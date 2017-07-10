Report: Trump Jr. Was Told That the Russian Government Was the Source for the Hoped-for Dirt on Hillary/DNC
At The Jury Talks Back, commenter “Appalled” asks:
So how do we get to state of mind and level of knowledge of the Trump people? Where do the r[e]porters need to dig next?
One way would be to see if anyone will go on record or produce documents to support this:
Before arranging a meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer he believed would offer him compromising information about Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Jr. was informed in an email that the material was part of a Russian government effort to aid his father’s candidacy, according to three people with knowledge of the email.
The email to the younger Mr. Trump was sent by Rob Goldstone, a publicist and former British tabloid reporter who helped broker the June 2016 meeting. In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Trump acknowledged that he was interested in receiving damaging information about Mrs. Clinton, but gave no indication that he thought the lawyer might have been a Kremlin proxy.
Trump Jr.’s lawyer is acknowledging Trump Jr.’s receipt of an email from Goldstone. His statement does not appear to specifically dispute or acknowledge the allegations that the email said the source of the information was the Russian government:
“In my view, this is much ado about nothing. During this busy period, Robert Goldstone contacted Don Jr. in an email and suggested that people had information concerning alleged wrongdoing by Democratic Party front-runner, Hillary Clinton, in her dealings with Russia,” he told The Times in an email on Monday. “Don Jr.’s takeaway from this communication was that someone had information potentially helpful to the campaign and it was coming from someone he knew. Don Jr. had no knowledge as to what specific information, if any, would be discussed.”
The information passed along by Goldstone appears to have been second- or third-hand (or fourth- or fifth-hand). Goldstone said in an interview that he had no idea the information came from the Russian government. After three anonymous sources described the email to the New York Times, “efforts to reach him for further comment were unsuccessful.” (It’s a trick that Big Media uses to give someone very little time to respond, to make targets sound unresponsive. We’ll see if Goldstone re-emerges in the next 24 hours.)
Your periodic warning: reports based on anonymous sources might be interesting, but only a fool assumes them to be true until there is corroboration. That said, people are going to be asked to go on record to respond to this, and their responses will be interesting. So it’s worth knowing what the allegations are.
Ben Shapiro’s question remains relevant to me: why did such high-level people meet with a “random human”?
Except for a DING!Patterico (115b1f) — 7/10/2017 @ 7:21 pm
Waaaaaah! Fake News! Virtue Signalling! Hillary Clinton!Leviticus (e53afc) — 7/10/2017 @ 7:28 pm
the new york times fake news propaganda sluts
they don’t even have the email
look out woodward and bernsteinhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/10/2017 @ 7:31 pm
Damn them for lacking substance, right?Leviticus (e53afc) — 7/10/2017 @ 7:34 pm
for starters we can just damn them for being boring i thinkhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/10/2017 @ 7:36 pm
I think Mr. Putin is a strong leader who has control of his country and he loves America and he wants America to be strong too in a stable world and that is why the possibility of Hillary “Behghazi” Clinton becoming President pained him so much that he wanted Mr. Trump who is a self-made billionaire and a brilliant man to become President and Make America Great Again and you are all just one big bunch of big meanies repeating fake news from Left-wing Communist MFM propaganda sluts who want Mr. Trump to fail and America to fail and to make all our food gluten-free and put a tranny in ever school bathroom and shower and that’s all I have to say about this.nk (dbc370) — 7/10/2017 @ 7:36 pm
*Benghazi*nk (dbc370) — 7/10/2017 @ 7:37 pm
So three anonymous sources contradict a source who willingly identified himself for the public record.
Until and unless further evidence comes to light, I go with the person who is not afraid to name himself. Even if he is a tabloid reporter.kishnevi (4aeca3) — 7/10/2017 @ 7:40 pm
Sure. Except he has not contradicted the key assertion of the article: that the email said the information came from the Russian government.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/10/2017 @ 7:51 pm
You forgot “road diets” nk. It’s the new Democrat fad.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/10/2017 @ 7:57 pm
The article says he was the one who sent the email, and that the email said the Russian government was involved. In an interview he said he did not know about Russian government involvement. Which means one of three things:he lied in the interview, he lied in the email, or the anonymous sources lied about the email. I think the latter is most probable.kishnevi (4aeca3) — 7/10/2017 @ 8:02 pm
This?
There’s lot of them in the Chicago Western suburbs I frequent.nk (dbc370) — 7/10/2017 @ 8:03 pm
OK. Let’s say it’s all true.
The Russian government knew something about Hillary that disturbed them. Or maybe they were disturbed by the thought of 4 more years of these schmucks running US foreign policy. Whatever. And it disturbed them so much that they were willing to help Trump, who was not their friend on many issues (oil, for one. Eastern Europe for another).
So, they had an intermediary contact Junior for a meeting to pass along information. Was Junior supposed to balk? What was he supposed to do? Say “No, you are Russian and Russians have cooties!”? Or was the correct thing to meet them and hear them out?
For all he knew they were going to tell him that Hillary was a paid KGB asset in the 80’s (which would be germane to the campaign). I hear that it was about Hillary’s campaign getting substantial sums from individual Russians. But again, whatever. Was it verboten to hear about it? Or even use it, if meaningful, and true?
Again, looking at this through Trump-hating glasses may make one feel better about hating Trump, but to those of us committed to looking at the world as it is, it sounds like more of the same boring innuendo and FUD.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/10/2017 @ 8:08 pm
nk. Did it help?
They just tried it in LA on the only roads in or out of a beach community. According to residents without cars, it was wonderful. The rest thought it sucked.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/10/2017 @ 8:10 pm
Three witnesses to an email, but no witnesses to the 33,000 emails Hillary gave a direct order to destroy, or the thousands of emails related to the Lois Lerner IRS conspiracy. It’s almost as if the NYT is not interested in investigating such things.Proud Prolifer (e38d6c) — 7/10/2017 @ 8:10 pm
Kishnevi,
You’re right. I was thinking of Jr.’s lawyer.
I do find it odd that he does not address that issue.Patterico (115b1f) — 7/10/2017 @ 8:10 pm
If we’re quoting Ben Shapiro, let’s all keep this tweet in mind:
Ben Shapiro@benshapiro
“Tweet saying @POTUS ignored Italian translation headphones: 14,000 re-tweets
Tweet correcting that he used smaller earpiece: 42 re-tweets.”
Food for thought here folks.harkin (de269f) — 7/10/2017 @ 8:14 pm
“Sure. Except he has not contradicted the key assertion of the article: that the email said the information came from the Russian government.”
I spoke to a fourth anonymous source who saw the e-mail, who noted that it was sent by the widow of the former finance ministry of Nigeria. Suspicious that Trump Jr. has not denied that connection either.Proud Prolifer (e38d6c) — 7/10/2017 @ 8:15 pm
Meh. =ba-thumpa= Some ‘body’ just made a Fifth Avenue bus.
“Don’t be a sap. You’re taking the fall.” – Sam Spade [Humphrey Bogart] ‘The Maltese Falcon’ 1941DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/10/2017 @ 8:17 pm
“Three witnesses to an email, but no witnesses to the 33,000 emails Hillary gave a direct order to destroy…..”
Don’t forget, after her emails disappeared Trump joked that maybe the Russians could find them, this resulted in countless nitwits claiming he was was directing Russia to hack the Dems.
Btw – are they still refusing to turn over Hillary’s secret server to the FBI?harkin (de269f) — 7/10/2017 @ 8:19 pm
In the long run Pappy Prez can always pardon his Punky Booster.
“Climb up on my knee, Sonny Boy…” Al Jolson ‘Sonny Boy’ 1928DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/10/2017 @ 8:29 pm
Where they have it, I like it. It’s actually a five or six-lane stretch of road, where a lot of people turn off into shopping centers, housing developments, cemeteries, or for another example my church, without stoplights or stop signs for at least half a mile or more, and the center lane serves both as a left-turn lane, and as a safety lane to merge into left-direction traffic.
