explicitly call me a liar. If you do not understand that then you need to go back and re-read the offending comments.
Whatever other problems I might have, I appear to be in very little danger of having a comment section of sycophants.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/12/2017 @ 8:37 pm
got your backhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/12/2017 @ 8:39 pm
106 — LOL. I think you are right.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 7/12/2017 @ 8:44 pm
sycophant (n.)
1530s (in Latin form sycophanta), “informer, talebearer, slanderer,” from Middle French sycophante and directly from Latin sycophanta, from Greek sykophantes “false accuser, slanderer,” literally “one who shows the fig,” from sykon “fig” (see fig) + phainein “to show” (from PIE root *bha- (1) “to shine”).
“Showing the fig” was a vulgar gesture made by sticking the thumb between two fingers, a display which vaguely resembles a fig, itself symbolic of a vagina (sykon also meant “vulva”). The modern accepted explanation is that prominent politicians in ancient Greece held aloof from such inflammatory gestures, but privately urged their followers to taunt their opponents. The sense of “mean, servile flatterer” is first recorded in English 1570s.
The explanation, long current, that it orig. meant an informer against the unlawful exportation of figs cannot be substantiated. [OED]
http://www.etymonline.com/index.php?term=sycophantnk (dbc370) — 7/12/2017 @ 8:49 pm