Gov. Christie: Life Isn’t Fair, Suck It Up… Or Become Governor
[guest post by Dana]
Bad news, on several levels, for New Jersey residents, but particularly those hoping to beat the heat at Island Beach State Park this holiday weekend. Due to a state budget dispute, Gov. Chris Christie ordered non-essential state services closed:
The shutdown forced the closure of tourist attractions and furloughed an estimated 30,000 to 35,000 state workers. All 40 state parks, recreational areas, historic sites, state beaches and Liberty State Park were closed just as the July Fourth holiday weekend got underway. Campers who stayed in parks Friday night were asked to leave Saturday morning, Christie said.
But in spite of the closure, which caused a Cub Scout troop to have to pack up and leave a state park campsite, one family was able to have the entire beach to themselves to enjoy: Gov. Christie and his family. It turns out the governor’s summer house is at Island Beach State Park. Gov. Christie tried to brush off questions about the fairness of it, admitting that he “wasn’t sure if it was fair,” but that “the beach house is separate from the park and that his family does not ask for any state services.”
When pressed again by reporters about the issue of fairness, Gov. Christie replied sarcastically:
“That’s the way it goes. Run for governor, and you can have a residence there.”
Assuredly, this will not help boost the governor’s popularity, which according to a recent Qunnipiac poll, finds him with a 15 percent approval rating as he begins his final six months in office.
Good morning.
Gov. Krispy Kreme.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 7/3/2017 @ 8:01 am
Stay put did have that fascination with shoe laethernarciso (d1f714) — 7/3/2017 @ 8:04 am
Hey, that’s just Chris being Chris. Lighten up.Bang Gunley (5a4596) — 7/3/2017 @ 8:08 am
#phatfook #fatfailure #TubbyTwofaceColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 7/3/2017 @ 8:21 am
Christie has to have pulled one of the dumbest political gaffs in history. Not since Ted Kennedy staggered away from a drowning Mary Jo Kopeckne has a politician shown such disregard for the taxpayer. Who does he think he is, a Democrat or something?Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 7/3/2017 @ 8:24 am
158 in the What’s Gets Lost Trump tweet thread:
Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 7/2/2017 @ 6:04 pm
The same beach, or one of them?
It seems like the lifeguards or the police or whatever are not being oppaid for, but whatever he needs is.
He’s term limited and this is the last year of his second term.
He didn’t even really want to be still Governor this year. He wanted to be president, or vice president, or Attorney General or something.
The rules are probably being applied correctly – it’s just that they allow him to do this. He’s acting like a New York or New Jersey politician.Sammy Finkelman (ba7dc3) — 7/3/2017 @ 8:35 am
Perhaps he should have put himself on furlough….kishnevi (ca2172) — 7/3/2017 @ 8:39 am
I kid our duma but ocasdionally it does the right thing:narciso (d1f714) — 7/3/2017 @ 8:44 am
http://www.healthcaredive.com/news/house-narrowly-passes-malpractice-reform-legislation/446208
“the beach house is separate from the park and that his family does not ask for any state services.”
There it is. No connection with the shutdown.
Maybe he could have let the Cub Scout troop stay where it was, at their own risk, but maybe there was an issue with insurance, or some state law that required some people to be on duty.Sammy Finkelman (ba7dc3) — 7/3/2017 @ 8:51 am
I think the truth is that Christie has reached the end of the line in Jersey politics, any future he has is in Washington, and he could care less about the optics of what he and his family are doing.
But more likely, with his baggage, is that he’ll simply head out into private practice at the end of his term, and leave politics behind.shipwreckedcrew (168f33) — 7/3/2017 @ 8:58 am
Surely the previous nonzaftig gov kean ended up a frontman for an Arabian syndicate out if bake, and hence an honorable man suitable for the 9/11 commissionnarciso (d1f714) — 7/3/2017 @ 9:01 am
The Jersey Pumpkin is radioactive, he closed the state’s parks (over Independence Holidays) just like he closed the bridge to New York out of spite for a mayor that wouldn’t kiss his fat backside.ropelight (5307de) — 7/3/2017 @ 9:03 am
We may think Christie is done with politics, but does anyone believe that Christie himself thinks that? He pathetically groveled for so for a spot in the Trump administration, I wonder if he will resume doing so once freed up from governing NJ. He is nothing if not tenacious and self-important.Dana (023079) — 7/3/2017 @ 9:06 am
i think if Christie were to decide to try to rehabilitate himself, and President Trump were to harness his considerable talents, there’s a lot of good what could come out of it, and god knows President Trump has some staffing to dohappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/3/2017 @ 9:30 am
State parks and beaches belong to the residents of the state, not to state workers. When parks and beach employees are furloughed, the gates should be flung open and people should be told that they are free to partake at their own risk (e.g., lifeguards won’t be on duty). This attitude that they should close up during government shut-downs is entirely misplaced.JVW (42615e) — 7/3/2017 @ 10:12 am
First, Christie is absolutely right on the merits. He didn’t close the park, the state legislature did. And he has a summer house on that beach and a perfect right to use it.
Second, the only real objection is its ‘bad politics’. Well so what? He can’t run again. And 40% of NJ has always hated his guts because he was a Republican.
I have no idea why his approval ratings are so low, but then its NJ. Like some other Blue states, NJ is fond of electing Democrats year after year to the legislature, and then electing a Republican Gov – now and then – because the Dems have screwed up so badly that even some Dems-loving voters are tired of it. Then after a while, they go back to hating the Repubs again and wishing the Dems had control of all 3 branches of Gov.rcocean (a72eb2) — 7/3/2017 @ 10:22 am
Agreed JVW.
I’ve argued just that with the individuals I live with locally. Why does the state have any ability to shut down public property and prevent entry? We own the property, not the government.NJRob (7f4bec) — 7/3/2017 @ 10:24 am
Compared to being a corrupt crook, giving NJ an income tax, or helping your Israeli boy-toy get a high paying NJ government job, beach-gate looks like small potatoes.rcocean (a72eb2) — 7/3/2017 @ 10:25 am
Christie went on a diet, and famines ended in three African countries.nk (dbc370) — 7/3/2017 @ 10:58 am
Christie went to the beach, but barely waded into the water. A one-legged guy tried to harpoon him and he had tonk (dbc370) — 7/3/2017 @ 11:02 am
runwaddle back to solid land.
When Donald Trump thinks you’re too slimy to hang out with ….nk (dbc370) — 7/3/2017 @ 11:03 am
The beach story is not the most interesting part. The backstory is. You guys do understand that he tried to nationalize (New Jerseyize?) a health insurance company and seize $300 of its cash reserves, right?nk (dbc370) — 7/3/2017 @ 11:05 am
$300 millionnk (dbc370) — 7/3/2017 @ 11:07 am
christie makes a good point that Blue Cross in New Jersey is a skeezy and scumsucking welfare queen living high on the medicaid/obamacare hoghappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/3/2017 @ 11:19 am
Does NJ law allow the state to force a non profit to donate money to the state? Forced loans were a Tudor and Stuart thing, but I don’t think they’ve gotten much use here in the States.kishnevi (ca2172) — 7/3/2017 @ 11:23 am
When even the Italians in the New Jersey legislature say what Christie is trying to do is illegal, it’s got to be pretty illegal.nk (dbc370) — 7/3/2017 @ 11:34 am
it’s new jersey
they’re all corrupthappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/3/2017 @ 11:36 am
16. JVW (42615e) — 7/3/2017 @ 10:12 am
here’s a logic to it, if theseplaces have “hours” or are only “open” during certain seasons.
In the last federal shutdown, though Obama shut things down that didn’t need any workers and had no hours of operation. And we also had the House of represenatives passing bills, exempting certain things from the shutfown, and the senate, under Harry Reid, pretending these bills did not exist, except for two of them that they did pass. We’re not seeing anything malicious here.Sammy Finkelman (ba7dc3) — 7/3/2017 @ 11:39 am
23. nk (dbc370) — 7/3/2017 @ 11:05 amSammy Finkelman (ba7dc3) — 7/3/2017 @ 11:41 am
New York State meanwhile has extra money from lawsuit settlements. The Daily News ran an editotial about spending money for transit. Meanwhile two Congressman got a provision in the House Obamacare replacement bill, which was also kept in the Senate bill so far, that would relieve the city if Buffalo and all other local jurisdictions in New York State except New York City from paying anything for Medicaid and instead transfer that to the State government.
Gov Cuomo wants to pass a special property tax to recover that money and name the tax after those two Congressmen. I’LL GET LINKS LATER.
And in New York State they just passed a bill that extended mayoral control of education in New York City for 2 years (the last two times they made it just one year) without any increase in charter schools, but other things were thrown in – and they also renamed a bridge, or rather a replacement bridge, or both of them, because a bridge is beig replaced by two twin bridges, after Governor Cuomo’s father.
The Tappan Zee bridge had already been renamed years ago the Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge. Now Gov Wilson is gone, and he at least lived around there. That’s what you have to wonder about naming things after people – someone may come along later and rename it again.
I don’t know how many generic names are left. The Outerbridge crossing between New Jersey and staten Island is named after an engineer named George Outerbridge.
Someone wrote a letter to the New York Daily News saying that they should have instead renamed the Queens Midtown tunnel for Marioo Cuomo since he’s from the city and they already named 3 crossings after Senator Robert F. Kennedy, Mayor Ed Koch and Governor Hugh Carey.
RFK has the Triborough Bridge, Ed Koch has the Queensborough (or 59th St) Bridge and Hugh Carey has the Brooklyn Battery tunnel, which has a toll, and a big one.Sammy Finkelman (ba7dc3) — 7/3/2017 @ 11:42 am
the trashy federal workers what comprise failmerica’s national park service are much sleazier than people realize and they embrace any reason whatsoever to get their fascist onhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/3/2017 @ 11:42 am
There are two things you do not mess with in the Garden State: for North Jersey, rush hour bridge traffic; in South Jersey, any of the beaches and parks in the moneymaking summer months the locals depend on- especially over Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day holidays.
Governor Soprano’s worse than an a$$hole; he’s a shoobie.
“I’m only trying to say that Amity is a summer town. We need summer dollars. Now, if the people can’t swim here, they’ll be glad to swim at the beaches of Cape Cod, the Hamptons, Long Island…” – Mayor Vaughn [Murray Hamilton] ‘Jaws’ 1975
________
Today’s Beldar The Bitter ‘Watergate, Watergate, Watergate’ Words Of Wonder:
“Both Ehrlichman and Halderman are in on the obstruction. And that’s the point… I told them, yeah, last night, to get lawyers…” President Nixon discussion obstruction of justice with John Dean, White House Oval Office tapes, April 16, 1973DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/3/2017 @ 11:43 am
say it isn’t troobiehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/3/2017 @ 11:44 am
Why dint there a special counsel here:narciso (d1f714) — 7/3/2017 @ 11:49 am
https://www.conservativereview.com/articles/busted-iran-front-group-loaded-clinton-foundation-with-cash
uh oh looks like Republican Main Street pansy Scott Taylor’s wandered off the #nevertrump reservationhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/3/2017 @ 12:00 pm
Christie is a moron just for the bad optics alone, let alone that he wants to enjoy State property while denying the state’s residents to enjoy same. As I said previous, this is his smoothest move since he played Obama’s poodle post-Sandy.
But I’d feel a lot less cynical if the media who are hounding Christie would also go after Al Gore, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Ariana Huffington, James Cameron, Leonardo DeCaprio and all the other climate alarmists who insist on everyone reducing their carbon footprint while they burn tons more carbon than the average citizen as they own multiple mansions and travel and vacation on private jets and mega yachts.
http://www.mrctv.org/blog/top-12-climate-hypocritesharkin (fcaff0) — 7/3/2017 @ 12:23 pm
He’s a big skydragon fan as well but not as much as the othersnarciso (d1f714) — 7/3/2017 @ 12:26 pm
It’s not just ‘beaches’ or Island Beach State Park.
The list of closed facilities is long. For readers not familiar w/t Garden State, here’s an accounting of the parks, forests, recreation areas and beaches this completely self-absorbed, shoobie jacka$$ of a governor has screwed with for residents, business operators and visitors over the July 4th holiday.
Which N.J. beaches & parks are closed for state shutdown? Here’s the list of where NOT to go.
State-run recreation areas, including beaches, state forests and parks, which will be closed to the public:
Abraham S. Hewitt State Forest, West Milford
Allaire State Park, Farmingdale
Allamuchy Mountain State Park, Hackettstown
Wharton State Forest, Atlantic, Burlington and Camden counties
Barnegat Lighthouse State Park, Barnegat Light
Bass River State Forest, Burlington and Ocean counties
Belleplaine State Forest, Cape May and Cumberland counties
Brendan T. Byrne State Forest, New Lisbon
Bull’s Island Recreation Area, Stockton
Cape May Point State Park, Cape May Point
Cheesequake State Park, Matawan
Corson’s Inlet State Park, Ocean City and Upper Township
Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park, Princeton
Frank S. Marley State Marina, Atlantic City
Farny State Park, Rockaway
Forked River State Marina, Forked River
Fortescue State Marina, Fortescue
Fort Mott State Park, Pennsville
Hacklebarney State Park, Clinton
High Point State Park, Sussex
Hopatcong State Park, Landing
Island Beach State Park
Jenny Jump State Forest, Hope
Kittaninny Valley State Park, Andover
Leonardo State Marina, Leonardo
Liberty State Park, Jersey City – YES, over July 4th.
Long Pond Ironworks State Park, Ringwood
Monmouth Battlefield State Park, Manalapan
Norvin Green State Forest, Bloomingdale
Parvin State Park, Pittsgrove
Penn State Forest, Tuckerton
Princeton Battlefield State Park, Princeton
Ramapo Mountain State Forest, Ringwood
Rancocas State Park, New Lisbon
Ringwood State Park, Ringwood
Round Valley Recreation Area, Lebanon
Spruce Run Recreation Area, Clinton
Stephens State Park, Hackettstown
Stokes State Forest, Branchville
Swartswood State Park, Swartswood
Voorhees State Park, Clinton
Warren Grove Recreation Area, Tuckerton
Washington Crossing State Park, Titusville – YES, over July 4th, as well.
Washington Rock State Park, Green Brook
Wawayanda State Park, Hewitt
Wharton State Forest, Hammonton
Worthington State Forest, Columbia
http://www.nj.com/news/index.ssf/2017/07/these_state_beaches_parks_forests_and_golf_courses.htmlDCSCA (797bc0) — 7/3/2017 @ 12:38 pm
Wow – that’s a lot of parks.
You’d think a state with some of the highest taxes in the nation would be able to fund them.
Oh that’s right they have had no fiscal sanity for years and a mountain of unfunded pension debt; blaming Christie will not fix a thing.
“The report, “New Jersey’s Prosperity Depends on Immediate Fiscal Reforms,” was produced by The Fund for New Jersey and is aimed to shape the debate during this election year, with the governor’s office and all 120 seats in the Legislature open. The report largely focuses on the huge gap between what the state sets aside each year for pensions and retiree health care and what those obligations actually cost.
New Jersey’s pension system is among the worst-funded in the nation, with more than $135 billion in unfunded liabilities, according to Bloomberg. The report released Wednesday warned that without immediate action, public pension funds could dry up in the next decade, forcing the state to devote more than $8 billion annually to pensions alone.
“The crisis has implications beyond what retirees face,” the report said. “A cash-strapped state government cannot make necessary investments in schools and bridges, water systems, child welfare, or any of the other goods and services upon which the public demands.”
http://observer.com/2017/06/report-solving-nj-pension-crisis-requires-tax-hikes-benefit-cuts/harkin (536957) — 7/3/2017 @ 12:45 pm
They also shut down the courts, and the Department of Motor Vehicles.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 7/3/2017 @ 12:47 pm
Yes they want to go full chicago
https://mobile.twitter.com/Harry1T6/status/881641930869886976?p=vnarciso (d1f714) — 7/3/2017 @ 12:49 pm
It does not affect the New Jersey State Police, the lottery, NJ Transit and psychiatric hospitals.
Christie signed an order. He wants authiority for money to be taken from reserves of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey to fund addiction treatment.
http://www.nj.com/politics/index.ssf/2017/07/christie_orders_shutdown_of_non-essetial_nj_govern.html
In 2006, the only previous shutdown, Atlantic City casinos were also shut down, but they are no longer included in shutdowns.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 7/3/2017 @ 12:52 pm
http://www.nj.com/politics/index.ssf/2017/07/why_horizon_is_the_obstacle_to_passing_a_budget_an.html
Christie has a whole issue with the management of that entity.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 7/3/2017 @ 12:56 pm
Horizon is the only non-profit “health insurance corporation” and this article says it was created by state law as a “as a charitable and benevolent institution.” Christie is apparently concerned it’s not living up to its billing. Many non-profits don’t.
He wants the state insurance commissioner to determine how much of a surplus Horiizon could retain and then direct it either return it to policy holders or donate it to a public health fund.
He also wants to make Horizon “the insurer of last resort” a status it last had in 1992 when it nearly went bankrupt. He wants to change teh charter.
Right now 11 of the 15 members of it s board of directors come from Horizon. His bill wanted 3 of the 11 to be elected by policyholders.
He wanted to take about 1/8 of its reserves now.
http://www.nj.com/politics/index.ssf/2017/07/why_horizon_is_the_obstacle_to_passing_a_budget_an.htmlSammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 7/3/2017 @ 1:10 pm
Not only is NJ paying now for decades of a democratic vote-buying cycle of corruption, they also are chasing out the top earners with ever-more onerous tax rates:
“While a steady trickle of wealthy New Jerseyans began to leave the state at the turn of the century, the exit was exacerbated by 2004’s state “millionaire’s tax,” an increase in taxes that creates a situation for the wealthy where they owe New Jersey more taxes than they do the federal government annually. The millionaire’s tax puts those who make over $1 million a year in their own heavily taxed bracket. The study finds that, after the passage of the millionaire’s tax, “the net outflow during this period reversed 70% of the wealth gained in the prior four years.””
https://www.google.com/amp/www.breitbart.com/big-government/2014/03/18/study-nj-s-budget-crisis-fueled-by-exodus-of-wealthy-residents-fleeing-taxes/amp/
They never have grasped the old axiom that sooner or later, liberals run out of other people’s moneyharkin (28a3f0) — 7/3/2017 @ 1:22 pm
http://www.newser.com/story/245167/photographer-explains-his-beach-scoop-on-christie.htmlSammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 7/3/2017 @ 1:27 pm
BTW, it is disingenuous for any spokesperson for this shoobie a$$hole of a governor to infer that there are ‘beaches open’ along the Jersey shore.
Because you have to pay to use pretty much all of them.
Most if not all of the municipalities and townships with beaches to maintain and police along the Jersey shore require the purchase of ‘beach badges’ for access– usually offered for sale for daily, monthly or seasonal use. And they ain’t cheap. Which is what made going to the state parks all the more appealing for families, residents and visitors planning a holiday outing for the day.DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/3/2017 @ 1:48 pm