Foiled Terror Attack in Belgium
[guest post by Dana]
Although it’s still being investigated, an incident in Belgium is being described by the Belgian federal prosecutor as a foiled “terror attack”. The incident took place at one of the country’s busiest train stations. Thankfully, no one appears to been killed or injured, aside from the suspect:
Belgian troops patrolling a major train station in Brussels have “neutralised” a person following an explosion.
Police say they are unable to confirm media reports that the suspect was wearing an explosive belt and had wires coming out of their clothes.
The incident took place at Brussels Central – one of the country’s busiest stations – and Belgium’s federal prosecutor says it is being treated as terrorism.
A police spokesman said: “There was an explosion around a person. That person was neutralised by the soldiers that were on the scene.”
The federal prosecutor added they cannot confirm if the suspect who was shot is still alive – however, no civilians appear to have been injured or killed in the explosion.
Nicolas Van Herreweghen, who works for Belgium’s national rail company, said the male suspect was very agitated, yelling about jihadists and then “Allahu akbar,” Arabic for “God is great,” before blowing up something on a baggage trolley.
He said the man appeared to be 30 to 35 years of age.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
Have we reached the “whatever” stage of response to the increasing number of attacks, whether foiled or not? Because sometimes it sure seems that way.Dana (023079) — 6/20/2017 @ 2:47 pm
Terrorist killed, nobody else. It seems like something the terrorist was using didn’t work maybe.
Early report from heavy.com:
http://heavy.com/news/2017/06/isis-islamic-state-brussels-central-train-belgium-terrorist-attack-explosions-suspect-motive-pictures-photo-video/Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 6/20/2017 @ 2:53 pm
Suicide belt reported, but was this a fake one, like the ones in London?Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 6/20/2017 @ 2:54 pm
He sleeps above the train platform…
Three feet above the train platformPinandpuller (16b0b5) — 6/20/2017 @ 2:59 pm
That’s why you always use a belt and suspenders.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 6/20/2017 @ 3:01 pm
Correction: Terrorist not killed, only wounded.
Worry that a second attack somewhere in Bruseels is imminent.
Time of attempted attack about 3 pm EDT (9 PM in Brussels)
Travel disrupted.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 6/20/2017 @ 3:06 pm
Daily Mail has him shot dead – and also blowing himself up.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4622952/Explosion-reported-Brussels-central-station.html
I don’t think anyone is clear what did happen, except that police and soldiers are all over the station.
The presumed terrroist is also supposed to have been threatening passengers and supposedly shouted Allahu-Akbar (thereby giving notice?)
Jittery police maybe? Terroist with non-working explosives? We’ll find out very soon.
OSammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 6/20/2017 @ 3:13 pm