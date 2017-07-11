Confirmed: Trump Jr. Was Told Hoped-for Dirt Was Coming from Russian Government
Well, well. The recent @FAKENEWS!! from the New York Times — claiming that Trump Jr. was told that the hoped-for dirt on Hillary was coming from the Russian government — turns out to be more accurate than the denials by people with names. How do we know? Because Jr. himself tweeted out the emails telling him that. His response to the claim that the Russian government had dirt on Hillary? “I love it.”
The June 3, 2016, email sent to Donald Trump Jr. could hardly have been more explicit: One of his father’s former Russian business partners had been contacted by a senior Russian government official and was offering to provide the Trump campaign with dirt on Hillary Clinton.
The documents “would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father,” read the email, written by a trusted intermediary, who added, “This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”
If the future president’s eldest son was surprised or disturbed by the provenance of the promised material — or the notion that it was part of a continuing effort by the Russian government to aid his father’s campaign — he gave no indication.
He replied within minutes: “If it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer.”
The emails can be read in their entirety here.
This does not show collusion, of course. It appears to remain true that the meeting did not immediately result in usable information. It may, however, have been a feeler put out by the Russians to see if the Trump campaign was interested in getting dirt on Hillary from the Russian government. Jr.’s “I love it” response suggests that the message was a loud and clear “yes.”
The Trump administration and its hack defenders are now claiming that Trump Jr. was “transparent” in releasing the emails himself. Um, except that the New York Times was about to release them and he knew it. “Since you’re about to release it, I guess I will” is the New Model of Transparency in Trump Propagandaland.
Andrew Breitbart used to dribble out damaging information a little bit at a time, to see if his targets would lie, based on a false assumption that he had nothing else. It was a great technique — and Andrew used it to catch liars like Anthony Weiner with their pants down, both figuratively and sometimes literally.
I wonder if the New York Times learned something from him.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back — likely the only place I will appear in comments.]
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/11/2017 @ 5:46 pm
‘Intent’ is a biggie Mr Prosecutor..Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/11/2017 @ 5:56 pm
hillary clinton is an odious (that means smelly for those of you who can’t order a sandwich) *pig* (keyword pig) who sold a huge chunk of america’s uranium (keyword uranium) to the russians in exchange for donations to the Clinton Global Criminal Cartel
dry pampers all around
but now we’re supposed to piss ourselves cause dorkus junior had a meeting with someone who said they had evidence that Hillary was colluding with the russians?
me i will pee decorously in the toilet, lest number one i give the wrong impression of enthusiastic glee over this oh-so-orgasmically wonderful and incontinence-inspiring evidence against a Trump campaign staffer… who did nothing wrong much less illegal
number two I don’t want to provide fodder for a dossier that Meghan McCain’s torture-turd daddy will seize upon and deliver to failmerica’s corrupt sleazy wholly-politicized joke of an FBI, thus only inflaming this CNN fake news Jake Tapper propaganda slut fueled dumpster firehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/11/2017 @ 6:12 pm
Suppose instead of giving them to Wikileaks, whoever did the hacking of the DNC servers and the phishing of Podesta’s emails — assume it’s the FSB or some other Russian agency, ultimately — had instead contacted Trump. Assume the email reads like the pitch to Donnie, and says in so many words that this is damaging stuff that might hurt Hillary and therefore benefit Trump. And the email offers to turn them over to Trump.
Is Trump obviously wrong to take them? If he’s violating a criminal law, what crime, with what elements? If he’s violating a political norm, what are the relevant precedents, and how is this different and worse than those which have occurred in the past?
What’s the source of the duty — legal or political — which Trump would be breaching if he posted all those same emails on his own campaign website?Beldar (fa637a) — 7/11/2017 @ 6:19 pm
None of those questions are rhetorical.Beldar (fa637a) — 7/11/2017 @ 6:19 pm
did the Trump campaign have a civic, moral, or legal duty to avoid communicating with people that had evidence of rampant criminality committed by a presidential candidate
that’s a goddamn thumbsuckerhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/11/2017 @ 6:25 pm
Again:
Suppose after she narrowly wins the 2016 election, it comes out that Hillary’s daughter had met with a lawyer with Mexican government ties who claimed to have dirt on her opponent’s dealings in Latin America and how some Colombian millionaires were funneling money into his campaign. Further, the official had made it clear that the Mexican government despise Trump and offered to help her with the Mexican-American community. And since the margin of victory in WI, MI and PA was only due to widespread turnout from Hispanic citizens, the Republicans cry foul.
Would the Washington Post give a sh1t?Kevin M (752a26) — 7/11/2017 @ 6:25 pm
happyfeet,
As I point out elsewhere, Russians have cooties. So yes.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/11/2017 @ 6:26 pm
Is Trump obviously wrong to take them?
Yes.
If he’s violating a criminal law, what crime, with what elements?
Receiving stolen goods. Accessory after the fact under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. McCain-Feingold prohibition against campaigns receiving anything of tangible value from foreign nationals.
If he’s violating a political norm, what are the relevant precedents, and how is this different and worse than those which have occurred in the past?nk (dbc370) — 7/11/2017 @ 6:27 pm
The political norms and precedents would be to steer the hackers to a friendly news outlet who would then do all the dirty work for him under the protection of the First Amendment.
I’m a ton more outraged at Barack Obama telling the Dmitri Medvedev that Obama would have more flexibility after his reelection than I am by Donnie taking a meeting with someone who claimed to have dirt on Hillary to dish.
If Donnie were shown to have said, for example, “My dad will have more flexibility in dealing with the Russians than Hillary, especially when dealing with someone who’s given us some campaign assistance,” then that would be a whole ‘nuther kettle of fish.
I can imagine Donnie saying something exactly that stupid. But so far there’s no evidence that he did, except for the inference which Team Trump continues to feed every time they evade or tell a new version of events.Beldar (fa637a) — 7/11/2017 @ 6:27 pm
nk, is there precedent showing that digital duplicates of such emails — a form of intellectual property in some contexts, like copyright — are “stolen goods” or something of value under those laws?Beldar (fa637a) — 7/11/2017 @ 6:29 pm
What’s the source of the duty — legal or political — which Trump would be breaching if he posted all those same emails on his own campaign website?
And what if, instead, he refuses the information out of principle, and the FSB gives them to Wikileaks. Is Trump wrong for refusing, just as he’d be wrong for not refusing?Kevin M (752a26) — 7/11/2017 @ 6:29 pm
I’m gonna shut up and let Beldar talk. He’s landing blows.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/11/2017 @ 6:30 pm
Donald Trump, Jr. you are under arrest for having intent to win a Presidential Election.
It was Her turn!!!!
You intentionally attended a meeting with a person who offered you information–and you don’t even deny the charges! You confessed! You’re finished now.
Meetingry with attempted receivery of information, in the fifth degree!!
You intentionally went to meet someone who might have links to a foreign government who offered you proof that your opponent’s campaign was colluding with the Russian government. Hillary would NEVER have done that. (Apart from taking information from Ukrainians about her opponent’s campaign supposedly colluding with the Russian government, but that’s different because RUSSIA IS EVIL WAR WITH RUSSIA NOW!!!)
You intentionally went to meet someone who offered you official Russian government documents. Documents that were never actually provided to you. And if they had been provided to you, they would not have been hacked out of anyone’s server. The person you were meeting would have had the right to possess them, because we’re talking about official government documents of Russia. And the documents didn’t exist.
It was very clever of you to put this meeting two weeks BEFORE “muh russia hacking muh putin personally directed it muh 17 agencies” even became a thing. You thought you could create plausible deniability by meeting with a Russian before anyone even knew about Russian hacking. But you were wrong!!!! We have you now!! Attempted collusion, meetingry, emailism, and attempted receivery of information of a type and description similar to what Hillary, blessed be her name, received from a foreign government but that’s different. Shame!!!
Impeachment in 10… 9… 8…Daryl Herbert (7be116) — 7/11/2017 @ 6:30 pm
I’ve done some civil litigation under 18 USC § 1030, but I haven’t bumped into any cases that would try to hold someone else criminally liable as an “accessory after the fact” for receiving digital copies after an unauthorized access. How’s Glenn Greenwald not in prison, if that’s a crime?Beldar (fa637a) — 7/11/2017 @ 6:31 pm
taking a meeting with someone who claimed to have dirt on Hillary to dish
in the context of a democratic election in which the propaganda slut fake news Jake Tapper media absolutely refused to vet, investigate, or scrutinize the hard-left candidate in the racehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/11/2017 @ 6:32 pm
Trade secrets comes to mind right away for the common law charge. For the hacking charge, the crime is complete when the computer is breached no matter what’s taken. I’d use the campaign’s own budget to demonstrate that oppo research is a thing of tangible value under McCain-Feingold.nk (dbc370) — 7/11/2017 @ 6:33 pm
How’s Glenn Greenwald not in prison, if that’s a crime?
That’s a good question. Prosecutorial discretion or the Pentagon Papers case since the Snowden information was from government documents? Notice that he was quick to turn in Reality Winner in the recent classified leak.nk (dbc370) — 7/11/2017 @ 6:38 pm
I’d use the campaign’s own budget to demonstrate that oppo research is a thing of tangible value under McCain-Feingold.
BUT – please understand – our corrupt Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is only interested in prosecuting Republicans.
Is the campaign you suspect of having received “oppo research” a Republican campaign?
If so your legal theory is very likely sound.happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/11/2017 @ 6:38 pm
he refuses the information out of principle
Trump do something out of principle? Are you running a fever?
But the principled action would be, as nk pointed out, say, “sorry, we can’t deal with you, but here’s some news people who would be very interested in this stuff. How about I give them a call to let them know you’re coming to see them?”kishnevi (4a5f25) — 7/11/2017 @ 6:39 pm
nk, 18 USC § 1030 might very well apply to the hacker. How does it apply to someone who merely receives a copy of the copied information, though? And what makes you think any of this had anything to do with a trade secret? I’m not sure you’re wrong, but I’m not yet convinced you’re right, either. Regardless, I always enjoy your views!Beldar (fa637a) — 7/11/2017 @ 6:42 pm
The Trump administration and its hack defenders are now claiming that Trump Jr. was “transparent” in releasing the emails himself. Um, except that the New York Times was about to release them and he knew it. “Since you’re about to release it, I guess I will” is the New Model of Transparency in Trump Propagandaland.
Andrew Breitbart used to dribble out damaging information a little bit at a time, to see if his targets would lie, based on a false assumption that he had nothing else. It was a great technique — and Andrew used it to catch liars like Anthony Weiner with their pants down, both figuratively and sometimes literally.
Patrick, you just explained that Don Jr. was astute enough to recognize the game being played against him (that the Times was going to dribble out information about the emails, including selectively quoting parts of them in a misleading way, for the next month) and he headed them off by releasing the whole thing.
In other words, Don Jr. made a smart play. You write that up in the most negative terms possible, which makes it look like you are desperate to find fault with him, any way that you can.
When there’s no substance to a story (a/k/a, a nothingburger) the media can try to make it into a “process” story, to find a way to attack Republicans.Daryl Herbert (7be116) — 7/11/2017 @ 6:44 pm
And why do you think they’re being so dishonest? Habit?
I have a question for you in the other thread by the way.Patterico (9f866e) — 7/11/2017 @ 6:48 pm
I’m winging it. You asked for an example of how intellectual property might be stolen, besides copyright violation, and trade secrets came to mind. I don’t even know that there is a federal accessory after the fact law, but generally it applies to persons who help the criminal dispose, convert, or conceal the products or instrumentalities of the crime.nk (dbc370) — 7/11/2017 @ 6:48 pm
I agree, it is time for high-fiving when it turns out a NYT story is not a lie.
I’m a little unclear how this story isn’t just another installment in what has become charitably known as the “collusion comedy.” If anything, as you essentially acknowledge, it is a refutation of the collusion narrative.
But, yeah, the NYT thing is yuge.ThOR (c9324e) — 7/11/2017 @ 6:53 pm
I’m with Kevin M @13
More helpful insights.
Thank you, Beldar.ThOR (c9324e) — 7/11/2017 @ 6:56 pm
Fair enough, nk, thanks. I’m winging it too.
Patterico, none of my opinions about Trump or his veracity have changed since the 1980s. I rate his veracity at zero and continue to multiply the credibility of everything he says by zero, resulting in zero. He lies to conceal, but he also lies to exaggerate, and even when he’s not trying to lie, his word salad generates contradictions and inconsistencies. You may very well be right about how they’re being played and strung along, quite possibly by multiple sources and opponents acting (i.e., leaking) either with or without coordination. And I’ll check the other thread now for your pending question. 😀Beldar (fa637a) — 7/11/2017 @ 6:56 pm
I have a theory that our CIA and/or FBI have a lot more on Trump, they’re just letting it ooze out slowly to let people accommodate to the unsettling news over time. Otherwise, large sections of the country would lose it and there would be riots everywhere. This slow drip, drip, drip prevents that.Tillman (a95660) — 7/11/2017 @ 6:58 pm
none of my opinions about Trump or his veracity have changed since the 1980s
That’s sad cause if anyone in our lifetimes has “grown in office” it’s President Donald Trump.happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/11/2017 @ 6:59 pm
maybe Tom Cotton too
but goober only had one way to gohappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:00 pm
http://twitter.com/yashar/status/884934036946169856
The promised speech did not deliver the promised goods.Patterico (9f866e) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:03 pm
Donald Trump
doing the job the CNN fake news Jake Tapper propaganda sluts won’t do
God love himhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:06 pm
All of the help Carlos Slim gave Hillary through the NY Times was an illegal Mexican donation, right?
P.S. This is before the alleged hacking took place, right?NJRob (6ed6c1) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:06 pm
NJRob @33. The campaign finance laws have been struck down how many times on First Amendment grounds? Many, right? That’s why the smart, and legal, thing would be to steer such informants to friendly media outlets.nk (dbc370) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:11 pm
So thie week a spokesperson said Trump has only known about Jr’s meeting “a couple of days,” and now there is video of Trump announcing they had dirt on Hillary the same day as the meeting?DRJ (15874d) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:14 pm
That’s sad cause if anyone in our lifetimes has “grown in office” it’s President Donald Trump.
You think so? I thought he’d lost a few pounds.nk (dbc370) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:15 pm
he picked up that hat Mr. nk
he’s no Barack O’EffingSorosButtboyBama
he’s becoming something special and wonderful
he’s gonna live foreverhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:18 pm
Nk,
So media personnel hold superior 1st Amendment rights to other American citizens?NJRob (6ed6c1) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:18 pm
Foreign media personnel*NJRob (6ed6c1) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:19 pm
No implausiblity, DRJ. Someone may have said they had been offered dirt but not specified the source of the dirt.
Also remember this is the Clintons we are talking about. With all the sleaze they carry with them, it’s quite possible some other source was offering dirt, and that’s what Trump was talking about.kishnevi (4a5f25) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:20 pm
“Well well……..This does not show collusion, of course.”
Broke it down to what matters.harkin (a91251) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:24 pm
38 & 39. Well, no. Only to the candidates and their campaign staffs. You would have just as much right as the NYT to support the candidate of your choice. There is a lot of deference paid to the “professional journalists”, but a year (or two) back Eugene Volokh got a decision (out of the Ninth Circuit of all places) that all persons in the United States have equal freedom of the press and not only guys “who buy ink by the barrel”.nk (dbc370) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:26 pm
I don’t know why Patterico says it does not show collusion, unless Donald Jr. is considered not part of Trump’s campaign. In criminal law, conspiracy is an agreement, and it can be only one conspirator’s agreement, to commit a crime and one overt act in furtherance of that agreement. What’s missing here? That there was not going to be any dirt coming from the Russian government? I don’t think that’s needed.nk (dbc370) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:34 pm
Well Lookie Here=> Russian Lawyer Veselnitskaya is Pictured with Obama Ambassador to Russia – 8 Days After Trump Jr. Mtg.
how does this not show collusionhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:35 pm
You made me click on Gatewaypundit by masking the IP. Tsk, tsk.nk (dbc370) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:38 pm
i’m a pooper!happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:38 pm
masking the *URL*nk (dbc370) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:39 pm
S’alright. I know how to clear adware.nk (dbc370) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:40 pm
Patterico:
NOT the New York Times.
They’re not that cagey.
It’s the New York Times’ sources , who dribbled out the leaks, who adopted that stategy and they, or others, also did it with regard to Mike Flynn’s conversation(s) with Sergei Kislyak in December (probably in part because they broke the law in leaking it)
The fact of the meeting with the Russian lawyer became public because of Jared Kushner’s amended disclosurebut even making that public probably violated the law (the Privacy Act of 1974) and I don’t know where or how anyone would have obtained a copy of the emails Goldstone sent to Trump Jr. A lawyer had them?Sammy Finkelman (54fb9c) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:07 pm
43. nk (dbc370) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:34 pmSammy Finkelman (54fb9c) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:11 pm
happyfeet,
I think the Gateway Pundit may be wrong. Here is video of that hearing. Amb McFall speaks starting at around the 5 minute mark. I don’t know who the woman is but I think the boys sitting on each side of her may be McFaul’s two sons. Google it if you want but I won’t link their photos here.DRJ (15874d) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:13 pm
Thank you, Sammy. I was thinking along the lines that where the term “collusion” is used legally, in price-fixing and bid-rigging cases, the parties are usually acting in concert and not merely conspiring to act in concert.nk (dbc370) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:17 pm
33. NJRob (6ed6c1) — 7/11/2017 @ 7:06 pm
After the hacking of the DNC but before anybody but the Democratic National Committee and a few investigators including maybe some at the FBI knew about it.
The Podesta Gmail breach was still going strong. It seems to have been detected and stopped by Podesta in August and was reveaked in October.Sammy Finkelman (54fb9c) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:17 pm
The Trump campaign was offered “some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia . . . as part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.”
Even assuming Goldstone could speak for all of Russia and its government, there’s no statement that the documents and information were illegally obtained.Proud Prolifer (e38d6c) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:44 pm
It looks more like an attempt to do something covert with our enemy for political purposes as opposed to a competed act.Patterico (0e0c78) — 7/11/2017 @ 8:53 pm
nk: “trade secrets”??!!
Damn straight, Trump has no business knowing how Hillary kills people, makes fantastic cattle futures investments, loses and finds billing records, sells uranium to Russians and so on ad infinitum.
The bastard Trump better learn to do those things on his own.Fred Z (05d938) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:33 pm
Renaissance capital gave bill Clinton 500k as a a result a third of the uranium stockpile was snapped by Russians then we have the need about belhadj.narciso (d1f714) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:40 pm
After the ALLEGED hacking of the DNC, but still during the Podesta gmail breach. Nothing has ever been shown regarding hacking the DNC as they wouldn’t release their computers for investigation. Don’t forget that.NJRob (7f4bec) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:42 pm
i no kremlin you stupid amerikanski dogs
no kremlinhappynatalia (28a91b) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:47 pm
This is my congressman:
http://ace.mu.nu/archives/370598.phpnarciso (d1f714) — 7/11/2017 @ 9:49 pm
58. I read that they actually did release their server or rather a carbon copy. The attribution anyway came from an analysis of the hacking software, and where else it had been used.Sammy Finkelman (54fb9c) — 7/11/2017 @ 10:04 pm
Is no Glorious Russian People’s Government involvement is what you say, da, tovarich?narodnyi kommisariat (dbc370) — 7/11/2017 @ 10:06 pm
They want to leave OT to the rizzito tray carriers:narciso (d1f714) — 7/11/2017 @ 10:06 pm
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kristine-marsh/2017/07/11/fec-commissioner-now-going-after-right-wing-media-over-russia?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=marketing&utm_campaign=fec-russia