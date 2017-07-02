What Gets Lost In President Trump’s Twitter Flurry Of Idiocy And The Outrage Of An Indignant Media
[guest post by Dana]
This is the candidate to whom CNN gave 3x more airtime than 16 other GOP candidates combined. This is the candidate to whom Hillary Clinton lost.
#FraudNewsCNN #FNN pic.twitter.com/WYUnHjjUjg
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2017
Scrolling two tweets below this video clip in his feed, are back-to-back attacks against #FakeNews:
Unfortunately, sandwiched between these bookends of self-indulgence, is what should be permanently pinned at the top of his Twitter feed and not lost in the mix:
For those of you who have been schooling me that President Trump’s tweets are no big deal, tell me which of these tweets is getting the most airplay today on the Sunday morning talk shows, the most print space in the press, and being re-tweeted and linked to most? (I just refreshed his Twitter feed, and can tell you it most definitely is not the tweet honoring our vets. Not by a long shot.) Does anyone really believe that because he tweeted some petty and vindictive rants, he has now gotten #FakeNews out of his system, freeing him up to to focus fully on the important issues that impact us all? Because if you do, you have not been paying attention. These outbursts feed an insatiable appetite of vanity and wounded pride. It is small, it is petty, it is a waste of time. And, unfortunately for us, it is his lifeblood.
We have a perpetual victim in the White House. And we have an indignant, puffed-up mainstream media which believe themselves victims at the hands of this president. They feed off of one another like tortured lovers in the most unhealthy and doomed of relationships. It is CNN that skillfully baits this man-child into throwing public tantrums on a regular basis, and it is the president that causes a collective ringing of hands and clutching of pearls as the wounded and outraged media works to avoid any self-scrutiny. Mutual hate and self-indulgence, shared need and desperation, torment and despair. Unfortunately, neither entity has our best interest at heart. There isn’t room for any third party in this tortured romance.
While CNN has revealed itself to be a dumb and dishonest media outlet with a self-serving agenda, so too has our president. And yet it is Trump who sits in the Oval Office, elected to serve the American people – not himself.
–Dana
Dana, I still think the tweets on his personal feed are on balance helping the president move his agenda, the only way he knows how to move his agenda.
He will never be beloved for any generous acts, or revered for high prose – the media deck is stacked against him. He is using the tools that work for him.Steve Malynn (ccf056) — 7/2/2017 @ 10:10 am
msnbc fake news propaganda sluts mika and joe are on vacation now in a hotel where they’re gonna hire hookers to pee in a bed he slept inhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/2/2017 @ 10:17 am
“CNN gave 3x more airtime [to Trump] than 16 other GOP candidates combined.”
This surprises you? Annoys you? What has made you suddenly wake up?
Dana, for Christ’s sake will you please listen? We “Trumpkins” have been telling you and Patterico for literally years that Trump is adept at playing and trolling the media. And please, don’t tell us it’s accidental, or that Trump is too stupid and uncontrolled to any such clever thing.
Why is playing and trolling the (liberal) media bad?
As for re-tweets, I expect most of us conservatives are not on twitter. We see it only via links from others. And we virtually never re-tweet. So of course Trump’s “good” tweets don’t get re-tweeted.
Fellow commenters, weigh in here please, how many of you follow twitter, how many re-tweet, how many even know wtf re-tweet means? Or care? Me, I got a business to run, so see ya all later.Fred Z (66baa3) — 7/2/2017 @ 10:21 am
no twitten on my end.mg (31009b) — 7/2/2017 @ 10:41 am
If you don’t like Trump, join antifa.
It’s ‘The Goon Show.’
“Video Killed the Radio Star” – Horn, Downes, Woolley, 1978
_________
Today’s Beldar The Bitter ‘Watergate, Watergate, Watergate’ Words Of Wonder:
“The people that are most disturbed about this now are these g-ddamned Republicans. A lot of these congressmen, financial contributors, and so forth are highly moral.” — President Nixon discussing Watergate break-in and cover-up, White House Oval Office tapes, February 28, 1973DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/2/2017 @ 10:45 am
i abjure this post btw
i abjure it very much, for it is rife with a base and uncreditable moral equivalence that I hesitate to characterize further
yes yes yes Mr. Z is correct of course, that we’ve finally discovered the rarest of unicorns: a republican with the balls to stand up to a bullying, hyper-entitled, deeply anti-american propaganda slut media
oh happy day!
it is so lovely!
but there’s so much more to say
President Trump’s not just taking on the lilliputian and petty cnn jake tapper fake news propaganda sluts
he’s planted his feet squarely in the turf against an encroaching deeply fascist anti-free speech movement that subsumes the media, academia, silicon valley, and vast swathes of the judiciary and the executive branch of the deeply corrupt american government
to say nothing of subsuming the debased, perverted, and deeply anti-American Mitt Romney/Evan McMullin/John McCain factions that have infiltrated the Republican Party
no one else is making such a stand – and certainly nobody else is doing and making it look effortless as breathing
I love you President Trump
you represent the best of us
you’re a true American
the first in a long long time to hold that office
and it’s profoundly heartening for all of us who’ve watched in horror as this sick sad country’s steadily declined further and further into fascism and unfreedom
you’re truly a rat-a-tat-tat and a plum lolly both and I am so so proud you’re my Presidenthappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/2/2017 @ 10:56 am
he aims to misbehave, you see
and it is Beautifulhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/2/2017 @ 11:01 am
After two years of Trump the politician, how is it possible that anyone has missed the fact that there is method to Trump’s madness?
Fight dirty with Trump and he will fight dirty right back at you and he will win. We have seen this time and again. Why on earth would Trump back down from what he and his supporters, along with anyone who can view this situation with detachment, rightly view as a winning tactic?
At this moment, when Trump has the media on the run, picking up the tempo seems the correct move. In a different context, General Mattis calls this “annihilation tactics.”
After living through decades of their shameless unprofessionalism (not to mention anti-Americanism), who would argue that the MSM doesn’t deserve it?
Contrast Trump’s patriotic comments, though hidden among his anti-media rantings, with yet another public display on anti-Americanism by Barack Obama. Which do you prefer? After so many anti-Trump posts, it is difficult not to infer preference.
And let’s not forget that the MSM is the nation’s Leftist megaphone for anti-American propaganda. All these Tweets are really of a kind: pro-American.ThOR (c9324e) — 7/2/2017 @ 11:03 am
Drudge has a poll going now: Trump to tweet or not. It’s running 3 to 1 in favor of tweeting. It’s how Trump bypasses the ‘destroy Trump’ media and connects directly with his several million Twitter followers with the invaluable added bonus that those who most hate the people’s president and seek to overturn his election must cover his tweets word for word, instead of putting their false words in his mouth and then condemning him for their own underhanded misrepresentations.
Let the big dog eat. Trump’s Tweeting infuriates the enemies of free, open, and honest elections. Hate can’t set the national agenda, hate can’t manufacture public opinion when access to valid information can expose their ‘fake news’ for what it is, and who the enemies of the people really are.
So, keep tweeting Mr President. The loudmouth jackasses who insistently urge you to stop are the very ones who seek to control what the rest of us can see and hear. Don’t let Big Brother run you off the ‘bully pulpit.’ropelight (5307de) — 7/2/2017 @ 11:03 am
From Instapundit’s comments:
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/268924/#respondSteve Malynn (ccf056) — 7/2/2017 @ 11:07 am
12… Amen.
https://static.pjmedia.com/instapundit/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Screen-Shot-2017-07-02-at-10.47.04-AM.pngColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 7/2/2017 @ 11:11 am
There’s only so much than can be said of Steve and Eddie
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/07/like_haman_being_hung_on_the_scaffold_he_built_for_mordechai.html
Now this slow motion against the duly constituted chief executive, crickets
Of dreiband and Von spakovsky they might as well be basenghinarciso (d1f714) — 7/2/2017 @ 11:13 am
We finally have a leader who is immune to Alinsky #4 and #13, no matter how hard the Left and #NeverTrumper try. What a relief.
It truly is “MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL.”
Nice application of Alinsky #8, too.
Notes – Alinsky’s rules
#4 – “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.” If the rule is that every letter gets a reply, send 30,000 letters. You can kill them with this because no one can possibly obey all of their own rules.
#8 – “Keep the pressure on. Never let up.” Keep trying new things to keep the opposition off balance. As the opposition masters one approach, hit them from the flank with something new.
#13 – “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions.ThOR (c9324e) — 7/2/2017 @ 11:16 am
When the likes of maverick allowed shinseki to do to veterans what taxidermists to puppies, little was remarked upon as is that other honorable man, mcdonaldnarciso (d1f714) — 7/2/2017 @ 11:19 am
President Trump’s something of an institution already I think Mr. ThOR
he’ll certainly be the yardstick by which future presidents are measured for a long long time to come
why don’t you fight back like President Trump people will ask
what the hell is wrong with you people will askhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/2/2017 @ 11:20 am
“Take a bow DNC-MSM – to paraphrase the former president, you did that build that.”
— Ed DriscollColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 7/2/2017 @ 11:22 am
freedom > a certain twee and stodgy decorousnesshappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/2/2017 @ 11:24 am
You can choose to roll up in the fetal position like a quimby, or punch back.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 7/2/2017 @ 11:25 am
happy@17
Fine insight. Promising.ThOR (c9324e) — 7/2/2017 @ 11:29 am
Punching back has been an Instapundit theme for quite some time, which he borrowed from Obama.ThOR (c9324e) — 7/2/2017 @ 11:30 am
The first 100 days in office, people! Normally known as *The Hooneymoon Period* for a newly elected president became an all-out war declared by and propagated by the media, academia and Hollywood. An unrelenting barrage of anti-Trump BS and nit-picking never seen before. So when Trump tweets let him tweet.
Besides he’s pissing off the right people. Hahahaha.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 7/2/2017 @ 11:32 am
One president rewards this, giving over small parcels to his cronies:narciso (d1f714) — 7/2/2017 @ 11:37 am
http://babalublog.com/2017/07/02/cubas-revolutionary-unemployment
Trump can’t admit the truth, so his only option is to complain and try to discredit the media. This sort of chaos is exactly what Russia wants: nihilism.Tillman (a95660) — 7/2/2017 @ 11:39 am
#FraudNewsCNN #FNN pic.twitter.com/WYUnHjjUjg
Finally! A Trump sex video.
“Kinky!” – Hedley Lamarr [Harvey Korman] ‘Blazing Saddles’ 1974DCSCA (797bc0) — 7/2/2017 @ 11:41 am
What of Davis love and Kate’s law passing is that chopped liver?narciso (d1f714) — 7/2/2017 @ 11:42 am
“try to” discredit the media?
srsly?
even with the sleazy corrupt fbi turdboys on their side these cnn jake tapper fake news propaganda slut asshats have nothing to show but corrections and an ever-growing list of under-bused staffhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/2/2017 @ 11:43 am
here’s an interesting look at the senate vote last time they tried to pass kate’s law
cowardly corrupt illinois squish mark kirk was the only R opposed
and princess lindsey couldn’t be bothered to cast a votehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/2/2017 @ 11:47 am
You and others have been assimilated Trumpfeet. But resistance is not necessarily futile.Tillman (a95660) — 7/2/2017 @ 11:47 am
oh hell no i are not been assimilate
i’m an iconoclast and a prolific commenterhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/2/2017 @ 11:48 am
plus i pass the turing testhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/2/2017 @ 11:50 am
That has not been verified pikachu, you strike me like Brion jamesnarciso (d1f714) — 7/2/2017 @ 11:54 am
“so his only option is to complain and try to discredit the media. This sort of chaos is exactly what Russia wants…”
Unintentionally amusing, tillmenz!!!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 7/2/2017 @ 11:57 am
National Soros Radio rather too-pointedly (and too-obviously-too-pointedly) chooses to describe Trump’s tweeted gif as a “bodyslamming” video
they just can’t stop doing fake news all up in ithappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/2/2017 @ 12:03 pm
Drawing the parallel between the MSM and pro wrestling is simply brilliant.
It is far more effective than a reasoned critique, which is quickly forgotten.
Just ask Lil’ Marco.ThOR (c9324e) — 7/2/2017 @ 12:08 pm
“Last week I said the left is collapsing into homicidal insanity, that they were braying for blood and violence. Here’s this week’s grab bag:
Fox LA – Trump supporter run down, stabbed after political rally … a white supporter of Maxine Waters’s opponent was in intensive care after being stabbed nine times. Edgar Khodzhasaryan and Arsen Bekverdyan are the perp’s names. The victim goes by “white trash” and “cracker”, according to his attackers.
“His whole job is to get people, convince Republicans to (expletive) kick people off (expletive) health care. I’m glad he got shot. I wish he was (expletive) dead,” said Nebraska Democratic Party official Phil Montag about Congressman Steve Scalise . He was fired for getting caught saying it.
Marcella Arguello, a standup comedian and a writer for Bill Nye Saves The World on Netflix, tweeted in the wake of the Congressional baseball shooting that the deaths of “a few old ass conservative white men” were a worthwhile risk if it led to gun control .
“Watching the congressman crying on live tv abt the trauma they experienced. Y is this so funny tho? The very people that push pro NRA legislation in efforts to pad their pockets with complete disregard for human life. Yeah, having a hard time feeling bad for them,” said Nebraska Democratic Black Caucus Chairwoman Chelsey Gentry-Tipton . She refused to step down.
About the college kid abducted and tortured into a coma in North Korea: ‘Spoiled’ Otto Warmbier ‘got exactly what he deserved’ says an anthropology professor at the University of Delaware . Kathy Dettwyler is her name, 62 years old, “Adjunct Associate Professor” which sounds like her duties may include tidying up, fetching coffee and bashing white guys. Update: this malodorous harpy got fired.
Critics of Sharia gathered in Syracuse June 10 to hold a rally against the Islamic legal code … “We almost have the fascists in on [sic] the run. Syracuse people come down to the federal building to finish them off,” said Syracuse University Prof. Dana Cloud . Dana Cloud is Director of Graduate Studies, her resume includes gender theory, queer theory, women’s studies, gender studies, member of the International Socialist Organization, and she pledges allegiance to “the people of Iraq, Palestine and Afghanistan”. Apparently this is what passes for credentials at Syracuse University.
Johnny Depp says he intended “no malice” when he asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival in England Thursday, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” ”
http://www.woodpilereport.com/Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 7/2/2017 @ 12:09 pm
Hilarious video. I agree with Trump. He should poke and prod and circumvent the media. If he gives up twitter, he places his public messaging in the hands of a hostile media.Dejectedhead (3a27b5) — 7/2/2017 @ 12:10 pm
Go clean up your own back yard, tillmenz.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 7/2/2017 @ 12:11 pm
Make your own Dear Leader behave, Mr. Head-In-The-Sand Huiku:
“…knock the crap out of them…I’ll pay the legal fees”Tillman (a95660) — 7/2/2017 @ 12:24 pm
http://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-knock-the-crap-out-of-protesters-ill-pay-legal-fees
Weasels defend weasels, its in their nature:https://mobile.twitter.com/thehill/status/881583519750868995narciso (d1f714) — 7/2/2017 @ 12:31 pm
cnn trash gotta be trashy (but not as trashy as mika for so they can differentiate their brand)happyfeet (28a91b) — 7/2/2017 @ 12:33 pm
How bad is Carlos slims, they ask sympathy for the Alexandria shoots widow.narciso (d1f714) — 7/2/2017 @ 12:36 pm
Weak, tillmenz, even for you.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 7/2/2017 @ 12:50 pm
https://static.pjmedia.com/instapundit/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Screen-Shot-2017-06-29-at-2.36.46-PM-600×433.pngColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 7/2/2017 @ 12:55 pm
The moral narcissism of the Never Trumpers – as exemplified on this blog by Patterico and the oh-so-annoying Dana – is beyond tiresome. You fools – and you ARE fools – want to take the high road right off the side of the mountain.
Your girl Hillary lost. Get over it.Deuce Frehley (7654f5) — 7/2/2017 @ 12:56 pm
The last time we had a president who delivered mixed messages and got mad at the press he sent Carville and Begala to spew the vitriol this one spews himself. Both reflected the culture of the times whether the rest of us like it or not.crazy (d3b449) — 7/2/2017 @ 12:59 pm
Dana, why not go ask the Senate about how dignified and smart they are whilest they refuse to get a Health Care Bill on the POTUS’s desk?
THAT IS NOT DOING THE PEOPLE’S BUSINESS.
THAT IS NOT DIGNIFIED.
THAT SHOWS YOU HOW AWFUL THEY ARE IN DC.
The PT Barnum in Trump is the least of our problem in DC.
In fact he is doing the ignorant public a great service by pointing out crudely what liars they are.Blah (44eaa0) — 7/2/2017 @ 1:00 pm
#39 The NeverTrumpers either miss this or would prefer he be engulfed by their lies.
The more he does this to the Press the happier I am I voted for him.
They are vile scum and being treated as such is well worth it. Need more.
Just like when they mock Allah, well worth it. Need more.Blah (44eaa0) — 7/2/2017 @ 1:02 pm
speaking of snotty virtue-signaling harvardtrashhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/2/2017 @ 1:03 pm
The point is its fake news or how they say it German, lugenpress or in Russian dezinformatya, the things we decide are worthy of vapors and those we don’t.narciso (d1f714) — 7/2/2017 @ 1:04 pm
I saw the so-called Constitution in the Sunday NYT. It is a double-page spread in its editorial section with parts of it “annotated” in the margins with quotes, from whomever fits, that fit NYT’s editorial position. Not a keeper.
And, oh yeah, It has the preamble on the whole first page with George Washington’s face in the top half and Trump’s face on the bottom half.
In other words, NYT did a very suckish thing editorializing with the Constitution on this Fourth of July. Go get ’em, Mr. Trump!nk (dbc370) — 7/2/2017 @ 1:07 pm
Ben Sasse loves fake news cause they love him he’s basically a non-senile John McCain except without all that freaky-deaky brainwashed-pow baggagehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/2/2017 @ 1:08 pm
But the 4th of July commemorates the Declaration of Independence. You’d think the NYT would know that.crazy (d3b449) — 7/2/2017 @ 1:09 pm
A friendly reminder
https://mobile.twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/881570574270705664/photo/1narciso (d1f714) — 7/2/2017 @ 1:10 pm
yes yes he r good enuff for mehappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/2/2017 @ 1:11 pm
Pope reverses Vatican stand on British sick baby case
nobody gives a fetid crap what you think loserhappyfeet (28a91b) — 7/2/2017 @ 1:25 pm