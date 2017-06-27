CNN Is Having A Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week… And It’s Only Tuesday
[guest post by Dana]
CNN supervising producer John Bonifield is caught in an undercover video by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas admitting there is a lack of proof regarding possible involvement between President Trump’s campaign and Russia:
“I mean, it’s mostly bullshit right now,” Bonifield says. “Like, we don’t have any giant proof.”
He confirms that the driving factor at CNN is ratings:
“It’s a business, people are like the media has an ethical phssssss…All the nice cutesy little ethics that used to get talked about in journalism school you’re just like, that’s adorable. That’s adorable. This is a business.”
According to the CNN Producer, business is booming. “Trump is good for business right now,” he concluded.
Bonifield further goes on to explain that the instructions come straight from the top, citing the CEO, Jeff Zucker:
“Just to give you some context, President Trump pulled out of the climate accords and for a day and a half we covered the climate accords. And the CEO of CNN (Jeff Zucker) said in our internal meeting, he said good job everybody covering the climate accords, but we’re done with that, let’s get back to Russia.”
Bonifield also acknowledged: “I haven’t seen any good enough evidence to show that the President committed a crime.” He continues:
“I just feel like they don’t really have it but they want to keep digging. And so I think the President is probably right to say, like, look you are witch hunting me. You have no smoking gun, you have no real proof.”
Also, yesterday it was reported that 3 CNN journalists resigned after being involved in a bit of messy report that ended with an apology and retraction of their story:
Three prominent journalists at CNN resigned on Monday after the cable news network was forced to retract and apologize for a story on its website involving a close ally of President Trump.
The article — linking Anthony Scaramucci, a hedge-fund manager and Trump confidant, to a Russian investment fund supposedly being investigated by the Senate — was removed from CNN.com late last week after the network decided it could not fully stand by its reporting.
The resignations are a black eye at a sensitive moment for the news organization, which has emerged as a regular target of Mr. Trump and his supporters. The president relishes dismissing the network’s coverage as “fake news,” and his closest advisers have accused the channel of harboring a bias against Mr. Trump.
…
CNN’s president, Jeffrey A. Zucker, has invested enormous resources into political and investigative coverage of the Trump White House, and he was deeply upset by last week’s reporting errors, according to two people briefed on the network’s discussions over the weekend who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Mr. Zucker helped lead an internal inquiry that found the story was published despite concerns expressed by CNN’s standards team, the people said. Thomas Frank, a veteran reporter who wrote the story; Lex Haris, executive editor of investigations; and Eric Lichtblau, an investigative editor and reporter hired from The New York Times in April, submitted resignations on Monday morning.
Also noted in the NYT, this comes on the heels of CNN firing Kathy Griffin for her tasteless photo of her holding a facsimile of Trump’s severed head, ties cut with CNN special host Reza Aslan after he tweeted some vulgar stuff toward President Trump, and being compelled to publish a correction on another story that “inaccurately predicted the congressional testimony of James B. Comey”. The report adds: “CNN’s investigative work has won plaudits this year, and the network had highlighted the hiring of marquee journalists as a sign of its commitment to reporting.”
Good morning.Dana (023079) — 6/27/2017 @ 10:42 am
if they’d practiced doing “investigative journalism” when Barack Obama was president they’d have gotten the hang of it by nowhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/27/2017 @ 10:47 am
And yet people get upset when Orange Man calls them Fake News.Blah (44eaa0) — 6/27/2017 @ 10:58 am
Our societal Potemkin structures are crumbling.Patricia (5fc097) — 6/27/2017 @ 11:26 am
They needed to do it Back when he was lawyering Blair Hill and Jack Ryan in 2004. Dann you Mike Sitka for not following through.urbanleftbehind (ee6f14) — 6/27/2017 @ 11:26 am
Casting shade on news is exactly what Vladimir wants you to do Dana. Keep up the good work, comrade. Captain Chaos will be proud.Tillman (a95660) — 6/27/2017 @ 11:37 am
cnn’s churning out fake news so incompetently it doesn’t even have a 24-hour shelf life
i bet they’re getting awfully nostalgic for their Katrina fake news glory dayshappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/27/2017 @ 11:46 am
Recently we found out that Kushner landed a $285 million dollar from the Deutsche bank, one month before the election. Kushner failed to reveal this loan. Oops.
The “Deutsche Bank has also been tied to the ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.”
http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/339430-kushner-company-received-285-million-loan-from-deutsche-bank-shortly
“Move on folks, nothing to see here!”
Um, right.Tillman (a95660) — 6/27/2017 @ 11:51 am
everybody, including Deutsche Bank and the slimy corrupt turds at the FBI, expected the criminal pantsuited stinkypig to win
there’s no walking that backhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/27/2017 @ 11:54 am
Why did Kushner try to hide it then Trumpfeet?Tillman (a95660) — 6/27/2017 @ 11:57 am
“Our societal Potemkin structures are crumbling.”
– Patricia
And don’t forget the epidemic of individuals showing their true colors.
I have often argued that President Trump should be judged by his accomplishments. It is hard to name a greater accomplishment than the very public spectacle of the near-complete moral collapse of his critics.ThOR (c9324e) — 6/27/2017 @ 12:03 pm
According to the CNN Producer, business is booming. “Trump is good for business right now,” he concluded.
Right- what a show, eh– and exactly what you’d expect a teevee producer to say; they’ve all been cashing in since that escalator ride down hill. And why? Because Americans don’t want to be governed, they wish to be entertained.
“I haven’t seen any good enough evidence to show that the President committed a crime.” He continues:“I just feel like they don’t really have it but they want to keep digging. And so I think the President is probably right to say, like, look you are witch hunting me. You have no smoking gun, you have no real proof.”
He must be under 45; America’s been there and done-been-through-that. And it was less an entertainment and more a long national nightmare.
“Look, McGovern’s dropped to nothing, Nixon’s guaranteed the renomination, the Post is stuck with a story no one else wants, it’ll sink the g-ddamn paper. Everyone says, “Get off it, Ben”, and I come on very sage and I say, uh, “Well, you’ll see, you wait till this bottoms out.” But the truth is, I can’t figure out WHAT we’ve got. – Ben Bradlee [Jason Robards] ‘All the President’s Men’ 1976
______________
Today’s Beldar The Bitter ‘Watergate, Watergate, Watergate’ Words Of Wonder:
“Jesus!… All that crap, you’re putting it in the paper? It’s all been denied. Katie Graham is gonna get her tit caught in a big fat wringer if that’s published. Good Christ! That’s the most sickening thing I’ve ever heard. You fellows got a great ball game going. As soon as you’re through paying Williams [Edward Bennett Williams, whose law firm represents the Democratic Party, as well as the Washington Post,] we’re going to do a story on all of you.” – Former Attorney General, convicted Watergate felon John Mitchell comments to reporter Carl Bernstein, September 29, 1972
“You guys are about to write a story that says the former Attorney General, the highest-ranking law enforcement officer in this country, is a crook! Just be sure you’re right.”- Ben Bradlee [Jason Robards] ‘All The President’s Men’ 1976DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/27/2017 @ 12:23 pm
“The FBI launched a criminal probe against former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn two years after the retired Army general roiled the bureau’s leadership by intervening on behalf of a decorated counterterrorism agent who accused now-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and other top officials of sexual discrimination, according to documents and interviews.
Flynn’s intervention on behalf of Supervisory Special Agent Robyn Gritz was highly unusual, and included a letter in 2014 on his official Pentagon stationary, a public interview in 2015 supporting Gritz’s case and an offer to testify on her behalf. His offer put him as a hostile witness in a case against McCabe, who was soaring through the bureau’s leadership ranks.
The FBI sought to block Flynn’s support for the agent, asking a federal administrative law judge in May 2014 to keep Flynn and others from becoming a witness in her Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) case, memos obtained by Circa show. Two years later, the FBI opened its inquiry of Flynn.”
http://circa.com/politics/accountability/did-the-fbi-retaliate-against-michael-flynn-by-launching-russia-probeColonel Haiku (796ffc) — 6/27/2017 @ 12:24 pm
Look for the Left to begin eating their own in 3… 2… 1…Colonel Haiku (796ffc) — 6/27/2017 @ 12:26 pm