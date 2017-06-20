Republican Karen Handel Defeats Democrat Jon Ossoff In Georgia Special Election
Democrats from across the country reportedly pumped at least $23 million into Ossoff’s campaign, to no avail:
Republican Karen Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in a high-stakes special election for a Georgia House seat on Tuesday, denying Democrats their first major victory of the Donald Trump era.
Handel bested Ossoff by 5 percentage points in the most expensive House race in history.
California Bay Area Democrats hardest hit:
Georgia congressional candidate Jon Ossoff, who’s turned his special election race next week into a referendum on President Donald Trump, reported receiving almost as much money from the Bay Area than from the entire state of Georgia over the last two months. He also reported receiving almost nine times as many individual donations from California than from Georgia, according to federal campaign finance data released last week…In money raised, Ossoff has blown Handel out of the water — thanks in part to the Golden State. Between March 29 and May 31, Ossoff reported receiving 7,218 donations from California, dwarfing the 808 donations he received from Georgia. In the nine Bay Area counties alone, he received 3,063 donations in the same time period. (Those are only a fraction of his total donations, as he doesn’t have to report donations from people who give less than $200 in total.) Overall, he reported receiving $456,296.03 from California — and $220,532.10 from the Bay Area — versus just $228,474.44 from Georgia. That’s an even larger disparity than from his earlier donations report in April…But for out of state donors, the idea of sticking one to Trump with an Ossoff win is the big draw.
Here’s a fascinating breakdown of the money involved in the most expensive U.S. House race in history.
–Dana
Handel thanked both Trump and Pence upon her being declared the winner.Dana (023079) — 6/20/2017 @ 9:39 pm
In poking around, it looks like Ossoff’s loss will be blamed on voter suppression and “overtly racist” gerrymandering. Of course it can’t be because he was just a crappy candidate who had nothing of substance to offer voters.Dana (023079) — 6/20/2017 @ 10:06 pm
I have a bunch of comments at the David French/Castille thread. Partly cross-posting with Dana because I was responding to another commenter on that thread.
To summarize, Trump carried the district by 1.5% in November, compared to the Republican Tom Price’s 24%, and now Handel’s 6%. All politics is local, no matter how the Democrats are trying to spin their “moral victories” when they lose by only 6% as somehow a message about Trump. The House Republicans collectively got the highest percentage of the popular vote in November, higher than Trump, and even higher than Hillary.nk (dbc370) — 6/20/2017 @ 10:06 pm
CNN has now invoked the nunc pro tunc son-of-a-b*tch rule on Ossoff. He was never their friend, he was always a bad candidate, all the money in the world can’t help if you aren’t a good candidate, he had no issues, he was too young, he never had a chance, and the dog ate his homework.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/20/2017 @ 10:11 pm
So since this was a referendum election, does that mean that we can finally start passing our agenda?NJRob (7f4bec) — 6/20/2017 @ 10:12 pm
And the obvious response, when they try to spin it into a referendum about Trump and lose, is: “You couldn’t even beat Trump. Loser!”nk (dbc370) — 6/20/2017 @ 10:13 pm
And now they’re mocking Ossoff for having a cash bar at his (their words!) “not-so-victory party!”
And this — all these comments are from their regular Hard Left late-night talking heads, the Don Lemon crowd: “Nancy Pelosi, outside the San Francisco area, is Malathion.” That’s a really odd thing to say: it’s a pesticide used for head and body lice.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/20/2017 @ 10:18 pm
The final margin is 3.7%.
In a district that Romney won by 23% in a Democratic year.
The tightness of the SC race is should be equally sobering to Trump’s cheerleaders: a 3.2% margin in a district that has been 19 points redder than the nation as whole over the last two presidential elections.
I was hoping the GOP would win both seats by one vote, so the results aren’t too far from ideal, AFAIC.Dave (711345) — 6/20/2017 @ 10:21 pm
Poor Dave. Try using those lemons to make lemonade. You can do it.NJRob (7f4bec) — 6/20/2017 @ 10:23 pm
And keep the RMS Titanic right on course, steady as she goes, Rob.Dave (711345) — 6/20/2017 @ 10:29 pm
Poor Dave. 40 million dollars down the drain. Outspent the Republican 10-1 and dominated all forms of media. Still lost when it counted. Yet again.NJRob (7f4bec) — 6/20/2017 @ 10:38 pm
Pesticides are worse than gluten to the granolas. Stop Monsanto!nk (dbc370) — 6/20/2017 @ 10:39 pm
steve57 is likely to ask you about that “RMS” stuff Dave. I’m guessing it was a typo, and that you don’t think the Titanic was a Royal Mail Ship.
Blue state Dems, the actors and the hedge fund managers and the social x-rays and the people who fly to Davos yearly, have always assumed, I think, that worst come to worst, they could always just through enough money at an election to buy it. They were some of them taken aback by the hundreds of millions of dollars that HRC basically set fire to, for all the results it bought them, but they seem to have genuinely thought that they could buy this one.
I respectfully submit that instead what we’ve seen is another proof that the Dems are full of crap when they want more campaign finance restrictions to end “big-dollar politics.” All that is important, as a matter of fairness and good public policy and adherence to the First Amendment, is that political contributions be reasonably transparent. Those laws, plus the internet and alternative and local media, absolutely exposed this firehose of money being spat at Georgia’s 6th Congressional District. It functioned well enough to allow an adequate set of countermoves — Ryan and his guys pumped in funds for GOP ads, but nowhere remotely the kind of money coming to Ossoff from CA, NY, MA & DC.
Just as Bernie’s astonishing fundraising put the lie to his claim that the system is financially rigged so the little guy can never compete, this special election has confirmed that voters — especially in a district like this one, with relatively upscale demographics among reliably red districts — are absolutely capable of taking offense at those who’re trying to buy them off.
You want to talk about sobering messages? I’m doubting Barbra Streisand is remotely sober right now, but she and her friends ought to dry out and rethink in the cold clear light of day. Losing a House election you’ve spent something like (IIRC) $200/vote on is genuinely historic.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/20/2017 @ 10:49 pm
OMG, *throw enough money.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/20/2017 @ 10:50 pm
Also: It’s losing. This ain’t hand grenades or horseshoes. Ossoff got no participation trophy.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/20/2017 @ 10:51 pm
GA6 is Newt’s old district. Also, I heard someone say, the fictional Frank Underwood’s.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/20/2017 @ 10:53 pm
Except it was.Dave (711345) — 6/20/2017 @ 10:55 pm
Oh really?Dana (023079) — 6/20/2017 @ 10:59 pm
@ NJRob, who wrote (#5):
I’m actually cautiously optimistic that this result, combined with the other special election results, are going to be quite helpful in doing exactly that.
That’s the biggest take-away for the short and middle term (through the 2018 elections, in fact):
All those GOP congress-folk who have been sweating bullets wondering if they could still hold their seats despite Trump’s turmoils have now been given several very encouraging data points, all in the same trend: Yup, if you’re smart and we bring our A-games, that’s still doable.
That is the necessary prerequisite for them to go out on any limbs, to make any of the compromises that absolutely have to be made, a bunch of them on a bunch of topics and in both chambers, to actually get legislation on Trump’s desk.
Dems are raving about how narrowly Trump carried GA6 in 2016. Well, yeah! And if you get two downward points in a row, you’ve got a trend line, don’t you? Yes, if the GOP had lost this seat, that would have been a huge hit, something actually (to coin a phrase, can’t recall where I heard it last) sobering. And if you’re extending that trend line from behind the desk of a current GOP congress-critter, you’re gonna hunker down and turn impervious to the attempted persuasions of your party leaders or the POTUS.
Instead, this is another one of those Scott Walker-like triumphs, one so much more impressive precisely because your opponent did indeed bring its A-game. Ossoff spoke well. He’s an impressive young man, and he ought to have a future in the Democratic Party — just objectively. He’s Georgia-born and raised, but he was reckless in thinking he could get through two elections without having moved into his district; that was indeed an unforced rookie error, really atypical for Democrats. Hell, if he’d have asked, Alan Alda would have bought him a house in the district. They’d have built him an entire subdivision of his own.
This was a very sound spanking, not something to be minimized or to go uncelebrated. Now my only question for myself is: With which adult beverage?Beldar (fa637a) — 6/20/2017 @ 11:05 pm
Beldar,
And yet no one stopped him from making this error. Where were his advisors for such a critical election? It may have been a rookie mistake, but it was one born of smug arrogance and a belief that there was little doubt a Democrat would win.Dana (023079) — 6/20/2017 @ 11:10 pm
OMG, *throw enough money.
That’s GMO, Beldar. Stop Monsanto!nk (dbc370) — 6/20/2017 @ 11:10 pm
I guess it wasn’t a referendum election. I mean, it was, then it wasn’t. Magically.jcurtis (f724ca) — 6/20/2017 @ 11:11 pm
Kidding. I know what you meant.nk (dbc370) — 6/20/2017 @ 11:11 pm
Quick, Dave, which is more significant?
1) The Republican margin of victory in a GA Congressional district drops from 24% to 6%.
2) The GOP nominee for President wins Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.
I know which one I would choose. But hey, nice moral victory tonight.JVW (42615e) — 6/20/2017 @ 11:13 pm
Mea culpa maxima Dave! the brain fart was indeed mine, and not yours. I beg your pardon.
Now how am I going to endure steve57’s justifiable disappointment in me, and my own in myself? Aha! The self-same adult beverage mentioned in a comment on another post.
OT & FWIW: It seems to me that the hyperlinks to comments are working properly on many other pages, perhaps most pages, maybe every page except that one you & I were unsuccessfully trying to link to the other evening. For all I know your HTML is better than mine (which is ancient & limited), Dave. But I thought I’d pass along the observation, in case you’re interested in trying to pursue this riddle.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/20/2017 @ 11:13 pm
Here is what denial and desperation looks like:
Sad indeed!Dana (023079) — 6/20/2017 @ 11:13 pm
Beldar, excellent comments on this thread. I too was thinking about Scott Walker in pondering Ms. Handel’s comeback.JVW (42615e) — 6/20/2017 @ 11:15 pm
Errata (#25): Actually, the link to the comment worked, but it was to my earlier comment on this same post, not a different one. (I had the same page in multiple windows and confused myself.)
Actually, I confess that I reached the conclusion about the adult beverages based on early returns.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/20/2017 @ 11:15 pm
Enjoyed my own frosty cold one, but now it’s time to sleep.
Agreed with your thoughts on our political prospects Beldar.NJRob (7f4bec) — 6/20/2017 @ 11:17 pm
I think my comment may have been a little bit too pissy, Dave, so I apologize for that. The only point I was trying to make is that the Dems have now told us that they were poised for upset victories in three races, and have come up empty on all three, even though they have fought competitive races. This is absolutely nothing like Scott Brown’s amazing win in Massachusetts in 2010, and the Dems should really start wondering how they are going to present themselves in 2018.JVW (42615e) — 6/20/2017 @ 11:18 pm
If you look at the runoff results compared to April’s open primary, Ossoff went from 92,390 votes to 114,390. So that’s almost a 25 percent increase in total votes. But Handel’s vote total soared frrom just under 38,000 in the primary to just over 127,000 last night.
That’s 89,000 more votes. While the GOP field was split far more than the Democratic field in the primary, where almost all the voters were united behind Ossoff, the Republican candidate boosting her vote total by 250 percent shows there was something more going on here, and that the expected ‘enthusiasm gap’ in GA-6 the Democrats were supposed to have, due to their anger and Trump’s tepid win last November, didn’t pan out.
Something juiced GOP voters to show up at the polls, whether it was the debates, the advertizing run at Handel’s campaign, the distaste some Republicans in the district may have had for all that outside money coming in, or last week’s assassination attempt against GOP House and Senate members in Alexandria, which may have stirred some GA-6 Republicans to turn out and vote as a way to repudiate the climate that created a James Hodgkinson.John (558db9) — 6/20/2017 @ 11:20 pm
@ Dana (#20), who said, astutely:
What, Sandra Bullock (“Jane” in Our Brand Is Crisis) wasn’t available? She’s letting down the side!Beldar (fa637a) — 6/20/2017 @ 11:21 pm
The margin of victory is 3.7%, not 6%.
In terms of overall historical significance, #2 clearly outweighs #1.
But #2 is seven long months in the past.Dave (711345) — 6/20/2017 @ 11:22 pm
The other good bellwether races for a wave election were Rudy Giuliani, Richard Riordan, George Allen and Christine Todd Whitman’s victories in the 1993 elections, which foreshadowed the big GOP win the next year. If the Dems have a November like that then I am sure we’re in for a really rough 2018. Otherwise, it might just be a status quo election after all.JVW (42615e) — 6/20/2017 @ 11:24 pm
Scott Brown’s victory came late in Obama’s first year, as the unpopular ACA was nearing passage.
We’re still about six months from that timeframe, and the AHCA (which is shaping up to be at least equally unpopular) is still in the pipeline.
I’m not rooting for the Democrats, but I agree they have not made any kind of positive case for themselves, and are still lack anything resembling an effective leader. Donald Trump is the best (only?) thing they have going for them, in my view.Dave (711345) — 6/20/2017 @ 11:34 pm
You can’t have it both ways. If you view Handel as Trump’s surrogate, than her win by 3.8%, compared to his win by 1.5%, means that his standing in the district has improved.nk (dbc370) — 6/20/2017 @ 11:34 pm
The CNN folk are whining tonight that these results don’t matter because they’re from seats that became vacant when Trump appointed an incumbent, just as if that isn’t routine for every such POTUS of either party filling his administration, the twits.
But one thing that is absolutely different about this series of post-presidential election special elections than any other: Trump, his approval ratings, and his center position in this Russia/Comey stuff. Trump’s troubles so soon into his presidency are an unparalleled gut-check for every GOP politician looking to 2018 or 2020, especially in the red states that Trump lost in the GOP primary (even though they went for Trump in the general).
This GA race was the marquee event among several elections. It’s their collective, mutually reinforcing import that matters. And this runoff was like — well, not a Super Bowl, but maybe a Peach Bowl college playoff game, not some scrimmage or even a regular season game.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/20/2017 @ 11:37 pm
My schadenfreude may keep me up late tonight. Solution: adult beverage!Beldar (fa637a) — 6/20/2017 @ 11:37 pm
Dave, I’m really trying to keep an open mind. Maybe you’re stubborn to a fault rather than something worse. I just want to note that this from you just now struck me as intellectually honest, and hence interesting:
But perhaps the adult beverages and my good mood are inclining me to be less mischievous than usual. Worth noting, regardless.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/20/2017 @ 11:42 pm
And if you want to look at the even shorter term, Ossoff’s percentage stayed the same in the runoff as it was in the primary, even though the turnout was 26% higher. Can you say “rejection”?nk (dbc370) — 6/20/2017 @ 11:43 pm
I’m having a Maxwell House frappe myself, Beldar. Nescafe is traditional but my daughter and I like Maxwell House better.nk (dbc370) — 6/20/2017 @ 11:48 pm
It’s off topic for this threatd, but rather than go back to the last time we were talking about legal privileges:
I remembered another one, very rare, that I’ve only encountered once in my legal career: the privilege to call it in the air. And in that case, I do confess that with my client at my shoulder, having only a split second to invoke it, I seized the opportunity without full consultation as being within my implied authority given what we’d previously discussed and my standing marching orders. And I promptly obtained a well-informed ratification of my decision on my client’s behalf within seconds. The privilege belonged to the client, and how to exercise it was an important decision in the progress of the case.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/20/2017 @ 11:54 pm
*threadBeldar (fa637a) — 6/20/2017 @ 11:54 pm
Trump’s troubles so soon into his presidency are an unparalleled gut-check for every GOP politician looking to 2018 or 2020, especially in the red states that Trump lost in the GOP primary (even though they went for Trump in the general).
Yeah, the best thing that can come of this is that GOP candidates learn to fend for themselves rather than expect heavy lifting from the White House. I think that would be a positive step because it would help restore the balance of power between the Executive and the Legislative branches which was obliterated during the Obama Reign.JVW (42615e) — 6/20/2017 @ 11:58 pm
Thank you for the “call it in the air” link, Beldar. That is a great story.DRJ (d35869) — 6/21/2017 @ 12:05 am
And keep the RMS Titanic right on course, steady as she goes, Rob.
And Dave’s right there to push the iceberg in the way if he has to.Kevin M (752a26) — 6/21/2017 @ 12:12 am
Sláinte, nk!
@ JVW (#44): Thanks for your earlier kind words, and that further comment, with which I agree. Quite a bit of that repair work must be done within the Executive Branch by the new Executive, basically dismantling Obama’s executive order mischief, and I give Trump credit for finding and empowering staff and advisors and cabinet officers who’re making a reasonably good start of that. They have far to go, and of course, they must not lose their way and start passing new regs picking different, new winners and losers. I worry about that from a career crony capitalist, but I haven’t seen it yet.
One area in which Congress has been particularly passive throughout the Obama years has been the proper assertion of Congress’ role in declaring and funding wars. There are ways to frame those debates that can bring political dividends, because the Dems don’t like record votes on things like authorizing force. But the previous authorizations from the Bush era, for Afghanistan and Iraq, can and ought to be amended to include the destruction of ISIS. That inevitably is going to require some political courage because it’s going to have to somehow deal with the problems of Assad, Syria, and their Russian patron. Ultimately, however, this is necessary to cloak the POTUS — this one, any POTUS — in the requisite constitutional and political legitimacy to perform his constitutional roles. So it’s ultimately for the benefit of both branches for Congress, and specifically GOP congressmen, to man up and force these debates and votes.
Otherwise, a great deal of the recent flaccidity of the Legislative Branch traces to the split government we’ve endured, the product of political gridlock as guaranteed by the filibuster rules. My greatest nightmare is waking up in 2020 having lost our congressional majorities and the White House, whereupon the Dems very first order of business will be to nuke the filibuster in its entirety, fulfilling the Harry Reid Prophecy and making Mitch McConnell once again into Charlie Brown, foolishly having trusted Lucy not to jerk the football away this time, for the first time ever. The filibuster is a zombie, one that lived a long and useful life but that is now undead, and the Dems will put it down in a heartbeat the very next time they get the chance.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/21/2017 @ 12:14 am
It was one of the shortest but most decisive court appearances I’ve ever had, DRJ. I’m glad you enjoyed the story.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/21/2017 @ 12:16 am
As predicted, the “referendum” that they were all set to opine on for the rest of the month is now “just another by-election” with a “poor candidate” who couldn’t even win when The People™ wanted to vote against Trump.
I guess CNN wasted all that money they spent on the “Referendum Against Trump” graphics and set design.Kevin M (752a26) — 6/21/2017 @ 12:16 am
RMS. RMS. In the last three years I read the whole Horatio Hornblower series, the whole Aubrey-Maturin series, and several science fiction space operas whose space navies were patterned after the Royal Navy. I’m really kicking myself over that whiff.
The answer! …Beldar (fa637a) — 6/21/2017 @ 12:26 am
I wonder what in what percentage of special elections, there has been a higher voter turnout (in a rainstorm, no less!) in the runoff than in the original election. I can’t imagine that’s very common.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/21/2017 @ 12:27 am
In a recent LA School Board election (which was of the “throw the union stooges out variety”) there was considerably more voting in the runoff than in the original melee. Now, it was a regular city election, but in February of an odd year, so that is almost the same as a by-election.Kevin M (752a26) — 6/21/2017 @ 12:31 am
Last I heard, in parts of San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley, the Dems can and do still regularly round up a solid ten votes per $200 in “walking around money” (read Caro’s LBJ biographies for the history of the term).
Paying $200 per vote for a special election to the House, and then still losing? Can you imagine how LBJ or Bobby or Mayor Dailey would have laughed at that?Beldar (fa637a) — 6/21/2017 @ 12:39 am
One more reason why this series of results ought be so reassuring to nervous GOP congress-critters:
By definition here, we’re talking about people looking at seats that have most recently gone GOP, like these special election seats, but that are still occupied by incumbents, with all the natural advantage of incumbency.
Handel was an experienced politician but she, too, was a rookie as a congressional candidate. She’s now survived what was effectively a primary among a large field of other GOP candidates, plus the best that the national Democratic organization could throw at her. In 2018 she’ll run as an incumbent. That she was a rookie seeking an open seat, like the fact that the Dems brought their checkbooks and their A-game — but still got spanked! decisively enough! — will be further comfort to GOP congress-critters when reading these political entrails. (I’m still under the influence of watching that 1953 film production of Julius Caesar the other night.)
From my perspective as a Trump skeptic-at-best, this also gives me welcome reassurance that yes, the GOP is indeed not all about Trump, and it’s still bigger than Trump. He played a part and deserves to share in this series of victories, no less than any POTUS in similar circumstances — he said the right things at the right times (or, I guess I mean, tweeted effectively rather than catastrophically, which is always a relief), and good for him: He held serve. But I think from the perspective of GOP congress-critters, they’re going to be this result as more evidentiary of the traditional GOP voting public’s continued willingness to vote GOP without Trump’s name on the ballot and without him playing more than a remote, symbolic (albeit powerfully so) role in this district-level campaign.
“I can grit my teeth and get through this, I’m gonna vote for that ___ bill and take the risks instead of turtling and playing it safe. If the Dems can’t win GA6 with all the opportunities they had there, with Trump’s name in headlines with the word “impeachment” twelve times daily every day for six months, then they probably can’t beat me, and they’re not going to pour tens of millions of dollars into my race.” Man, that could be some powerful political lubrication and motivation.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/21/2017 @ 12:57 am
Errata (#54): Should have read: “But I think from the perspective of GOP congress-critters, they’re going to see this result as more evidentiary of the traditional GOP voting public’s continued willingness ….”
Diagnosis and solution: Adult beverages!Beldar (fa637a) — 6/21/2017 @ 1:00 am
I seem to recall reading that GA’s latest voter ID law had been enjoined and is still being litigated, but I’m not at all confident of that recollection. Does anyone know? Would anyone like to investigate? (Oh, Mr. Finkelman! Call your office!)
If a new, robust voter ID law were in place, I’d expect to have heard that among the Dems’ excuses on CNN tonight, so I’m taking that as inferential confirmation that it’s still being litigated. Again, given the district’s demographics, you’d expect a negligible percentage of its eligible voters to lack adequate photo ID.
Every time I hear Dems rail about voter ID laws, I say: “How long have you been against voter ID laws on grounds that they disadvantage the most helpless?”
I will get a righteously indignant answer, typically measured in years.
“How many people who are eligible voters, but lack adequate voter IDs, have you personally sought out and helped get a free, multi-year ID card from the multiple means and locations that the state makes available for that purpose?”
That usually ends the conversation. To their retreating backs, I shout: “Don’t you think if Democrats spent 1/100th of the time they spend arguing and posturing about voter ID laws on actually getting people who don’t yet have them the IDs they’d need, this problem would be solved?”
They walk faster, usually. Sometimes they shoot the finger. That means I won the argument!
Note: You can say, “Well, good for you!” but then go on to ask the last question even if, to your astonishment, you get a positive integer as the answer to the penultimate question. That has happened to me exactly once, out of 20+ people I’ve asked this question in person or online.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/21/2017 @ 1:11 am
Say, Dave:
How long have you been against voter ID laws on grounds that they disadvantage the most helpless?Beldar (fa637a) — 6/21/2017 @ 1:12 am
(Joking, joking. I didn’t intend that, this time to you anyway, as a serious question. I don’t presume to know your opinions on voter ID laws, Dave.)Beldar (fa637a) — 6/21/2017 @ 1:13 am
Not good news for bezos of amazon! He is financing the pelosi/clinton wing of the democrat party to protect his internet empire while he crushes local retailers and their white collar workers jobs. He can’t make a deal with the bernie bros!internet tax (2d5e9b) — 6/21/2017 @ 1:35 am
Beldar – Thank you so very much for that anecdote about JP justice. Seems to me that between that guy and Sheriff Buford T. Justice, the sovereign under six flags has it over the rest of the USA.
Also, the last time I voted in Georgia (2014) there was a robust and enforced requirement for a state-issued picture ID if one wished to vote.
Dave – 5.7 is not 3.7 Well, unless it’s Common Core or some such. Carry on.
I am not happy that the GOPe will be able to rhetorically pop champagne over the results last night. They underperformed to the office contested by more than 15 points in each Southern state. That is a wake-up call, y’all. It will be ignored.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 6/21/2017 @ 1:38 am
@ Kevin M (#52): I think you’re right. There are some shared dynamics among these off-year/off-season/special elections.
Re-reading Caro’s “Path to Power” last year, I was reminded that while LBJ was Congressman Kleberg (D-TX)’s top aide for many years in the 1930s, LBJ — who wanted to be a congressman himself, not just the most important aide in Congress — was very frustrated at the seeming impossibility of ever finding a seat that was open, unfilled by an invulnerable old Texas Democrat. In those days there were dozens and dozens of Congressmen with 30+ years of seniority who were still getting crap committee assignments, even in the days when seniority was still Congress’ principle method of allocating real power. The “election” in Texas in those days meant the Democratic Primary, of course. But any seat that came open in the regular course upon a member’s retirement would typically be filled by the member’s picked successor, who wasn’t ever likely to be Lyndon Johnson, a poor boy from the Hill Country with zero political power back home except that he’d garnered by being a hyper-efficient aid for the rather uninterested Congressman Kleberg. Kleberg was fabulously rich, part of the King Ranch heir group, and being a congressman was a hobby for him sort of like polo, but even he wasn’t expected to be retiring soon, and if he did, King Ranch would pick his successor. (See above, re buying votes in the Valley. The Klebergs didn’t even have to pay cash, they had so many favors to bestow.)
But then on Feb. 22, 1937, the Texas 10th Congressional District’s Congressman Buck Buchanan (now known to Texans mainly for a Colorado River dam named after him) dropped dead of a heart attack. LBJ had long been waiting for something like this, recognizing that a special election for which no one else had been preparing was his only chance, so he resolved to be always prepared. And the bonus was: TX10 included his family’s ancestral homeland in the Hill Country! Johnson instantly got on the phone to his money men (Brown & Root at the top of that list) and set about to buy and steal votes sufficient to get elected to Congress in the resulting special election. It’s a great story in Caro’s telling; I can’t do it justice here. This seems to have the big picture, but Caro has the dirt and the details.
Ted Cruz played the dynamics of run-off elections brilliantly when he mounted an improbable come-from-behind but resounding victory over the heavily favored Dan Dewhurst. But he was exploiting the more traditional scenario in which the runoff has fewer voters, IIRC, and he relied on his highly motivated constitutional conservatives to show up in disproportionate numbers for the run-off. It worked.
But it’s hard to read the increased turnout for this GA6 election as anything but a similar response by a still-very-committed group of GOP voters. Indeed, given just the size of the GOP field in the initial special election, which effectively ensured that Ossoff would make the run-off, some Georgia Republicans may have stayed home from the initial election, figuring they’d bestir themselves to vote against Ossoff and in favor of whoever placed highest among the GOP field. It seems pretty clear that GA6 has delivered resounding reply to all those out-of-district, out-of-state donors from the coasts.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/21/2017 @ 1:40 am
Congressman Johnson’s first legislative priority was to complete the pork-barrel funding for that self-same dam that is now Buchanan Dam, which the late congressman had never quite been able to swing, leaving it half-built for many, many years. Guess who got the contracts to finish the dam? Brown & Root, of course! And they always had cash that they were willing to deliver on LBJ’s instructions as campaign contributions for favors received, like votes to approve funding for a Colorado River dam.
Graft so perfect, so refined, so deeply embedded and well concealed, so powerful and seductive. The current Dems have all the subtlety of street gangs, and as the Clintons certainly demonstrated, you can’t shame the shameless, so they just didn’t bother to be nearly as sneaky as a general rule.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/21/2017 @ 1:46 am
And by cash, I mean cash in $100 bills stuffed in suitcases hand-carried by LBJ’s most trusted aides and delivered without receipt or acknowledgment requested or accepted.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/21/2017 @ 1:47 am
@ Ed from SFV (#60): You’re welcome, and I’m glad you enjoyed the story. I’d agree with your underperformance/wake-up call argument if these were ordinary times with a conventional POTUS. But from the point of view of GOP congress-critters, we’re in a gale-force wind with heavy seas already, and they’re worried about getting swamped. They’re going to see these results, even with those under-performances, as good grounds hope that any actual hurricanes can be dodged or at least endured.
Still, I’ll grant that that’s not inconsistent, actually, with what you’ve said. Do you have any particular advice or prescriptions that we should, if awoken by such a call, employ? I’d certainly agree that at a minimum, it’s always good advice to not get cocky. None of this means anything unless there are some more substantive accomplishments from both the White House and Congress. But is there something more specific that you have in mind?Beldar (fa637a) — 6/21/2017 @ 1:58 am
CNN reports: 51.9 – 48.1 = 3.8 (3.7 if you don’t round off before subtracting)
NYT reports: 51.9 – 48.1 = 3.8 (3.7 if you don’t round off before subtracting)
The Atlanta Journal Constitution (for example) is reporting a wider margin with lower (incomplete) vote totals. The last votes tallied were the mail-in ballots, which heavily favored Ossoff.
I am, and have always been, 100% in favor of voter ID laws.Dave (711345) — 6/21/2017 @ 2:14 am
Interesting to know, Dave! G’night.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/21/2017 @ 2:16 am
get over it never Trumpers, President Trump is 5-0 on special elections.mg (31009b) — 6/21/2017 @ 3:21 am
Scott Brown is one of the worst persons in the world. Lying SOB, voted against what he said he was going to do. The cool thing was people despised Martha Coakley. And Ted was dead.mg (31009b) — 6/21/2017 @ 3:29 am
A once solid red district has changed over the years. Now the district has more non white non affluent population. Which makes the victory sweet.mg (31009b) — 6/21/2017 @ 3:33 am
Every republican in d.c. should be demanding obamas documents be given up for the public to read.mg (31009b) — 6/21/2017 @ 4:14 am
I’m betting on crickets from this crowd of dunces.
wow it’s like Ossoff was a US Navy destroyer and Handel was a mighty cargo shiphappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/21/2017 @ 5:43 am
Way back to Dana at 1. Or 2., she made a very special emphasis of thanking Pence. Brutus and Cassius got themselves help.
It seems as though there is now an inverse mathematical relationship to dollars and focus national Dems put on a house race. MT-At large and GA 6 fizzled while the Mulvaney SC and Pompeo KS were closer at the end than expected.urbanleftbehind (9db048) — 6/21/2017 @ 5:44 am
71, it’s asymetrical ramming all around, the human kind of which I’m sure you will see this weekend, hf. Vehicle to vehicle ramming actually originted in Chicago with Latino v. Latino gangs.urbanleftbehind (9db048) — 6/21/2017 @ 5:47 am
26 – Dana on denial: yep.
Seth Myers of all people nailed it last night:
http://www.realclearlife.com/television/seth-meyers-slams-democratic-hypocrisy-spin-georgia-special-election/
The absolute best part is when the clueless souls in the audience applaud the “disastrous presidency of Donald J Trump” line. They don’t even realize it’s parody.harkin (536957) — 6/21/2017 @ 7:03 am
65 –” I am, and have always been, 100% in favor of ending most of the Democratic voter fraud.”
fypharkin (536957) — 6/21/2017 @ 7:05 am