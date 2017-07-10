Report: Trump Jr. Was Told That the Russian Government Was the Source for the Hoped-for Dirt on Hillary/DNC

At The Jury Talks Back, commenter “Appalled” asks:

So how do we get to state of mind and level of knowledge of the Trump people? Where do the r[e]porters need to dig next?

One way would be to see if anyone will go on record or produce documents to support this:

Before arranging a meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer he believed would offer him compromising information about Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Jr. was informed in an email that the material was part of a Russian government effort to aid his father’s candidacy, according to three people with knowledge of the email. The email to the younger Mr. Trump was sent by Rob Goldstone, a publicist and former British tabloid reporter who helped broker the June 2016 meeting. In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Trump acknowledged that he was interested in receiving damaging information about Mrs. Clinton, but gave no indication that he thought the lawyer might have been a Kremlin proxy.

Trump Jr.’s lawyer is acknowledging Trump Jr.’s receipt of an email from Goldstone. His statement does not appear to specifically dispute or acknowledge the allegations that the email said the source of the information was the Russian government:

“In my view, this is much ado about nothing. During this busy period, Robert Goldstone contacted Don Jr. in an email and suggested that people had information concerning alleged wrongdoing by Democratic Party front-runner, Hillary Clinton, in her dealings with Russia,” he told The Times in an email on Monday. “Don Jr.’s takeaway from this communication was that someone had information potentially helpful to the campaign and it was coming from someone he knew. Don Jr. had no knowledge as to what specific information, if any, would be discussed.”

The information passed along by Goldstone appears to have been second- or third-hand (or fourth- or fifth-hand). Goldstone said in an interview that he had no idea the information came from the Russian government. After three anonymous sources described the email to the New York Times, “efforts to reach him for further comment were unsuccessful.” (It’s a trick that Big Media uses to give someone very little time to respond, to make targets sound unresponsive. We’ll see if Goldstone re-emerges in the next 24 hours.)

Your periodic warning: reports based on anonymous sources might be interesting, but only a fool assumes them to be true until there is corroboration. That said, people are going to be asked to go on record to respond to this, and their responses will be interesting. So it’s worth knowing what the allegations are.

Ben Shapiro’s question remains relevant to me: why did such high-level people meet with a “random human”?

