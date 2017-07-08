Hospital Now Asking Court For New Hearing Regarding Treatment Of Charlie Gard

[guest post by Dana]

Here is an update on little Charlie Gard’s heartbreaking situation. Giving parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard a glimmer of hope, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children has requested a new hearing in the case of their son:

Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children has today applied to the High Court for a fresh hearing in the case of Charlie Gard in light of claims of new evidence relating to potential treatment for his condition. We have just met with Charlie’s parents to inform them of this decision and will continue to keep them fully appraised of the situation. Two international hospitals and their researchers have communicated to us as late as the last 24 hours that they have fresh evidence about their proposed experimental treatment. And we believe, in common with Charlie’s parents, it is right to explore this evidence.

The preliminary hearing is set to take place tomorrow, with the hearing possibly continuing on Thursday.

While this is certainly good news, it’s nonetheless infuriating that precious time was wasted while Connie Yates and Chris Gard were stripped of their parental functions and official entities began making life and death decisions concerning Charlie. At least for now, Charlie Gard will live another day.

Also, two U.S. hospitals have offered to admit Charlie for treatment:

New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Irving Medical Center said late Thursday that it would admit and evaluate Charlie “provided that arrangements are made to safely transfer him to our facility, legal hurdles are cleared, and we receive emergency approval from the FDA for an experimental treatment as appropriate,” according to a statement to The Washington Post.

Moreover, it is being reported that there has been an offer to send the necessary drugs to England so that Charlie could receive treatment there since the family has been forbidden to take him out of the hospital, let alone the country. Unfortunately, though, that option includes hurdling bureaucratic red-tape:

The U.S. hospital said another option could be to ship an experimental drug to London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital, where Charlie is being treated. The American hospital said it would provide instructions on administering the drug, provided the FDA gives clearance.

Sadly, in spite of these glimmers of hope, the parents are still being cruelly and unnecessarily jerked around by those in power:

The hospital fighting to remove 11-month-old Charlie Gard from life support blocked a Presbyterian minister invited by Charlie’s parents from praying at his bedside, and then reversed course and let him in. Rev. Patrick Mahoney, pastor of Church on the Hill and Director of the Christian Defense Coalition in Washington, D.C., is one of several international human rights activists who flew to England to help Chris Gard and Connie Yates in their ongoing struggle to treat their son. … Connie Yates said initially she was “heartbroken” that Mahoney was blocked from being allowed to pray with Charlie, as she and her husband wanted. “Thankfully,” after a “long process,” the hospital “did recant and allow me to go pray for him,” Mahoney told LifeSiteNews in an exclusive interview at 1:42 p.m. EST. “I can’t even put it into words, it was so moving,” Mahoney said of praying with the baby whose parental rights and bioethics case has garnered international attention. “Connie, his mother, was feeding him. Chris was there. We laid hands on him and prayed together. He has beautiful stuffed animals all around him. And it was just a touching, beautiful moment.” Mahoney noted that initially being denied access to pray with Charlie was troubling and emotionally stressful for Chris and Connie. He said in a news release before being granted permission that never once in 40 years of pastoral ministry had a hospital refused to let him pray with a patient. “First they said they would have to check” if Mahoney could pray with Charlie, he told LifeSiteNews. “Then they said we couldn’t go. Then they gave [us] permission and then when we were going with his mother into the room, they denied us. And then we sent the news release out” and then finally received permission.

Obviously, Great Ormond Hospital and the State have faced tremendous pushback from Charlie’s supporters who have staged protests at the hospital, Downing Street and outside Buckingham Palace. Further, after Pope Francis set his Archbishop straight and clarified the Vatican’s support of Charlie and his parents, followed by President Trump’s public offer of help, we just might be seeing a slow turning of the tides. Maybe this is just me being hopeful that the obscene treatment of one small family will somehow be righted. Not undone, not forgiven, but at least as far as one little life is concerned, permission to allow help for him will be granted.

A protest is scheduled outside of the hospital today along with the delivery of a petition which has 350,000 signatures on it supporting the cause of Charlie and his parents.

–Dana