Sessions, Trump, and Executive Privilege
Your thoughts here, since my post on the Ninth Circuit decision is getting overrun with comments on this topic.
Your thoughts here, since my post on the Ninth Circuit decision is getting overrun with comments on this topic.
Pronounced "Patter-EE-koh"
E-mail: Just use my moniker Patterico, followed by the @ symbol, followed by gmail.com
Disclaimer: Simpsons avatar may resemble a younger Patterico...
The statements made on this web site reflect the personal opinions of the author. They are not made in any official capacity, and do not represent the opinions of the author's employer.
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
|« May
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
Powered by WordPress.
Obviously, a vast right wing conspiracy…what killed Hillary ?McKiernan (1a13e6) — 6/13/2017 @ 7:26 pm
The only campaign collusion to steal a vote I’ve seen any proof of in the last year was Ma Clinton and the DNC taking out Bernie Sanders.harkin (485617) — 6/13/2017 @ 7:33 pm
I’m not sure that it’s exactly “eat your cake and have it too”. As a witness, Sessions has an obvious conflict between testifying truthfully and completely, and protecting the President’s executive privilege when there is no one else there to interpose the objection on the President’s behalf. So he’s letting them know, in a nice way, that he won’t answer questions that might violate the privilege and relying on their courtesy not to push the issue. ?nk (dbc370) — 6/13/2017 @ 7:34 pm
Didn’t carry over
http://amp.nationalreview.com/article/448615/jeff-sessions-recusal-unnecessarynarciso (d1f714) — 6/13/2017 @ 7:37 pm
Patterico’s analysis and conclusion on the previous thread is spot on.
But like Watergate, in the end, the truth will come out in time.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/13/2017 @ 7:37 pm
Sessions is from Alabama, not North Carolina, but there is at least one Chairman(?) of a committee in Congress who thinks that if you once waive a privilege (it was the Fifth Amendment in that case), you’ve waived it for every further question. So that might be something, too.nk (dbc370) — 6/13/2017 @ 7:39 pm
You have to understand that sessions is the outsider in Alabama politics even after 20 years of you want a go along figure you pick Luther strange.narciso (d1f714) — 6/13/2017 @ 7:42 pm
Just to balance things out a bit, I did write about the Ninth Circuit decision — shall I repost it here??shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 6/13/2017 @ 7:42 pm
I meant as far as their respective understandings of the law of testimonial privilege. 😉nk (dbc370) — 6/13/2017 @ 7:43 pm
Now what is this brouhaha really i contend it has nothing to do with Russia and matters in another gulf entirely:
https://thefederalist.com/2017/06/13/u-s-controversy-qatar-really-proxy-war-obamas-iran-deal/narciso (d1f714) — 6/13/2017 @ 7:51 pm
Except like dragon teeth they never go away
http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/06/jeff-narciso (d1f714) — 6/13/2017 @ 7:55 pm
sessions-slew-the-innuendo-dragon-today/
Cadmus threw a rock among them and got them to fighting between themselves until only five were left.nk (dbc370) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:04 pm
It wasn’t until very recently(what, 40 years after the fact) that we actually learned the major role Mark Felt played in Watergate and that his motives were by no means benign, as the Washington Post led Americans to believe.
So no, there is little reason to think we will get to the truth anytime soon, at least if you think Watergate is the model.ThOR (c9324e) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:05 pm
It’s all about the brand w/The Donald. Always protect the brand.
If Mueller gets too close to hurting it, he’ll direct Rosenstein to fire him, setting up the Elliot Richardson scenario and the rest of the blocks will tumble until they land on a ‘Bork’ down the line who’ll carry out the directive. Given the impulsive disposition of our Captain– don’t rule it out.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:06 pm
Exactly thor its like with snowden when they scrounged up boyce to vouch for him, I knew the gig was up.narciso (d1f714) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:06 pm
This is why the narrative spun by the producer of concussion is airing in September and not the more messy tale told by max hollandnarciso (d1f714) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:08 pm
Lawyer-client conversations are confidential, and the lawyer can only testify about them if the client affirmatively waives confidentiality and authorizes dusclosure.
Is executive privilege like that? Does it exist as to all conversations and has to be waived, or does it have to be asserted before it exists?DRJ (15874d) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:11 pm
From the prior thread:
swc, I agree with your #418. Re your #422, in which you wrote:
It took me years, but I now reflexively, automatically, always ask the following whenever someone says he doesn’t recall something that I’m asking about:
I modify that appropriately for each particular case, of course.
With apologies in advance for what seems like quibbling over small distinctions, our host wrote (#423):
That’s not quite accurate and I would never say it in those terms. The invocation of privilege may have consequences beyond just preserving it to avoid an accidental waiver. As you point out, it sometimes looks to observers like one’s being defensive, in which event saying that “I invoke this on my client’s behalf” — without instructions from the client to do so — could be the very opposite of what’s in the client’s best interest, as determined by him after getting private advice and opportunity to consider it. The client not only has the right to assert the privilege, the client has the sole and exclusive right to decide whether to decline to assert it and instead waive it. The correct answer is the one Sessions made, which is that he can’t answer the question as asked because it calls for a determination on the assertion or waiver of privilege, a determination that belongs to the client.
Our host continued:
He would if he finishes that statement with: “I am instead going to decline to answer that question unless and until my client has a reasonable opportunity to make an informed decision whether to waive or assert any applicable privileges, or he otherwise releases me to answer, or I’m compelled to answer by a court of competent jurisdiction after I’m satisfied that my client has had notice and opportunity to be heard.” If that doesn’t keep the lawyer out of jail, then to jail he goes, a risk that goes along with the bar card.
(He should then make his one phone call to a lawyer buddy, asking him to start working on a habeas petition, because it’ll be granted. I haven’t been exactly in that situation, but I’ve been a lot closer than most folks would imagine, on a Christmas season morning in a federal courthouse in 1982 — but that’s a long story I’ll save for another time.)
Our host then wrote:
You’re right about the having and eating, but with a different “they” than you meant. The Democratic senators were satisfied with a hearing at which Sessions was not under subpoena, but had made a voluntary appearance with no implied or express commitment to waive any privileges or reveal any confidential communications from within the Executive Branch. Now, for the most transparent, craven, and hypocritical of political purposes, they want to pretend as if there were such an obligation. There isn’t.
If they’d signaled in advance an intention to play hardball, with a demand that he make advance written commitments not to decline to answer, or if they’d said they intended to test every assertion of privilege or refusal to answer, then Trump could (and certainly would) have refused to permit Sessions to appear at all, unless and until the Dems had gotten a court order compelling it as a remedy for contempt of Congress. Or he could — as many POTUSes have done in the past — have agreed to permit Sessions to testify only via written answers to written questions, with answers being provided only after all privilege questions are spotted, subject to decision by the POTUS as principal, asserted or waived, and if asserted then tested in court. The Nixon tapes scenario, basically.
I think there’s utility to both Congress and the Executive Branches in operating a little more informally, a little more quickly, and with a whole lot less bad-faith grandstanding and hypocrisy. I repeat, let them have their ranking member issue a subpoena if they’re serious. It ain’t gonna happen.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:12 pm
Thoughts on the stunning admission by Sessions that he has not been briefed at all on Russian interference in the election?
And that he’s not sure whether Russians meddled in the election because he’s only read newspaper reports about it?
I find this a mind-boggling admission of incompetence.
Apparently we have Trump playing Commandant Klink, with Sessions as Sgt. Schultz (“I see nothing! I hear nothing!”). The only difference is that here Col. Hogan (Putin) is trying to help the bumbling bad guys.Dave (711345) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:13 pm
@ DRJ (#17): Yes, the analysis for who owns the privilege and who therefore has the exclusive right to waive it is the same for privileges generally. The determination of what communications the privilege may properly be claimed for is different, however as to each.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:14 pm
It’s dissapointing he’s affirming the crowdstroke report, but it’s just reportsnarciso (d1f714) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:15 pm
Dave @ 19
He’s recused from everything dealing with the campaign. Which means he should know nothing beyond what’s public knowledge. It’s not incompetence. It’s abiding by his recusal.kishnevi (10c258) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:20 pm
I watched a good deal of that hearing on C-SPAN. I thought Sessions did well. And I was surprised to see Sen. Feinstein was pretty good herself. I had heard Sen. Kamala Harris on the radio and had though she was rude and obnoxious. But seeing the video she actually smiled and accepted the mild chastising from McCain. Mark Warner and a few others were idiots.
The LA Times and other Dem supports are pushing this meme that Harris is a victim of old, white patriarchy. At the last hearing, she clearly prevented the Deputy Attorney General from answering the question. It wss rude and obnoxious.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:21 pm
19 – I would say that by recusing himself he did exactly that and stayed the hell away from the investigation. This is a repeat of the Plame nonsense on a bigger scale.harkin (485617) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:23 pm
sleazy clueless jeff session’s poor judgment in recusing himself calls into question everything he says really
I’m surprised Attorney General Rosenstein hasn’t asked for his resignationhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:24 pm
There’s nothing there, if fact the parallel that comes to.mind with this sideshow is not watergate but Jim garrison,narciso (d1f714) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:25 pm
The last thing Sessions or any of these witnesses want to do in any of their answers is open u[ a can of worms by making any reference or analogy on national television in a congressional hearing to Nixon, his tapes– and thus introduce discourse about Watergate into the Q&A. The blow back in the responses would be a PR disaster.
Get in, get through the flak and get out w/minimal damage– that’s what Jefferson Beauregard did.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:27 pm
@ AZ Bob: Her small smile was anticipating how she can use the footage that came just before that, deceptively edited, in her fundraising materials between now and 2020. She’s utterly transparent, utterly one-dimensional, and utterly repulsive — the model 21st Century Democrat!Beldar (fa637a) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:27 pm
WATERGATE WATERGATE WATERGATE
Only a whiny, attention-seeking child would continue to think that this phrase from 1972-1974 still holds totemic power, such that it must be avoided in any discussion of executive privilege among reasonable adults in 2017.
JIM CROW SLAVERY THOMAS JEFFERSON’S MISTRESS!
There. There’s your counter-shamanic phrasing. Go watch an episode of “American Gods” and figure out which one you’re most like, and which one you just want to worship.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:29 pm
Crazy talk. Recuse means “to disqualify oneself as a judge in a particular case”.
His recusal should keep him from making decisions in matters connected to his role as an adviser during the campaign. It should not prevent him from being briefed about ongoing threats to national security.
Unless he would rather not know about them, of course.Dave (711345) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:29 pm
@23. I had heard Sen. Kamala Harris on the radio and had though she was rude and obnoxious. But seeing the video she actually smiled and accepted the mild chastising from McCain.
She was aggressive. ‘Course MSNBC this evening couldn’t help but note it was also McCain who interrupted her last week as well– and Sessions’ irritation w/her questioning, implying race and sexism issues at play. That might be a bit over the line.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:32 pm
Yes I don’t go and on, about last of the list although quite a few of those senators could double for sleestaks but we know how the whole Plame matter went through.
So panama turns firmly to Beijing with martinelli in cuffsnarciso (d1f714) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:33 pm
WATERGATE WATERGATE WATERGATE
Only a whiny, attention-seeking child would continue to think that this phrase from 1972-1974 still holds totemic power, such that it must be avoided in any discussion of executive privilege among reasonable adults in 2017.
Ditto. Why not Monicagate where Clinton committed both perjury and witness-tampering — lying in court about what Monica blew and when she blew it and getting her to sign an affidavit to that effect — and the impeachment actually went to trial in the Senate? Betcha more people know about that than they do about Watergate.nk (dbc370) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:36 pm
Dave, you’re wrong about recusal. Just wrong. Go read Wikipedia or a dictionary. He’s not to be consulted, but he’s also not to know. This is why they construct “Chinese walls,” so that’s another good phrase for you to Google.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:37 pm
Marinelli is also a strong critic of the Castro brothers, yes there is a strong casa De carts in Columbia too.narciso (d1f714) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:42 pm
Dave, you also have misstated the scope of his recusal, which is not over everything involving national security. He’s recused only from participating or being involved in any way in a single foreign-intelligence investigation relating to Russian interference in the 2016 election. He can, should, and presumably is still briefed on and involved in every other aspect of the DoJ’s counter-intelligence operations, which extend far, far, far beyond this single investigation.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:42 pm
And beyond just Russia, of course.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:42 pm
@29. =yawn= Projection. And fear.
From a usual hard right source, of course. You really are tone deaf to it.
“The lady doth protest too much, methinks.” – Hamlet by William Shakespeare.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:48 pm
He should make some more pow wow chow
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/elizabeth-warren-says-jeff-sessions-should-resign/article/2625895narciso (d1f714) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:51 pm
a
My dad was a Coastie. How he didn’t end up as a red smear on a white hull I’ll never know.
https://www.uscg.mil/history/people/MunroDouglasIndex.asp
I believe the Coast Guard is stingy what with handing out MoHs.
I think the dSteve57 (0b1dac) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:51 pm
there’s a much more solid, factual basis for sleazy corrupt ex-FBI kingpin Robert Mueller to recuse himself from this investigation than there ever was for the inept cowardly Jeff Sessions to do sohappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:57 pm
You would think but there is full squirrel rhodio out there.narciso (d1f714) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:58 pm
Typos. I has typos.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:59 pm
Please, no, let’s stay on topic. I promise to read it but I do not promise to respond as I am still in trial.Patterico (115b1f) — 6/13/2017 @ 8:59 pm
@33. Ditto. Why not Monicagate where Clinton committed both perjury and witness-tampering — lying in court about what Monica blew and when she blew it and getting her to sign an affidavit to that effect — and the impeachment actually went to trial in the Senate? Betcha more people know about that than they do about Watergate.
Was that a big Hollywood movie, too? Betcha those unaware under 45 will likely be getting a fresh education about ‘WATERGATE, WATERGATE, WATERGATE’ over the next few weeks and months.
“Forget the myths the media’s created about the White House. The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.” – ‘Deep Throat’ [Hal Holbrook] ‘All The President’s Men’ 1976DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/13/2017 @ 9:01 pm
Yes were in the hands of top men
https://www.google.com/amp/www.mediaite.com/online/tucker-carlson-mocks-democratic-congressman-over-russia-and-sessions-am-i-a-spy-too/amp/narciso (d1f714) — 6/13/2017 @ 9:02 pm
Yes Mark felt brought the whole Hoover temple down on himself even faced jail time because his breaking and entering against the weatherman came to light.narciso (d1f714) — 6/13/2017 @ 9:04 pm
Marathon man, from William goldman had more to say on this era. Division didn’t leak they just did the businessnarciso (d1f714) — 6/13/2017 @ 9:06 pm
How long do Trump and Sessions get to decide this? I’d say a month is waaaay more time than they need. So let Sessions do his not-invocation. But I don’t want this to be over. I want to see him answer the question or say clearly that Trump won’t let him.Patterico (115b1f) — 6/13/2017 @ 9:08 pm
Because, let’s face it, we all know that Trump has blown up at Sessions over his recusal.
We know it.Patterico (115b1f) — 6/13/2017 @ 9:08 pm
Probably, there was no need to do so, dems are never so obliging.narciso (d1f714) — 6/13/2017 @ 9:12 pm
Yes this experience is much like zell, drinking into a live tooth.narciso (d1f714) — 6/13/2017 @ 9:17 pm
sleazy corrupt womanish fbi turd Jim Comey clearly lied when he insinuated that the FBI had been justifiably using non-existent evidence of a “third meeting” to blackmail the pliable Jeff Sessionshappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/13/2017 @ 9:19 pm
But I don’t want this to be over. I want to see him answer the question or say clearly that Trump won’t let him.
You may not see it but Mueller will likely insist upon it.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/13/2017 @ 9:19 pm
Patterico, he’s likely never going to have to answer the question of whether Trump chewed him out or was disappointed in him for recusing himself. On that question, Trump — or any POTUS — would and should assert privilege, because it is indeed, whether you like the POTUS or not, very squarely within the scope of his confidential communications with top executive branch officials for purposes of making executive decisions.
How would that be any different from Trump insisting he’s entitled to force Congressmen to testify about what they said in closed sessions? Or the SCOTUS members from testifying about what was said in their post-argument conferences?
If you’re waiting for the answer to that, it’s likely to be a long wait — years at a minimum, but probably forever, because I think such an executive privilege claim would indeed be recognized and sustained in court, but at a minimum it would take many months to get through the courts. And I don’t think the Dems yet have anything remotely close to the kind of predicate showing Jaworski had.
I don’t doubt that you’re right, but that doesn’t mean I think Senate Democrats should get to ignore the law and set awful precedents to feed our personal schadenfreude.
And no, I don’t think Mueller can any more pierce Executive Privilege than the Dem senators could, for the same reasons.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/13/2017 @ 9:55 pm
Mueller’s jurisdiction is less than any of the 93 U.S. Attorneys, strictly limited to what’s in his appointment order — which, I remind y’all again is a foreign intelligence investigation. And while it might include spun-off criminal investigations (Manafort, Flynn, perhaps others of which we know not), we know there was none such in existence as to Trump as of the date of Comey’s firing.
The notion that Mueller will be interviewing Sessions on this topic — Comey’s dismissal — is preposterous, a delusion of the confused or the sloppy-thinking.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/13/2017 @ 10:03 pm
@29/33 For Beldar & nk, with love…
June 13, 2017: Watergate scandal stages a TV comeback amid the crisis facing Trump
http://www.latimes.com/business/hollywood/la-fi-ct-watergate-news-nostalgia-20170609-story.html
“… But each day of reporting on the possible collusion between Russia and President Trump’s campaign draws TV news comparisons to the 45-year-old Watergate saga, which is gaining cultural clout as a result.
Such terms as special counsel, executive privilege and impeachment have seeped back into the political lexicon in a big way. Thursday’s testimony of fired FBI Director James B. Comey before a Senate committee drew nearly 20 million viewers — a massive audience for daytime TV — much like the Watergate hearings did in 1973 when daily coverage rotated between ABC, CBS and NBC.
Renewed interest in the greatest political scandal in American history is already spurring a rush in the TV business to revisit the era. Watergate gives networks a familiar title to help draw big ratings as well as burnish their news legacies.
Both ABC News and MSNBC have prime-time specials on Watergate airing this weekend to coincide with the anniversary of the break-in of Democratic National Committee headquarters at the complex…”
“Oops.” – Former Texas governor & current DOE head Rick Perry, 2012 Presidential Debate mistakeDCSCA (797bc0) — 6/13/2017 @ 10:04 pm
I listened to most of the hearing today and I recall nothing of substance that advanced the case for collusion. Nothing. They didn’t lay a hand on Sessions. They couldn’t even get Sessions to assert Executive Privilege, which is merely a side issue anyway. How much more of this pounding the table are we in for?
Sessions’ treatment of Comey was deft, generally praising the man except when he undermined his vanishing credibility – the man taking the notes somehow forgot Sessions’ concurrence about the inappropriate private meeting, which came the following day. What else did Comey forget?ThOR (c9324e) — 6/13/2017 @ 10:06 pm
Does Congress have the power to impeach a special prosecutor? Asking for a friend.Pinandpuller (fe6b08) — 6/13/2017 @ 10:09 pm
Why didn’t Comey leak to the NYT’s to get a special prosecutor filed on Hillary or Loretta Lynch?Pinandpuller (fe6b08) — 6/13/2017 @ 10:13 pm
Any POTUS should be able to claim executive privilege for a conversation in which he’s chewing out, complimenting, or otherwise interacting with a cabinet officer or other top-level member of his administration.
But if there ever has been, or will be a POTUS who very desperately needs unfiltered, plain-spoken, and candid advice, even (and especially) when it’s contrary to the POTUS’ own instincts — advice unchilled by the possibility that the advisor might someday be compelled to testify to it in a public setting — it’s Donald J. Trump. Am I wrong?Beldar (fa637a) — 6/13/2017 @ 10:25 pm
LOLThOR (c9324e) — 6/13/2017 @ 10:26 pm
Yup, a special counsel is, for a time, an employee of the Department of Justice and thus a “civil officer of the United States” within the meaning of Article II, Section 4, and hence subject in theory to congressional impeachment.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/13/2017 @ 10:30 pm
Attention-seeking intellectually dishonest child cites other attention-seeking intellectually dishonest children in peddling stale Watergate meme. Sad!Beldar (fa637a) — 6/13/2017 @ 10:32 pm
What’s the trial about? You mentioned a week or so ago that it was going to last into July, and you’ve got to be in month 2 already.
Gang stuff?shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 6/13/2017 @ 10:36 pm
Just returned to the computer after bring my Husky dog, Cyber, in from the backyard. He was exercising another sort of privilege, the alpha-canine privilege to exclude possums from his yard. Cyber is a rescue dog, having run free in rural areas for weeks at a time as a juvenile, mostly feeding himself, so he has capabilities and instincts, but he’s not naturally obedient. He does try very hard to stay out of trouble, which is not the same thing at times like this. I tried calling him off, and he hesitated, looking back and forth between me and the possum, then he came to a decision: Assert the privilege! Snapped the possum’s spinal cord with one bite to the back of its neck, it didn’t so much as twitch when he dropped it and trotted over to me. Nature, tooth and claw. Cyber thinks he’s a co-principal in this household, and in the back yard, he holds near-exclusive sway. It was very impressive, something I knew he was capable of, but didn’t expect to see him do at 1 a.m. while brightly lit by my Maglite.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/13/2017 @ 11:33 pm
Disclaimer: I *changed parties* to vote against Trump in the primary.
Sessions is right on this subject. He is appearing voluntarily. He has a duty to preserve the President’s ability to exercise the privilege. There may well be circumstances that would change that — but on this, only the President gets to waive it.aphrael (3f0569) — 6/13/2017 @ 11:33 pm
@64. =yawn= To be wrong is to be Right, eh Beldar.
Tonight’s “Watergate Watergate Watergate” Words Of Wonder:
Voice-activated Sony TC-800B reel-to-reel tape recordersDCSCA (797bc0) — 6/13/2017 @ 11:33 pm
(All of Cyber’s food, treats & gear come from Amazon.com for the benefit of this blog. He’s very loyal.)Beldar (fa637a) — 6/13/2017 @ 11:34 pm
Pinandpuller, at 60:
I think your question is intended to imply that there’s an obvious answer: Comey is a partisan hack.
But there’s another possible answer which I think has to be on the table: Comey thinks that the evidence of Russian attempts to interfere is stronger, and/or thinks that the crime in question is worse and more deserving of attention.
I don’t think we can reasonably differentiate between the two possibilities at this time; we’re all going on gut prejudice, on that one.
Let the investigation run, see what it finds out, and then we’ll have a better basis for judging this difference in behavior on Comey’s part.aphrael (3f0569) — 6/13/2017 @ 11:43 pm
Dave, at 30: I think that Sessions’ recusal should also prevent him from being briefed *on the particular matter he has recused himself from*.
There are many reasons why someone might be forced to recuse themselves. Among those potential reasons are the existence of evidence *suggesting* that the person recusing might be involved in the matter, or might have close connections to people involved in the matter. In that case, even if they’re not making decisions, simply providing them with information may be enough to undermine the investigation.
Having uniform rules preventing the passing of information to recused parties prevents the passing along of information in these cases *without* requiring that the investigator assert that there is such a risk, and without allowing endless arguments about whether such a risk is real or not — it just says, there’s a theoretical situation in which there is such a risk, and it’s better for the investigation to not come anywhere close to running it, so recused person, go away.
Of course this *only applies to the matter subject to recusal*. Anything else the department is doing, the AG should know about. That’s his job.aphrael (3f0569) — 6/13/2017 @ 11:47 pm
Beldar, I looked up recuse in a dictionary and quoted you the definition already:
“to disqualify (oneself) as judge in a particular case”
The reasons Sessions should not be involved in the *disposition* of matters related to his role as a campaign adviser are obvious. He has a clear conflict of interest (as does Trump, for that matter).
But unless Sessions is, in fact, a Russian agent (which I don’t claim has been proven), I don’t see how he could have any conflict of interest in regard to being *informed* about the most serious foreign attack on the United States since 9/11, if not before.
It’s like if a senator had asked John Ashcroft six months after 9/11 “Did Al Qaeda attack the World Trade Center?” and his answer was “It appears so. But I only know what I’ve read in the newspapers.” Ludicrous.
If the Attorney General’s shady entanglements with Russia and the Trump campaign prevent him from knowing anything more than what has been written in the newspapers about a serious and on-going threat to national security that falls squarely within his department’s responsibilities, he should resign and let someone who can actually do the job take over for him.Dave (711345) — 6/14/2017 @ 2:44 am