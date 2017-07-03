Gov. Christie: Life Isn’t Fair, Suck It Up… Or Become Governor

[guest post by Dana]

Bad news, on several levels, for New Jersey residents, but particularly those hoping to beat the heat at Island Beach State Park this holiday weekend. Due to a state budget dispute, Gov. Chris Christie ordered non-essential state services closed:

The shutdown forced the closure of tourist attractions and furloughed an estimated 30,000 to 35,000 state workers. All 40 state parks, recreational areas, historic sites, state beaches and Liberty State Park were closed just as the July Fourth holiday weekend got underway. Campers who stayed in parks Friday night were asked to leave Saturday morning, Christie said.

But in spite of the closure, which caused a Cub Scout troop to have to pack up and leave a state park campsite, one family was able to have the entire beach to themselves to enjoy: Gov. Christie and his family. It turns out the governor’s summer house is at Island Beach State Park. Gov. Christie tried to brush off questions about the fairness of it, admitting that he “wasn’t sure if it was fair,” but that “the beach house is separate from the park and that his family does not ask for any state services.”

When pressed again by reporters about the issue of fairness, Gov. Christie replied sarcastically:

“That’s the way it goes. Run for governor, and you can have a residence there.”

Assuredly, this will not help boost the governor’s popularity, which according to a recent Qunnipiac poll, finds him with a 15 percent approval rating as he begins his final six months in office.

