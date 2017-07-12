Babies Are Killing The Earth, They Must Be Stopped!
[guest post by Dana]
For those who already have more than one child, I guess it’s time to pick and choose which one really *isn’t* your favorite. Sad!
Before pushing the Earth First zealotry, it would be good to take a moment to consider the economic and societal impact of declining birthrates:
With an aging population and shrinking pool of younger citizens, we would face increasingly intractable problems in providing for our elders. It’s not a terribly controversial notion to admit that younger, productive workers are needed to pay for the tax system that sustains our elders.
At best, Filipovic’s proposal would lead to massive tax hikes on workers and declining standards of care. This would inevitably reduce private sector investment and productivity, growing debt, and a restraining influence on the economy. Put simply, we would live less-wealthy, less-happy lives.
Consider Japan, where birthrates are plummeting:
Last year, the number of births in Japan dropped below one million for the first time, the ministry of health, labour and welfare said Friday.
The shrinking of the country’s population – deaths have outpaced births for several years – is already affecting the economy in areas including the job and housing markets, consumer spending and long-term investment plans at businesses.
For now, the Japanese economy is growing despite a dwindling number of workers and consumers. Growing global demand for Japanese products is one reason. But the real decline has barely begun.
After Japan’s population hit a peak of 128 million at the start of the current decade, it shrank by close to 1 million in the five years through 2015, according to census data. Demographers expect it to plunge by a third by 2060, to as few as 80 million people — a net loss of 1 million a year, on average.
This naturally followed by the inevitable vicious cycle:
Japan has entered a vicious cycle of low fertility and low spending that has led to trillions in lost GDP and a population decline of 1 million people, all within just the past five years…
Economists have a name for countries that contract because of these swirling forces: “demographic time bombs.” In these nations, falling spending shrinks the economy, which discourages families from having kids, which shrinks the economy further. Meanwhile, people are living longer than ever before.
“An aging population will mean higher costs for the government, a shortage of pension and social security-type funds, a shortage of people to care for the very aged, slow economic growth, and a shortage of young workers,” Brinton says.
Not to put too fine a point on it but Japan now sells more adult diapers than baby diapers.
Earth Eugenics??!!
Patterico, I seem to recall you commenting some years ago that there were too many people on the Earth. You cited things like the overcrowding in our metropolitan areas. Have you changed your mind?Anon Y. Mous (6cc438) — 7/12/2017 @ 5:10 pm
“The Roe Effect is a hypothesis about the long-term effect of abortion on the political balance of the United States, which suggests that since supporters of abortion rights cause the erosion of their own political base.”
“Its best-known proponent is James Taranto of the Wall Street Journal who coined the phrase “Roe effect” in Best of the Web Today”
It is the best pro-abortion argument I can think of.
I found the column I was thinking of:
http://patterico.com/2010/09/06/taking-seriously-glenn-reynoldss-column-on-environmentalist-eliminationist-rhetoric/Anon Y. Mous (6cc438) — 7/12/2017 @ 5:20 pm
Careful, the new French President is in trouble with the SJWs for suggesting the same thing.
http://www.politico.eu/article/macron-g20-angry-reaction-to-emmanuel-macrons-remark-that-africa-has-a-civilizational-problem/harkin (a91251) — 7/12/2017 @ 5:30 pm
Anon Y. Mous,
I wrote the post, not Patterico.Dana (023079) — 7/12/2017 @ 5:38 pm
“The Roe Effect is a hypothesis about the long-term effect of abortion on the political balance of the United States, which suggests that since supporters of abortion rights cause the erosion of their own political base.”
Not just political but racial balance too. When you tell liberals that the KKK ended about 3,500 black lives total but that Planned Parenthood has ended over 15 million, the look on their faces is priceless.harkin (a91251) — 7/12/2017 @ 5:39 pm
What a great story, swc. Congrats on all your kids.DRJ (15874d) — 7/12/2017 @ 5:46 pm
if i had to guess I’d say Mr. P’s thinkings have evolved since that column Mr. Mous
@Dana & Patterico
harkin@59
Excellent point!
Eugenics lives on.ThOR (c9324e) — 7/12/2017 @ 5:54 pm
The more people we have like Jill Filipovic, the fewer people we’ll have like Jill Filipovic.nk (dbc370) — 7/12/2017 @ 5:55 pm
Just between you and me, if I had to choose, to save the planet, I’d choose a baby over Jill Filipovic. Make room, Jill! (If you know what I mean and I think you do.)nk (dbc370) — 7/12/2017 @ 5:57 pm
SWC,
I am a twin. While mom labored in the delivery room, dad paced in the waiting room. Neither of them knew twins were on the way. And neither did the doctor. There were no ultrasounds then. Thus when told by the OB that he was now father of twins, my shocked dad exclaimed, "But I only ordered one!"
Greetings:
I stil get a bit of my TV news from the France24 English-language broadcasts. Yesterday, they aired a bit with Paul Erlich (sp???) who is now a Professor Emeritus at Stanford University. What he was offering up was something about how all the invertebrates (whatever they are) are dying off because the population is just too damn high which is a bit of a rewrite from what he was offering up a generation or so ago which was that human over-population was going to kill us all.
I like flexible Professors best.11B40 (6abb5c) — 7/12/2017 @ 6:13 pm
People still heed the words of Paul Ehrlich??
“In 1968, Paul R. Ehrlich wrote The Population Bomb and declared that the battle to feed humanity had been lost and that there would be a major food shortage in the US. “In the 1970s … hundreds of millions are going to starve to death,” and by the 1980s most of the world’s important resources would be depleted. He forecast that 65 million Americans would die of starvation between 1980-1989 and that by 1999, the US population would decline to 22.6 million. The problems in the US would be relatively minor compared to those in the rest of the world. (Ehrlich, Paul R. The Population Bomb. New York, Ballantine Books, 1968.) New Scientist magazine underscored his speech in an editorial titled “In Praise of Prophets.”
Claim: “By the year 2000 the United Kingdom will be simply a small group of impoverished islands, inhabited by some 70 million hungry people … If I were a gambler, I would take even money that England will not exist in the year 2000.” Paul Ehrlich, Speech at British Institute For Biology, September 1971.
Claim: Ehrlich wrote in 1968, “I have yet to meet anyone familiar with the situation who thinks India will be self-sufficient in food by 1971, if ever.”
Data: Yet in a only few years India was exporting food and significantly changed its food production capacity. Ehrlich must have noted this because in the 1971 version of his book this comment is deleted (Julian Simon, The Ultimate Resource, Princeton: Princeton Univesity Press, 1981, p. 64)”.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/wattsupwiththat.com/2013/01/19/great-moments-in-failed-predictions/amp/harkin (a91251) — 7/12/2017 @ 6:34 pm
Another great story. Thanks, Dana!DRJ (15874d) — 7/12/2017 @ 6:36 pm
Earth First stances are all too common these days. They cloak themselves in many forms too. Environmentalists, Vegans, Post-Modernists, Progressives, etc.
People fall in love with the idea that humans should be hated.Dejectedhead (d3cff5) — 7/12/2017 @ 7:02 pm
“Trump could murder a baby and his supporters would argue that the baby had it coming.”
Chelsea Handler – proud member of ‘Brag About Your Abortion’ Club.
http://www.dailywire.com/news/18531/chelsea-handler-trump-could-murder-baby-and-amanda-prestigiacomoharkin (a91251) — 7/12/2017 @ 7:07 pm
That post thoroughly confuses me. I could’ve sworn Patterico was pro amnesty and against closing our borders. In the post, he says the exact opposite.
Strange times. Don’t know how I missed it back then…NJRob (91d741) — 7/12/2017 @ 7:26 pm
I don’t get it. The population explosionis from the 3rd world and the West is being demographically replaced. Who is going to lead society into further advancement or are we just going to go silently into the night?NJRob (91d741) — 7/12/2017 @ 7:30 pm
It’s true. I have come to a different view on how the division of labor, facilitated by our burgeoning population, improves our lives.
I still think there are valid concerns buried somewhere in that tome I wrote in 2010, but one must acknowledge the benefits of the population growth as well.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/12/2017 @ 8:16 pm
I have . . . always said the exact opposite. I don’t have the slightest clue where you got the idea that I was “pro amnesty and against closing our borders.”
I favor increased legal immigration but I have been a hardliner against illegal immigration for as long as anyone here can remember.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/12/2017 @ 8:18 pm