Hospital Issues Update on Scalise’s Condition
It’s pretty grim but let’s remain hopeful.
Congressman Steve Scalise sustained a single rifle shot to the left hip. The bullet travelled across his pelvis, fracturing bones, injuring internal organs, and causing severe bleeding. He was transported in shock to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, a Level I Trauma Center. He underwent immediate surgery, and an additional procedure to stop bleeding. He has received multiple units of blood transfusion. His condition is critical, and he will require additional operations. We will provide periodic updates.
It was an attempted assassination, and Rep. Scalise faces a tough road ahead. Best to him and his family.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
That’s a wound that would have been fatal throughout almost all of human history. Let’s hope that it can be put right by the doctors.
I’ll be watching the baseball game.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:10 pm
As per a retweet from Ben Shapiro, condition has been changed to “grave”.
Please no.harkin (485617) — 6/14/2017 @ 11:51 pm