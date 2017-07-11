LOL
Read this graf from David Brooks' latest column twice…https://t.co/e7auH0d2pn pic.twitter.com/SB4aho8lp6
— Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 11, 2017
Italian = graduate degree.
Spanish = high school degree.
I guess that’s what he’s saying?
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:54 am
Looks like the “high school only” person needs a new “friend”, a la with friends like this, who needs…J.P. (9e0433) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:55 am
By the way I have no idea what any of that means, except pomodoro.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:56 am
i hope her face got better later after she crammed a tasty taco in ithappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:01 am
You didn’t know Padrino means Godfather?nk (dbc370) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:15 am
I have a JD. You think I know what the words my high school sophomore has me say into the Starbucks drive-through intercom mean?nk (dbc370) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:19 am
David Brooks has a friend with only a high school degree? Shut. Up.Lenny (5ea732) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:31 am
David Brooks has a friend?
David Brooks has a column?Steven Malynn (d29fc3) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:46 am
It must be from the comments. (I didn’t bother to look through them.) It’s not in the linked article.nk (dbc370) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:47 am
I take that back. It is in the linked article. I didn’t read closely enough. Ditto that: David Brooks has a friend?nk (dbc370) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:52 am
I have a college degree and I still hate pretentious eateries.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:53 am
Don't worry. They're all made up.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:54 am
Don’t worry. They’re all made up.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:54 am
i love pretentious eateries but i have a lot less patience with vocabulary words when I’m online ordering delivery
if all the dishes are in your stupid native language that’s not even the same as english then i don’t have time for you when I’m ordering online
eat24 helps a little by plucking out popular dishes from the place and putting them at the top of the pagehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:00 am
For Brooks to publish something like this is beyond cruel and ever so heartless. He is very politely mocking his friend, laughing at the friend who does not have as refined a vocabulary to recognize cheese, sausage, and bread by other names. He needs to go to Confession and say some serious Hail Marys. It is sooo mean how he demeans the friend.AMON-RA (9b4547) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:00 am
maybe his friend really is an idiot who can’t order a sandwichhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:01 am
I was dragged to this “great new sandwich shop” in Santa Monica. I ordered a Pastrami sandwich, their specialty. It came with bean sprouts. And really weak mustard. The meat was slabs of extra lean Pastrami with nearly no taste, layered on some unidentifiably bland artisan bread.
Blech. Pastrami should come as a steaming pile of shaved fatty meat on a roll with harsh mustard and too much of it, perhaps with a few jalapenos.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:02 am
Kevin M (752a26) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:02 am
Not on a roll! Rye, baby. Instead of jalapenos, try raw yellow onion. My mouth is watering.Lenny (5ea732) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:21 am
Saw this earlier this morning and had a chuckle. Remember this is the clown who said he was overwhelmed by Obama’s capabilities based on the crease of his pants.
Can’t find it now but the best twitter response I saw on Brooks’ acct was something along the lines of:
“What happened when she saw “lengua, cabesa and al pastor”?harkin (de269f) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:23 am
French = Dead Language in its origin country by 2040.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:41 am
that was fast
David Brooks totally owns any search you do for striata baguettehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:47 am
By the way I have no idea what any of that means, except pomodoro.
If you aren’t familiar with cappicollo (where I come from it’s “capicola”) or soppressata, you are missing out on probably the two of the three best lunch meats in the entire world, along with proscuitto.JVW (bd79b4) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:49 am
What education level would a BIGLY MAC be? Or should Miss Universe just make him a sammich.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:51 am
You know, I just read all of Brooks’s column, and apart from his sneeringly gratuitous poke at his alleged friend, he raises some interesting points that NYT lefties ought to be considering. Way to step on your own dick, David.JVW (bd79b4) — 7/11/2017 @ 10:06 am
here’s the menu for the italian deli that’s closest near me downtown
it has the cappicollo but not the soppressata
i’ve always been too initimidated to go here except when I’m hungry, but the way they prepare for lunch rush is they have cases full of sammiches they’ve already done and usually I just point at one and someone wraps it for me
they have a lot of desserts too but honestly i never found anything just too special there dessert-wise, so I’d suggest you might grab a few cookies and eschew the fancier stuff
also they do an arancini there that i find comforting on cold days – really cold days – but it’s essentially rather bland – it’s basically a fried rice ball that really doesn’t have a lot going on
but anyways that’s a decent lunch place to know about where you grab a sammich for under $10 downtownhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/11/2017 @ 10:06 am
And looking at the link that happyfeet provided where a-hole writers from Vox, Jezebel, Salon and the like are taking Brooks to the woodshed makes me even more sad that he so badly mangled what was otherwise a pretty good column.JVW (bd79b4) — 7/11/2017 @ 10:08 am
Sounds like the classic country mouse vs city mouse tale. I wonder if David isn’t just trying to repackage this to sound cool and get back in with the cultured folks that he wishes he could hob-knob with instead of the hoi-poi down on the streets from his working class neighborhood.Charles (24e862) — 7/11/2017 @ 10:13 am