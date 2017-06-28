Filipinos May Soon Be Legally Required To Sing National Anthem With Gusto When Played In Public
[guest post by Dana]
Philipine officials not only want the citizenry to enthusiastically sing the National Anthem when it’s played in public, but they are also determined to see the practice become the law of the land:
Filipinos would be required to sing the national anthem when it is played in public — and to do so with enthusiasm — under a bill that the House of Representatives of the Philippines approved on Monday.
If the bill, which will be considered by the Senate, is approved and signed into law, a failure to sing the anthem, “Lupang Hinirang,” with sufficient energy would be punishable by up to year in prison and a fine of 50,000 to 100,000 pesos, or about $1,000 to $2,000. A second offense would include both a fine and prison time, and violators would be penalized by “public censure” in a newspaper.
“The singing shall be mandatory and must be done with fervor,” the bill states.
The law would also mandate the tempo of any public performance of the anthem — it must fall between 100 and 120 beats per minute. Schools would be required to ensure all students have memorized the song.
Citizens must also adhere to official music for the song and are warned that ‘any act which casts contempt, dishonour or ridicule upon the national anthem shall be penalised.’
The Times then notes that while a number of countries, including the U.S., place a high value on their national anthems, few have actual laws on the books with severe penalties. India, China, and Thailand were cited. But they are not the only ones:
Russia fines citizens for the offense of mocking its national anthem, and its government is considering adding criminal charges of up to one year of imprisonment or hard labor for the “deliberate distortion of the musical arrangement or lyrics of the national anthem of the Russian Federation.”
In Japan, some public school teachers in recent years have refused to stand for that nation’s anthem, objecting to its connection to Japan’s former military regime. Japan’s Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that schools could force teachers to sing the anthem, but punishments for teachers refusing to sing can’t be excessive.
While the NYT’s report rightfully points to the public outcry over Colin Kaepernick’s habitual refusal to stand during the anthem before N.F.L. games as proof of how much we value our national anthem, I think a more important point to be made is, that unlike citizens in other nations, Kaepernick was able to freely exercise his First Amendment rights and remain parked on a bench or take a knee in protest when the anthem was played without fear of the government punishing him for it. A star spangled banner o’er the land of the free, indeed.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
Hello.Dana (023079) — 6/28/2017 @ 2:34 pm
do these Japanese public school teachers seriously think their young charges are in danger of becoming enthusiastically committed to the revival of a robust spirit of Japanese militarism because of a sing song
or are they just being obnoxioushappyfeet (a037ad) — 6/28/2017 @ 2:42 pm
I agree Dana. We’re pucking Americans we can do what we want. Take a knee, curse the anthem, crap on cop cars, identify as a women and piss in a girl’s bathroom sink if you want.
Just don’t ever, ever refuse to bake a wedding cake for a gay. Then the entire wrath of the United States of America will befall your worthless ass!Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 6/28/2017 @ 2:48 pm
If you provide Filipino beer the gusto will take care of itself…..
…..except in the sharia neighborhoods, where it will a whole ‘nother sort of gusto.harkin (6fe2b1) — 6/28/2017 @ 2:59 pm
It’s the Philippines happyfeet, not Japan. Just sayin.Ipso Fatso (7e1c8e) — 6/28/2017 @ 3:10 pm
Gusto! The sound to make Manila famous!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=issw82u_Z_4DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/28/2017 @ 3:32 pm
i was talking about this part Mr. Fatsohappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/28/2017 @ 4:15 pm
Other sections of the Filipino law provide that the age of consent is now 12 and all children under the age of 12 are now 12; the official language of the Philippines is Swedish; and all Filipinos are required to change their underwear twice a day and pursuant to that underwear shall be worn on the outside so that it can be checked.nk (dbc370) — 6/28/2017 @ 6:04 pm
Ah a fellow fan of bananasnarciso (d1f714) — 6/28/2017 @ 6:07 pm
i’m a fan of their spaghettihappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/28/2017 @ 6:10 pm
Will there be death squads, ahem, pardon me, vigilantes, to shoot people with weak voices? And what happens if they forget the words?nk (dbc370) — 6/28/2017 @ 6:12 pm
The Schlitz has hit the fans.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/28/2017 @ 6:17 pm
So who Will be our Duterte? “This is how you get President Duterte” has over taken “This is…get President Trump” on the Instapundit.urbanleftbehind (ee6f14) — 6/28/2017 @ 6:21 pm
Well you have too look at that in the context of previous president mapagal, a legacy and her predecessor Joe estrada the chuck Norris of the isles also the navy rebellion by triananarciso (d1f714) — 6/28/2017 @ 6:32 pm
How soon we forget.nk (dbc370) — 6/28/2017 @ 6:34 pm
nk @15kishnevi (d097a6) — 6/28/2017 @ 6:53 pm
True
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philippine–American_War
This was the time of the juramentados the johadusts of their day.narciso (d1f714) — 6/28/2017 @ 6:56 pm
It gave us the .45ACP and the Colt 1911. Progress. The bells at Notre Dame Cathedral owe their existence to advances in metallurgy discovered when casting cannons, too.
Did you know that the only difference between the .38 Short Colt that Doc Holliday’s revolver was chambered for and helped tame the West post-Civil War, and the .38 Long Colt that was found to be ineffectual in combat in the Philippines, is the length of the bullet?nk (dbc370) — 6/28/2017 @ 7:10 pm
I am more worried about putting Churches in Saudi Arabia personally speaking.Blah (44eaa0) — 6/28/2017 @ 7:14 pm
No I did not. I would make a joke about shorter is better, but I want to keep at least one thread Donald-free.kishnevi (d097a6) — 6/28/2017 @ 7:18 pm
The Japanese school teachers bit actually doesn’t bother me. When you take the king’s coin you do the king’s bidding and all that. I would, however, see it quite a lot different if the court ruled that students could be punished for non-participation.Soronel Haetir (86a46e) — 6/28/2017 @ 7:22 pm
Kishnevi,
It’s a funny thing: I make concerted efforts to post about things that don’t involve Trump because there are actually other things going on in the world not about him, and yet, it never fails that he eventually makes an appearance in every single comment thread, no matter what the subject. He simply will not be ignored!Dana (023079) — 6/28/2017 @ 8:41 pm
Well there are some similarities, in general terms though trump is closer to netanyahu or uribr, figure despised by a good chunk of their intelligentsia
http://www.heritage.org/americas/commentary/how-dissidents-are-responding-trumps-change-cuba-policynarciso (d1f714) — 6/28/2017 @ 8:47 pm
I feel that way about Sweet Home Alabama.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 6/28/2017 @ 8:48 pm
You know if never heated the sing until con air:narciso (d1f714) — 6/28/2017 @ 9:14 pm
http://www.babalublog.com/2017/06/28/cnn-finally-used-the-word-dictator-in-reference-to-a-cuban-head-of-state
They see the disintegration of America and make drastic bulwarks against it happening in their countries. These bulwarks will be put in place against a lot of leftist ideas and you’ll see a lot of that coming so prepare to be outraged!. Especially with the pervert sexual stuff and the anti-national stuff. It’s kind of encouraging that at least some countries will put up a fight. Yeah, I know some not nice things happen during that. Things they’ll cry “Hitler!” about. That’s okay. No such thing as perfection when it comes to preservation.jcurtis (7a4c3b) — 6/28/2017 @ 9:54 pm
Crap. Duterte is looking to make himself dictator for life, like Marcos, and the first thing those cocksuckers do is wrap themselves in the flag. All of them. From banana republic tinpots to the Hitlers, Stalins and Putins. If you’re against the Leader, you’re against the nation. That’s why nationalism has become a dirty word.nk (dbc370) — 6/28/2017 @ 10:03 pm
So that’s godwin in the 30 yard linenarciso (d1f714) — 6/28/2017 @ 10:15 pm
It’s not Godwin, when it’s about the Philippines. That place has no more resemblance to a western democracy than the Latin American country of your choice.nk (dbc370) — 6/28/2017 @ 10:21 pm
And what kind of a dumbass do you have to be to prefer a government who kills you on its allegation (and nothing more) that you’re a meth dealer to one that fines you for not baking a gay wedding cake? Talking to you, jcurtis.nk (dbc370) — 6/28/2017 @ 10:24 pm