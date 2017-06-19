David French: Jury’s Verdict In Philando Castile Case Was A Miscarriage Of Justice
[guest post by Dana]]
Following the acquittal of Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez of manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile, David French makes a very compelling argument that a miscarriage of justice occurred. I’m copying liberally from his post as it’s so well worth the read:
In considering the rightness of the verdict, pay close attention to the transcript of the fatal encounter. Here it is, via CNN:
9:05:00 p.m. — Castile’s vehicle came to a complete stop.
9:05:15 – 9:05:22 p.m. — Yanez approached Castile’s car on the driver’s side.
9:05:22 – 9:05:38 p.m. — Yanez exchanged greetings with Castile and told him of the brake light problem.
9:05:33 p.m. — St. Anthony Police Officer Joseph Kauser, who had arrived as backup, approached Castile’s car on the passenger’s side.
9:05:38 p.m. — Yanez asked for Castile’s driver’s license and proof of insurance.
9:05:48 p.m. — Castile provided Yanez with his proof of insurance card.
9:05:49 – 9:05:52 p.m. — Yanez looked at Castile’s insurance information and then tucked the card in his pocket.
9:05:52 – 9:05:55 p.m. — Castile told Yanez: “Sir, I have to tell you that I do have a firearm on me.” Before Castile completed the sentence, Yanez interrupted and replied, “Okay” and placed his right hand on the holster of his gun.
9:05:55 – 9:06:02 p.m. — Yanez said “Okay, don’t reach for it, then.” Castile responded: “I’m… I’m … [inaudible] reaching…,” before being again interrupted by Yanez, who said “Don’t pull it out.” Castile responded, “I’m not pulling it out,” and Reynolds said, “He’s not pulling it out.” Yanez screamed: “Don’t pull it out,” and pulled his gun with his right hand. Yanez fired seven shots in the direction of Castile in rapid succession. The seventh shot was fired at 9:06:02 p.m. Kauser did not touch or remove his gun.
9:06:03 – 9:06:04 p.m. — Reynolds yelled, “You just killed my boyfriend!”
9:06:04 – 9:06:05 p.m. — Castile moaned and said, “I wasn’t reaching for it.” These were his last words.
9:06:05 – 9:06:09 p.m. — Reynolds said “He wasn’t reaching for it.” Before she completed her sentence, Yanez screamed “Don’t pull it out!” Reynolds responded. “He wasn’t.” Yanez yelled, “Don’t move! F***!”
If you read carefully, you’ll note that it appears that the officer shot Castile for doing exactly what the officer told him to do. Yanez asked for Castile’s license. Castile told him that he had a gun, and the officer – rather than asking for his carry permit, or asking where the gun was, or asking to see Castile’s hands – just says, “Don’t reach for it then.”
At that point, Castile is operating under two commands. Get his license, and don’t reach for his gun. As Castile reaches for his license (following the officer’s orders), and he assures him that he’s not reaching for the gun (also following the officer’s orders). The entire encounter, he assures Yanez that he’s following Yanez’s instructions.
…[T]he evidence indicates that Yanez was afraid for his life. He thought he might have been dealing with a robber (a fact he apparently didn’t tell Castile), and he testified that he smelled marijuana. But Castile was following Yanez’s commands, and It’s simply false that the mere presence of a gun makes the encounter more dangerous for the police. It all depends on who possesses the gun. If he’s a concealed-carry permit-holder, then he’s in one of the most law-abiding demographics in America.
French thus concludes that no matter what caused Yanez to panic and react as he did, he should have been held accountable:
I understand the inherent danger of police work. I also understand the legal responsibilities of men and women who volunteer to put on that uniform, and the legal rights of the citizens they’ve sworn to protect and serve. I’m aware of no evidence that Yanez panicked because Castile was black. But whether he panicked because of race, simply because of the gun, or because of both, he still panicked, and he should have been held accountable. The jury’s verdict was a miscarriage of justice.
According to reports, Yanez will not return to active duty in St. Anthony.
Hello.Dana (023079) — 6/19/2017 @ 10:42 am
this is interesting and perhaps insightful
i’m glad this miscarriage of justice didn’t happen in chicagohappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/19/2017 @ 10:50 am
IF the situation was as presented, Jeronimo Yanez should be convicted of something less than First Degree Murder and more than accidental death. But the person who0 hired Yanex, the people who trained him, and the last person to review his fitness for work should be on trial for dereliction of duty. Yanez should not have been an armed representative of the government.C. S. P. Schofield (99bd37) — 6/19/2017 @ 11:19 am
It sounds like officers in that town have little or no training on dealing with carry-permit holders. There should be a well-known protocol here, pretty much a catechism, for, ah, disarming the situation calmly and peaceably. I’m sure there is one (living in California makes it difficult to know), but Yanez sure didn’t follow it.Kevin M (752a26) — 6/19/2017 @ 11:34 am
French also threw Zimmerman to the mobs as,Well, seems to be a patternnarciso (9b6052) — 6/19/2017 @ 11:51 am
I don’t know what it is that Philando Castile should have done differently.
Maybe it would have been better not to mention the gun. Or later, or if he had thought Officer Jeronimo Yanez would spot the gun anyway, to stop what he was doing when Yanez told him don’t pull it out.
He wasn’t pulling it out, but Yanez thought he was, because he thought the gun was where Castile’s hand was (was it?) because Castile had mentioned it gratutiusly – because otherwise why mention the gun?
And Castile didn’t say anything – like “That’s not where the gun is” or “I’m not pulling out the gun” which would at least have given Yanez a chance to say something else. He didn’t pay attention to what things could have looked like from Yanez’s perspective.
Yanez could have perceived that whole thing as a trick to get him not to react when Castile pulled out his gun.
Now that’s a little irrational, because nothing had led up to it, but for all Yanez knew he could have stumbled upon an escaped prisoner who had killed a prison guard getting out and stolen his gun, and Yanez had no confidence in his own eyesight and reflexes.
Another possibility for Castile: Put his hands up and ask to be frisked. But Castile would have to really, really, not trust the judgment of the police. But if you don’t trust their judgement – and he didn’t, because he mentioned the gun – maybe do that all the way.
I’m not sure this is a miscarriage of justice. The law acquits people for honest mistakes, as long as they are genuine. It’s really biased for the defendant – i.e. you don’t send someone to jail for twenty years uness etc. That’s for all homicides. But on the other hand we can’t have people getting shot and killed in ordinary traffic stops because the policeman doesn’t know how to handle a slightly ambiguous situation.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 6/19/2017 @ 11:53 am
I thoroughly concur with Narciso (cue the righteous sitcom applause), the one-time NT-darling French would have learned the hard way had he thrown Yanez to wolfdom prior to a November ballot.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 6/19/2017 @ 12:03 pm
Castile may have acted like a child does who is told to cross at the green, and does so even when he can see a car bearing down on him which might run him over.
Because he’s following instructions and the car would be in the wrong if it ran him over.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 6/19/2017 @ 12:16 pm
Icy, thats real damn cool for this thread, /sarc
When the police pull you over, put both hands on the top of the steering wheel and keep them there. Forcefully instruct any passangers to remain silent unless specifically addrssed.
Focus your attention on the officer, demonstrate a cooperative attitude, tell him if you have a concealed carry permit, and wait for his orders before you slowly move only one hand in compliance.
Remember the decision in the Yanez case and don’t allow confusion and fear to cost your life.ropelight (f923af) — 6/19/2017 @ 1:34 pm
Also, make sure you’re not black. /sarcLeviticus (efada1) — 6/19/2017 @ 1:41 pm
Eight Justices (all but Gorsuch) voted. They split up very widely:
Joining in the “judgment” means that Justice agreed that the Eight Circuit’s judgment should be affirmed. Seven of the eight participating did that, and the eighth, Thomas, dissented only in part from that judgment.
The number of Justices writing or joining in an “opinion,” by contrast, indicates how strong a precedent is set by the reasoning and rationale expressed for coming to that result. If there is a majority of the participating Justices (still five in an eight-member panel like this), that becomes the “Opinion of the Court,” meaning it’s strong precedent.
There was such a majority for Parts I, II, and III-A of Alito’s opinion, comprising himself and everyone else participating (8/0). On Part II, it was only 7/1, but that’s still a majority and thus part of the “Opinion of the Court.”
But Parts III-B, III-C, and IV were only joined in by Alito himself, plus Roberts, Thomas, and Breyer, and thus must be considered only a four-Justice plurality opinion, which isn’t binding precedent that must first be overruled before it can be ignored (in theory, if they’re being intellectually honest about overruling, which sometimes they aren’t).Beldar (fa637a) — 6/19/2017 @ 1:42 pm
There remains a distinction between conduct that is in violation of Castile’s constitutional rights, and conduct that is so wanton and reckless as to warrant a conviction under a criminal statute.
On the latter question, we commit the determination to 12 jurors who saw and heard not only the evidence, but the manner and demeanor of the witnesses who testified.
French did not.
That’s why we don’t have criminal verdicts based on transcripts of witness testimony.
The 12 jurors made a collective decision that all of them could support — that the state did not prove the elements of the charged offense beyond a reasonable doubt.
That is the very definition of “justice”.
French has written extensively about civil rights, but so far as I can tell he’s never been a trial attorney or had any experience practicing criminal law.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 6/19/2017 @ 1:46 pm
@ swc (#19): I agree with you in general. One simply can’t compare officer-involved shootings to one another on the basis of a facts checklist. The whole point of a jury trial is to try each case on its own facts, one at a time, without regard to some arguably similar defendant who’s been in the dock before or might be in the future. Assuming the trial judge gave both sides a fair trial, stayed within his discretion in making evidentiary rulings, and gave the jurors a correct set of instructions and questions for their use in rendering their verdict, and assuming no illegal outside influence and that the jurors didn’t commit juror misconduct, then our system very deliberately commits this type of decision, regarding the allegedly criminal shooting of a citizen by a government law enforcement official, to juries like this one.
Questions of intent, and knowledge, and hindsight judgments about the reasonableness of judgments exercised in a split second — those are all poor things to decide based on internet polling or public sentiment.
Consistent with all that, however: If I speculate, based on only what I know from press accounts, how I might have voted were I hypothetically on the jury: I’d have convicted. That’s holding the officer to a pretty high standard — basically that he ought have used extra care to make sure he wasn’t misinterpreting what was being said once he’d been told that Castile was legally carrying. Anyone else observing the case is free to come to his or her own guesswork on this. It’s an appropriate subject of civil public discussion, and everyone on all sides ought hope that somehow, the discussion of this case might somehow create some additional sensitivities among LE officials and people with concealed-carry permits. But I’d never presume to substitute my post-hoc guesswork, without having seen a single witness or exhibit in the courtroom, for that of the jurors who did. I still believe that this system, with all its flaws, is the best reasonably available.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/19/2017 @ 2:32 pm
I’m unpersuaded yet that race played any substantial part in these tragic events or in Castile’s trial.
I nevertheless object to, and emphatically disassociate myself from, the ad hominem spew from ropelight in #21. It reconfirms my own opinion of ropelight, whom I try very hard simply to ignore. But not on this occasion, for that comment.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/19/2017 @ 2:40 pm
@22 — I understand your POV, but what I would point out — and not for your benefit because you are already well aware — is that making informed speculative judgments based on press reports to form a determination in your own mind about guilt or innocence is dissimilar to the experience of actual jurors in one critical respect. It is divorced from the concept of “deliberation” by the 12.
My experiences in trying 50+ federal criminal cases to verdicts were that the collective “wisdom” of the jurors was often times at odds with what I thought, or what the agents’ thought, were the keys to the case. I can’t tell you how many times jurors explained to me their thought processes in reaching certain determinations and I thought to myself “Well, that never really occurred to me.”
So I think its unfair, and does not accurately reflect the process for determining guilt or innocence for any of us, individually and uninformed by the views of others charged with making the same determination, to reach any judgment on what we might have decided.
IMO, any time a jury comes back 12-0 for acquittal on a charge which the government chose to press, and for which it was able to craft the presentation of its case, its not close.
Hung juries are close – reasonable minds could disagree.
But when 12 citizens say “no crime proven”, that is the antithesis of a “miscarriage of justice”.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 6/19/2017 @ 2:52 pm
I think the issue here is whether “bad” police work is tantamount to criminal conduct. The fact that it resulted in the loss of life isn’t sufficient IMO to reach that conclusion.
Did Yanez act unjustifiably? Look like it.
Did Yanez act unreasonabley? Yes.
Did Yanez act recklessly? I’m not sure the facts support that.
The fact that the other officer didn’t react similarly to Castile’s movements isn’t conclusive (as French seems to believe), as they had different vantage points.
And I think I disagree with the proposition that because Castile’s conduct in carrying firearm while possessing a lawful permit to do so imposes any burden’s on Yanez in the manner he engages with Castile.
A lawful permit holder carrying a concealed weapon might be less LIKELY to use the weapon to injure an officer, but that’s not the same question as to whether he’s less ABLE to injury the officer.
I don’t think the law does, nor should it, place any onus or burden on an officer when they come into contact with a lawfully armed citizen. I think they are justified in dealing with a lawfully armed citizen at the outset of the contact in the same manner they interact with an unlawfully armed citizen — the protocols they follow are intended for officer and public safety. The mere presence of a firearm — lawful or not — increases the risk of an unintended outcome. IMO, the onus for that circumstance is on the citizen who armed themselves.
I happen to have family members who have carried or do carry firearms lawfully while going about their everyday lives. They have current/former law enforcement backgrounds.
What they do when they are stopped by law enforcement who do not know them is to IMMEDIATELY announce they are armed and why, and where the weapon is located. They then await further instruction, and before acting first confirm that the officer understands they are armed. Normally the command is “Show me your credentials”, and the response is “they are in my wallet/pocket/purse”, and the Officer says “Ok go in there and get them out.”
Was that too much to ask that Castile should know? Probably. Its not something that most citizens would know to do. But that explanation is offered from the standpoint of a law enforcement officer whose radar goes wild when they are told there is a gun involved, and then works through the steps which are intended to deliberately turn that radar way down again so the contact can continue without unnecessary anxiety.
At the point where Yanez fired, his anxiety level over the presence of a gun was still way up there.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 6/19/2017 @ 3:11 pm
Thanks, swc. I don’t disagree with anything you’ve written in #26 & #27 above, and indeed have had comparable experience with juries I’ve observed to those you describe from your own personal experience.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/19/2017 @ 3:23 pm
Re this, with which I particularly agree:
Castile got the first part of this approximately right, but not the rest, and yes, that’s undoubtedly a contributing cause to the tragedy, maybe the most important one. I’m guessing he’d been instructed to follow exactly the drill you recommend as part of getting his CCL, but he was impaired (also his voluntary decision), and he almost assuredly fell short of the standard that a reasonably prudent person in the same or similar circumstances (here, a reasonably prudent person with a CCL and a handgun) ought follow.
But before rendering anything more than a partially informed wild guess (as I did above) anywhere other than in the comments section of a blog, I’d certainly want to hear the testimony and the witnesses who testified about this officer’s training and its extent, the department’s policies, and all the rest of the information relevant to what a reasonable officer in his shoes might have done or found justifiable. It’s absolutely fair to hold a law enforcement officer to a different, and indeed higher, standard of care and reasonableness than we use to judge the reasonableness of a civilian’s actions. My assumption is that this jury was correctly instructed on the law and on the standards it should use, though, so I don’t disagree with your overall conclusion that their verdict may indeed have been absolutely appropriate.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/19/2017 @ 3:36 pm
In 2015 French wrote an article about Racial Disparities in Gun Violence.
After reading that article I’d guess that Castile had the bad luck to fall into 2 conflicting demographics.
First Castile had licensed carry and was part of a law abiding demographic.
Second, Castile belonged within the demographic most likely to use a gun in a violent crime. A demographic that hit 52 percent of homicides despite being 13 percent of the population.
Statistics say that black males 14 to 35 living in urban environments are extraordinarily responsible for violent crimes involving handguns.
Yanez seems to have been very very afraid of a younger weed smoking black male with a hand gun.steveg (e26619) — 6/19/2017 @ 3:41 pm
He was not able to muster the emotional resources to be clear and calm when faced with with odds that this was a bad situation.
Statistics overwhelming show most cops choose better than Yanez.
Recklessness is a very tricky concept, especially when its applied in criminal cases. Its a significant step beyond negligence or misconduct.
And the definitions I’ve seen which have been used in criminal cases don’t really help. It’s one of those concepts that every juror is going to have a different POV on what the threshold is, and when conduct steps over it.
Finding a standard that all 12 jurors can agree on for purposes of establishing “recklessness” — where criminal intent is clearly lacking — is the step upon which many law enforcement prosecutions collapse.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 6/19/2017 @ 3:47 pm
Normally the command is “Show me your credentials”, and the response is “they are in my wallet/pocket/purse”, and the Officer says “Ok go in there and get them out.”
Not to pick nits, shipwreckedcrew, but if the officer responded “Show me your credentials” and then shot me as I was reaching for them, I would be pretty pissed (or, more likely, pretty dead). In that situation the officer had better be very clear in his or her language and ask, “Where are your credentials/license/registration/etc.?” and then make the determination whether or not the subject being interviewed should reach for them. I only mention this just to emphasize how the choice of language used becomes vital in a case where a subject is armed, and it is why we need officers who can maintain a cool head and not panic in these situations.JVW (42615e) — 6/19/2017 @ 4:27 pm
I’m not surprised. The odds were that he would be acquitted. Not because he was innocent. He is guilty as hell, and maybe even of murder if he manipulated the victim into making a suspicious move so he would have an excuse to shoot him. Because the fix was in from the beginning.
Most of the time, in most places, prosecutors prosecuting a policemen is like Don Corleone prosecuting Luca Brasi. Their heart is not in it. Cops are their soldiers. And it’s not hard to throw a case. Just ease back on the prosecutor’s tricks. Don’t excuse jurors you think are pro-defense. Don’t “prepare” your witnesses with the testimony you want them to give. Pretend to cross-examine the defense witnesses. Give a lukewarm closing argument (with your fly open optional).
And they don’t get any help from the other “hitmen”, other cops, to manipulate the evidence and slant their testimony, to give them the edge they need to push the case over reasonable doubt. We saw that in the Zimmerman case.nk (dbc370) — 6/19/2017 @ 4:28 pm
The cops on the scene in Zimmerman gave no help to the prosecution. They stuck to their story that the shooting was righteous even when called as witnesses by the prosecution.nk (dbc370) — 6/19/2017 @ 4:30 pm
David French ignores the officer’s reported statement that he saw Castile’s gun – more than a mere furtive movement. Plus, saying “I’m not drawing my gun” etc., is a known tactic to cause a delay in an officer’s response time.
The other officer not firing means nothing.
Reading the tea leaves, I continue to suspect that Castile intended to produce a “Gotch’a” video by provoking the officer.
After all this time, from the news reports, it is not clear whether the claimed permit was a permit to carry.cm smith (28d309) — 6/19/2017 @ 4:40 pm
