Trump: It’s an “Honor” to Meet with Putin
Seems kinda beta to me.
We’ll wait for the full report. Diplomacy requires that you suck up to murderous totalitarians. We understood when Obama sucked up to Chavez, as I recall (didn’t we?), and so there is no reason to get upset if Trump plays beta male to a repressive thug like Putin.
Again, we’ll see how the rest of it plays out.
P.S. I do not plan to inhabit the comments of this post except perhaps at the Jury. As Joe Pesci said in his opening statement: “Everything that guy just said is bullshit!” That is my response to the dozens of rude comments I fully expect in response to this post. No point in writing it again and again.
BUT YOU DIDN’T WAIT FOR THE FULL REPORT AND YOU NEVER SAID YOU WOULDPatterico (115b1f) — 7/7/2017 @ 7:55 am
It would be an “honor” to meet with youropelight (d22e6a) — 7/7/2017 @ 8:11 am
I’ll break my comment silence to say I feel the same about you, ropelight, in all seriousness.Patterico (a048af) — 7/7/2017 @ 8:15 am
i think they should both be honored to meet each other cause of at least they’re not trying to do climate change hoax all up in it to where working families get viciously merkel-rapedhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/7/2017 @ 8:16 am