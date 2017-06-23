Surprising Number Of Threats And Attacks Against GOP Congressmen
[guest post by Dana]
A report notes that 30 GOP congressmen have been attacked or been the victims of a death threat since May. Here are a few examples:
May 8: Wendi Wright, 35, was arrested after stalking Rep. David Kustoff (Tenn.) and trying to run him off the road. After pulling over, Wright “began to scream and strike the windows on Kustoff’s car and even reached inside the vehicle.”
June 14: Sens. Rand Paul (Ky.) and Jeff Flake (Ariz.), and Reps. Steve Scalise (La.), Kevin Brady (Texas), Jack Bergman (Mich.), Mike Bishop (Mich.), Mike Conaway (Texas), Roger Williams (Texas), John Moolenaar (Mich.), Gary Palmer (Ala.), Chuck Fleischmann (Tenn.), Ron DeSantis (Fla.), Barry Loudermilk (Ga.), Mark Walker (N.C.), Steve Pearce (N.M.), Brad Wenstrup (Ohio), Rodney Davis (Ill.), Jeff Duncan (S.C.), Trent Kelly (Miss.), Mo Brooks (Ala.), and Joe Barton (Texas) were attacked by a gunman during a baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.
Scalise, the House majority whip, was shot in the hip, and remains in the hospital. Four others were injured, including a staffer for Williams and two Capitol Police officers assigned to Scalise.
The same day, New York Rep. Claudia Tenney received an email reading, “One down, 216 to go.”
June 17: Missouri Rep. Ann Wagner revealed that she had gotten five death threats in the weeks leading up to the Scalise shooting. Wagner said that protesters had been “vandalizing my home, showing up with masks and gravestones, and laying down on my driveway and drawing chalk outlines of dead bodies. Picketing my church at 8 and 10 o’clock Mass.”
June 22: An Ohio man was arrested for leaving a voicemail threatening the life and family of Rep. Steve Stivers (Ohio).
“We’re coming to get every goddamn one of you and your families. Maybe the next one taken down will be your daughter. Huh? Or your wife. Or even you,” the man said.
The same day, Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz played a threatening voicemail he had received on “Fox & Friends.”
“I suggest you prepare for the battle motherf**ker, and the apocalypse,” the caller yelled. “Because we are going to hunt your ass down, wrap a rope around your neck, and hang you from a lamppost.”
Aside from the law, death threats and attacks are reprehensible, and can never, ever be justified. No matter how much an individual detests Trump or how angry one might be about Hillary’s loss, nothing makes these okay. Even when it’s a GOP congressman-elect who has done the attacking, there is no justification. At the very least, let’s don’t drag Jesus into this unholy mess in an attempt to justify such behaviors – either threats of death or physical attacks:
Jesus assaulted and bodily threw the money changers out of the temple who were trespassing in Gods’ house.
Greg Gianforte emulated Jesus by assaulting Ben Jacobs, who was trespassing and invading his privacy. He also proved to be a real Montanan to his supporters who are not self-proclaimed Christians but abide by the teachings and actions of Jesus.
God help us all.
Good evening.Dana (023079) — 6/23/2017 @ 9:45 pm
i’m reminded of barack obama threatening to destroy the livelihoods and futures of thousands of coal miners and their families
and then doing ithappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/23/2017 @ 9:48 pm
Greetings:
Growing up Catholic in the Bronx of the ’50s and ’60s, Jesus and the money-changers in the Temple was always my favorite New Testament story. It almost always provoked my “Rock ’em Jesus, sock ’em Jesus, go God go.” cheer.11B40 (6abb5c) — 6/23/2017 @ 10:20 pm
It’s all the Republican’s fault.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 6/23/2017 @ 10:32 pm
“The Founding Fathers wouldn’t have put up with any of this sh*t. The Founders started blowing people’s heads off because the government put a tax on their breakfast beverage….and it wasn’t even coffee. Can you imagine how batshit crazy those guys would have been on a double espresso?”
—– Dennis Miller
If you think the number of threats is surprising, you haven’t been paying attention. Just listen to any of your local, garden variety progressives. The media, Democrats, GOPe, and DC bureaucrats are complicit in this as well as the coup against the constitutionally elected govt. And no one (except J. Christian Adams and the odd Rep congress critter), is fighting back. Instead, you argue over legal arcana while the opposition is administering a thousand cuts as a prelude to their carpet bombing. Outrage isn’t a weapon.Lenny (5ea732) — 6/24/2017 @ 12:01 am
Obama and his legacy will be written in blood.mg (31009b) — 6/24/2017 @ 12:59 am
I’m not surprised. Leftists treat us like we are all Nazis. We have no more free speech rights than Nazis have. They form up gangs and walk around with baseball bats. They throw bricks at us if we gather in a park to wave the American flag. They are convinced that Trump is Hitler. If they had the opportunity to kill him, they would. And they would eagerly saw off his head and hold it up for the cameras. The only false note about Kathy Griffin’s photoshoot is that she wasn’t smiling like Jared Loughner because that’s what a typical liberal would look like with Trump’s head dangling from their hand.
They spread fear and dread, with paranoid conspiracy theories about Russian puppet masters. That has the effect of stirring up crazy people to do crazy things. It’s irresponsible and it constitutes hate speech. (Hate speech that is protected by the Constitution…)Daryl Herbert (7be116) — 6/24/2017 @ 1:10 am
Democrats are incapable of understanding the idea of trade-offs (TANSTAAFL). If they did, they wouldn’t be Democrats. They are incapable of understanding the need to fix the mess Obama created, because they are blind to their own faults (they are incapable of perceiving downsides/costs to their policies). They believe that their policies are good policies (the policies that all good people support), and good policies have no downsides, so therefore there is nothing to fix. If Trump wants to make changes, to them it can only be because he is wicked (because he is not a good person, he doesn’t support good person policies, therefore he is not a good person).
When is the last time you heard a Democrat say, “yes, this particular social policy that we want everyone to adopt has some significant drawbacks that will impose serious costs on the community, but on balance it’s better than the alternative”? Never. Anyone who perceives a reason not to support their policies (e.g., sees drawbacks to the policy) is committing sin/error. If you even contemplate the economic harm caused by raising the minimum wage to $15/hour, you are demonstrating a capacity for sin. They don’t try to debate facts, they try to shame people into silence and submission. By even attempting to have the debate, you mark yourself as a heretic and a sinner. We are dealing with religious zealots. It is no surprise that religious zealots want to murder heretics.
It’s no surprise that Democrats are in favor of policies that massively increase the deficit/national debt. They are literally incapable of perceiving the cost of an increased deficit/debt, because they have lobotomized themselves in the name of virtue.
They look at it and see nothing, like the robots in Westworld that are programmed to be incapable of noticing certain details.
When a political party collectively decides that simple arithmetic is “wrongthink,” they are actively suppressing the simple statement that “2+2=4.”Daryl Herbert (7be116) — 6/24/2017 @ 1:28 am
This has so incensed the California AG that he’s now banning state travel to Texas, Alabama, South Dakota and Kentucky North Carolina, Kansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Oh, wait that was for another reason. An anti-Christian travel ban.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/06/23/citing-lgbt-discrimination-california-bans-state-travel-kentucky-and-three-other-states/424211001/?utm_source=feedblitz&utm_medium=FeedBlitzRss&utm_campaign=usatoday-newstopstories
But still, this is where the hate comes from: Democrat officials demonizing the majority of Americans.Kevin M (752a26) — 6/24/2017 @ 2:06 am
I would love to see it if Trump signed an executive order banning federal contracts with California companies until the religious rights of Christians were restored there.Kevin M (752a26) — 6/24/2017 @ 2:09 am
“One down, 216 to go.”
Arithmetic is not their strong suit.Kevin M (752a26) — 6/24/2017 @ 2:11 am
I would trade ryan for empty shell casings.
Zuckerturd is the type of ingrate WE must stop. WE need to stop him in his tracks. When this hack can’t get off his plane, we will have victory in our grasp.
What the heck is surprising about it?
When Scott Pelley on CBS says that Scalise’s wounds were “to a degree, self-inflicted” and the moon bats are told daily that any change to Obamacare will kill 20 million, nothing should surprise anyone.harkin (536957) — 6/24/2017 @ 4:35 am
The correction at the bottom is so damning of the Times. The Times is just like Breitbart.com. Everything, every tragedy, every success, is to be spun into ammo.
A first step towards creating the two or more countries that are tied together only by each side’s zeal to control the other. Why on earth am I governed by a New York Values guy like Trump or Hillary or Obama? There’s no reason for a government to be so huge and so powerful.
The idea of state’s rights has failed or been defeated depending on point of view, and we would be fine just being different states entirely.Dustin (ba94b2) — 6/24/2017 @ 5:41 am
The prog vision required a senate untied to the Legislatures of thenarciso (d1f714) — 6/24/2017 @ 6:21 am
states from which they come from, hence a mike mansfield or a William fulbright
And the FBI says that the baseball game shooter was motivated by anger management issues.
We live in a reality which the government does not share.Patricia (5fc097) — 6/24/2017 @ 7:20 am
And the flint slashed was a low risk profile.narciso (d1f714) — 6/24/2017 @ 7:23 am
This has so incensed the California AG that he’s now banning state travel to Texas, Alabama, South Dakota and Kentucky North Carolina, Kansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Which means less work for those states’ vice squads, not to mention safer playgrounds and fewer potheads on their highways.nk (dbc370) — 6/24/2017 @ 7:25 am
Just like John roll is a nonperson, because the sainted gabby gifford has to cast as Jim Brady.narciso (d1f714) — 6/24/2017 @ 7:26 am
The FBI only solves crimes it has committed and not all of those either.nk (dbc370) — 6/24/2017 @ 7:28 am
Just ask whitey bulger its sad because in real life no one bothered to infonarciso (d1f714) — 6/24/2017 @ 7:33 am
Rate his organization, but he had plenty of moles like connelly.
On a smaller scale we have this fellow:
http://spartacus-educational.com/JFKnavarrete.htm
He was the keynwitness against Orlando Bosch, he admitted in a deponarciso (d1f714) — 6/24/2017 @ 7:38 am
have planted the Cubans airlines bomb, in the unrelated matter
So the lesson is clear, GOP reps are unpeople, and do deserve that’s coming to thrm, deems are untouchable except for wiener, who is beyond salvaging.narciso (d1f714) — 6/24/2017 @ 7:46 am
This is for you, Colonel:
That’s a keeper, Hoagie!Colonel Haiku (c1f7e8) — 6/24/2017 @ 8:19 am
Hereby dedicating this short video to disgruntled lefties and #NeverTrump, hoping they are able to get over it at some point and join the gruntled!!!
18, not knowing his cyberfootprint, he kind of was…over 50, could have passed for many other ethncities, I would have thought even Jewish.urbanleftbehind (0870d7) — 6/24/2017 @ 9:04 am
The thing is, what we are watching are the death throes of a Political Elite, and they really aren’t that bad….yet. The Republican Elite that held sway until the Depression went relatively quietly. The Planter Aristocracy needed a Civil War to oust them. The European Aristocracy took a revolution or two, several vicious continental wars, and a long time to fade into deserved obscurity. Who knows how long it will take the Progressive Elitists to retire from the field.
But its clear that they have no intention to go quietly, and have yet to grasp that a lot of the people they are proposing to attack go to gun ranges for fun.C. S. P. Schofield (99bd37) — 6/24/2017 @ 9:17 am
Fits of laughter in our house. Thanks, Rev.mg (31009b) — 6/24/2017 @ 9:25 am
“Surprising”
– Dana
By no means.
And, of course, Gianforte gets a nod – an unsurprising genuflection to moral relativism. That’s how
hateprincipled criticism works.
It really is a binary choice.ThOR (c9324e) — 6/24/2017 @ 9:39 am
he made that guy drop his notebook
he’s a goddamn monsterhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/24/2017 @ 9:49 am
LOLThOR (c9324e) — 6/24/2017 @ 9:49 am
Well I would prefer we not go the way of the Ukrainian and Taiwanese parliaments but if doc brown is going to call us the death party.narciso (d1f714) — 6/24/2017 @ 9:51 am
This is all about the “othering” of Trump and what comes of it.
What’s surprising about the chickens coming home to roost?ThOR (c9324e) — 6/24/2017 @ 9:53 am
Although there was a quantum increase after the huntress was hung inneffigy and her church was set ablaze, that was the interval where what we now know as antifa set fire tie the governors mansion in austinnarciso (d1f714) — 6/24/2017 @ 10:08 am
CNN is still peddling fake news.
Imagine that.
CNN deletes, retracts story linking Trump transition team to Russia.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/cnn-deletes-retracts-story-linking-trump-transition-team-to-russia/article/2626997harkin (209597) — 6/24/2017 @ 10:25 am
the cnn kathy griffin fake news propaganda sluts should stick to assassination porn
it’s all about building on your strengthshappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/24/2017 @ 10:58 am
The person who placed the word “surprising” in the headline is so out of touch that they shouldn’t be allowed access to the internet, or sharp objects.Deuce Frehley (7654f5) — 6/24/2017 @ 10:58 am
The idea of state’s rights has failed or been defeated depending on point of view, and we would be fine just being different states entirely.
ASs usual, Dustin, you miss the point, which is “two can play this game, you morons” and the federal government has far more cards.
For a state to impose sanctions on other states is already anathema to the idea of Union. California is now imposing sanctions on EIGHT states because they pass laws to protect religious beliefs from the State. It is NOT discrimination to refuse to participate in something you view as sin, whether the sin is same sex marriage or burning coal.Kevin M (752a26) — 6/24/2017 @ 11:21 am
It’s not surprising, then, they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.
– Barack Obama
This quote is helpful in the extreme once you realize it is the acme of Freudian projection. In that context, the current behavior of the Left and the #NeverTrump right are near-perfectly explained. It is a manifesto of cultural intolerance and economic class bigotry that could not be more hostile to the Founding Principles.
James Hodgkinson got the message and acted on it, while scores of others are still getting up their nerve. That will come.ThOR (c9324e) — 6/24/2017 @ 11:27 am
#27. If only it was margarine. More like “Trump Spread”, although marketing is looking for a better name.Kevin M (752a26) — 6/24/2017 @ 11:28 am