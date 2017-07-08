Stephen Hayes: Trump Caved to Putin
So yesterday a wily former KGB agent got over two hours to have a crack at a simpleton who knows the nation’s most prized state secrets. What could go wrong?
Stephen Hayes at the Weekly Standard says, a lot went wrong. Indeed, he says that Trump caved to Putin yesterday.
Hayes complains that Trump let Russia skate entirely on its efforts to interfere with the United States presidential election. But where Hayes really hits home is in his criticism of the meeting as it related to Syria:
The embarrassment wasn’t limited to interference in U.S. elections. There was Syria, too, where Tillerson claimed that American and Russian “objectives are exactly the same.”
It is absurd to claim that our objectives in Syria—where the United States has called for the end of the Assad regime that Russia is supporting—are exactly the same. Forget being identical; in most cases, they aren’t even coincidental.
. . . .
[I]n April the U.S. government accused Russia of complicity in an unprovoked chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians. And on Friday, the secretary of State claimed that America and Russia have exactly the same objectives in Syria.
And then Tillerson went even further. On matters where the United States and Russia have different views, he said, it may be that the Russians (who are actively backing a dictator slaughtering his own people) have got “the right approach and we’ve got the wrong approach.” Imagine for a moment the reaction from Republicans if John Kerry had made such a claim.
At PowerLine, Paul Mirengoff says that Hayes’s “Trump caved” characterization is “unfair.” I found Mirengoff’s argument less than fully convincing, though — especially this part:
Hayes also complains about what he thinks went down between Trump and Putin regarding Syria. He cites Tillerson’s statement that American and Russian “objectives are exactly the same.”
The statement is, as Hayes says, absurd. But there’s little reason to think that Trump, or even Tillerson, believes it.
Color me skeptical when your argument is: don’t worry about the “absurd” thing our Secretary of State just said. Probably neither he nor the President actually believes it.
But there’s a ceasefire! Isn’t that a good thing? Sure — if you think Vladimir Putin is a honest fella. Garry Kasparov, who knows a thing or two about Putin, has this to say:
Bingo. Few wars are as deadly as a ceasefire announced by Putin! Unless everyone he wanted to murder is already dead. https://t.co/CFyeLDsGVZ
— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) July 7, 2017
To Hayes’s analysis above, I would add the shameful spectacle of a man who has ordered journalists to be murdered pointing at a group of journalists and asking Trump: “These are the ones who insulted you?” Not only is this apparent confirmation of the prediction before the meeting that Trump would whine to Putin about “FAKE NEWS!!” but it is also, to put it mildly, creepy and chilling given Putin’s history. Putin might have Trumpers fooled — but he knows that at least some of the journalists know what Putin did to journalists like Anna Politkovskaya.
I know many will say: hey, but Trump said tough stuff and took tough action regarding Russia before the meeting. Well, sure. Trump is fundamentally a coward who caters to his audience. He talks about “radical Islamic terrorism” in Warsaw, but not Saudi Arabia. He says in Warsaw: “We treasure the rule of law and protect the right to free speech and free expression” — but when he speaks face to face with Putin, a man who kills journalists who engage in free speech and expression, he tells him he won’t meddle in Putin’s domestic affairs.
This cowardice sends a message to someone like Putin, who has sized up American leaders before. Putin determined that Bush and Obama were weaklings, and he has no doubt come to the same conclusion about Trump.
Expect aggression from Putin during Trump’s presidency. Yesterday’s meeting assured it.
Given his track record, that’s likely a safe bet for all fields of play.DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/8/2017 @ 2:21 pm
It’s one thing to reach accommodations with union thugs. It’s just cash and each party has a direct interest in getting along enough to build. Dealing with the latest Stalin in the same manner will lead to misery for millions and death to many, many thousands.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 7/8/2017 @ 2:26 pm
we all live in a putin-centric dream
he lives in our head and we’re pawns in his scheme
and Steve Hayes
says he’s a sneak
that we must abjure
his doublespeak
but Mr. Trump says hold my beer
I can handle this
be of good cheer!happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/8/2017 @ 2:32 pm
Not ‘caved’ as a postscript, rather ABSURD in 24 point BOLD headlines, but the media keeps saying he’s mean.
They aren’t helping us or themselves.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/8/2017 @ 2:44 pm
That didn’t take long, Ed from SFV. You may have set a new left wing record for screaming…..
https://youtu.be/eXWhbUUE4koRev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 7/8/2017 @ 2:45 pm
Good comment, Ed. Ignore him.DRJ (15874d) — 7/8/2017 @ 2:50 pm
Americans are naive.
A Nigerian co-worker used to bum a cig from me years ago…”Gimme a cigarette ”
he would casually ask a vendor. So I asked rhetorically, “You don’t ask for one because it makes you weak”
“Exactly”
Many cultures are so competitive that largesse or benevolence are seen as weakness. Russia is such a place and our ignorant Fool has no idea wtf I am talking about.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/8/2017 @ 2:54 pm
That comment added nothing to the discussion.Patterico (a048af) — 7/8/2017 @ 2:57 pm
If you were POTUS, what would your foreign policy hold for Russia?Lenny (5ea732) — 7/8/2017 @ 2:58 pm
where’s the proof for CNN fake news propaganda slut Jim Sciutto’s assertion that this ever actually happened?
“These are the ones who insulted you?” Putin to Trump as he points to reportershappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/8/2017 @ 3:08 pm
It’s a video. Are you allowed to watch videos hf?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/8/2017 @ 3:17 pm
yes yes it’s a video
but you can’t see or hear what the Vadimir one says to the other onehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/8/2017 @ 3:17 pm
*Vladimir* one i mean (in the video he’s the one on the viewer’s left)happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/8/2017 @ 3:18 pm
Can’t hear or refuse to hear. There is a difference.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/8/2017 @ 3:19 pm
Like “how old is the Earth”Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/8/2017 @ 3:19 pm
When you hear that question,what’s your immediate response?Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/8/2017 @ 3:20 pm
i can’t hear it i promisehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/8/2017 @ 3:24 pm
and i can’t find any proof that Mr. Putin ever said “These are the ones who insulted you?”
this is fake news!happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/8/2017 @ 3:27 pm
“this is fake news!”
“There you go again…”Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/8/2017 @ 3:28 pm
Eventually your anti-sciency devotion to gog will loom large scabby skeet.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/8/2017 @ 3:30 pm
Did captcha place gog instead of god? I digress..Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/8/2017 @ 3:31 pm
healthy skeptical is healthy
everyone knows that cause it’s aphoristic
and i’m very skeptical that the Putin said something goony and perfectly narrative confirming like are these the ones who insulted you
when something is too good to be true guess whathappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/8/2017 @ 3:31 pm
Ill shut up now patterico.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/8/2017 @ 3:32 pm
Even totalitarian regimes have leakages
http://babalublog.com/2017/07/08/more-cuban-officials-implicated-as-cuba-deals-with-its-own-government-document-leak-scandalnarciso (d1f714) — 7/8/2017 @ 3:36 pm
Stephen Hayes, Bill Kristol’s butt boy, does as Never Trumper Billy commands. What a clown show WS has become. I hope their few subscribers enjoy the fiction.Billy Crisholes Weight Loss Trainer (e7cce3) — 7/8/2017 @ 3:46 pm
Just impeach him now:narciso (d1f714) — 7/8/2017 @ 4:00 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/dmartosko/status/883813555686055936
At some point we need to finally acknowledge that the Russian/Soviet involvement protecting the Syria regime and earlier the Afghanistan has nothing to do with pushing an ideology, and these countries are not important to Russia’s economy so they don’t have that agenda either. Both regimes were seen by the Russians/Soviets as bulwarks against the kind of people who flew planes into the world trade center. Russia is a lot closer to this region than the US and they have an extremely unwieldy border. IF you think US conservatives are insane about border security, look at a map of the two countries and see who should be most concerned.
Hell, us Americans can build a wall. Not possible with Russia. We need to promote a good neighbor policy between Russia and its border nations. Because it’s the right thing to do unless you have an agenda to make Russia a terrorist infested hell hole. It would be good for the Russians to admit this concern but it makes them look weak so they won’t.
Yes, they overreach such as Crimea which was economic apart from their military concerns. That needs to be resolved.jcurtis (6da89f) — 7/8/2017 @ 4:07 pm
Trump won’t be impeached. He will walk away from his chaos as he does his legion of failed bizness ventures. He has no integrity or sense of conscience so do what would commit to the Office any better than he honors his lendetds/constituentsBen burn (b3d5ab) — 7/8/2017 @ 4:10 pm
Lenders/constituentsBen burn (b3d5ab) — 7/8/2017 @ 4:12 pm
One is rewarded for being wrong
https://mobile.twitter.com/MaxAbrahms/status/883799665677930496?p=vnarciso (d1f714) — 7/8/2017 @ 4:14 pm
Trump: Speaks like Putin is our friend, bombed a Russian ally, favors drilling for gas and oil to feed a Russia-dependent Europe, and backs anti-missiles for Poland.
Obama: Scolded Putin, while doing none of the above to weaken Russia or help Europe.
Which one “caved to Russia”?David Pittelli (c51465) — 7/8/2017 @ 4:17 pm
I’m sorry Patterico. It won’t happen again.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 7/8/2017 @ 4:26 pm
A weakling? Anyone who would even meet with a man like Putin is a weakling.Steve D (9e97f6) — 7/8/2017 @ 4:27 pm
Steve Hayes was seriousnarciso (d1f714) — 7/8/2017 @ 4:31 pm
Y wrong about the Arab spring, his reporting re not only Benghazi but most of north and west Africa should have wrought some retrospection.
FBI: Flight attendant broke wine bottle over man’s head
This is how the alt-right amuse themselves as the Dicktator welshes on promisesBen burn (b3d5ab) — 7/8/2017 @ 4:40 pm
So how would the critics operate in and around Syria without finding a way to operate transparently with the other major powers? All ceasefires are temporary. This ceasefire seems intended to reorganize forces within the battlespace to more clearly defined areas. To operators that’s a good thing. The risk of conflict between Russian and American forces is smaller today than yesterday. That’s a good thing. I remain skeptical and pessimistic about the eventual outcome because there is no good outcome but everyday jihadis are sent home to their maker is a good day. I would trust Tillerson and Mattis more than the expert scribes.crazy (11d38b) — 7/8/2017 @ 4:44 pm
United States of America—and Russia, China, North Korea and Bashar al Assad’s Syria—have “a distorted vision of the world”–(“una visione distorta del mondo,” as reportetd in Italian by La Repubblica).Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/8/2017 @ 4:47 pm
Jesuits…you can’t live with them or without.Ben burn (b3d5ab) — 7/8/2017 @ 4:48 pm
ugh this is no goodhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/8/2017 @ 5:00 pm
I think this is a good signhttps://www.themaven.net/humanrightsfoundation/americas/LS9vbCZ4n0KEyEVKOxTPwwnarciso (d1f714) — 7/8/2017 @ 5:03 pm
So …what really happened? Putin took off his shirt?
I hate to disagree with Beldar, but I don’t trust Tillerson the least little bit when it comes to Russia. He does strike me as the kind of businessman who will sell Putin the rope with which to hang us.nk (dbc370) — 7/8/2017 @ 5:05 pm
here are comment Mr. Beldar made in his own words on the other thread
in this comment, which are below, you can see the workings of a finely-tuned mind seeking truth in an imperfect whirl:happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/8/2017 @ 5:15 pm
Greetings:
i think that I could take Putin’s “interference” in our last Presidential election more seriously if someone would deign to inform us all what exactly, or even close to exactly, that “interference” was. Six months of whining and investigating and caviling, shouldn’t some description have come to the fore ???11B40 (6abb5c) — 7/8/2017 @ 5:16 pm
hah
it appears sleazy corrupt fbi pansyboy Robert Mueller needs a small army to answer that question Mr. 40happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/8/2017 @ 5:23 pm
Apparently a pfishing attack that exfiltrated data, curiously this happened after guccifer had backdoored into red queens own server through said vicious, which revealed the stovepipenarciso (d1f714) — 7/8/2017 @ 5:24 pm
from drumheller and murray
Maybe I’m reading too many pulp mysteries, but my suspicion is that neither side wants a serious investigation that will really get to the bottom of the election meddling. Trump being afraid that it will conclusively prove Russian meddling; the Democrats being afraid that it will show that there was none worth mentioning or, worse, that it was less the Russians and more rogue Democrats who hated Hillary for squeezing out Bernie.
What happened to Obama’s “tapp” and the Susan Rice “unmaskings”, BTW? Both sides shut up about it, because neither side was looking good?nk (dbc370) — 7/8/2017 @ 5:26 pm
It didn’t serve neither burrow or Conway’s purposes neither the fabulous wan brosnarciso (d1f714) — 7/8/2017 @ 5:28 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/CuffyMeh/status/883801585238802433?p=v
Conway from Texas, instead we have phantom memos from comedy and I surmise taitnarciso (d1f714) — 7/8/2017 @ 5:32 pm
With apologies to Tom Lehrer:
First you get down on your knees,
Thank God it’s not Hillary,
Bow your head with great respect,
Cry Reaganesque, Reaganesque, Reaganesque!
Do whatever slams you want, though
Once you’ve cleared them with Bill Kristol.
Everybody take a swipe
At the P and his hot wife,
Doin’ the Donald Trump rag.
Get in line in that processional,
Next to Rex the gas professional,
There, the Steve who’s media savvy’ll
Tell you if your fake’s original.
If it is, try playin’ it smarta,
Mak’em whine like Jim Acosta,
Two, four, six, eight,
Time to bring up Watergate!
So get down upon your knees,
Thank God it’s not Hillary,
Bow your head with great respect,
Cry Reaganesque, Reaganesque, Reaganesque!
Make a cross and shout an Amen,DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/8/2017 @ 5:35 pm
Islam hated Ronald Reagan,
Ave Melania,
Gee that looks good on ya,
Gettin’ ecstatic an’
Sorta dramatic an’
Doin’ the Donald Trump rag!
The real threat is undeterrable regimes with nukes on missiles and submarines. That problem can not be solved peacefully without convincing China and Russia to work with US to undo what they have supported and assisted. We’re unlikely to like the price anymore than they do but the alternative is even more troubling.crazy (11d38b) — 7/8/2017 @ 5:38 pm
Remember Jason Leopold blockbuster memo that was going to nail Thomas white for enron, well guess what, there was no such memo.narciso (d1f714) — 7/8/2017 @ 5:38 pm
Where is the DNC server today? My sources tell me that it’s on Putin’s desk at the Kremlin.jcurtis (6da89f) — 7/8/2017 @ 5:40 pm
Curiously this came through the outfit that commissioned the dossier:narciso (d1f714) — 7/8/2017 @ 5:47 pm
http://www.timesofisrael.com/trumps-son-son-in-law-met-with-kremlin-linked-lawyer-in-june-2016
Referring to one of the best of national reviews thinkernarciso (d1f714) — 7/8/2017 @ 5:51 pm
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/07/trump-the-wests-suicide-hotline.php
Broken windows how do they work:narciso (d1f714) — 7/8/2017 @ 5:53 pm
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4677108/Second-night-violence-Hamburg-G20-leaders-meet.html?ito=social-twitter_mailonline
Tillerson may have been telling the objective truth when he said that we and Russia have identical interests in Syria. Hollande wanted Assad out and Obama wanted to oblige Hollande, but why should we involve ourselves with regime change in one of France’s former colonies? Again. There is also the Kurdish/Turkish problem. Why should we not care about nothing more than Syria not being a terrorist base for attacks against us and our allies in the region?nk (dbc370) — 7/8/2017 @ 6:06 pm
Because there is alto of money and power, that has been committed to both sides, Syria was the Spanish civil ear between gulf states And turkey on one side and. Russia and Iran on the othernarciso (d1f714) — 7/8/2017 @ 6:12 pm
Back in the 80s for instance the outfit behind the Salvadoran guerrillas were also behind the alarm scare, the guerillas political arm cispes was tied to bombing in marylandnarciso (d1f714) — 7/8/2017 @ 6:18 pm
What are the objectives of the US in Syria in the first place? Should the US continue advocating Assad’s removal? That’s what Obama and Hillary advocated in 2011.
To what lengths would the US go to see this out now? What do you think we should do? Are we committing men to the battle? Equipment? The US tried to train so called moderate rebels to no avail.
It is one thing to enforce a red line on the use of chemical weapons (to which Obama reneged). But it is another thing to go to war with someone that already has committed such support to Assad.
And what happens if Assad is removed? Will the world be left with an unstable state? How is that working out in Iraq and Libya?AZ Bob (f7a491) — 7/8/2017 @ 6:34 pm
Yes, and there’s also Israel and the monarchies. Israel is still in a state of war with Syria on at least two fronts — Golan Heights and Lebanon — and it is to Israel’s advantage for it to remain weak, poor and unstable. The monarchies don’t want their people getting the idea that there might be something better out there — they saw what happened to Farouk, Idris and Pahlavi.
It’s complicated, I agree.nk (dbc370) — 7/8/2017 @ 6:36 pm
Hayes wrenches Tillerson’s comments out of context with a deceptive quote to start with. Said Hayes:
Said Tillerson (italics mine):Now, I will tell you we spent a very, very lengthy period on Syria, with a great amount of detailed exchange on the agreement we had concluded today — it was announced — but also where we go, and trying to get much greater clarity around how we see this playing out and how Russia sees it playing out, and where do we share a common view and where do we have a difference, and do we have the same objectives in mind.
And I would tell you that, by and large, our objectives are exactly the same. How we get there, we each have a view. But there’s a lot more commonality to that than there are differences. So we want to build on the commonality, and we spent a lot of time talking about next steps. And then where there’s differences, we have more work to get together and understand. Maybe they’ve got the right approach and we’ve got the wrong approach.
So there was a substantial amount of time spent on Syria, just because we’ve had so much activity going on with it.If you want to tell me Hayes’ partial quote is fair, that will end our discussion, because it’s shamefully unfair. Indeed, it’s “absurd,” which is not a term I recall having applied to Hayes’ writing in the past.
As for the rest of it: It’s entirely speculation. I stand on my observations in a comment on the prior post, in which I characterized Hayes’ article as “hysterical.” If the best Hayes, or Patterico, can come up with to support their assertion that “Trump caved” is this misreading of a single line from Tillerson’s presser, color me unimpressed. And frankly, disappointed. Maybe Trump caved, but Tillerson’s comments do not in any way support that categorical — yes, hysterical — characterization.Beldar (fa637a) — 7/8/2017 @ 6:41 pm
Mangled a set of blockquote tags there, but the second quote, from the full transcript of Tillerson’s presser, began with “Now, I will tell you …” and ended with “… going on with it.”Beldar (fa637a) — 7/8/2017 @ 6:43 pm
Lets not pretend this is easy, mi 6 and dose got general younis to defect, bel hadj had him executed, because that was the only way he could prevail, magarief stuck his neck out and Hillary threwnarciso (d1f714) — 7/8/2017 @ 6:45 pm
Larry them under the bus, in Syria you had a similar dynamic happening
Ok, so the objectives were to get to know what the other guy wanted. Sounds good to me. I would also have been happy if he had said to wipe out all terrorists operating in and out of Syria.nk (dbc370) — 7/8/2017 @ 6:46 pm
Beldar is absolutely right at 61 and IMO it’s a manifestation resulting from the publication he writes for. You can’t divorce Hayes’ analysis from the fact that the Weekly Standard led the Never Trump chorus in the conservative media.Shipwreckedcrew (b2849d) — 7/8/2017 @ 6:57 pm
#61 puts new light on the Tillerson comment and the phrase fake news.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 7/8/2017 @ 7:01 pm
Boy, this place gets more like Democratic Underground every day.Craig Mc (c8ba9d) — 7/8/2017 @ 7:07 pm
Well, just to show that I can quibble with everyone, swc (#65): Most of the rest of Patterico’s comments about Trump in this post are pretty close to my own general views about him. I don’t have any higher opinion of Trump, in other words, than Hayes or Patterico.
Where I differ is in claiming that Tillerson’s presser, and in particular his comments about Syria, can be used to support a straight-faced argument that on this particular occasion, “Trump caved.” Tillerson’s comments don’t support that assertion, unless they’re deceptively edited and wrenched out of context, which on this occasion, Hayes did.
Is it possible that Trump’s comments at this meeting will provoke from Putin the same sort of reaction that Jack Kennedy’s comments at the Vienna 1961 summit provoked from Khrushchev? Absolutely! Do I worry about that, based on my very negative opinion of Trump’s capacity for self-control and effective diplomacy? Yes! Absolutely!
But did Rex Tillerson, or anyone else who was there at the meeting, say anything that even remotely supports the conclusion that those justifiable fears were in fact realized at this meeting? Nope. Would Tillerson remotely agree with Hayes or Patterico that his (Tillerson’s) comments support the proposition that Trump caved! Absolutely not!
Whether Tillerson is privately distressed or reassured, none of us knows. I’d gladly play poker against Trump. I don’t think I’d be so eager to play against Tillerson, and I think he’s got as good a poker face as any successful multinational CEO.Beldar (fa637a) — 7/8/2017 @ 7:12 pm
The,Atlantic banned me for bringing samozdat to the eloi so not the same.narciso (d1f714) — 7/8/2017 @ 7:15 pm
I had a higher opinion of Trump than Hillary.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 7/8/2017 @ 7:17 pm
31 & 61- common sense and sanity in a sea of unreasoned, hysterical outrage.harkin (7833f6) — 7/8/2017 @ 7:19 pm
And I would simply note for the third time that Patrick has again attributed the comment by Putin about the press and Trump as having validated his post about the NYT story suggesting that they might “bond” over “fake news” when a simple google search reveals that Putin made that comment before the meeting. Thus, it was not the result of Trump “whining by” to Putin on the topic as Patrick has written in both comments and this Post.
I have plenty of concerns about Trump myself. He wasn’t in my Top 5 GOP choices, but I give him credit for having dispatched two entire political parties on his way to becoming President. That is not the accomplishment of a dope or simpleton, and people underestimate him at their own peril.
I agree he lack fixed political values or a moral compass – he is the embodiment of an “ends justifies the means” ethos. But I do support the view that he will never get a legitimate and fair evaluation from the dominant media or the political partisans on either side. So he fights back with what he has. It’s not always pretty, and it’s often sloppy, but his option are to use the tools that have worked for him to this point or simply turn turtle like Bush 43 did when the left wing media went after him.
Commenting on my phone is a pain, so will have more to say on this post later when I have my laptop.Shipwreckedcrew (b2849d) — 7/8/2017 @ 7:27 pm
President Trump continues to exceed expectations.happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/8/2017 @ 8:00 pm
I am on my phone and about to watch a concert. Have you provided a link yet as I already requested? If so I will iissue a correction in the morning. If not, get me a link that proves the comment happened before the meeting as I have already asked you to do.Patterico (a048af) — 7/8/2017 @ 8:04 pm
So far the number of links you have provided to substantiate your assertion is zero. Plenty of assertion, zero links.
Out for the night.Patterico (a048af) — 7/8/2017 @ 8:06 pm
Heh
https://youtu.be/uGRV8gqRNkIharkin (7833f6) — 7/8/2017 @ 8:22 pm
Yeah – I have such a long history here of making affirmative claims about specific factual issues that only a link which you can follow to verify my representation is sufficient. I’m on my phone too but managed to google search “Putin comment reporters insult trump” and got dozens of sites such as Business Insider where it was reported
“The leaders were chatting ahead of their two hour meeting when the press was asked to leave the room. As the reporters made their exit, Putin gestured to them and reportedly asked Trump “Theses are the ones who insulted you?” according to a translation from CNN..’s Jim Sciutto. Sciutto tweeted out his translation which became the basis for the press reporting on the exchange.
It’s not hard to find the truth. What source did you use for the claim you made that the comment came after their meeting? So far you haven’t provided a link.Shipwreckedcrew (b2849d) — 7/8/2017 @ 8:35 pm
Who is more mental NeverTrumpers, Media or Democrats?Blah (4a2492) — 7/8/2017 @ 8:36 pm
This story with a subtitled video which purports to show the exchange is from the Independent, and the article does say that it was a photo-op prior to their meeting, and it sounds like it in the video too. (That it was a photo-op, I could not hear what either Putin or Trump said.) I also recognize Tillerson and Lavrov there. http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/putin-jokingly-asks-trump-at-g-20-if-reporters-in-attendance-are-the-ones-hurting-him/article/2628069nk (dbc370) — 7/8/2017 @ 8:37 pm
Ship,
Old lawyer trick to try and force you prove everything you say no matter how obvious but their assertions are always correct.Blah (4a2492) — 7/8/2017 @ 8:38 pm
Consider Chechnya at the time the first intervention was proposed it was suggested it would be easy just take out dudayev (youbkboe the way it worked out in Afghanistan almost 20 years before, the spetnaz team failed so they had to go in heavy, the likes of strelkov back from Bosnia was involved in about two years they got their man. By that time basayev who had worked for russia in other conflicts but had turned became public enemy no 1. And khattab soon followed but that happened after the firstvwar.narciso (d1f714) — 7/8/2017 @ 8:38 pm
Sorry. Hopefully, this is the Independent link. http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world-0/us-politics/trump-putin-press-journalists-meeting-russia-president-points-which-ones-insulting-you-a7830046.htmlnk (dbc370) — 7/8/2017 @ 8:39 pm
People navel gazing these off the cuff comments remind me of Doctors back in the day analyzing excrement to determine one illness.Blah (4a2492) — 7/8/2017 @ 8:40 pm
Funny you should say that, Blah. I have the same feeling when I ask myself “What’s wrong with America?” and I see Trump in the Oval Office.nk (dbc370) — 7/8/2017 @ 8:44 pm
Politskayava reAlly came into her own in the second war, sparked by the events in ryazan (The Russian ft benning) this is when the martyrs really came into being, much of the top chechen political leadership including vandarbichev was wiped out in a neutral country but this sparked retaliation in part by the black widow who took out the ptesenyvwatlotd kadyeovs father.narciso (d1f714) — 7/8/2017 @ 8:45 pm
Remember when that Black Congressman said the Tea Party folks called him a n***** and yet not one camera or phone could validate it?
Worse yet his friends all jumped up and down to say it happened but magically nothing “wiretapped”
And I thought they were insane but NeverTrumpers are surpassing that inanityBlah (4a2492) — 7/8/2017 @ 8:46 pm
#84 u can hate POTUS without being serial liars and distortionists.
Unfortunately, tha seems to be about seventy five percent of the hate.
I hated his Syria thing … but that an imagining all these conspiracies is anotherBlah (4a2492) — 7/8/2017 @ 8:49 pm
Present warlord kadyrov, along the wY there are a series of suspicious events including the nord ist theatre siege and bedlam. That she was a witness to. This kind of blowback is What one feared would happen if russia intervened in Syria and same thing could happen to us.narciso (d1f714) — 7/8/2017 @ 8:50 pm
First, I don’t hate him. I don’t think a person like him should be President and it’s not the same thing as hate. I don’t think I am fit to be President, either.
Second, to the extent my jokes and insults are “lies”, they are obviously so and no reasonable person could take them as literal statements of objective fact. Not any more than an SNL skit.
Third, I praise him when he does things I like, including making the Left wet their pants; and when unfair attacks against him offend my own sense of justice I defend him.
Anyhow … we’re all just talking here.nk (dbc370) — 7/8/2017 @ 9:04 pm
#76
Hey
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGRV8gqRNkI&feature=youtu.be
harkin (7833f6) — 7/8/2017 @ 8:22 pm
AZ Bob (f7a491) — 7/8/2017 @ 9:18 pm
I can’t wait for Trump to tweet this and for CNN to threaten to expose the person who made it.
You know that’s the practical application, and this is why we lose. The dems never Give up one of their own unless the alternative is worse for us, stringer over Spitzer deblasio over weiner. They nuke every Republican within a hundred miles. Counting on some flaw they might exploitnarciso (d1f714) — 7/8/2017 @ 9:20 pm
That quote was enough to allow me to find it. I will make a correction tomorrow. Thank you.Patterico (a048af) — 7/8/2017 @ 9:26 pm
Jim Sciutto of course served in the diseased criminal stinkypig’s State Department
plus he works for CNN fake news
this doesn’t add up to a surfeit of credibility does ithappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/8/2017 @ 9:34 pm
no it doesn’t happyfeet thanks for that additional contexthappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/8/2017 @ 9:35 pm
One and the same pikachu, just like Susan dices better half at ABC, Ben Rhodes bros at cha. Same for prietap of the fbi.narciso (d1f714) — 7/8/2017 @ 9:37 pm
In case anybody is wondering, Geiger counters are not very good at detecting Polonium.nk (dbc370) — 7/8/2017 @ 9:41 pm
Blah at 80.
I’m an older lawyer than Patrick. We have a lot of shared history. We agree on a whole lot more than we disagree on, its just that in the current political environment we disagree more publicly than before because of our respective views on Trump. I respect his views and his opinions, and I understand how he came to them honestly. I have a different perspective, so we clash on this particular issue regularly. But we’ve agreed on just about everything else we’ve debated here for the last decade.
I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t appreciate the debate. I know he feels under assault sometimes, and he feels like I’m leading the charge on occasion. But he doesn’t back down — he leans forward — and I respect that.
But he also makes corrections when he’s presented with a factual basis for doing so — and I respect that too. I try to reciprocate when he convinces me that I’m wrong about something.
He has strong earnest views that he’s come by in good faith. I think he’s wrong on some aspects, but its simply a difference of opinion. He shares his, I share mine, and the wheels continue to grind.shipwreckedcrew (b2849d) — 7/8/2017 @ 9:50 pm
AZ Bob at 90 — now THAT is SPECTACULAR.
LMAO.shipwreckedcrew (b2849d) — 7/8/2017 @ 9:52 pm
I want to add one more aspect to the critique of Hayes that Beldar made above — one more aspect of Hayes’ argument that I think is a blatant mischaracterization of Tillerson’s comments.
Hayes wrote:
Beldar provided the full quote in context:
Tillerson separated the issues of objectives and approaches. Objectives are outcomes — not the method of achieving those outcomes. I think its perfectly logical for there to be “objectives” that are “by and large” “exactly the same”.
For example, I would expect that Russia/Putin really don’t care if the Assad regime survives. It has a terminal illness in the current Middle East — that being a strongman ruler who is part of an ethnic and religious segment of the populace that is only 12% of the population. If Russia had no better proxy in the region, then they might be stuck with Assad. But they can easily supplant him with an Iranian-backed Syrian strongman to take his place, with the full support of Hezbollah.
So, behind closed doors it might have been the case that Putin and Trump agreed that Assad could not remain, but as a Russian client state it was also agreed that it would be Russia that would push him out into exile — likely in Russia. The US doesn’t have much of a case to make for having a hand in replacing him. We can’t back a Kurdish leader because of the problems that would cause with Turkey, and we can’t really back a Sunni leader because Sunni’s make up ISIS.
But lets get back to Hayes egregious mischaracterizations. He doubled-down when he wrote that Tillerson said “Maybe the Russians have the right approach, and we have had the wrong approach”, while parenthetically linking the statement to the fact that the Russians have been backing Assad who slaughtered his own people.
But what the quote IN CONTEXT clearly shows is that Tillerson was referring to what approaches should be taken to get to the shared objectives. “We spent a lot of time talking about next steps. And then when there’s the differences [in next steps], we have more work to get together and understand. Maybe they’ve got the right approach and we’ve got the wrong approach.”
Consider again what Hayes wrote when incorporating only part of Tillerson’s comment:
He divorces the comment from the context of being what the right “next steps” might be, and leaves out Tillerson’s comment that when there are differences “we have more work to get together to understand.” In other words, look at and listen to the Russians, and then make a judgment about which side makes the best case for its “next steps.”
Maybe there won’t be any agreement. Maybe the objectives will diverge upon closer examination.
But if the sides do work together and actually accomplish something that stems the violence and the outbound migration of millions of Syrian refugees, then it will have been worth the effort.
Hopefully Hayes and the rest at the Weekly Standard won’t suffer the vapors and faint if that were to happen.shipwreckedcrew (b2849d) — 7/8/2017 @ 11:11 pm
(who are actively backing a dictator slaughtering his own people)
george w. bush got more than a few of our tatted-up soldiers slaughtered (and maimed) in his strategically inconsequential but super-expensive mideast adventures what gave Bill Kristol quite the chub chub
glory days yeah they’ll pass you byhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/8/2017 @ 11:17 pm
Now we have a new NYT hit-piece on DTJr. and Kushner, citing “confidential government records described to the Times” which relate to interviews where they admitted meeting with a female Russian attorney in the US with strong connections to the Putin gov’t.
Short version — attorney has aggressively fought US government enforcement of the Magnitsky Act (Google it), which Putin despises. Putin retaliates by banning US adoptions of Russian infants.
An intermediary, not yet named, asked DT Jr. to attend a sitdown with unnamed Russian attorney to discuss barriers to US adoptions of Russian infants. DT Jr. agrees to meet at Trump Tower in June 2016, because he’s the campaign point of contact for foreign officials. Meeting lasts 20 minutes, and breaks up when Trump representatives become uneasy about subject matter, and believe that attorney and the interpreter she brought with her had either misrepresented themselves to the intermediary, or the intermediary misrepresented her to DT Jr in asking for the meeting.
So the NYT reports in Sunday edition with a headline “Trump Team Met With Lawyer Linked to Kremlin in 2016″.
But Trump’s attorney got to the NYT with additional details, and laid out a complete explanation of events to CIRCA just in case the NYT didn’t quite include all the juicy details.
But you have to get to the 13th paragraph of the Times story before you learn that the Russian attorney has in the past used as a private investigator on cases she has handled, including cases for Russian government interests, the firm Fusion GPS — the same firm who commissioned the portfolio of salacious allegations about Trump at the behest of his political opponents in the primaries and general election.
The CIRCA article puts this fact near the top of the story, and introduces the strong suggestion that the entire arranged meeting with the Russian attorney was a set-up by Fusion GPS to put some meat on the bones of their portfolio. How better to substantiate a rumor campaign of connections between the Trump campaign and the Russians than to arrange a meeting, under false pretenses, between Trump campaign officials and an attorney strongly associated with the Putin government.
The NYT story, other than mentioning one time that the Russian attorney had a working relationship with Fusion GPS, doesn’t even mention Fusion GPS a second time anywhere. I’m sure that after the Trump campaign learned about the story, they pushed out to the NYT the connection with Fusion GPS, and their suggestion that the meeting was a set-up — as is reflected strongly by the CIRCA story. So the NYT had to at least mention the connection since it was likely handed to them, but they refuse to explore the possibilities of what that connection might mean.shipwreckedcrew (b2849d) — 7/8/2017 @ 11:41 pm
that’s a very weirdly reductionist take on why russia stopped letting foreigners adopt their kids
every time a russian kid was abused or died in the states it was a big big news story in russia
so the question is really more
did they ban adoptions in response to the Magnitsky Act cause they were getting pressure to do it anyway
calling it “retaliation” is too simple i think, given the context abovehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/8/2017 @ 11:55 pm
oh my goodness life sucks when you’re bowe bergdork
not so much when you’re one of the 5 footloose and fancy free terrorists President Food Stamp and his pentagon piggies traded for this loserhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/9/2017 @ 12:09 am