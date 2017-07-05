New York Times Falls For Absurd Tweet From North Korea Parody Account
As the President of the United States and Big Media compete for the title of “Last Credible Entity in America,” chalk up yet another loss for Big Media. First there was CNN’s overwrought reaction to the Trump wrestling tweet — capped by Andrew Kaczynski’s not-so-subtle threat to the GIF creator. And now this: a New York Times story that reports as “news” a laughable tweet from a blatant parody account.
Last night the New York Times reported:
The Trump administration on Tuesday confirmed North Korea’s claim that it had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, but it told Pyongyang that the United States would use “the full range of capabilities at our disposal against the growing threat.”
The administration followed up that warning with a joint military exercise in which United States and South Korean forces fired missiles in the waters along the Peninsula’s east coast as a show of power.
North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, said the North’s missile launch earlier in the day was a milestone in its efforts to build nuclear weapons capable of hitting the American mainland.
On Twitter early Wednesday, the North Korean government belittled the joint exercise as “demonstrating near total ignorance of ballistic science.”
The source for the claim about North Korea’s Twitter ramblings? A parody account. Here is the tweet that fooled the New York Times yesterday:
Imbecilic Americans drunkenly fire missiles into East Sea of Korea, demonstrating near total ignorance of ballistic science. pic.twitter.com/Yye1Kksvh7
— DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) July 4, 2017
The “DPRK News Service” Twitter account is run primarily by “Patrick White,” a sometime blogger at Popehat.com who has been pulling the wool over the eyes of Big Media types for years. In April 2016, the Washington Post interviewed the authors in a piece that began:
The statements that come out of the North Korean propaganda machine often seem like parody, with denunciations of “imperialist puppets” and “running dogs” and threats to turn enemy countries into a “nuclear sea of fire.”
That means that many people fall for the outlandish statements put out by DPRK News Service, a satirical Twitter account with an uncanny ability to replicate the tone and peculiar vocabulary of Pyongyang’s agitprop department. (DPRK is the abbreviation of North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.) A bunch of media outlets have also fallen for the account, including Newsweek, Fox News, BuzzFeed and, ahem, The Washington Post.
You can add the New York Times to that list.
The New York Times story published last night has since been corrected, but the version quoted above — published at 8:08 p.m. Eastern time — was preserved at the indispensable NewsDiffs.org web site. According to NewsDiffs, the line was removed at 8:53 p.m. At 10:08 p.m., the editors fessed up and added a correction:
Correction: July 4, 2017
Because of an editing error, an earlier version of this article attributed incorrectly a Twitter statement to the North Korean government. The North Korean government did not belittle a joint American-South Korean military exercise as “demonstrating near total ignorance of ballistic science,” that statement was from the DPRK News Service, a parody Twitter account.
Layers and layers of editors!
It is interesting that it took them from 8:53 p.m. until 10:08 p.m. to issue the written acknowledgement of the error, even though the article had already been edited to remove the reference to the parody tweet. Were they waiting to see if anyone had noticed?
It should be child’s play to demonstrate that you are more credible than Donald Trump. But these days, Big Media is losing that fight.
The NYT acknowledging an error is akin to polishing a turd.Colonel Haiku (cf32fb) — 7/5/2017 @ 9:23 am
Journalism is just a national embarrassment at this point.SarahW (3164f0) — 7/5/2017 @ 9:25 am
Layers of editors were required for that.narciso (d1f714) — 7/5/2017 @ 9:33 am
However, when I think of the Popehat coterie, I think “national treasure.” I’m looking forward to the day CNN is punked by a contrite “15yo” redditor naughty gifs gone viral of ponies stomping CNN with tiny hooves and hate but mostly hate. At the last minute the “15yo” pops up with a famous order for snorting.SarahW (3164f0) — 7/5/2017 @ 9:36 am
At this point, its nelson muntz all aroundnarciso (d1f714) — 7/5/2017 @ 9:52 am
A perfect example of why is incorrect to refer to “journalism” as a profession.
It is an occupation which requires no particular training or skill to accomplish.
And failures are simply ignored while moving on to the next story.shipwreckedcrew (7c41f2) — 7/5/2017 @ 9:57 am
whenever they screw up like this they should have to put a quarter in a jar for so we can have ice cream on fridayhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/5/2017 @ 10:03 am
SWC,
I can’t remember who it was but last week some time, a very well known journalist (from the WaPo or maybe NYT), was eviscerated on Twitter for brazenly tweeting that journalists were a “class” of people. Not a profession, not an occupation, but a class unto itself.Dana (023079) — 7/5/2017 @ 10:03 am
The dog trainer, pedals debunked carp, that their own correspondents reported 20 years agonarciso (d1f714) — 7/5/2017 @ 10:23 am
http://www.latimes.com/entertainment/tv/la-et-st-snowfall-review-20170705-story.html
That’s old, Dana. The Fourth Estate, whether using the Carlyle/French definition of Church, Nobility, and the Bourgeoisie as the first three, or the Burke/English version of Lords Spiritual, Lords Temporal and Commons.nk (dbc370) — 7/5/2017 @ 10:27 am
“It should be child’s play to demonstrate that you are more credible than Donald Trump. But these days, Big Media is losing that fight.”
To be fair, Hillary Clinton similarly lost her bout to the same contender in the same credibility tournament.
Next on the card — Michael Mann?pouncer (915d55) — 7/5/2017 @ 10:28 am
A protected class?SarahW (3164f0) — 7/5/2017 @ 10:28 am
I prefer Fifth Column.nk (dbc370) — 7/5/2017 @ 10:28 am
Bow kazynski started this dicing with Justine sacco when he was a buzzfeednarciso (d1f714) — 7/5/2017 @ 10:29 am
I guess they wanted journo hate to be punished for its hateyness IN CONTRAVENTION OF US FEDERAL AND INTERNATIONAL LAW.SarahW (3164f0) — 7/5/2017 @ 10:29 am
I’m down with the quarter in a jar thing for sure.SarahW (3164f0) — 7/5/2017 @ 10:30 am
7… give it a month, we could buy Breyer’s.Colonel Haiku (cf32fb) — 7/5/2017 @ 10:35 am
National Lampoonmg (31009b) — 7/5/2017 @ 10:39 am
Was it the same guy who “obtained” the Gianforte arrest report off of Twitter too?nk (dbc370) — 7/5/2017 @ 10:42 am
Kazyinski is a protege of Ben Smith, who was the journolist at politiconarciso (d1f714) — 7/5/2017 @ 10:42 am
CNN getting absolutely gutted by both right and left for threatening a Reddit gif-maker and now the NYTimes issuing more corrections days after firing copy editors and their own Public Editor.
They need to change their motto:
“All the unnamed sourced, unconfirmed news that fits”harkin (536957) — 7/5/2017 @ 10:47 am
And weigel is back at the bezis post again.narciso (d1f714) — 7/5/2017 @ 10:48 am
speaking of the ice cream if you’re in LA this is something that looks very special
they have a super-accessible location in studio cityhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/5/2017 @ 10:49 am
“Next on the card — Michael Mann?”
Mann’s been a joke even within the scientific community for years. It’s only the die-hard kool-aid drinkers (aka democrats) who even listen to him any more.
2014 was the nail in his integrity coffin when Mark Stein did a compilation of scientists calling out Mann and his Chicken Little act.
Mann’s only response was to attack Steyn and ignore the content. Coming from a guy who had to be convinced by the Nobel committee he couldn’t go around calling himself a Nobel Laureate when he was wasn’t one, this seems consistent to his MO.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/wattsupwiththat.com/2017/03/29/reflections-on-mark-steyns-a-disgrace-to-the-profession-about-dr-michael-mann/amp/harkin (536957) — 7/5/2017 @ 10:57 am
Lefties think they are the only ones who read “Rules for Radicals”Bang Gunley (5a4596) — 7/5/2017 @ 11:02 am
So beneath the rocket’s red glare of Macy’s fireworks within a 90 minute time frame on a holiday evening, the NYT posted, recognized and acknowledged an error, removed it and issued a correction.
Squirrel.
Meanwhile: Redditor Apologizes For Trump CNN Wrestling Video
“The Reddit user who created the video of President Donald Trump punching a man with the CNN logo as his face has apologized, saying the video was meant as a joke.
The user posted a lengthy apology on an alt-right Reddit forum where he had originally posted the video that was later posted to Trump’s personal Twitter page and retweeted by his official presidential Twitter account.”
http://www.newsmax.com/Politics/reddit-trump-cnn-wrestling/2017/07/04/id/799787/
_________
Today’s Beldar the Bitter ‘Watergate, Watergate, Watergate’ Words of Wonder:
“… I think it’s entirely conceivable that if Dean is totally out of control and if matters are not handled… that you could get a resolution of impeachment…” – John Ehrlichman discussing damage John Dean talking to Watergate committee could do with a stunned President Nixon, secret White House Oval Office tapes, April 25, 1973DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/5/2017 @ 11:09 am
“Lefties think they are the only ones who read “Rules for Radicals”
– Bang Gunley
Lefties know that paranoid rightwing jerkoffs are the only ones who actually bother to read “Rules for Radicals” in 2017.Leviticus (efada1) — 7/5/2017 @ 11:14 am
Alinski was what Obama taught at Chicago, its home he intimidated citicorp into the subprimr dodge,narciso (d1f714) — 7/5/2017 @ 11:17 am
Oh never mind,narciso (d1f714) — 7/5/2017 @ 11:30 am
twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2017/07/05/if-buzzfeed-is-correct-it-appears-cnns-andrew-kaczynski-outed-the-wrong-guy
The NYTimes and other mainstream media have a lot of deficiencies. But it’s really bad-faith to trumpet any and every mistake by every media outlet as proof that they’re no different than Trump or Breitbart or Alex Jones. At least the Times appears to be trying to get things right, as evidenced by their correction. I don’t see that from Trump, et al.Jonny Scrum-half (0d40cb) — 7/5/2017 @ 11:32 am
No, they have measurably worse from the time they softpedaled the holocaust to their whitewashing the ayatollah.narciso (d1f714) — 7/5/2017 @ 11:34 am
“Lefties know that paranoid rightwing jerkoffs are the only ones who actually bother to read “Rules for Radicals” in 2017.”
Do lefties also know that jerkoff Hillary did her senior thesis on Alinsky or was that wiped from the CW server?harkin (e3be5c) — 7/5/2017 @ 11:34 am
Of course. But, be that as it may, however, it is remarkable that there is still such an insular and myopic view of the *real* world taking place in a time where the ascendancy of technology has made it easier than ever to confront Big Media with their outrageous lies and mistakes, exposing them the for what and who they really are. Modern journalism in the age of Obama/Trump has taken hubris to an entirely different level, I think.Dana (023079) — 7/5/2017 @ 11:40 am
26 – “Redditor Apologizes For Trump CNN Wrestling Video”
You can keep pushing this as what matters but even the MSM isn’t buying it:
Washington Post: The Reddit user behind Trump’s CNN meme apologized. But #CNNBlackmail is the story taking hold.
“A multi-billion dollar TV network blackmailing a private citizen into not making funny videos about it is not journalism, CNN.”
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/news/the-intersect/wp/2017/07/05/the-reddit-user-behind-trumps-cnn-meme-apologized-but-cnnblackmail-is-the-story-taking-hold/harkin (e3be5c) — 7/5/2017 @ 11:41 am
Really Obama almost never told the truth, except by accident, and the journalist and the rizzotto tray press covered for him practically ever time.narciso (d1f714) — 7/5/2017 @ 11:45 am
The gifs in response the the CNN blackmail are awesome.
https://mobile.twitter.com/hashtag/cnnblackmail?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Ehashtag
I notice that the link as one of the first Google results from an hour ago for trending on twitter is already gone. Lol the journalist reach is deep.harkin (e3be5c) — 7/5/2017 @ 11:49 am
As Buckley put its the publication that helped Fidel get his job:narciso (d1f714) — 7/5/2017 @ 11:50 am
http://babalublog.com/2017/07/05/airbnb-rentals-in-cuba-may-be-business-fronts-for-the-castro-espin-family
As they march forward towards irrelevancy when enough people stop reading them they won’t have to issue corrections. Faster, please…crazy (11d38b) — 7/5/2017 @ 11:52 am
Now the difference between this and the breathless grishenko play, for last sevrn month practucallybp nonenarciso (d1f714) — 7/5/2017 @ 11:55 am
When I saw the name of the CNN goon, I did a quick Google search and was unsurprised that the moniker “Unadoxxer” was already generating hits dated today. Enjoy your fame, dirtbag.M Scott Eiland (1edade) — 7/5/2017 @ 11:55 am
@34. “A multi-billion dollar TV network blackmailing a private citizen into not making funny videos about it is not journalism, CNN. – Julian Assange/WikiLeaks.”
ROFLMAOPIP So says Comrade Harkin!
US finds link between Russia, WikiLeaks: report | TheHill
thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/312964-us-finds-link-between-russia-wikileaks-reportDCSCA (797bc0) — 7/5/2017 @ 11:57 am
Wow, even Vox isn’t buying the CNN ‘no way was that blackmail‘ tap dance:
“A plain reading of CNN’s article, however, contradicts what the network and Kaczynski are saying. If CNN really intended to withhold HanAssholeSolo’s information regardless of what he did, then why didn’t the news organization say it was withholding his private information simply because he’s a private citizen? Why did it go on to add all the conditions about his behavior? And why did it say it could release the private information with an explicit condition tied to his behavior?”
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vox.com/platform/amp/policy-and-politics/2017/7/5/15922214/cnnblackmail-reddit-trump-wrestling
Trump couldn’t buy better PR right now than what CNN is providing.harkin (e3be5c) — 7/5/2017 @ 11:57 am
CNN is doing basically a PSI to the American people that just about everything they accuse Trump of doing (lying, bullying, not having a clue what they are talking about etc.) is actually exhibited much more often in CNN’s behavior.
Sooner or later they’ll wise up…..I mean they have to right? They can’t be this stupid.harkin (e3be5c) — 7/5/2017 @ 12:03 pm
Greetings:
I seem to need some help in updating my Big Media scorecard. Should this be categorized as “taking the bit in their teeth” or “their nose is too wide open” ???11B40 (6abb5c) — 7/5/2017 @ 12:07 pm
speaking of warbling lesbians and ice creams and paranoid rightwing jerkoffs
that’s not tomorrow but the day after
she was part of an interesting collaboration last year you may have heard a lil bit here or there – this linked one is the song that got a little traction
it’s a little npr for my tastehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/5/2017 @ 12:09 pm
CONFIRMED
“Paul Joseph Watson @ PPlanet
30m
#CNNBlackmail has been REMOVED from trending section. Wonder why? 🤔 “
They just can’t deal with a level playing field. They’d lose even the base.harkin (e3be5c) — 7/5/2017 @ 12:09 pm
The reason so many erros are finding their ways to the Newspaper and Media is 1) the Journalist are truly stupid, as a result 2) They uncritically accept anything that fits their world view and lastly 3) their world view is wrong 95% of the time.Blah (44eaa0) — 7/5/2017 @ 12:29 pm
Well how about that:
https://mobile.twitter.com/Doranimated/status/882668116706197504?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweetnarciso (d1f714) — 7/5/2017 @ 12:31 pm
The first reply is an apologist for thecsepahnarciso (d1f714) — 7/5/2017 @ 12:33 pm
kazynski started this dicing with Justine sacco when he was a buzzfeed
i didn’t realize Andrew Kaczinsky was the one that raped Justinehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/5/2017 @ 12:34 pm
“It should be child’s play to demonstrate that you are more credible than Donald Trump. But these days, Big Media is losing that fight.”
Wellll … A big difference, a genuinely substantive difference (indeed, an enormously substantive difference), is that responsible journalists as a rule strive to be accurate (cf. DJT), and that they acknowledge their errors (cf. DJT, in spades & cubed).Q! (dc34c0) — 7/5/2017 @ 12:36 pm
ugh what a superlative bag of douche
he’s a good fit for cnnhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/5/2017 @ 12:37 pm
this one’s quite lovelyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/5/2017 @ 12:42 pm
thefederalist.com/2017/07/05/cnn-just-published-a-fake-quote-from-abraham-lincolnnarciso (d1f714) — 7/5/2017 @ 1:00 pm
Meanwhile everybody is discounting Trump’s veiled threats of military force.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 7/5/2017 @ 1:07 pm
just picture north korea as a giant cargo ship
oh craphappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/5/2017 @ 1:08 pm
“Last Credible Entity in America”gbear (c97ba2) — 7/5/2017 @ 1:21 pm
Thanks largely to the legal guild.
A zoolander fan:
https://mobile.twitter.com/StewartBellNP/status/882665195897856000/photo/1narciso (d1f714) — 7/5/2017 @ 1:24 pm
…capped by Andrew Kaczynski’s not-so-subtle threat to the GIF creator.
=yawn= From RedState “for what it’s worth”—
“UPDATE: For what it’s worth, both Andrew Kaczynski (who wrote the story) and the Reddit user say that there is no threat, implied or otherwise.
andrew kaczynski 🤔
@KFILE
FYI “HanA–holeSolo” just called me.”I am in total agreement with your statement. I was not threatened in anyway.” https://twitter.com/KFILE/status/882417992717537280 …
7:42 PM – 4 Jul 2017″DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/5/2017 @ 1:54 pm
http://althouse.blogspot.com/2017/07/next-to-top-story-of-looming-conflict.html
I don’t think Trump is thinking of war. McMASTER AND MATTIS ARE PROBABLY DEVELOPING A PLAN THAT IS PROBABLY NOT AS RISKY AS MIGHT APPEAR ON FIRST GLANCE. It will have to be a total surprise, though.
Trump is being as clear as he possibly can without being completely explicit. Maybe it is not necessary to destroy North Korea’s ability to use extreme force, but he seems to leaning that way. Still, he’ll give sanctions a chance for awhile. But he won’t rely on MAD with North Korea.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 7/5/2017 @ 1:54 pm
The New York Times editorial on North Korea was pathetic – but then so are many of its editorials.
I mean:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/04/opinion/north-korea-nuclear-program-trump.html
I can just imagine:
We realized, during his trial, taht he knew too much about other orisoners and could tell too much about beinbg tortured and so on, so we decided to kill him but also not kill him at the same time. And we consulted Russian or Chinese medical experts.
And this:
If everything else doesn’t work, try negotiations.
It should rather be the other way: If negotiations don’t work, try everything else.
If the risk of Kim Jong Un using nuclear weapons is too high to tolerate without negotiations, then it’s too high to tolerate with negotiations.Sammy Finkelman (02a146) — 7/5/2017 @ 2:05 pm
When NK dumps a nuke on us (and they will), better it go Hawaii than Alaska.
At least then, I know (hope?) we will exterminate the entire Country, tell the Chicom to F-off, and move on.Blah (44eaa0) — 7/5/2017 @ 2:09 pm
1) Multi-billion dollar media co. CNN threatens to DOX Reddit user if he says anything they don’t like.
2) Reddit user says what CNN wants him to say
3) People who rely on CNN for their news celebrate.
It’s turning into a comedy routine.harkin (536957) — 7/5/2017 @ 2:20 pm
“CNN tracked down creator of Trump wrestling meme and threatened him.
Here is how the internet is responding:”
https://mobile.twitter.com/KimDotcom/status/882502701564665856/video/1
Good stuffharkin (536957) — 7/5/2017 @ 2:23 pm
Anyone here think ASPCA is trying to get a job with the media. He certainly sucks up enough.
Probably an unpaid intern.NJRob (a6013b) — 7/5/2017 @ 2:29 pm
47 – blah:
“The reason so many erros are finding their ways to the Newspaper and Media is 1) the Journalist are truly stupid………”
“All these newspapers used to have foreign bureaus. Now they don’t. They call us to explain to them what’s happening in Moscow and Cairo. Most of the outlets are reporting on world events from Washington. The average reporter we talk to is 27 years old, and their only reporting experience consists of being around political campaigns. That’s a sea change. They literally know nothing.”
– Ben Rhodes, Obama’s Deputy National Security Advisor For Communications.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/blogs/erik-wemple/wp/2016/05/05/white-house-official-on-some-reporters-overseas-expertise-they-literally-know-nothing/harkin (536957) — 7/5/2017 @ 2:33 pm
When I was in the army, that’s what I did (the MLRS launching those missiles). My first duty station was not far from where that photo was taken. South Korea is an amazing testament to the benefits of freedom and democracy.Dustin (0fc6dc) — 7/5/2017 @ 2:37 pm
since they aren’t that particular where the missile lands, one concern, is a detonation for a west coast emp, if not farther inland, but this is what Clinton, carter, and Sherman, wrought, this is the same deal we got with the sepah (the revolutionary guard is much more of the modern leadership structure of iran, also the soviets and the Chinese, helped build up yongbyon for at least 40 years.narciso (d1f714) — 7/5/2017 @ 2:40 pm
this was back in the time of the generals, the succeeding generation like kim dae jung and his protégé moon in, are much more naïve about such things,narciso (d1f714) — 7/5/2017 @ 2:42 pm
“It should rather be the other way: If negotiations don’t work, try everything else.
North Korea “negotiated” the nuke technology out of a gullible democratic administration, to the point that Kerry, Albright etc. ridiculed anyone who suggested we could not trust the regime and that the technology would almost certainly be used for weapons.
Negotiating with a government that has proven not to keep promises is a loser from step one.
That is why Obama refused to give nuke technology to the mullahs in control of a state which sponsors terrorist………oh wait.harkin (536957) — 7/5/2017 @ 2:44 pm
I love that Ben Rhodes quote, since he basically fit the profile he’s describing when it comes to himself and the Nat.Sec. position he occupied.shipwreckedcrew (d06bb0) — 7/5/2017 @ 2:52 pm
he was a staffer for lee Hamilton, which perforce made him ignorant about the middle east, as a generation ago, they were about central America,narciso (d1f714) — 7/5/2017 @ 3:05 pm
The US now needs to point out that it has different rules for engagement of nuclear-weapon states.Kevin M (752a26) — 7/5/2017 @ 3:11 pm
when narrative supplants facts,
https://twitter.com/omriceren/status/882598969800577024narciso (d1f714) — 7/5/2017 @ 3:13 pm
Heh
https://static.pjmedia.com/instapundit/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/lincoln_iphone_selfie_7-5-17-1.jpgColonel Haiku (cf32fb) — 7/5/2017 @ 3:37 pm
Krauthammer nailed it on Sunday night. We are down to two outcomes: Acceptance of a nuke NORK, as we did with Mao’s China, or war. Given how the DPRK has yet to respond to any nuanced pressure, diplomacy and military exercises such as the one yesterday are a waste of time, resources, and hope. So long as Russia and China do not feel a threat (all test missiles have flown East, not North or West) they will happily enjoy a further erosion of the USA’s credibility in the projection of force.
My bet is we grudgingly accept a nuclear DPRK. Unless we have one helluva knockout punch unknown to anyone outside of a super secret element of the Pentagon, along with a willingness to inflict damage that makes Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and Dresden look like High Tea, this is the only sane option.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 7/5/2017 @ 3:39 pm
except this is what we have tacitly done for much of the last twenty years, so you tell me how has it worked out, now they will soon have the ability to target the west coast, if they move to subs they will probably be able to target the midwestnarciso (d1f714) — 7/5/2017 @ 3:43 pm
This would be a good time for the black world to unveil the next great thing. Noriega met the F-117. Milosevic met the B-2. What will Kim meet?crazy (11d38b) — 7/5/2017 @ 4:16 pm
Bush 41 vs. Noriega: F-117nk (dbc370) — 7/5/2017 @ 4:26 pm
Clinton vs. Milosevic: B-2
Trump vs. Kim Jong Un: A repost of a Reddit GIF on Twitter?
I think Krauthammer has it exactly correct, and accepting a Nuke NORK is pretty much a given.
I don’t think Kim has any actual designs on using a nuke against Alaska, Hawaii, or the US West Coast. It would be regime and country suicide, as the US would have no choice but to respond, and that would turn all of NK into a smoking waste land — and Kim along with it.
But having the ability to do so is his hedge against being deposed through SK or Western intervention.
The Chinese are happy having the US, SK, and Japan all tying themselvs in knots over NK. The one regional power that should really be unhappy about this is Russia. Its not inconceivable for NK to export its nuke capabilities to troublesome Russian republics and the various “Stans” on Russia’s southern border.shipwreckedcrew (d06bb0) — 7/5/2017 @ 4:31 pm
if we accept a nuclear north korea than we need to bring our tatted-up little monkeydunks home from both south korea and japan
there’s just no sense and no moral case for putting them in harm’s way at that pointhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/5/2017 @ 4:32 pm
I do not see why the cost of defense against the DPRK should not be levied directly upon American consumers via punitive tariffs upon Chinese goods. The defense costs are levied against Americans at any rate and collecting the costs via raising the price of Chinese slave produced goods would have a salutary effect upon increasing Xi’s will to resolve the problem.Rick Ballard (5397ef) — 7/5/2017 @ 4:48 pm
Rick Ballard has a point. Trump is just the sort of guy who could insist a 200% tariff be placed on of all imported Chinese and Russian goods until such time as they 1) force their puppet state to destroy its nukes and all nuke capability, and 2) allow American and UN inspectors in wherever they want to verify. The media will call him crazy, the Democrats will say he’s not *fit* but the Russians and Chinese want to sell stuff and they will comply while making it look like they all had a kumbaya moment.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 7/5/2017 @ 4:55 pm
‘you would think that’ as francis urquart was fond of saying, but why does Russia supply the Bushehr nuclear, a relic from the time that we allowed the shah a makeship nuclear program?narciso (d1f714) — 7/5/2017 @ 4:56 pm
Then pull all our troops out of any and all countries that 1) don’t vote with the US at the UN and, 2) don’t pay the costs of their defense.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 7/5/2017 @ 4:57 pm
78… we’ll send a badass lawyer “wearing” a miniaturized nuke suppository as an emissary.
That’ll settle his kimchi.Colonel Haiku (cf32fb) — 7/5/2017 @ 4:57 pm
And I have just the right fellow in mind…Colonel Haiku (cf32fb) — 7/5/2017 @ 4:58 pm
The whole idea of Kim attacking the US or SK or Japan is ludicrous. What he is doing is advertising he has weapons for sale to terrorists. It’s they who will attack the US and that’s why he must be stopped or destroyed.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 7/5/2017 @ 5:12 pm
88… Bingo!Colonel Haiku (cf32fb) — 7/5/2017 @ 5:13 pm
I hope Trump makes a deal to sell oil and natural gas to Poland and other Eastern European countries. Pound Putin with American energy.mg (31009b) — 7/5/2017 @ 5:16 pm
I wouldn’t put it past them, they had a not so insignificant role in the Syrian nuclear program, which Israel shut down in 2007, and some element of the Libyan if memory served, it’s just trouble to have allowed them a pause as Albright and Sherman did,narciso (d1f714) — 7/5/2017 @ 5:16 pm
you may get your wish, rick
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/07/05/boom-u-n-ambassador-nikki-haley-delivers-economic-moab-with-trade-warning-to-china/narciso (d1f714) — 7/5/2017 @ 5:19 pm
Trump is just the sort of guy who could insist a 200% tariff be placed on of all imported Chinese and Russian goods until such time as they 1) force their puppet state to destroy its nukes and all nuke capability, and 2) allow American and UN inspectors in wherever they want to verify.
The Kushners won’t let him. That’s the kind of thing that cuts into profits in a big way.nk (dbc370) — 7/5/2017 @ 5:36 pm
“Making a clock that looks like a bomb gets you celebrated, but a video mocking the media gets you blackmailed.
Reason #4,398 Trump won.”
Sean Spicier twitter account (yes, a parody acct to the usual suspects)
https://mobile.twitter.com/sean_spicier?lang=enharkin (536957) — 7/5/2017 @ 5:38 pm
It’s CNN after so should we really be surprised that even more non-journalism was going on??
Daily Wire – BREAKING: CNN May Have Targeted The WRONG Meme Creator Over Trump’s WWE Tweet
“According to BuzzFeed, “one user pointed out that what Trump tweeted wasn’t actually HanA**holeSolo’s GIF.” Trump’s gif included both video and audio – whereas the Rebel smuggler wannabe’s gif did not include audio. Furthermore, the original HanA**holeSolo gif “was shorter, had a different aspect ratio, and had a WWE logo in the corner…Not even the colors are processed in the same manner… ”
http://www.dailywire.com/news/18286/breaking-cnn-may-have-targeted-wrong-reddit-meme-ben-shapiro?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_content=070617-news&utm_campaign=dwtwitter
So CNN’s other meme that Trump visited a racist/anti-Semitic user’s page holds even less water than before.
This……….is CNN!harkin (536957) — 7/5/2017 @ 5:55 pm
You know what really cuts into profits in a bad way nk? Having a raving moslem blow up all your customers. Don’t let your dislike for Trump and his entire family distract you. It’s bad enough it distracts the leftists to the point of insanity.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 7/5/2017 @ 5:56 pm
bannon was initially sidelined, that’s what you wanted right, we can’t have anyone with strategic vision on trade or foreign policy, because it has worked out so well so far,narciso (d1f714) — 7/5/2017 @ 6:00 pm
Ann Coulter adds to the NY Times list of embarrassments.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 7/5/2017 @ 6:12 pm
it’s curious that carlos slims hid that point, he noted he had gone to medical school in dominica, the post had noted his rather checkered run ins with the law,narciso (d1f714) — 7/5/2017 @ 6:17 pm
I read Coulter’s article this morning. She makes valid points but when I do that people call me racist. As usual. I keep saying it isn’t race it’s culture but it doesn’t matter. If you’re not all-in on the diversity con you’re a racist and that’s that.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 7/5/2017 @ 6:28 pm