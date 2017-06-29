NRA Ad: Fight This Violence Of Lies With The Clenched Fist Of Truth
[guest post by Dana]
Hoo boy. A bit of hysteria today over the posting of an National Rifle Association (NRA) ad on the organization’s new Facebook page. The ad features conservative commentator Dana Loesch:
They use their media to assassinate real news. They use their schools to teach children that their president is another Hitler. They use their movie stars and singers and comedy shows and award shows to repeat their narrative over and over again. And then they use their ex-president to endorse the resistance.
All to make them march, make them protest, make them scream racism and sexism and xenophobia and homophobia. To smash windows, burn cars, shut down interstates and airports, bully and terrorize the law-abiding — until the only option left is for the police to do their jobs and stop the madness.
And when that happens, they’ll use it as an excuse for their outrage. The only way we stop this, the only way we save our country and our freedom, is to fight this violence of lies with the clenched fist of truth. I’m the National Rifle Association of America, and I’m freedom’s safest place.
Looking into what is upsetting people about the ad so much – so much that the Women’s March is demanding the NRA apologize – I found a few things: There is anger that the NRA remained silent about the shooting death of Philando Castile, who was legally carrying; that using the term “clenched fist of truth” is an “open call to violence”; that it is “barely a whisper shy of a call for full civil war,” as well as the ad being a call to Americans “to arm themselves to fight liberals. Violence is coming.” And there is even a question of whether the ad is anti-Semitic.
Loesch reminds critics of where that “clenched fist” originated:
It is entirely possible to heartily support the Second Amendment, condemn equally the violence coming from the far-left and the far-right, dislike guns, and have a queasy feeling about the NRA, this ad, and seeing term “incite” be indiscriminately used when someone on either side demands that their cause be seen as the righteous one.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
Hello.Dana (023079) — 6/29/2017 @ 4:57 pm
#loveher
who knew she had such an artistic soulhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:01 pm
Dana’s video is effective end of storyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:04 pm
Her penance for NT-ism and Rubio support is now served.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:11 pm
If any NRA spokesperson was going to make the Left’s head explode, it would be an attractive, intelligent, educated woman.nk (dbc370) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:32 pm
And no matter how I feel about Philando Castille’s murder, ain’t no way I’d align myself with BLM. Good on NRA for not doing that, either. First we lock up the thugs, then disarm and debadge the trigger-happy cops.nk (dbc370) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:34 pm
Beet-sell-juice! Beet-sell-juice! Beet-sell-juice! =poof=DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:41 pm
In other “fighting crime” news, while the chatterers were soiling their knickers over a tweet, the Congress passed Kate’s Law.
Now citizens on Long Island and elsewhere have hope against MS-13 (motto: “Kill, Rape, Control“) and other Dem voting blocs.harkin (ef2377) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:50 pm
yes yes Mr. harkin
i am SO EFFING GLAD tonight i’m not an illegal immigrant
i really think things are looking up for mehappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 5:54 pm
Kates’ Lives Matter! When I think that it took 241 years for this country to pass a law against murdering young women in parks ….nk (dbc370) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:01 pm
if pervy Mitt “supervised visitation only” Romney let his slicked up lil boytoy Paul Ryan pass a for reals law
it must be pretty darn-tootin neatohappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:07 pm
Dana L. was just on Tucker Carlson’s show and – as usual – was an eloquent spokesperson for the need to push back against this mindless leftwing hate and violence. She also said this video had been created and uploaded in April and that this was a concerted, organized effort to discredit any attempts at tamping down the leftwing hatred and violence.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:10 pm
Narciso linked this in the other threadkishnevi (1c16da) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:51 pm
http://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=370440
Loesch and the NRA came out with this ad 2 days before a psycho leftist (BIRM) shot and tried to assassinate several Republican members of Congress.
It was prophetic and accurate.NJRob (1ca9bb) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:52 pm
She also said this video had been created and uploaded in April and that this was a concerted, organized effort to discredit any attempts at tamping down the leftwing hatred and violence.
Could you expand on that. Who is trying to discredit effortd to “tamp down the violence”?kishnevi (1c16da) — 6/29/2017 @ 6:54 pm
Either darn way, after that video, Mr. Loesch will be the inspiration for another kind of clenched fist 😍urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 6/29/2017 @ 7:06 pm
The show replays in 45 minutes, kishnevi.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/29/2017 @ 7:14 pm
Thanks. But I think I figured it out…..kishnevi (1c16da) — 6/29/2017 @ 7:15 pm