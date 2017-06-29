President Trump Tweets
[guest post by Dana]
Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee defended the president:
“I don’t think that the president’s ever been someone who gets attack and doesn’t push back. There have been an outrageous number of personal attacks, not just to him, but to frankly everyone around him,” Sanders told host Bill Hemmer.
“This is a president who fights fire with fire. And certainly will not be allowed to be bullied by a liberal media and the liberal elites within the media or Hollywood or anywhere else,” she added.
Unsurprisingly, so did Melania Trump via her communications director:
“As the First Lady has stated publicly…when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder.”
Keep on telling me how great it is that our president tweets directly to the people because I just can’t even. How about using the medium to advance sound policies and solid principles, all in the name of conservatism (or whatever it is that the GOP now embodies) or just stop tweeting altogether…
–Dana
Only squirrels chase nuts.
“For the record, “Morning Joe” enjoyed its highest ratings ever in the second quarter of this year and has increased viewership in nine consecutive quarters.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2017/06/29/trumps-latest-attack-on-mika-brzezinski-is-dripping-with-sexism/?utm_term=.465cfcf8754bDCSCA (797bc0) — 6/29/2017 @ 1:24 pm
“I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this any more!” – Howard Beale [Peter Finch] ‘Network’ 1976
Meanwhile back at the ranch
https://mobile.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux/status/880508049567428608narciso (d1f714) — 6/29/2017 @ 1:37 pm
One would expect he’d have much more important things to do, but a few minutes spent trolling Twitter pissing off all of the right people is solid gold. The media gets the respect it so richly deserves.Colonel Haiku (607a84) — 6/29/2017 @ 1:38 pm
You are mad as Hell, ASPCA. Just not in the “angry” sense.Colonel Haiku (607a84) — 6/29/2017 @ 1:39 pm
if i were on tweeter i would “like” all of his tweets by clicking something that indicated i like themhappyfeet (a037ad) — 6/29/2017 @ 1:43 pm
Well hats off to Republicans for calling out his lowlife, thuggish tantrum.
“Republicans condemn Trump for crude tweets about ‘Morning Joe’ host”Tillman (a95660) — 6/29/2017 @ 1:54 pm
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/06/29/trump-targets-morning-joe-hosts-in-tweet-240085
@3. Haiku! Gesundheit!
Shorter: Fool’s gold.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/29/2017 @ 2:02 pm
Can we trade this sorry imbecile for Kim Jong-Un and a nuclear facility to be named later?Dave (711345) — 6/29/2017 @ 2:02 pm
Don’t miss Trump’s new book: How to Lose Friends and Disgust People.”Tillman (a95660) — 6/29/2017 @ 2:05 pm
I like some things Trump has done, but the twitter outbursts are just getting old.
His party controls the government and “America first” sentiments rule outside of big cities. He has an unprecedented opportunity to make real difference in this country. Let’s hope he doesn’t waste it.lee (13a73a) — 6/29/2017 @ 2:07 pm
Melanie a hooker……………crickets.
Baron America’s next school shooter…………..crickets.
Trump the next Hitler…………….crickets.
Two million gonna die from Repub. health care plan…………crickets.
RUSSIA 24/7 for months…………………crickets.
Muslims, migrants and homosexuals in concentration caps……….crickets.
Mika had a facelift roadmap……………..DEFCON FREAKIN ONE!!!
I didn’t vote for this strange person and he needs much more discipline but lighten up Francis.harkin (2fa2ca) — 6/29/2017 @ 2:08 pm
Colonel Haiku (607a84) — 6/29/2017 @ 1:38 pm
He needs to understand that is not his job. Let the Hannitys and Haikus attack and troll, while he runs the Executive Branch and helps ride herd on Congress and Korea.kishnevi (5a999e) — 6/29/2017 @ 2:11 pm
Every time Trump Tweets the left goes more insane. Mr. President, please keep on Tweeting. If you guys so worried about Mika were as worried about Social Security, jobs and immigrants bringing in diseases we eradicated 5o years ago Trump wouldn’t be president.
Fake News meets Fake Outrage. He’s making America great again one Tweet at a time!Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 6/29/2017 @ 2:13 pm
harkin, Obama, and other presidents, have been maligned just as bad or worse. But they didn’t resort to showing their rear ends for all the world to see. It’s no excuse.Tillman (a95660) — 6/29/2017 @ 2:14 pm
I’m with Harkin on this one. The media has declared themselves a fifth column dedicated to the overthrow of the legitimately elected government.
I don’t care that they were insulted.
As Breitbart would have said, “So?”NJRob (1ca9bb) — 6/29/2017 @ 2:22 pm
14 – if you think any president in our lifetime has been as maligned as much as Trump (especially by the media) you are high.harkin (2fa2ca) — 6/29/2017 @ 2:26 pm
So Kate’s law and Davis/love has passed.narciso (d1f714) — 6/29/2017 @ 2:29 pm
My brother in law and I were installing a window on some scaffolding when we heard about the tweets and had to sit down from laughing so hard. Screw the media.mg (31009b) — 6/29/2017 @ 2:34 pm
9… Tillmenz wants some cheese with that whine…Colonel Haiku (607a84) — 6/29/2017 @ 2:37 pm
Note to Zucker (or any other media figure, for that matter):
How about using the medium to advance sound policies and solid principles, all in the name of
conservatismprofessional journalism and an informed electorate?
Nah, aint’ gonna happen.
This is the “comes around” part of “What goes around, comes around”. In this race to the bottom, President Trump has some catching up to do, so he’s doing it.
The coarsening of our culture (New York Values, for short) neither began with Trump, nor will it end with Trump. It did help put him in the White House.ThOR (c9324e) — 6/29/2017 @ 2:37 pm
I’ve hack her number since 2008. When she swooned over obama
http://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=370440narciso (d1f714) — 6/29/2017 @ 2:40 pm
12… naw, I think he can multitask, kishnevi. His trolling is at least entertaining.Colonel Haiku (607a84) — 6/29/2017 @ 2:40 pm
Who new this angle
http://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-news-and-politics/239003/parsi-niac-advance-irans-agendanarciso (d1f714) — 6/29/2017 @ 2:44 pm
Absurd behavior by a president. Y’all can have him.
No tears shed for that witch Mika, though. She’s had it coming for a very long time.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 6/29/2017 @ 2:48 pm
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/06/29/house-passes-kate-s-law-as-part-illegal-immigrant-crackdown.htmlnarciso (d1f714) — 6/29/2017 @ 2:52 pm
[Parroting narciso, but this is ON topic] http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/29/politics/sarah-sanders-annotated/index.htmlTillman (a95660) — 6/29/2017 @ 3:01 pm
Part 514?
Now the interesting thing will be to see how Trump will defend that, considering that:
1) Mika Brzezinski, as far anyone knows, didn’t have a facelift.
2) Nobody who has afacelift is beeding after 1 or 2 says.
3) But there are visible signs of facelift, like a swollen face and they genberall;y don’t go out in public for awhile.
http://www.newser.com/story/245028/trump-vs-mika-white-house-defends-presidents-tweet.html
But the defense is only that he attacked back. Mika Brzezinski had apparently said he was “out of his mind,” (the way he was running his administration – this was all about Rex Tillerson being overruled, mainly about Qatar.)
…so Donald Trump set out to prove that?
Trump always attacks, when he attacks people, not on the basis of truth, but on the basis of what he found or ehard oter people say. Except that i don’t know who said this before.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 6/29/2017 @ 3:04 pm
Nice to see Dave Burge. T. Coddington Van Voorhees the VII is still with us too…Frederick (64d4e1) — 6/29/2017 @ 3:22 pm
This is what was said on Morning Joe:
She really gets going 6:07 If someone did this at NBC there’d be concern that perhaps he was out of his mind – at about 6:44.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygyA8Gh_Gjg
The accusation is that Trump wants Jared Kushner to be the de facto Secretary of State, and that in any case they’re not allowing Tillerson to function – Trump wants to cut the State Dep’t budget and he’s not appointing people – foreign diplomats now don’t call the State Department – they call the NSA – he probably means the NSC – the National Security Council, and McMaster.
There’s no Secretary of the Navy, and no Ambassador to Japan. Tillerson is being treated like a GS-12. They say Tillerson and Mattis work togetehr – but they have no people. Tillerson was allowed to bring in Elliot Abrams and now there’s nobody.
Joe S finishes by saying either appoint Jared Kushner Secretary of State or let Rex Tillerson do his job. And Tillerson should just quit. (this was brought on beause Tillerson reportedly blew at somebody in the White House)Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 6/29/2017 @ 3:23 pm
Ladies and gentlemen, the Petulant of the United States!nk (dbc370) — 6/29/2017 @ 3:46 pm
Ah sammeh the secretary of the navy designate found it hard to disengage his business affairs , the ambassador to Japan, Spencer is in the pipelinenarciso (d1f714) — 6/29/2017 @ 3:49 pm
cable news propaganda sluts are foul
can you believe people pay actual real money for to see them (stupid people)happyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 3:53 pm
At some point he’s gonna figure out he’s being a #bad_dad to Baron which may be the only thing that restrains him from going nuclear against his enemies in the press.crazy (d3b449) — 6/29/2017 @ 3:54 pm
Om the Significance Scale, a couple of talking heads on cable, whom I only about because you guys talk about them, are way below the special needs kids in charge of shopping carts at my local Jewel. I’d think they’d be below a President’s dignity, too. But this guy has no dignity — not as President and not as a person. We went from a black President to a white n***er President.nk (dbc370) — 6/29/2017 @ 3:59 pm
She was the sane one, and hence didn’t fit in:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/06/29/greta-van-sustern-departs-from-msnbc/narciso (d1f714) — 6/29/2017 @ 4:01 pm
The resultant vapors from the last Trump tweet:
http://patriotretort.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Fainting-Couch-Journalism.jpgRev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 6/29/2017 @ 4:04 pm
jewel has a new character his name is jojo he is gender neutral and possesses neither a vagina nor a penishappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 4:05 pm
I heard a lefty talking head today who said Trump’s Mika tweet was the final proof needed that The Donald can’t be trusted with the nuclear codes.
This same deep thinker supported a party that provided nuke technology to the N Koreans while assuring the world it would never be used for weapons and later did the same (plus billions in cash) to a terrorist state.harkin (ef2377) — 6/29/2017 @ 4:14 pm
Jojo was a man who thought he was a loner,
But he knew it wouldn’t last.
Jojo left his home in Tucson,Arizona,
For some California grass.
That’s where he got his operation, I think.
Get back, Jojo! Get back to where you once belonged.nk (dbc370) — 6/29/2017 @ 4:15 pm
There’s lots of reasons Trump can’t be trusted with the nuclear codes, the primary one being that his in-laws will sell shares in them to Chinese investors.nk (dbc370) — 6/29/2017 @ 4:19 pm
jojo looks like a big red hairy testiclehappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 4:21 pm
31. narciso (d1f714) — 6/29/2017 @ 3:49 pm
Trump could have answered them that way, or at least answered after
consulting his staff, and he might even have found a way to say it in 140 or 280 characters.
He could have said yes he wants Jared Kushner to be Secretary of State – in about 16, 25 or 36 years. Ot come up with some other ideas.
He answers these accusations, some of them possibly very unjustified, in an absurd, irrelevant way, and that’s true even if Mika Brzezinski did have a facelift last year.
Trump says their show is low rated (somehow that’s is answer to anything) and also claims he stopped watching it – then treats it like it was highest rated opinion news show onSammy Finkelman (03c829) — 6/29/2017 @ 4:23 pm
the air,cable, and does so right after it ends.
Tow line reeled in; dye markers secure; food locker keys accounted for and everybody’s shirt tails totally tucked. Three scoops of vanilla with your strawberries tonight, Captain sir!
“I will not be made a fool of! Do you hear me?!!!… I kid you not!” – Captain Queeg [Humphrey Bogart] ‘The Caine Mutiny’ 1954DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/29/2017 @ 4:23 pm
If you guys so worried about Mika were as worried about Social Security, jobs and immigrants bringing in diseases we eradicated 5o years ago Trump wouldn’t be president.
Come on now, Hoagie. Tell me honestly what we know the President thinks about each of those issues. As far as I know it is something like the following:
Social Security – We’re going to save Social Security and not cut it for anyone or raise anybody’s taxes. Our plan is a great plan and you’re going to see what a fabulous plan it really is.
Jobs – We’re going to bring jobs back to this country. Good jobs. Jobs for working Americans. Companies are going to want to do business in America again, I tell you, and we’re not going to have them outsourcing jobs to China or Mexico. This isn’t going to happen on my watch.
Immigration – We’re going to have an immigration plan that protects American from harm and makes sure that we know who is coming in and that they have been invited in. We’ll no longer let in drug traffickers and gang members, but we’ll be sure to bring in scientists and doctors and engineers. We’ll tell other countries that they can’t take advantage of us any longer; we’ll build a wall but there will be lots of doors in the wall. We’ll be protected, but we’ll still be welcoming. You’ll see; it will be great.
Did I pretty much cover it? Maybe if he spent more time working with his cabinet to formulate actual plans and less time settling scores on Twitter, we might get a conservative agenda out of all of this.JVW (2b202c) — 6/29/2017 @ 4:24 pm
it doesn’t really take President Trump that long to do the tweeters Mr. JVW but it keeps the filthy cable news propaganda sluts occupied all dayhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 4:27 pm
Shorter, Hoagie:
He’s making America grate again one Tweet at a time!DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/29/2017 @ 4:28 pm
“There’s lots of reasons Trump can’t be trusted with the nuclear codes, the primary one being that his in-laws will sell shares in them to Chinese investors.”
Earth to you, they can shop local.harkin (ef2377) — 6/29/2017 @ 4:31 pm
City life is bad for your manhood. Might explain a lot…crazy (d3b449) — 6/29/2017 @ 4:31 pm
it doesn’t really take President Trump that long to do the tweeters Mr. JVW
I don’t know: by the time he formulates his opinion and uses his words to express his inner feelings, then spell-checks words and reads it aloud several times to see if it makes any sense, you’re talking about some significant time being wasted. It’s not like he will let this take time away from his favorite soap operas and playing Candy Crush Saga on Facebook, so it’s probably being carved out of cabinet briefings and meetings.JVW (2b202c) — 6/29/2017 @ 4:33 pm
see i think you’re scoffing at himhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 4:35 pm
it’s really brilliant is what you do not understand also Dana and Mr. Iowapantshappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 4:36 pm
i will do explains for youhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 4:37 pm
i will do explains for you
Nah, save the electrons.
I will say this in the President’s defense: I can completely see two media, uh, “professionals” (in the “world’s oldest profession” sort of way) showing up at Mar-a-Lago (translation: Nigeria by the Sea) and trying to ingratiate themselves with the host and expecting to hang with him for an extended time. It’s part of the ugly Washington-New York axis that is so poisonous to the country.JVW (2b202c) — 6/29/2017 @ 4:42 pm
The more that people demand that Trump shut up, the louder I cheer when he tells them to stuff it.Anon Y. Mous (19e1f2) — 6/29/2017 @ 4:47 pm
this week El Presidente Trump scored victory mas significante when the CNN had to retract some fake news and fire some of their propaganda sluts (special ones – these were investigative propaganda sluts)
watch closely
Mr. Trump tweetered this:
please to chew and savor:
They are all Fake News!
and today his tweets about the filthy msnbc propaganda sluts elicited this mot that is bon:
Picture in your mind President Trump as a faithful, lovable, job-creating sheep dog – he’s corralling all the slimy propaganda sluts together – WHILST project veritas for once does something constructive and ably goes in for the assist
I’m impressedhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 4:47 pm
sorry Mr. JVW – i was rollin!happyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 4:48 pm
this was three weeks ago, I generally don’t watch much of morning joke,
http://www.wmal.com/2017/06/08/watch-did-mika-brzezinski-suggest-president-trump-is-gay/narciso (d1f714) — 6/29/2017 @ 4:50 pm
remember when
all you hosers whined and fretted cause sleazy poopstain george w. bush was too busy getting our soldiers slaughtered in new and interesting ways to bother fighting back against the mediahappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 4:55 pm
I’m disgusted with everyone involved: The media fawned over the the candidate Trump, happily fed his narcissism and insatiable need for attention and put the beast on a whole new level, and then when he turned on them, they ran crying in outrage. Idiots all. And I’m disgusted with Melania Trump defending her husband when she said she would make cyber-bullying her platform as First Lady. Then tell your husband to stop attacking a woman and talking about blood – no matter where it was coming from.
Mostly, I’m disgusted with the Commander in Chief who seems to continually trying to establish himself as the perpetual victim under attack from all sides without once admitting he cuts his own legs out from himself all the freaking time. He is the one distracting Americans from any great accomplishments taking place, he is distracting himself from focusing on the damn job he was elected to do, he is the one that is single-handedly responsible for his lack of discretion.Dana (023079) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:05 pm
“I don’t know: by the time he formulates his opinion and uses his words to express his inner feelings, then spell-checks words and reads it aloud several times to see if it makes any sense, you’re talking about some significant time being wasted.”
Ha… as if!!!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:07 pm
pls to reminder
when was the last time you did a post about the great accomplishments taking placehappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:08 pm
Just thinking about the problem of the nuclear codes in the hands of an immoral lunatic who may well be looking at removal from office eventually.
Is there any way (short of unilateral disarmament or a constitutional amendment) that congress could remove the president’s ability to destroy the world on a whim?
Since the president cannot mechanically initiate the launch of nuclear weapons himself, the danger lies in subordinates carrying his insane, sociopathic orders. But the military is obligated to disobey unlawful orders. There are recognized limits on the president’s ability to order the military to do illegal things, so could congress pass a law making it unlawful for the president to order the use of nuclear weapons without concurrence of at least one of (say): the Vice President, the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of State at the moment the order is given?
Unfortunately, I think there would still be a loophole, since the president could fire one of the cabinet level officers and then potentially recess-appoint himself or a family member to fill the post…but something along these lines seems absolutely necessary.Dave (711345) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:13 pm
i scrolled back through all of june you haven’t had one nice thing to say about “accomplishments” so far all month
omg though
how memory-holed has that Reality Winner p.o.s. been though
i’d totally forgotten about that dumpster c-word personhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:15 pm
This is such a tedious thread. There’s not a single new argument here that hasn’t been made 100,000 times over the last two years. The most constant thing is the boorish behavior of Trump and the more boorish behavior of the Trumpkins who love him because he’s that way. Boring boorishness.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:15 pm
Morning Joe and Minka can take a hike. All that $ for a facelift and she still looks like Karen Black would after a head-on collision.
There… I still had 7 characters left.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:17 pm
yes they aren’t worth the candle, then again we shouldn’t pay attention to their latest fainting spell. maverick appears to have been the Russian tool, carrying the dodgy dossier that brings discredit on security services, same for crowdstrike, which appears to be an artefact of bureau incompetence, and Mexican crony capitalists
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/06/29/stratospheric-in-consequence-president-trump-policy-speech-unleashing-american-energy/#more-135095narciso (d1f714) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:21 pm
ha Mr. Beldar! i haven’t thought about Lucien and Fagan in yearshappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:21 pm
I find the last six months of media/DeepState Bureaucracy/Democrats/#NeverTrump soft coup to be wholly unacceptable.
This is an unfortunate distraction from these un-American activities.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:22 pm
Beldar,
Well, I’m sorry it’s a boring thread. Personally, I feel very outnumbered in my view of the president and his behavior. Yet because it’s so mind-boggling to me that good and decent people defend and justify him, I am compelled to push back. Because if we should be strictly holding anyone’s feet to the fire, it is the president’s. We did no less with Obama. Why do we demand less from a Republican president?Dana (023079) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:24 pm
he’s so deliciously ghastly, yon presidenthappyfagan (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:26 pm
@33
Not sure if serious, but here’s what Trump said about Baron before he was born (when he was engaged to Melania):
Just what every child needs: a father who “won’t do anything to take care of them” except “supply funds”.Dave (711345) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:27 pm
u dint eben try to answer the question
when was the last time you thanked President Trump for not being a big squelchy criminal stinkypig and instead advancing freedom and prosperity throughout the land
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/27/climate/epa-rescind-water-pollution-regulation.htmlhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:29 pm
does it matter that elements of the security services, which enabled all of Obama’s misdeeds in Syria, Libya, cuba, et al, are just conducting this water torture of fake leaks, exactly what security services in Russia, or iran, would try to do,narciso (d1f714) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:31 pm
did we realize ex-US air force trash reality winner has only been charged with a single count?
clearly we don’t have our crack fbi agents on the casehappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:34 pm
was any of this happening under Obama, or w for that matter,
https://twitter.com/USTreasury/status/880488455599509504narciso (d1f714) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:34 pm
@69. More alarming than boring, Dana.
He’s sick.
Regardless of party and political persuasion, this is not the kind of rational behavior you’d expect from a 71 year old adult, let alone one with the power and authority this one has. We all see it but many chose to deny it.
It was inevitable that over the 240-plus year history of the country one of the sicker rats was gong to make it all the way through the maze to the cheese. Well, one finally has.
This will cease being entertaining when people start getting killed. But until then, what a show!DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:37 pm
Reality Winner is not low-hanging fruit — she is ground fall. The Federal Bureau of Matters would not even have known about her if Glenn Greenwald had not fingered her. And what other count(s) could there be? Being stupid after the vernal equinox?nk (dbc370) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:42 pm
Trump’s behavior reminds me of a story my cousin Dustin told me of what happened to him around five or so years ago on a solo bow hunting trip he’d made to Colorado. He was hunting elk and – stealthy Army Ranger that he was – he surprised a large bear. The bear went from a 4-legged to 2-legged posture a couple of times and then came after him. Cousin told me he turned to start running and realizing he didn’t stand a chance at reaching safety, he saw a broken tree limb on the ground and grabbed it. He told me he beat the bear off and was surprised to see the bear just give him a gentle cuff with its paw and turn to amble docile away. I said, “damn it, cousin, what a stupid thing to do! That bear will just tell his friends about that and you won’t be able to ever hunt in that range again. Why didn’t you just smack him with the tree branch!?!?”
Yes… unintended consequences…Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:43 pm
he has a long long LONG way to go before he approaches the george w bush (yale ’68!) record of getting people killed greased slaughtered (like oinky pigs to slaughter)happyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:44 pm
good point Mr. nk
but these corrupt fbi comey-wankers seem to pride themselves on “number of counts” is all
one just seems kinda
paltry
wanna bet sleazy fbi turd robert mueller does way better on trump?happyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:46 pm
Who’d put himself in the way of a bullet, whether on his Secret Service detail or in a battlefield, for him? Not as many peoples as would do it for George W. Bush is my guess. Or for Obama even.nk (dbc370) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:47 pm
well duh Mr. Colonel
if you beat the bear off
he’s gonna be all call mehappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:48 pm
Mr. nk President Trump is the truest most real expression of democracy in our lifetimes
unless you were alive for trailer park trash John F. Kennedy’s election
he was trashy
but he also was catholic and that was meaningful in a way that helped america move forwardhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:50 pm
The way it works in the federal system, a person is held on a complaint, usually sworn to by an FBI agent or other federal cop, on whatever charge is necessary to hold her for indictment. The indictment, when returned, will be the accusation on which she goes to trial, and it may contain other counts.nk (dbc370) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:53 pm
oh
so we may yet see more counts
well good
that would be good
(not a big fan of the reality winner)happyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:56 pm
Interesting to see that a large percentage (71%) of Trump supporters believe that he hurts his agenda with his tweets. I see that as a good sign.Dana (023079) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:56 pm
So, fun fact: I’ll be in Paris when Trump visits for Bastille Day, and my hotel is just across the Seine from the Bastille.
I am not really one for big crowds, and normally protesting my president on foreign soil would be out of the question, but it is tempting … Vive la résistance!
I imagine there will be more demonstrators than you can shake a baguette at anyway, excoriating him for pulling out of the climate accord. I don’t support the climate accord, but hey, you know, binary choice: Trump or no Trump.
It is insanely easy to mock Trump in French, thanks to the French verb “Tromper” (trom-pay) which in various forms means mislead, cheat, swindle, err, make a mistake, be mistaken, mess up, etc.
My last “protest” against a president came when I encountered Bill Clinton at the Women’s Soccer World Cup Final in 1998 or 1999. I stood about 20 feet away from him screaming “LIAR!” as he and his entourage moved through the crowd (I never actually saw Clinton himself).Dave (711345) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:56 pm
i don’t trust these polls not even a little
and them polls is kinda my bread and also butterhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:58 pm
so fun fact
wtf is a bastille day and why should anyone carehappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:59 pm
bastille day, is sort of like our fourth of july, if Jefferson had taken up a chainsaw, started slaughtering, it was the start of the French revolution, that ended in the terror, and ultimately with napoleon,narciso (d1f714) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:01 pm
i went to texas public schools Mr. narciso
u gonna have to break this bastille thing down for me
is it tasty?happyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:02 pm
@84
She mishandled one document, why wouldn’t one count be the correct number?
It’s not like they can charge her separately for every word or something…Dave (711345) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:04 pm
mishandledhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:09 pm
Narciso has the basic idea of Bastille Day right.
[happyfeet-friendly answer follows]
Of course, after this year, it will lose whatever previous minor historical significance it may have held, and henceforth be remembered as the day President Donald Trump graced Paris with his divine presence.
[now back to reality…]
The Bastille was a prison where the French King kept prisoners, including political prisoners, as well as stockpiles of guns and ammunition. The “storming” of the Bastille marked an important milestone in the French monarchy’s loss of control over the city of Paris, and with it, the country as a whole. It marked (I think) the first bloodshed in what had been up to that point a contentious, but peaceful, process of reform.
It does, as Narciso says, have the same significance to the French as the Fourth of July for us.Dave (711345) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:19 pm
Dana– So why does Twitter corporate policy permit maintaining an account of an individual who demonstates cyber-bullying and puts the NY in misogyny? If they have guidelines for this surely they could yank his account like they would anybody else.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:22 pm
IANAD (I am not a Dana), but CNN has an article on this question.Dave (711345) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:24 pm
Dana #69: I know what you mean, but the current goal is for a few trolls to outshout everyone else.
I mean, do the “pervy” count in any given thread.
But to each their own.Simon Jester (bcb31a) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:28 pm
@ Dana: I was referring to the comments, not your post. I’m genuinely sorry that I wasn’t at all clear about that.
If this makes sense: I think it’s still newsworthy, and worth posting about, when Trump goes into one of these tantrums. Your post was mostly quotes, except for a couple of sentences of restrained constructive criticism, with which I fully agree.
In the comments, occasionally someone will offer a comment about Trump’s vulgar tweeting that does have some new insight or wit. But when I left my remark above, I hadn’t seen any comments that were in any way new or different. Just the same old non-excuse from the Trumpkins — that they love him because he’s a jerk, that it’s a feature and not a bug, yada yada yada, and everyone who disagrees is a Hillary-loving cuck. The leftie trolls throw in their two cents (“He’s a jerk!”), again without anything new or different. And the rest of us are left shaking our heads, wishing that somehow Trump could grow up and stop tripping over his ego.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:29 pm
Dave @92. Police work is latching on to a suspect and looking for things to find him guilty of and evidence to find him guilty with. So who knows what else they may come up with?nk (dbc370) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:30 pm
I mean, it’s fine to acknowledge good actions by any politician. And important.
But when a politician screws up, no matter the party, it needs to be noted.
*That* is how democracy is supposed to work. Everything else is cheerleading.Simon Jester (bcb31a) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:30 pm
I’m exactly where you are, Beldar.
Thanks for your comments, truly.Simon Jester (bcb31a) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:32 pm
yes there wasn’t nearly as much outrage as when the san Francisco city supervisors passed the buck on the steinle case, when the fbi rendered it’s chief quimby act re Alexandria,narciso (d1f714) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:32 pm
@96. Thanx, Dave.
Interesting read– fifty shades of grey. But if his name was Ronald Takkadump and not Donald Trump tweeting the same stuff chances are he’d get his account reviews if not yanked.
OTOH Twitter is NYSE publicly held/traded form w/a BoD etc., and stockholders who may like to have a say in this.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:33 pm
happyfeet kudos to you on your super-good comments you make
i love how you do it so good!happyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:38 pm
the shooter was apparently in communication with duffuss durbin and duckworth, but the press bloodhounds are entirely uninterested, it’s of a piece, with the huntress’s church fire, that was never solved nearly nine years agonarciso (d1f714) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:42 pm
Feeling left out today, Maxine Waters shows what the term “incredibly unstable political figure” is all about:
Maxine Waters says ‘700 BILLION’ will lose coverage with O’care reform
http://www.theamericanmirror.com/confusion-maxine-waters-says-700-billion-will-lose-coverage-ocare-reform/harkin (ef2377) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:44 pm
in dc, the victims like that shopkeeper, who is facing eight years for shooting a burglar, are the ones in jeopardy, for others,
https://twitter.com/ThomasWictor
talk about American carnage,narciso (d1f714) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:45 pm
yes, ted lieu, wants to do away with bail, what could go wrong?narciso (d1f714) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:47 pm
“I always knew it would be delicious. I never knew it would be THIS delicious.” — Dennis Miller
Other than that, cucks will cuck. Nature!g6loq (fc61d6) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:53 pm
Well, Beldar, rather than opine boredom, put your skills to use: you’ve got a thread full of lawyers to banter with so make like one:
Skim the set Twitter guidelines and make an argument for or against yanking Trump’s Twitter account for violations based on his tweet content and pattern in conjunction w/their posted ‘rules.’ It’s a NYSE firm w/a BoD and stockholders who might be amused.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:53 pm
Because We are in a cold civil war and the left says any Republican is the “worst ever” and is trying to murder and enslave the populace.
We are sick of taking it time and time again. He fights and he actually gets some results.
Now if our side would focus more on getting Obamacare repealed and reducing regulations as well as cutting taxes instead of caring that he actually calls out the leftist media that spews hate at him all day we would be in a good place.NJRob (1ca9bb) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:59 pm
@69. Dana- see #110.
A good lawyer should be able to make a case whether to keep or yank Trump’s account from Twitter based on his content and their posted guidelines.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/29/2017 @ 7:03 pm
yes, a little more of this, that’s why I pointed to some actual news, breaking or dormant in the thread
http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/06/im-shocked-shocked-to-find-that-trump-tweeting-is-going-on-in-here/#commentsnarciso (d1f714) — 6/29/2017 @ 7:03 pm
111… yes, NJ Rob. But you see what matters most to some.
It was a distraction, but I am far more bothered by the Six Month War than something directed against the Two-Headed Snake of Smarm that airs each AM on MSLSD.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/29/2017 @ 7:09 pm
Your mama’s calling, ASPCA. Quick before you start reading the Boy Scout Handbook.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/29/2017 @ 7:11 pm
The MSM is hilarious.
“How dare Trump attack the Press- after we’ve called him “a corrupt, crazy, treasonous, mentally ill, sexist, racist, bigot, hompohobic, cocksucker Hitler with small hands, that someone should shoot or behead”.
That’s undignified!rcocean (a72eb2) — 6/29/2017 @ 7:14 pm
BTW, Bill Kristol just tweeted that Trump “is a pig”, for attacking Joe and Mika.
Good ol’ Bill Kristol “Mr. Conservative”
Who voted for Hillary.rcocean (a72eb2) — 6/29/2017 @ 7:16 pm
What some people don’t appear to understand is that most of the people who give a damn and pay attention h8 the media, because they don’t get “the facts” from the media.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/29/2017 @ 7:20 pm