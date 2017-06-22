The President Tweets Without Discernment Or Discretion, Part 513
[guest post by Dana]
Words matter. But apparently not if you’re the President of the United States. And not if it concerns matters that are of a rather serious nature.
Then:
Now:
Go ahead, tell me he’s playing the media and his enemies like a fiddle.
I can’t even.
Oh please.Dana (023079) — 6/22/2017 @ 11:23 am
Yeah, I geddit, you don’t like Trump.
Would you have preferred Hillary?Fred Z (05d938) — 6/22/2017 @ 11:26 am
Trump might not be the sharpest tool but he’s the only tool you’ve got, you’ve got nothing else, nothing at all.
Does a soldier in battle quit fighting while bitching and moaning that his M16 keeps jamming or does he grab it by the barrel and start smashing the enemy with the butt?Fred Z (05d938) — 6/22/2017 @ 11:29 am
Trump bluffed Comey to telling the truth.
LOL.
How is that stupid?
Folks, pay attention, COMEY WAS REFUSING TO TELL THE NATION THE TRUTH — HE GOT FIRED FOR IT.
The rest is blah blah.Blah (44eaa0) — 6/22/2017 @ 11:44 am
What Blah said. (#4)
Dana, I suggest you and mein host never play poker with Trump (or get in a twit battle – he is the king of twits, just ask ‘feets).Steven Malynn (d29fc3) — 6/22/2017 @ 11:48 am
Alternative facts, Dana. Like thousands cheering in Jersey City as the WTC fell; like the ‘yugest’ inaugural crowds ever… like the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you’ve ever seen.
After all, he’s a New Yorker:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vn_PSJsl0LQ
“It’s not a lie… if you believe it.” – George Costanza [Jason Alexander] ‘Seinfeld’ NBC TV
________
Today’s Beldar The Bitter ‘Watergate, Watergate, Watergate’ Words Of Wonder:
“No political campaign ever justifies obstructing justice, or harassing individuals, or compromising those great agencies of Government that should and must be above politics.” – Richard Nixon, televised address, August 15, 1973DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/22/2017 @ 11:52 am
like a fiddle
A fiddle is too restrained for The Donald.
More like
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hdd6q0pW4DM
But only if all the instruments are slightly out of tune.kishnevi (2f2588) — 6/22/2017 @ 12:01 pm
Trump might not be the sharpest tool in the shed, but he certainly is a tool.Leviticus (efada1) — 6/22/2017 @ 12:29 pm
Trump might not be the sharpest tool but he’s the only tool you’ve got, you’ve got nothing else, nothing at all.
We’ll have to remember that next time you guys start bitching about Ryan or McConnell. They’re the only tools we’ve got, we’ve got nothing else, nothing at all. So I guess if you complain about them it means that you must prefer Pelosi and Schumer.JVW (42615e) — 6/22/2017 @ 12:41 pm
(1) Trump worded his first tweet in a manner obviously designed to appear as a bluff.
(2) If you’re suggesting that he was making a strong implication that he actually possessed tapes, you’re either being dishonest or are incredibly stupid.
(3) In fact, if you’re suggesting that he meant ANYTHING but (1) I do not have the tapes and (2) I’m making a sly reference to the fact that the deep state has been illegally taping me, you are BOTH dishonest and stupid.
(4) His tweet had the exact desired effect: sending the media and his congress enemies in congress into a bedwetting frenzy of GIVE US THE TAPES NOW, and forcing Comey to confine his perjury to matters outside of his conversations with Trump.
(5) This post lacks more discrernment, discretion and civility than anything Trump has ever said.
(6) Can you go back to telling us why Trump’s joke about having the Russians and Chinese find Hillary’s 33,000 deleted e-mails was treason? Prof. Tribe has only explained it a thousand times but it never gets old.Proud Prolifer (702f73) — 6/22/2017 @ 12:58 pm
like amg (31009b) — 6/22/2017 @ 12:59 pm
http://orig06.deviantart.net/12a3/f/2012/115/f/9/stradivarius_by_mrcravate-d4xk063.png
While bringing up the subject of secret tapes in a post-Watergate environment isn’t a terribly clever way for a President to get a point across, the bottom line is that Trump was effectively saying “Comey is lying” with his original Tweet. He’s maintained that position since then.M Scott Eiland (1edade) — 6/22/2017 @ 1:04 pm
Trump got what he wanted and outwitted Comey.
He got Comey to admit the TRUTH.
Ya’ll just sore he is punking you nitwits.
Bill was our first black POTUS.
Obama our first Kenyan POTUSBlah (44eaa0) — 6/22/2017 @ 1:21 pm
Trump is our first TROLL POTUS
I don’t think Trump really appreciates who he is playing against.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 6/22/2017 @ 1:34 pm
#NotAFanButWillingToAdmitI’mWrong
It’s not a thing yet but I’m working on it.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 6/22/2017 @ 1:39 pm
No one I know believes the FBI. 86 the whole enchilada.mg (31009b) — 6/22/2017 @ 1:42 pm
You probably wouldn’t believe me. And I wouldn’t blame you.
But I can tell you this. The problem isn’t the agents.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 6/22/2017 @ 1:51 pm
The self-delusion is strong in these comments.
To those insisting that Trump is playing three-dimensional chess:
Please identify for me your role model for a successful POTUS. Our next step will be to assess the volume of impeachment noise about him at this point in his presidency.
TRUMP MAGNIFICENTLY SHOOTS OFF FOUR OF FIVE TOES, REMAINING TOE PROVES ITSELF GREATEST TOE IN HISTORY OF THE WORLD!!!!1!Beldar (fa637a) — 6/22/2017 @ 1:53 pm
MSNBC political analyst Elise Jordan just compared President Trump to a suicide bomberNeo (d1c681) — 6/22/2017 @ 1:54 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=esYqkGgQH_o
Oh. Never mind. The answer to the question, “Please identify for me your role model for a successful POTUS” will always be “Trump!!!@!1!” to these folk.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/22/2017 @ 1:54 pm
he forced corrupt womanish fbi pervert James Comey to come clean about how he’d told President Trump no less than three times that there was no investigation of him
he wouldn’t have done this otherwise cause he’s a corrupt slimy piece of lying fbi filth
not unlike this Robert Mueller p.o.s.
at the end of the day, if you want justice in this greasy corrupt country, you need to be very bold and creative, and President Trump seems to understand this, and my love for him grows and grows like potted basilhappyfeet (a037ad) — 6/22/2017 @ 1:58 pm
which i can use in cocktails and sangria and sammiches, and egg dishes and also on top of that thin crust frozen cheese pizza I likehappyfeet (a037ad) — 6/22/2017 @ 1:59 pm
As opposed to this phantom memos that comedy didn’t actually produce, and the unmasking that he and comedy actually did, but its not like they have a record of actually destroying people threw the use of their office, oh right did.narciso (d1f714) — 6/22/2017 @ 2:01 pm
yeah real cool /sarcurbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 6/22/2017 @ 2:19 pm
http://www.yahoo.com/news/supreme-court-limits-ability-strip-citizenship-141045285–politics.html
“Please identify for me your role model for a successful POTUS. Our next step will be to assess the volume of impeachment noise about him at this point in his presidency.”
One who shuts down the impeachment noise as quickly as possible given the irrationality and nastiness of his opposition. Which is exactly what he’s doing by attacking and trolling them. And he’s making impeachment impossible by insuring another GOP wave in 2018. The noise may not die down until then, but that’s the fault of the toddlers in the Democraf party and the establishment GOP.Proud Prolifer (702f73) — 6/22/2017 @ 2:25 pm
Proud Prolifer (#25): No, I didn’t say “describe what it takes.” I asked for examples of a past POTUS whom you consider a model. With that clarification, try again.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/22/2017 @ 2:38 pm
Let me ask: Do you believe Trump actually exercised intentional forethought and insight to tweet the original tweet as a way to compel Comey to testify honestly? If you do, what in his temperament and behavior that we’ve seen thus far would lead you to conclude that?Dana (023079) — 6/22/2017 @ 2:39 pm
Also: #20! I predicted your comment! Now, if you’d like to support your position with something actually responsive, please, name a past POTUS so we can proceed to the next step in the analysis. Thanks.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/22/2017 @ 2:39 pm
It’s a multiple choice question, Proud. Here’s the list you can choose from, except (by definition for this question) #45 on the list.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/22/2017 @ 2:42 pm
I pointed out how his behavior on march 10, was much more dangerous then a tantrum, add to that the enabling of the fitzhunt and the botching of the anthrax investigation.
Then lets examine Mueller’s record re that same investigation, or how his field agents soufan clemente clayne, (sic) waged war against the cia’s interrogation program particularly re zubeydah but also slahi the Montreal connection, quahtani, all of those who eventually led to abottabadnarciso (d1f714) — 6/22/2017 @ 2:43 pm
I’m no admirer of our president. Yet, my first take when he suggested the existence of tapes was that he was playing Comey. It would not be surprising in the least if this was done at the suggestion of an aide or lawyer.
Parenthetically, one I do admire? Ted Cruz. He enthusiastically took a lead position to get the Senate to repeal Obamacare when the House finished their bill. He did not just sit back and threaten to quash any such efforts. He let leadership do their thing and he kept his powder dry. Today, he stood on principle and will oppose the garbage created.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 6/22/2017 @ 2:44 pm
If I were in Chicago I’d eat frozen thin crust over the alternative.mg (31009b) — 6/22/2017 @ 2:45 pm