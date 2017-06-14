Trump.
Now under investigation! If anonymous sources are to believed! Which they aren’t!
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:42 pm
This is the Trump thread.Patterico (115b1f) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:55 pm
Yes they go off on tangents but they try to follow the crunbs
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/06/14/wapo-report-robert-mueller-investigating-obstruction-of-justice-claims/
Ah you reminded me Kevin, comey was also in charge of the comey whitewash he is like montag from Fahrenheit 451narciso (d1f714) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:58 pm
Great title! 😀Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:59 pm
I listen to the audience!Patterico (115b1f) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:02 pm
It carrying over thors comment they never recluse themselvrs and this strategy worked against the huntress against walker and delay and party, ‘the process is the punishment,
http://www.mediaite.com/tv/mark-steyn-the-left-wants-to-denormalize-and-dehumanize-political-opponents
Now what they should consider is what happens when you cross that threshold when political gangsterism is the coin of the realm.
We know what happened in south and central America.narciso (d1f714) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:05 pm
Yada yada yada, show me some substance first.Dejectedhead (d3cff5) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:15 pm
I can’t see how Mueller gets around 28 CFR § 45.2 either, if in fact the WaPo is correct and Mueller has begun an investigation of Trump since Comey’s firing. I’ve commented here and elsewhere, in fact, that I was inferentially reasoning backwards from the fact that Mueller hasn’t DQ’d himself under section 45.2 into support for the proposition that Mueller likely wasn’t taking on anything in which Comey would be a material witness.
There were hints of this from Comey’s testimony that he no longer had copies of his notes, but had instead given them to Mueller’s investigators. I thought at the time, “Hmm. I’m glad someone’s gotten them from Comey, but I would’ve thought that would have been someone else from DoJ. Maybe Mueller’s just being hyper-cautious and casting the broadest possible anti-spoliation/”secure anything that might arguably ever become evidence or otherwise important”-mode.
In the special counsel regs, 28 CFR § 600.7(a) on “Conduct and accountability,” there is an express requirement that a special counsel
So Mueller’s supposed to be subject to section 45.2. Andy McCarthy pointed out yesterday at NR that reading section 45.2 very literally, Sessions was not required to recuse himself from the foreign intelligence investigation into Russian interference, because by its terms section 45.2 only applies to “criminal investigations.” But the WaPo story is quite clearly asserting that this is about obstruction of justice, and that ain’t foreign intelligence.
One other observation about the WaPo story: When you refer to five sources that were “briefed” on something, that could be five people sitting in the room listening to a single leaker who claims to have personal knowledge. Would that be ridiculous gamesmanship on the part of the leakers and their press collaborators? Oh yes. Do we already know that Comey and others in DC routinely engage in exactly such exercises to manufacture fig leaves out of chickensh*t, doing things like having a cutout read aloud from selected parts of a document? I think so, yes.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:20 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/dmartosko?p=snarciso (d1f714) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:24 pm
That last (#8) was in response to comments by swc & DRJ on the prior thread.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:25 pm
I was hoping you would comment on this, Beldar.ThOR (c9324e) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:30 pm
I know this sounds crazy but I hope Mueller doesn’t try to create a Chinese Wall and effectively recuse himself by letting an underling handle the Comey aspects.DRJ (15874d) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:34 pm
This should keep TRUMP off the other threads. Yes, it will!Kevin M (752a26) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:36 pm
So what do you suppose Mueller’s supervisory authority the DAG thinks about all this? It seems unclear whether he’s part of the problem or the solution.crazy (d3b449) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:37 pm
This also again makes me wonder about when Rosenstein decided to appoint a special counsel, and when he decided to ask Mueller, and when Mueller said yes, and what ethical traps-running both DoJ and WilmerHale did. As I commented on another post, that can be compressed into a fairly short timeframe, especially by experts like the DoJ career ethics people who specialize in exactly this. WilmerHale has its own counterpart, probably including an internal “special counsel to the firm” or some such, to leave footprints. Normally that doesn’t take many days, but it take more than a few hours, and often at least a day or two. (To do it right, for example, mega law firms have to not only run through their computer records on past clients, but have to send out regular to-all-lawyers emails saying, “Please look at the attached list of new clients and matters and advise us immediately if yada yada,” with some response time specified.
All of which had me thinking that Rosenstein had at least made a decision to appoint a special counsel, and might well have already been in discussions with Mueller about it, before Trump fired Comey. Recall that Comey was fired on Tuesday, May 9. Rosenstein announced Mueller’s appointment eight days later, on Wednesday, May 17 — only one day after the contents of the Feb. 14 Comey memo were leaked. We don’t know exactly when during the time period between Mueller’s appointment and Comey’s testimony on June 8 Mueller’s investigators retrieved Comey’s notes and documents. But about the only way I can think of to explain Mueller’s continuation after deciding to send someone to pick up Comey’s stuff is if he’s waiting for a confirmatory report from the DoJ’s ethics advisors to say, “Yes, changed circumstances, now Comey’s in, now you need to be out.”
But that becomes less plausible — his recusal analysis is “still in the works”? — with every passing day.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:38 pm
@ crazy (#14): That’s a good question, but I have no idea of the answer.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:39 pm
Kevin M, the one thing no one can deny about Mr. Trump is that he has been extremely successful in keeping himself the center of all attention.
The networks are in a continuing orgasmic state over this, all of them.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:41 pm
Let’s see — a FORMER senior official … hmmmmm…. where have I read that before?shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:42 pm
Their months-long campaign to find proof of Trump collusion with the Russians has flamed out. Now they have jumped from that burning wreckage and hopped on to the obstruction clown car.
Remember when libs were wringing their hands in glee that they finally had the goods on Trump, that there was proof he had hookers giving him golden showers? Since then it’s been one discredited accusation after another, all with the intent to stall his objectives and delegitimize his presidency.
This is concerted usurpation of the results of a free and fair election.harkin (485617) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:43 pm
Steve57, I’m mangling these metaphors with you in mind. I, too, listen to the audience!Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:43 pm
Let’s see…..
Two current intelligence officials testify before Congress last week that the Pres. asked for their help in reigning in the FBI’s investigation.
Now the Special Counsel wants those two intelligence officials to answer questions.
Does that mean the Pres is “under investigation?”
Or does it mean that those two people have made public comments that the FBI would like to know more about?shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:44 pm
Do we even know IRS coming fro. Mueller’s office, we can suspect because of his recent hires.
But one notes how comey has skillfully abused his power, I suppose that is a trait if the southern district when he bagged public enemy no. 1, Martha Stewart, now Stephen hatfill was a harder quarry but nick kristof went a whistling and like a birddog he followed. How to make razorback borgias pre 9/11 record invisible go with the one that deepsixed the documents.narciso (d1f714) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:46 pm
Have a vendetta against scooter Libby higher your associate to rummaged thriygh every word and every gesture he might have done have done. Even after they found the leaker being Armitage where is he now. Right he’s erdogand real man in dc. Get all outraged over a terrorist surveillance you found ovdrbroaf. Dint give any consideration who might slip through the net like say jamal zoygam?
Zougam was the initial cell leader of the Madrid train bombings that happened just hours after stellar wind was shut down, now there were other players like darkanzali and parkas whose histories go back into the 90snarciso (d1f714) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:52 pm
No>one second of this faderall is with one second of the so called intelligence committee’s time.narciso (d1f714) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:55 pm
“A former senior official said Mr. Mueller’s investigation was looking at money laundering by Trump associates. The suspicion is that any cooperation with Russian officials would most likely have been in exchange for some kind of financial payoff, and that there would have been an effort to hide the payments, probably by routing them through offshore banking centers.”
This is fine, but the thing is, it is highly improbable that any of that would have happened with Trump’s knowledge and consent.
And there’s another thing. That’s the quid, but where is the quo? That was a problem with the Clintons. We had the quid, but couldn’t show the quo.
Is the quo supposed to be coming from Trump? They got paid by the Russians to do Trump’s bidding?
Only if you were focused like a laser on Trump alone would you look at things this way. And that avoids the truth.
To repeat: It would cost a lot less to bribe Mike Flynn (and/or others) than it would to brobe Donald Trump, and while Donald Trump could maybe be bribed with the presidency, why would he think Vladimir Putin had the ability to deliver that?Sammy Finkelman (fe8737) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:57 pm
Sounds like they are still using the dossier as a roadmapnarciso (d1f714) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:58 pm
As I recall Rosenstein was said to be ready to quit over how POTUS handled Comey’s termination. I’ve never understood why he appointed Mueller to do the job he was appointed to do himself unless it was in response to the WH releasing his memo on Comey without his knowledge. But who the heck knows at this point. So far he’s acting as Comey did with the Fitzgerald appointment which is far from encouraging.crazy (d3b449) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:58 pm
@ harkin (#19): It’s been absolutely clear since election day that the Dems wanted to gin up a fuss about the Russians and find some way to turn it into a “process crime” that they could use to impeach Trump. That’s a term of art that you might recall from the Libby prosecution, for example.
They depended on Trump to put his head in that noose. He’s clearly gratified them with bizarre and erratic and self-contradictory conduct, punctuated by Tweets that can be read, or at least easily misread, into further evidence of guilty mind trying to further a cover-up.
George W. Bush had the sense to avoid those traps, and Libby — chief of staff for VP Cheney — was the senior scalp the Dems got out of Plamegate, and that was because of bizarre and inexplicable conduct on Libby’s behalf. The lies he was convicted of telling didn’t make any sense, but neither did the excuses offered by his lawyers, and he never took the stand to explain them himself. (Yes, of course, he didn’t have to, but still — he had no priors, and was an extremely articulate witness; jurors aren’t supposed to speculate but we’re not so bound in the court of public opinion. The usual reasons most defendants stand on the Fifth didn’t apply to him.)
Thus as Plamegate ended up convicting a senior administration official even though there was never any underlying charge filed based on the subject of the original investigation, Trump’s now in a serious, non-trivial scrape, one that may indeed give a process-oriented guy (which by all accounts, Mueller is, like Fitzgerald) like Mueller a lot more work to do, in the course of which Trump may keep jamming his head in a noose-ward direction despite his lawyers’ and advisers’ best efforts.
Now I’m wondering — admittedly this is ghost-chasing, the wildest of speculation and guesswork — whether Trump asked again for a private assurance that he isn’t under investigation, got an answer he did not like, and then sent out a surrogate to float the idea of firing Mueller as a trial balloon. If so, it basically went Hindenburg on launch.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:00 pm
So they said and they also said funds fir the russian investigation were requested they weren’t also the supposed sessions resignation remember that.narciso (d1f714) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:00 pm
nk reminded me, in response to a question a few days ago, that another term you hear in addition to “process crime” is “perjury trap.” False statement, perjury, obstruction of justice — these are frequent handmaidens of one another. Throw in some mail and wire fraud for seasoning.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:01 pm
The corruption starts in the DOJ and FBI.
And it is all about covering up the Hillary email coverup and covering up the fact they used fake dossier to launch a bogus investigation with facile supporting evidence called “meetings”
Disgusting people …….Blah (200415) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:02 pm
Libby was trying to catch up to the lies that Joe Wilson told to Spencer ‘throw them through the glass’ ackerman and nick kristof, remember that timenenarciso (d1f714) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:05 pm
(The trial balloon surrogate in question being Sekulow, a fine lawyer with superb message discipline, whose conversations with Trump as his personal counsel are subject to near-impenetrable attorney-client privilege regardless of whatever privilege claims might otherwise be fought over, found to apply or to have been overcome, etc.)Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:06 pm
No one will ever accuse Blah of using a narrow brush in his painting, will they?Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:07 pm
And where’s GUS? We need MORE ALL caps at RANDOM TIMES on THIS thread!Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:08 pm
#27, Rosenstein coordinated with Comey. Rosenstein wanted to wipe his hands clean of the whole thing after the firing. He asked Comey to leak a memo … a memo likely fabricated from thin air, which is why Comey never ever did this ever before.Blah (200415) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:09 pm
Now it turns out Valerie was bigfooting not only in cheneys treehouse but armutages that’s why an inr analyst commissioned a memo that pointed our the
Contraversy.
I’m going to have to start calling comey Harvey because he might as well be speaking to six foot rabbitsnarciso (d1f714) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:10 pm
34, want to argue the point made Beldar?Blah (200415) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:10 pm
You see this doesn’t implicate comey but all his team. Startingnarciso (d1f714) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:13 pm
With mccabe and moving down the chart.
36, yea. I don’t know. I don’t believe Rosenstein is the planner of this op or that “Comey never ever did this before” but we’ll see.crazy (d3b449) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:16 pm
Yes jay has been dealing with all this lawfare garbage for twenty done year now.narciso (d1f714) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:17 pm
@ DRJ (#12): I don’t think he can effectively appoint a sub-special counsel. If he’s DQ’d from something — maybe not the entire Russia counterintelligence investigation, or Flynn or Manafort spin-off criminal investigations, but just the newly-opened Trump obstruction of justice investigation (if in fact there is one, which I need to hear from more than just WaPo and/or the NYT to take at face value) — I think he has to bounce that back to Rosenstein as Acting AG, whereupon Rosenstein presumably would appoint a new special counsel just for that criminal investigation of Trump. I don’t think Rosenstein himself would automatically be conflicted out on that, even as a Trump political appointee, but I do think Rosenstein would interpret the “public interest” prong of 28 CFR part 600 to justify a special counsel for any investigation of the POTUS. The old independent counsel statute had a list, starting with the POTUS and VPOTUS, of high officials whose involvement might automatically trigger consideration by the AG for referral to the special panel of DC Circuit judges. The new regs don’t have that list, but Rosenstein has now effectively set a precedent — contrary to the practice of the Obama DoJ, obviously! — of treating every investigation involving a POTUS (or at least, this POTUS) as requiring, per this “public interest” prong, a special counsel.
Of course Holder and Lynch and their respective principal and his former SecState were all dirty and guilty and complicit and much deserving of special counsel investigation on a whole range of topics, but they got away with that because they’re shameless and you can’t shame the shameless. So yes, there is a double-standard; it’s pretty cold comfort simply to point out that they were wrong, but yeah, they were. The chances of the Trump DoJ ever making anything of any of that now, though, seems to be diminishing inversely with the continuation of the present controversies involving Trump.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:18 pm
Rosenstein is the Deep Throat of all this. He, like the original, is in line to get the top job in his department/agency if/when the administration falls. I am not saying he is an actual leaker. I am saying he is a Gepetto.
I smell a Priebus rat, as well. Whomever foisted a special counsel on DJT is either a bad actor or a fool. Perhaps both.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:18 pm
(I probably didn’t mean “inversely” in that last sentence, ought have just left that word out. The chances are diminishing.)Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:20 pm
Yes holders been dirty since elian’s rendition and the mark rich matter but that some how commended him all the way to the top of main justice, he then turned it into more akin to the frei courts or molotovs show trialsnarciso (d1f714) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:23 pm
#40 Not saying Rosenstein planned anything. He simply reacted to the crap storm to protect himself by engaging in a simple trade with Comey. You leak this memo (likely fabricated ex post firing) and then I appoint special prosecutor who is your buddy. You get your vengeance, I wipe my hands clean of this mess.Blah (200415) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:25 pm
Fast and furious the quartermastering of sinakoa and the zetas well that’s with a footnite you think.narciso (d1f714) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:25 pm
Ed, until sometime in February, Rosenstein was just one of 93 U.S. Attorneys. The most notable thing about him was that he was a Bush appointee in Maryland, held over throughout Obama’s two terms. But he’s not a Beltway guy, and a half-generation younger than Comey, a full generation younger than Mueller. He’s likely someone whom Sessions picked and recommended to Trump through staffers fairly early in transition since he was the first DoJ appointee confirmed after Sessions himself. I wouldn’t jump to any conclusions about who he’s close to or who influences him at this point.
Re Priebus, all I can say is to repeat: Jim Baker or Howard Baker or Don Rumsfeld or Dick Cheney or Andy Carr wouldn’t have let Trump get into this kind of mess, at least, not without resigning. Could they have helped Trump exercise more self-control than Priebus has, or handle the roll-out of these decisions while Trump still has his cellphone and Twitter account? All the king’s horses and all the kings men seem pretty much at a loss with this POTUS.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:28 pm
Sessions sure did f up recusing himself. All the corrupt bureaucrats are busy self dealing.Blah (200415) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:29 pm
What’s good for the goose, subpoena entous and Schmidt all their notes and records.narciso (d1f714) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:29 pm
Blah, Conspiracy comes to mind. Hard to believe any newly appointed DAG would do that but people do crazy things when Trump’s involved. I guess we’ll seecrazy (d3b449) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:30 pm
There is no underlying crime, a fara registration oversight Shirley,narciso (d1f714) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:31 pm
IMO, this is rapidly moving to the point that Trump may benefit in the long run politically by directing Rosenstein to fire Mueller, and then have any further investigation run from DOJ.
Andrew McCarthy has a column out suggesting that this is a well-orchestrated effort to “watch dog” Trump by the political establishments on both sides of the aisle.
Historical senior GOP Justice Officials from past Administrations signed the “Never Trump” letter and actively campaigned against him.
All those involved may earnestly believe in their mission, but Trump is entitled to make the judgment that they are paralyzing the institutions of government that need to function in an effective manner, while pursuing criminal investigations of dubious merit and little significance.
He could order DOJ to do a comprehensive review of the evidence gathered to date, and order that the only prosecutions that will go forward will be those for substantive crimes committed during or before the campaign. There shall be no “process” prosecutions for actions that have taken place since Trump came into office, and the President intends to pardon anyone suspected of having committed a “process” crime — with no other criminality — during the period of the investigation.
This would be an “us v. them” effort, part of draining the swamp, and getting back to work on his agenda.
He’s a usurper to the political class on both sides of the aisle, and he better recognize that they are out for his scalp, however they have to come by it.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:32 pm
#51, not much of a conspiracy.
Simple trade to solve both guys immediate problem.
Rosenstein wants out of the mess since he has a long career to look out for.
Comey wants to f Trump for firing him.Blah (200415) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:34 pm
@ ThOR (#7): You’re welcome. Of course it was in response to your comment that I came up with that inferential argument, which appears now to have been misplaced. It rested on my assumption that Mueller couldn’t possibly have ignored his personal friendship with Comey if he thought that was going to be part of his job when he took it. Well, maybe it wasn’t when he took the job, but it is now, if indeed he’s investigating Trump for obstruction of justice in which Comey’s firing is a means of obstruction, and I am stumped for any explanation of how he could get around section 45.2. You could have tweaked me hard for guessing wrong before, and I’d not have taken offense at it.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:41 pm
It is. CErtainly a rear guard action by certain elements is the security forces as it was alleged occurred against Harold Wilson in the 70snarciso (d1f714) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:42 pm
15. Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:38 pm
Yes, that’s right,. I thought it was two or three days>
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/16/us/politics/james-comey-trump-flynn-russia-investigation.html
It was a front page headline on Wednesday, May 17, not Monday, and the appointment of a special counsel was announced May 17, I think mid-day. There were barely 24 hours between the time taht story appeared online, and the appointment of Mueller.
It did take Trump and Sessions by surprise.
Now here is the twist:
It is not Twin Peaks, but it is still something.
Mueller was interviewed for consideration as the new FBI Director on May 16. (I didn’t know an FBI Director could serve two non-consecutive terms – is that correct?)
http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/13/politics/trump-robert-mueller-fbi-director-interview/index.html
http://dailycaller.com/2017/06/13/white-house-official-confirms-trump-interviewed-mueller-for-fbi-director-job/
Now that could still be wrong, because there’s a dispute about Ruddy saying that Trumo wanted to fire Mueller and I think Ruddy confirmed no he didn’t hear this from Trump himself.
Now a lot of the preliminary ethical “traps-running” could have been done before. Especially if the appointment as FBI Director was close. As FBI Director Mueller would also have had to check out conflicts.
Now we have this:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/13/us/politics/robert-mueller-special-counsel-trump.html
That might be Christopher Ruddy, whom I don’t know is really a “Trump associate.”Sammy Finkelman (fe8737) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:43 pm
Re Blah and his broad brush, I ask the tribunal to take notice of the example contained in #49 above:
A Trump supporter who can paint Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III with the same brushstroke in which he condemns “corrupt bureaucrats” (does that include Sessions or just his subordinates?).
Who else besides Trump himself has your trust, Blah? Bannon? Ivanka & Jared? (That would surprise me!) Little Barron?Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:45 pm
#55 Beldar, people lie to themselves all the time to justify why they want to do.
This is how a bunch of IC guys can justify investigating Russia Collusion based on benign, routine meetings and fake dossier paid for by Democrats.
Hypothesis driven policing. You imagine a crime, then go about arranging data to support it.
That why this is all a hoax.Blah (200415) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:46 pm
@53 SWC, and he could order the DNI to update the IC assessment on Russian interference in the election and declassify it and get beyond this.crazy (d3b449) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:47 pm
Beldar,
You misunderstood. Session f’ed up because he allowed the bureaucrats to take charge and the self dealing has commenced.
I don’t think Sessions is a corrupt bureaucrat, but career govt types….. oh yeah.Blah (200415) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:48 pm
Mr. Finkelman, an FBI Director would need a congressional waiver to serve another noncontiguous term beyond his 10-year initial appointment (which was just before 9/11/01 in Mueller’s case), but he’s already gotten such a waiver to stay on two years beyond the original expiration of his term during the Obama Administration, IIRC. If Trump interviewed him, I suspect it was one of many “courtesy interviews,” but at that point, if he was indeed a serious candidate to again become FBI Director, Trump could reasonably have presumed he’d be able to get another waiver.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:48 pm
Ah. Thank you for the clarification, Blah. I’m still curious, though: Who else besides Trump has your trust? Maybe I’m wrong about that too.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:49 pm
Re: Christopher Ruddy.
Christopher Ruddy wrote the series of articles in the New York Post about Vincent Foster from January 1994 to March 1994 that was always being rebutted by articles in the New York Daily News, and it seems like he was the recipient of a number of false leaks, perhaps mixed in or done to discredit, some real leaks he got. I don’t even know if Ruddy talked to the real George Gonzalez, or an impersonator. (that would be one way to explain a few things)
It ended on March 14 with an article by Mike McAlary in the New York Daily News (which, then as now, was owned by Mort Zuckerman, although in between it hasn’t been so partisan) about what Fiske had supposedly concluded (some of that was not borne out) None of that made it into Nora Ephron’s play I think. McAlary had earlier been very much against Clinton – he wrote the article in the New York Post in February 1992 linking Clinton to BCCI.
Pictures of the gun were also leaked around then (March 1994).
As I have stated, I think this article by Fred Barnes, starting on page 10 of the March 14, 1994 issue of the New Republic, explaining away a secret unscheduled meeting between Saudi Arabian Ambassador to the Unitted States Prince Bandar bin Sultan and President Clinton and Sandy Berger that took place “in July” meaning July 1993, was also probably a Foster case leak.
I was never able to confirm, using the Freedom of Information Act, that such a meeting took place but I suspect there was some record, and also expected that, if I was right, I would not be able to confirm the existence of that meeting. Maybe it can be done now.
Ruddy’s articles stated that Foster’s body had been moved from where it was first reported to be in the park. (The park underwent a renovation while Webster Hubbells’ wife had a job in the Interior department so it might be hard to find out how the park looked on July 20, 1993)
It is hard to establish the facts except you should know that Robert B. Fiske Jr (whom Clinton was attempting to maneuver into the position of having control of all possible investigations into himself) was the lawyer for Robert Fredom of Goldman Sachs when Rudolph Giuliani was pursuing Goldman Sachs for insider trading (it was one of his top two investigations – the other was Michael Milken) and Giuliani was targeting Robert E. Rubin. See the book Den of Thieves.
The case ended when, after Giuliani had left to run for mayor the first time, Freeman pled guilty to a probably fake example of insider trading that led nowhere.
All scandals are linked. And there is only one conspiracy. Maybe.Sammy Finkelman (fe8737) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:53 pm
Also Beldar, to say who I trust start with people who don’t smear with innuendo and weasel lawyerly parsing. So I don’t trust people like Comey.
And Trump has my “trust” so long as he moves right ward. He is but a tool in my view and my views on him from months past (and why I ended up supporting him) are proving true in my view.Blah (200415) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:54 pm
Beldar, you ask who else has my trust other than Trump?
1) I don’t trust Trump at all. I judge him transactionally. If it suits what I think correct for the nation, great.
2) in context to what? His administration? Our government? Please describe the pool of people I am to pick from.Blah (200415) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:58 pm
I certainly do agree with you, Blah, that Comey is a dangerous man nursing a gargantuan grudge against Trump, yup. He’s got grounds. But the FBI Director, or anyone in the positions of trust and confidence that Comey has enjoyed, has to be above personal payback to deserve respect; I’m sure Comey has talked himself into believing that he’s doing what he’s doing for God & Country, but that’s what pretty much everyone says when trying to explain why they’ve systematically trashed their most profound and solemn responsibilities to God & Country. It’s a mark of how profoundly skewed his judgment is now, and the disastrous but predictable consequences of his skewed judgment, going back to July of last year at least, outweigh all the collective good he may have done in the rest of his career.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:58 pm
Blah, the transactional answer is enough for me for the time being, thank you. I’ll modify my suggestion: You paint with a broad brush transactionally, perhaps. 😀Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:00 pm
#67, Comey is not alone. He could not have done this without support from his management team. Same team still in place. FBI is corrupt.
From fast n furious to IRS to Hillary Email to Clinton Foundation to VA …. not one indictment and not even a peep of investigations.
Trump behavior merits Special Counsel and leaking but not Hillary and Loretta and Bill?
McCabe wife gets a stunning 750,000 for some State Legilsation race? Whoever spends 750k for a state senate seat?
But a fake dossier and benign meetings get the entire IC apoplectic?
He can leak everything except do what the boss wants … tell world he is not under investigation. To state the truth.
Yikes. That is the definition of corrupt.Blah (200415) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:10 pm
62. Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 10:48 pm
If he needed something, he’d need a special law.
The question is could someone be appointed to asecond non-consecutive term. Most term limits in state governments in state government work that way – the 22nd amendment to the U.S. constitution does not.
Here is a 2014 Congressional Research Service report on the tenure of an FBI Director:
https://fas.org/sgp/crs/misc/R41850.pdf
The original proposal had been to extend his term legislatively, but Senator Coburn and others objected to that idea saying it would violate the appointments clause of the U.S. constitution. It was decided to go this way after expeditious confirmation was promised and Mueller was confirmed the day after he was nominated by vote of 100-0.
If he needed a special law it’s not too unlikely he could get it. The Secretary of Defemse, James Mattis, also needed a law passed to enable him to take the job as Secretary of Defense. They call it a waiver, but it’s nothing but a regular law, passed by both Houses of Congress and signed by the president. Maybe there are some rules that mean it is harder to filibuster and easier to be get put to a vote in the House.
But who thought of the idea? The whole thing is curious.Sammy Finkelman (fe8737) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:15 pm
Beldar, I have no idea what that means.
But I don’t vest my personal ego in my President. He is but a tool for me to achieve something better for the Country. Some people around here take it personal. Just because I voted for him, he is not a reflection of me or what I want to be. It seems others turn their vote into some moral litmus test.
My bottom line is the Left is profoundly wrong, they don’t stop, and anyone who is willing to put them down gets my support. Trump is unique because not only is he willing to fight the Left but he also adjusting our Culture rightwards. Not something I saw other candidates capable of doing. And yes, he is horribly flawed but that is the price to pay if you want to confront and roll back leftism in the Country.
And we have big big big big problems with a corrupt leftist culture.Blah (200415) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:32 pm
They depended on Trump to put his head in that noose. He’s clearly gratified them with bizarre and erratic and self-contradictory conduct, punctuated by Tweets that can be read, or at least easily misread, into further evidence of guilty mind trying to further a cover-up. Beldar #28
Along the lines of Trump is his own worse enemy is that right after the finely crafted Rosenstein memo is released, Trump goes on TV and says, “I was going to fire Comey all along.”
Have some discipline, man.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:34 pm
Robert B. Fiske Jr. is mentioned on page 492 of James B. Stewart’s “Den of Thieves” and phrases like his lawyers on sbsequent pages.
You have to really think about it to figure this out, but the best way I think to explain this (especially Fiske et all complaining about a leak to the Wall Street Journal of information the U.S. Attorney did not have) is that the entire Beatrice Foods matter was invented by Freeman’s lawyers as a means to protect the the head of arbitrage trading at Goldman Sachs, Robert E. Rubin, and others at Goldman Sachs. Freedman pled guilty to something that could lead nowhere because it never happened, and that ended the entire investigation.
The cover story would have been maintained wih Stewart as well.
Rubin was subsequently appointed to a White House position (to avoid Senate confirmation) and later Secretary of the Treasury by President Bill Clinton, so we can assume Clinton knew the entire background.
This sort of thing (inventing a crime to plead guilty to) may be unethical, but it might not cross any bright lines, and would be very hard to suspect.Sammy Finkelman (70818b) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:40 pm
72. AZ Bob (f7a491) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:34 pm
For once Trump tells the truth, and you want to complain about it??
The lie, that Comey was fired over his handling of the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation, had no credibility. Not one Democrat believed it.Sammy Finkelman (70818b) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:42 pm
Nor any Republican, but the Democrats would be the ones to care. Trump had to admit that the paper reason for firing Comey was not his real reason.Sammy Finkelman (70818b) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:47 pm
I read the WAPO story and saw a few names of people who might lay out Trump.
Let’s see…..
Two current intelligence officials testify before Congress last week that the Pres. asked for their help in reigning in the FBI’s investigation.
Now the Special Counsel wants those two intelligence officials to answer questions.
Does that mean the Pres is “under investigation?”
Or does it mean that those two people have made public comments that the FBI would like to know more about?
shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:44 pm
But a number of department heads at these hearings have said they were never pressured. So possibly Trump went around the intelligence community and ask what if anything can be done to end this game. If they said nothing, and he did nothing after that, then how do you build that into obstruction?
As to Comey, he said he “felt” pressured but then admits that Trump merely said the ambiguous line that “I hope you can let this go.” And Comey did not respond in a manner consistent with his obligations if he really was feeling pressure. Comey admitted to Feinstein he is weak.
As I said in #72, Trump still has an opportunity to screw this up.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:47 pm
I think the President can fire the director for as many reasons as he can come up with.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:50 pm
@53.IMO, this is rapidly moving to the point that Trump may benefit in the long run politically by directing Rosenstein to fire Mueller, and then have any further investigation run from DOJ.
Yep. He’s an easy read on this given his history in New York. He’s not going to be passive and leave it to weasels to smear Mueller.
You have to look at Trump in the whole — not just this recent gig– which he didn’t expect to win in the first place. Everything about Trump thought his life in NYC business and entertainment circles has been transactional; about protecting the family name brand. That’s everything.
He doesn’t give a damn about the United States; just Trump. So when his ‘gut’ tells him they’re getting too close to damaging ‘the brand’- and all the smoke and mirrors that keep it golden and glowing- he’ll drop the nickel. He’ll blow it all up before surrendering to it; direct Mueller to be fired, put Rosenstein in the Elliott Richardson scenario and watch the blocks tumble until they land on a ‘Bork’ who’ll do the deed.
But what a show.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:51 pm
AZ Bob (f7a491) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:47 pm
That was his explanation for not rebuuking Trump.
Actually, Comey went further. He did exactly what he said in his testimony that he thought Trump requested.
He closed the case against Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI (a manufactured case by the way)
The next day.
Now the Senators, none of them, discovered this story, which was reported only by CNN (other outlets quoted or cited CNN) and Comey has been allowed to go on saying that the investigation continued.Sammy Finkelman (70818b) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:55 pm