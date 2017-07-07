Trump: It’s an “Honor” to Meet with Putin

Seems kinda beta to me.

We’ll wait for the full report. Diplomacy requires that you suck up to murderous totalitarians. We understood when Obama sucked up to Chavez, as I recall (didn’t we?), and so there is no reason to get upset if Trump plays beta male to a repressive thug like Putin.

Again, we’ll see how the rest of it plays out.

P.S. I do not plan to inhabit the comments of this post except perhaps at the Jury. As Joe Pesci said in his opening statement: “Everything that guy just said is bullshit!” That is my response to the dozens of rude comments I fully expect in response to this post. No point in writing it again and again.

