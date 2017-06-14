New York Times: All the Blatant Lies That Are Fit to Print
Not all the details are known yet about what happened in Virginia, but a sickeningly familiar pattern is emerging in the assault: The sniper, James Hodgkinson, who was killed by Capitol Police officers, was surely deranged, and his derangement had found its fuel in politics. Mr. Hodgkinson was a Bernie Sanders supporter and campaign volunteer virulently opposed to President Trump. He posted many anti-Trump messages on social media, including one in March that said “Time to Destroy Trump & Co.”
Was this attack evidence of how vicious American politics has become? Probably. In 2011, when Jared Lee Loughner opened fire in a supermarket parking lot, grievously wounding Representative Gabby Giffords and killing six people, including a 9-year-old girl, the link to political incitement was clear. Before the shooting, Sarah Palin’s political action committee circulated a map of targeted electoral districts that put Ms. Giffords and 19 other Democrats under stylized cross hairs.
Conservatives and right-wing media were quick on Wednesday to demand forceful condemnation of hate speech and crimes by anti-Trump liberals. They’re right. Though there’s no sign of incitement as direct as in the Giffords attack, liberals should of course hold themselves to the same standard of decency that they ask of the right.
By now, every sentinent being on the planet knows Loughner was not motivated by Palin or anyone on the right. No matter. These nameless, faceless ghouls continue to lie with impunity, because nobody bears responsibility for their anonymously penned crock of utter horseshit.
Patterico (115b1f) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:43 pm
narciso (d1f714) — 6/14/2017 @ 8:53 pm
This is the kind of thing that makes you want to grab someone by the scruff of the neck and shout at them until you’ve gone hoarse.
Patterico (115b1f) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:05 pm
Lenny (5ea732) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:10 pm
Yes!
Patricia (5fc097) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:18 pm
Patricia (5fc097) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:20 pm
narciso (d1f714) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:32 pm
Kevin M (752a26) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:38 pm
Kevin M (752a26) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:39 pm
Just remember this the next time you decide the Times is worthy of citing as a valued source.
NJRob (7f4bec) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:41 pm
Kevin M (752a26) — 6/14/2017 @ 9:47 pm
Per New York Magazine’s website:
Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:08 pm
harkin (485617) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:54 pm