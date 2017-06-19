A Great Day for Free Speech: The Slants (and Ron Coleman) Win
The Slants have won. The disparagement provision of the Lanham Act has been declared unconstitutional, to the joy of free-speech advocates everywhere — and to the surprise of nobody following the case. In January, after reviewing the oral arguments, I wrote:
I remain cautiously optimistic that the disparagement provision of the Lanham Act, which allows the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to deny trademark protection to so-called “disparaging” trademarks, will be struck down as a violation of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. I predict the vote will be 7-1 — with Justice Sotomayor, the “wise Latina,” in the minority.
Well, even Justice Sotomayor hopped on board, and the decision was a hearty unanimous 8-0 — albeit with a bunch of opinions that I currently lack the time to sort through.
It’s a great day for the First Amendment.
If you want to read more about the background, you can do so here.
Congratulations to Ron Coleman of Archer & Greiner and the Likelihood of Confusion blog. I’m sure everyone remembers that Ron, along with the redoubtable Bruce Godfrey of Jezic & Moyse LLC, is still defending me in a censorious lawsuit brought by convicted bomber and perjurer Brett Kimberlin. Give him a shout-out on the Twitters for me.
Ding.Patterico (c60007) — 6/19/2017 @ 8:18 am
I gave him a shout on the Twit.SPQR (156f39) — 6/19/2017 @ 8:26 am
does this mean Anthony Federico gets his job backhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/19/2017 @ 8:28 am
From Justice Alito:
Today’s decision bodes well for the Washington Redskins.Dana (023079) — 6/19/2017 @ 8:31 am
Go Redskins!!!!
Go Blackhawks!!!!
Go Cleveland Indians!!!!Ipso Fatso (7e1c8e) — 6/19/2017 @ 8:34 am
Congratulations on the accuracy of your fortune cookie, Patterico. The Court confirmed that the PTO’s policy did not stand a Chinaman’s chance.
May I take it that the State of Indiana is now safe, too?nk (dbc370) — 6/19/2017 @ 8:55 am
The Redskins earn their first ever victory in the month of June.aunursa (92ec49) — 6/19/2017 @ 9:06 am
Congratulations, Mr. Coleman, and thank you for taking on fights like these. You are the best kind of lawyer.DRJ (15874d) — 6/19/2017 @ 9:10 am
A legal victory for free speech. I wonder if the left will comply, or double down in boycotting and protesting.
Well, not really. Of course they’re going to double down. They never accept a Supreme Court decision that doesn’t give them what they want, not even if it’s unanimous.Evan Carter (550dba) — 6/19/2017 @ 9:25 am
Pretty terrible defeat for the “hate speech” exception that Obama’s folks tried to establish. This would be roundly denounced on college campuses were it not for the fact that Asians aren’t a victim class in the Left’s mythology.Kevin M (752a26) — 6/19/2017 @ 10:44 am
Not to be a nitpick, but I believe it was 7-0 “Gorsuch took no part in the consideration or decision of the case”TIMOTHY CARROLL (2f01c1) — 6/19/2017 @ 11:47 am
oh my goodness could this harvardtrash Gorsuch loser BE more effing uselesshappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/19/2017 @ 12:44 pm
11. 12. Gorsuch would not vote on any cases that were heard before he was on the court. That’s why it was 8-0. I don’t know where somebody gets 7-0.
Although he akready wrote one opinion, Girsuch went through a formal inauuration ceremony only last week. He sat in Chief Justice Marshal’s chair, which was positioned in front of the court, facing it, and was invoited to take his seat on the bench.
Both Donald Trump and Melania Trump were present but didn’t say anything although Chief Justice Roberts pointed out President Trump.
Melania and her son Barron have now moved to the White House and security around Trump Tower has been greatly reduced. The building may still be a bit symbolic and Eric and Donald Trump Jr still have offices there but they are not considered so important as his wife (and minor son?) and anyway are there only part of the time.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 6/19/2017 @ 12:58 pm
Or it might be that Donald Trump is not coming back there any time soon, so they feel they can let it get rigged with explosives or something. Or the cordon around a president is too tight.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 6/19/2017 @ 1:00 pm
ok he can have a hall pass on this onehappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/19/2017 @ 1:00 pm
Congratulations indeed to Mr. Coleman! Perhaps you should tweet him to tell him to look for such plaudits in the comments here, since some of us still eschew Twitter.
I wish that there were a comprehensive majority opinion. At a glance, it looks to me that the best language — that rejecting the notion of “hate speech” as an exception to the First Amendment — is largely in Part IV of Justice Alito’s opinion, at pp. 24-25 of the .pdf of the slip opinion. But Part IV was joined only by Roberts, Thomas, and Breyer, which means it might not be considered “binding” precedent on a future SCOTUS. Am I wrong in that impression?
This case also seems an excellent illustration of how the SCOTUS doesn’t predictably split along “liberal/conservative” or POTUS-who-appointed-them lines in First Amendment cases.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/19/2017 @ 1:33 pm
Didnt the Redskins “controversy” pretty much implode in May last year when an overwhelming percentage of polled Native Americans said the name was not offensive?harkin (536957) — 6/19/2017 @ 1:38 pm
Dana, the specific sentence you quoted in #4 above — “Speech may not be banned on the ground that it expresses ideas that offend.” — is marvellous. It’s actually in his introduction, though, before the Roman numerals start. I think that’s still likely to be considered part of his “Opinion of the Court,” meaning something endorsed by a majority rather than just a plurality. But that sort of very broad language appears in a lot of other, prior First Amendment cases, and it’s one of those things the “Hate Speech Exception” proponents think they have overcome by their specifics. In other words, they’ll concede that as a general rule, but they think they’ve carved out an exception. So I don’t think there’s likely to be a future fight over whether that sentence is or isn’t part of an “Opinion of the Court.”
What I wish had drawn a five-Justice majority was this language from Part IV (pp. 24-25 of the .pdf, boldface mine, some cites omitted):
Alas, Justice Holmes’ dissent was just a dissent, and Justice Holmes can’t be the fifth vote to convert this into undeniably binding (short of being overruled) precedent for the SCOTUS and lower courts in future cases.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/19/2017 @ 2:09 pm
Eight Justices (all but Gorsuch) voted. They split up very widely:
Joining in the “judgment” means that Justice agreed that the Eight Circuit’s judgment should be affirmed. Eight of the eight participating did that, so the judgment of the SCOTUS is unanimous, 8/0.
The number of Justices writing or joining in an “opinion,” by contrast, indicates how strong a precedent is set by the reasoning and rationale expressed for coming to that result in the written opinion(s) that accompany a particular judgment. If there is a majority of the participating Justices (still five in an eight-member panel like this), that becomes the “Opinion of the Court,” meaning it’s strong precedent that ought be followed in the future unless and until it’s overruled by a future SCOTUS (no lower court has that power).
There was such a majority for Parts I, II, and III-A of Alito’s opinion, comprising himself and everyone else participating (8/0). On Part II, it was only 7/1, but that’s still a majority and thus part of the “Opinion of the Court.”
But Parts III-B, III-C, and IV were only joined in by Alito himself, plus Roberts, Thomas, and Breyer, and thus must be considered only a four-Justice plurality opinion, which isn’t binding precedent that must first be overruled before it can be ignored (in theory, if they’re being intellectually honest about overruling, which sometimes they aren’t).Beldar (fa637a) — 6/19/2017 @ 2:13 pm
I still got it not quite right. I have so much respect for the official Reporter of the SCOTUS, who IIRC writes the syllabus including the “who joined what” portion I quoted above.
Trying again:
There was such a majority for Parts I, II, and III-A of Alito’s opinion, comprising himself and everyone else participating (8/0) on parts I & III-A. On Part II, it was only 7/1, but that’s still a majority and thus part of the “Opinion of the Court.”Beldar (fa637a) — 6/19/2017 @ 3:06 pm
“Hail To The Redskins”mg (31009b) — 6/19/2017 @ 3:08 pm
Political gerrymandering case going up, too. That remains are area of special interest for me – wrote my case note on that subject for law review.
Seriously doubt that SCOTUS is going to expand much on Vieth, though.Leviticus (efada1) — 6/19/2017 @ 3:35 pm
Leviticus, I started off assuming that today’s action was noting probable jurisdiction for an appeal as of right from a special three-judge panel decision, rather than a cert grant. But it appears they’ve postponed even that determination. Today’s docket ruling simply reads:
Scotusblog, typically, has a good write-up of the history and context of today’s decision.
SCOTUS hates those automatic appeals as of right, and lately — indeed since Vieth — has been less than fully intellectually honest IMHO is ducking some others. I’ve no reason to think that Gorsuch will now vote otherwise than Scalia would have on these cases, so I don’t think there’s likely to be a blockbuster opinion on gerrymandering unless and until the balance of the Court shifts decisively, as it would if Justice Breyer or Ginsburg were to resign. But we’ll see, and I join you in wondering where this will go.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/19/2017 @ 3:50 pm
I would like to hear more, Leviticus. Please educate me about what you learned on the redistricting topic.DRJ (15874d) — 6/19/2017 @ 3:57 pm
And thank you for your comment and the links, Beldar.DRJ (15874d) — 6/19/2017 @ 3:58 pm
Three-judge panels are weird and unique. The Left would go berserk, though, if Trump or any GOP POTUS tried to amend the judiciary act to treat voting-rights cases like any other federal-question cases, and thus subject to the normal cert process instead of these “appeals as of right.” But I no longer think a credible case can be made that the direct-appeal-as-of-right special rule is required; all it’s ended up doing is make the SCOTUS more devious, without effectively forcing them to deal with every such appeal on its merits.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/19/2017 @ 4:07 pm
*Three-judge civil rights panels (comprising at least one circuit judge but typically at least one district judge), I meant. I wasn’t referring to the normal three-judge panels (normally consisting only of circuit judges, except for the occasional district judge or retired SCOTUS Justice sitting “by designation” on a particular panel) that hear ordinary appeals.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/19/2017 @ 4:10 pm