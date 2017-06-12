Ninth Circuit Agrees with Patterico
The Ninth Circuit has shot down Trump’s latest executive order on immigration. You can read the opinion here.
One fascinating aspect of the opinion is that it directly addresses a topic I have discussed at this blog at length: the non-discrimination ban of 8 U.S.C. section 1152(a) and its interplay with 8 U.S.C. section 1182(f). Consistent readers may recall that I got into an exchange with NRO’s Andrew McCarthy about this issue, and I still believe I got the better of him in the exchange. Trump’s supporters uniformly cited section 1182(f) and mocked my argument that section 1152(a) superseded it. Today, the Ninth Circuit agrees with my analysis — um, not a phrase that would normally cause me to feel much pride, by the way.
(Frankly, it’s a policy result I don’t like, and I’m sure the Ninth Circuit opinion will be derided as the work of leftist goons. However, I believe their analysis here is correct.)
The interested reader might look at the analysis on pages 48-56 of today’s opinion and compare it with my analysis, in this post and the links cited therein. I am short on time but here is one fun comparison. This is me from February 2:
But section 1182(f) can’t be an exception to section 1152(a) — because section 1152(a) lists specific exceptions, and section 1182(f) is not one of them. Section 1152(a) says the nondiscrimination provision applies “[e]xcept as specifically provided in paragraph (2) and in sections 1101(a)(27), 1151(b)(2)(A)(i), and 1153 of this title.” Guess what’s not listed there as an exception? If you said “section 1182(f),” you get the kewpie doll.
Since McCarthy cites canons of construction, the reader will hopefully forgive me if I cite one of my own: “Expressio unius est exclusio alterius” — a Latin phrase that means “the expression of one thing is the exclusion of the other.” By explicitly listing certain provisions as exceptions to the ban on discrimination by nationality or place of residence, section 1152(a) shows a Congressional intent to exclude any other contrary provision as an exception.
And today’s Ninth Circuit opinion, with my emphasis:
Second, §1152(a)(1)(A) specifically identifies exemptions from the non-discrimination mandate, implying that unmentioned sections are not exempted. See United Dominion Indus., Inc. v. United States, 532 U.S. 822, 836 (2001)(“The logic that invests the omission with significance is familiar: the mention of some implies the exclusion of others not mentioned.”). Section 1152(a)(1)(A) explicitly exempts three different INA provisions fromits application—8 U.S.C. §§1101(a)(27), 1151(b)(2)(A)(i), and 1153—all of which deal with giving preference to certain immigrants, such as family members of current citizens and permanent residents. Had Congress likewise intended to permit §1182(f) to override §1152(a)(1)(A)’s non-discrimination requirement, it would have done so in the same way it did for the other provisions.
TL;DR: It’s the same analysis in different words.
There are other similarities between my post and today’s opinion. If you were steeped in the technicalities at the time, I recommend reading today’s opinion.
[Cross=posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
swc hardest hitPatterico (115b1f) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:06 pm
Mueller agrees too:
Robert Mueller Stocks Staff with Democrat Donors
http://www.lifezette.com/polizette/robert-mueller-stocks-staff-democrat-donors/harkin (42c195) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:06 pm
when i grow up i wanna be a lawyer or a mixologist but i don’t wanna have to get any tattooshappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:11 pm
Plus oddly it ignore the omnibus language from 2016, but lets pretend because its not like we might suffer anyone coming from those 6 countries , well except London bridge Manchester and brightonnarciso (d1f714) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:12 pm
So having the 9th Circuit agree with you is now a good thing?Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:15 pm
The courts simply have no business (standing) getting involved if POTUS acts within reason. It is that simple.
DJT acted WELL within bounds and he did not discriminate beyond states – which is as basic as it gets in creating immigration policy.
This is becoming the Roe of this century. Rights undreamed for non-citizens are now discovered.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:20 pm
Reading is fundamental.Patterico (364a29) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:24 pm
Ed from SFV,
The problem is, I think Congress has tied the executive’s hands here. And they can.Patterico (364a29) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:26 pm
One hopes it will go like thiscase:
http://www.scotusblog.com/case-files/cases/kerry-v-dinnarciso (d1f714) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:27 pm
But yea, I know, the actual law is not supposed to matter, just which side wins. I know that’s how most people feel.Patterico (364a29) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:27 pm
Actually the law does matter, that why we rely o. Durable precedents like kleideust and the case I linked earlier. But this is the sores strategy to make any discretionary measure suspectnarciso (d1f714) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:31 pm
So you would argue that the President only has to meet a rationale basis test for any decision, even if the law specifically says he can’t do something or that he has to meet a higher standard to do something?DRJ (d35869) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:34 pm
This site is dead to me. Tired of the fake conservative posturing. Bye.John (b1fcb0) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:35 pm
if a bunch of sleazy ivy league trash judge-fascists wanna be responsible for terrorists from the countries that even george soros’s slimy turdboy barack obama identified as having no screening capabilities killing a bunch of people and young art students and unborn fetuses
they need to get their freak on
at least President Trump triedhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:37 pm
I think this is the only time John has commented here.DRJ (d35869) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:38 pm
Personnel is policy, hopefully the sg’s office wontlet another errant partner from a participating firm, create a conflictnarciso (d1f714) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:38 pm
By John, don’t let the door…..Spartacvs (2db708) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:41 pm
Seeing as one of the defendants in boumeddiene popped up in relation to an Islamic state cell the other day, as the dissent suggested.narciso (d1f714) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:43 pm
Mr. Spardapus our friend John has quite likely lurked about for many many moons
it’s a lot like icebergs don’t you know
the ratio between readers and commentershappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:43 pm
John,
Do you realize Trump has reversed course and is letting in Obama’s refugees from Iran and other terrorist countries? The courts didn’t make him do this. He did it, and he’s letting them in even faster than normal vetting.
We could even say Trump was engaging in fake conservative posturing when he tried to get the travel ban, couldn’t we?DRJ (d35869) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:43 pm
and you know it might not be that bad
Trump’s still the best we’ll ever havehappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:45 pm
Yes and I thought that was a bad call on his part, specially after we discovered the justice department was covering up a prima facie example of insurgents entering this coybtry.narciso (d1f714) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:45 pm
Trump is the best fake conservative we’ll ever have?DRJ (d35869) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:46 pm
(A) Except as specifically provided in paragraph (2) and in sections 1101(a)(27), 1151(b)(2)(A)(i), and 1153 of this title, no person shall receive any preference or priority or be discriminated against in the issuance of an immigrant visa because of the person’s race, sex, nationality, place of birth, or place of residence. (emphasis mine)
“Immigrant visa” has a specific meaning. It means a visa for a person to reside permanently in the United States.
So, okay, Trump’s EO could not apply to green card holders (and not only for Section 1152(a) reasons but also for Constitutional reasons). I said that from the start, and I was under the impression that the second EO did not include them.
I don’t see 1152(a) as applying in any way to non-immigrant visas — holders or applicants. How does that go? “Expressio unius est exclusio alterius” — if Congress wrote “immigrant visa” it excluded the non-immigrant visas. But maybe that’s why Bill Clinton did not appoint me a judge in the Ninth Circuit.nk (dbc370) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:47 pm
DRJ my friend a feisty bird in the hand is worth seven snooty harvardtrash teds and their grimacing sackies all up in that bush by the side of the freewayhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:49 pm
Its a whole other volume of Blackstone, as I pointed our at the time, they dint want any durable screening its better to continue the kabuki that does us no good.narciso (d1f714) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:50 pm
I thought this was an appeal of the first EO.DRJ (d35869) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:50 pm
15 –” I think this is the only time John has commented here.”
Lots of lurkers here – welcome to the interwebsharkin (42c195) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:51 pm
I know you liked Scott Walker, hf, and he is feisty. He or Ted would have been fine.DRJ (d35869) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:52 pm
Lurkers are great but it’s hard to know when they leave if they don’t comment. It’s strange to make a point of commenting just to say you will no longer lurk. By definition, lurking is something you do when you don’t want to be noticed, isn’t it?DRJ (d35869) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:53 pm
In IRS the second but that treat it like the first eon like the kabuki re the detainee cases hamdan was too host, hamdi still need to cool down. And even boumedienne too much to pick up the spoon.narciso (d1f714) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:53 pm
Not to mention that it’s a little bit of a stretch to read the EO as discrimination “in the issuance”, i.e. a retroactive interference, but it’s not really worth arguing about given the a) clarity of “immigrant visa” and b) the Due Process concerns.nk (dbc370) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:54 pm
Meanwhile, the Resistance continues….
“There was civil unrest in Russia Monday, as anti-corruption protestors took to the streets all across the country during a national holiday celebration. Roughly 1,500 people were arrested for gathering to denounce their government. The White House came out strong and condemned Russia for cracking down on the peaceful protestors. All of the Big Three Networks (ABC, CBS, and NBC) reported on the mass arrests during their evening broadcasts, but they all ignored the White House’s condemnation of the Russian government.”
http://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2017/06/12/nets-blackout-white-house-condemning-russia-arrestingharkin (42c195) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:54 pm
12 – DRJ – No, of course not. In the realm of immigration policy national security implications, he does enjoy near-absolute power. I apologize for not being more clear.
I fully agree that Congress could choose to modify such powers, although again, POTUS simply must be given wide latitude in matters of security and non-citizen actors.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:55 pm
The statute seems pretty clear. Any reason why Congress can’t repeal it?AZ Bob (f7a491) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:57 pm
Congress did almost two years ago, but the basenghi caucus is loath to point it out. What Seth frantzman told us about in the course ofvhis traveldnarciso (d1f714) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:57 pm
30 – Lurking is coming here to read posts and comments, he grew fed up but decided he wanted to say something.
I would say this adds value but trash him if you must.harkin (42c195) — 6/12/2017 @ 7:58 pm
DRJ you’ve no idea how ardently yet also tenderly I would have embraced a presidency of a Ted Cruz or a Scott Walker
just to have a president that didn’t hate America!
it was a dream i dared not dream
but here we are!
and yet again there lives the dearest freshness deep down things
not unlike ferdinand i am very happyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/12/2017 @ 8:00 pm
When it comes to though crime, S the sjw clerks at the 9th circus has discerned there’s no need to consider the argument Chinese exclusion act is all you need.narciso (d1f714) — 6/12/2017 @ 8:04 pm
Ah and they are relying in that leaked dhs memo, as durable as miss winners little foraging yielded.narciso (d1f714) — 6/12/2017 @ 8:08 pm
My only hope is the terrorists target the Left.
Always believed people should suffer the consequences of their choices.
Rest is a perversion of the Civil Rights Act and Welfare Provision.
fubar’edBlah (44eaa0) — 6/12/2017 @ 8:20 pm
Inthe 80s the legal wizards realize you couldn’t do a direct assault I t the death penalty so they come up with the baldas study which suggested the arbitrary application if same. Won’t matter what language is employed , the end is doybleunplusgood.narciso (d1f714) — 6/12/2017 @ 8:22 pm
Despicable doesn’t quite cover it.Spartacvs (2db708) — 6/12/2017 @ 8:24 pm
First that is a cruel wish, second you see when such things happen they target latubis and gays there is a remarkable ability to disasiciate like iutr thracian stalker displaysnarciso (d1f714) — 6/12/2017 @ 8:25 pm
harkin,
Why do you think it’s commendable for someone to read a website for free, perhaps for years, and then make a point of insulting the host when he decides to leave?DRJ (15874d) — 6/12/2017 @ 8:35 pm
That the other bete noire,narciso (d1f714) — 6/12/2017 @ 8:46 pm
http://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/john-hirschauer/2017/06/12/seriously-msnbc-analyst-compares-trump-travel-ban-fdr-interning
“Why do you think it’s commendable for someone to read a website for free, perhaps for years, and then make a point of insulting the host when he decides to leave?”
Not sure if serious. He gave his opinion. If he supported the site financially it would make a difference?
The host and countless others here have insulted people plenty of times. I was told I was not welcome in the living room for a comment which was not even mildly offensive, get a grip.harkin (42c195) — 6/12/2017 @ 8:57 pm
“My only hope is the terrorists target the Left.
Always believed people should suffer the consequences of their choices.”
Wtf
They target indiscriminately – an Islamist gunned down 49 people in Orlando a year ago and I doubt 10% were conservative.
Did you celebrate?harkin (42c195) — 6/12/2017 @ 9:05 pm
They are coming for us whether you like it or not.
Again, when they (terrorists) hit us, just hope the apologists (left) get the brunt.
Up to me, borders would be closed by now and measures in place to toss the crazies out and criminals.
All for protecting the homeland, 9th Circuit not so much. Not their asses likely to get bombed in a Subway Station like me. They get car service prolly …Blah (44eaa0) — 6/12/2017 @ 9:06 pm
48 not at all, I wept.
Indiscriminate is the point.
Why must I suffer the idiocy of the left?
So i say what say … when it unfortunately happens may it strike those who apologize for terror and enable it.
You can be all upset bu nothing odd about the sentiment.Blah (44eaa0) — 6/12/2017 @ 9:08 pm
7… they are known flakes, Patterico, in the main. If/when it goes to SCOTUS, it will be upheld. The POTUS has that discretion.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/12/2017 @ 9:11 pm
Just one more terrible decision from an appeals court that is known for them.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/12/2017 @ 9:12 pm
Frankly, I am tired of the fake outrage over terrorism many have.
Fact is many Americans support it when it suits them and apologize for it.
Look at the FALN terrorist celebrated in NY by DeBlasio and his ilk.
So strike me as a bad guy for wanting shaaat heads like that to be on the receiving end of Alluh Akbar when it unfortunately happens.
Heck Obola freed the dude.
So yeah, many Americans have fake outrage over terror nor are concerned about their fellow citizen, Lefty Judiciary right there with DeBlasio and Obama sucking up to terrorists.Blah (44eaa0) — 6/12/2017 @ 9:17 pm
50 – “not at all, I wept.
Indiscriminate is the point.”
Today’s winner of the Arguing With One’s Self award.harkin (42c195) — 6/12/2017 @ 9:18 pm
@41. Blah, blah, blah:
“My only hope is the terrorists target the Left.” They did: September 11, 2001.
“Always believed people should suffer the consequences of their choices.” You are: Donald Trump.
“Dingbat!” – Archie Bunker [Carroll O’Connor] ‘All In The Family’ CBS TV, 1971-1979DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/12/2017 @ 9:18 pm
And Americans from Left support it cuz they don’t care since it is a far away problem.
911 made it real for like 2 years, then they went back to calling Bush evil and stuff.
It is why ISIS grew up ….. fake concern by POTUS and Left.Blah (44eaa0) — 6/12/2017 @ 9:21 pm
@DRJ- question: knowing what you’ve read, heard and seen -putting his status as POTUS aside- would you take Trump on as a client?DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/12/2017 @ 9:23 pm
Sept 11 was no target of the Left, not in the least.
Harkin, u can chose to get the point or wrap ourself in knots.
Point is unfortunately it will happen, innocents will be lost, and I only hope God finds a way to punish not only those who do it, but those who enable it and apologize for it and excuse it. In this case, the Left.
So…… tough medicineBlah (44eaa0) — 6/12/2017 @ 9:25 pm
http://ace.mu.nu/archives/image.png
“Liberalism is totalitarianism with a human face.”
— Dr. Thomas SowellColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/12/2017 @ 9:27 pm
“Harkin, u can chose to get the point or wrap ourself in knots.”
Pardon me for pointing out after your wish that terrorist target the left that a terrorist massacred a bunch of lefties a year ago.
To which you replied “I wept”
You seem to be the expert at wrapping one’s self in knots.
Let it go or keep digging, it’s up to you.harkin (42c195) — 6/12/2017 @ 9:35 pm
Actually, this is one of Blah’s more intelligent comments. Didn’t you see in the Court’s opinion that the government argued that the EO should be stayed only for the plaintiff states and not nationwide? Judges don’t say “You’ve got to be f***ing kidding us”, but that’s how they ruled in different words.
My opinion is that Trump wanted a “Muslim ban” about as much as he wanted to “Lock her up!”. Not at all except as red meat campaign rhetoric for the mouth-breathers. I wouldn’t be surprised if the poison pills in the EO are purposeful, and not merely incompetent, and he is secretly thanking the Courts for making him look good to his idiot base when he’s not doing spit.nk (dbc370) — 6/12/2017 @ 9:46 pm
80 Percent overturned.NJRob (7f4bec) — 6/12/2017 @ 9:47 pm
55 – “Always believed people should suffer the consequences of their choices.” You are: Donald Trump.”
Realizing the consequences of your actions is part of becoming an adult.
Implying that statement means Trump endorses murder moves you into first place for dumbest comment in this thread, and that’s saying something.harkin (42c195) — 6/12/2017 @ 9:52 pm
harkin,
Had John contributed something here — not money but if he had spent time talking to people and engaging in discussion — it would make more sense for him to explain why he was leaving. But I think you like that he is angry at Patterico or events or whatever, so you like what he did.
DCSCA: No.DRJ (15874d) — 6/12/2017 @ 10:03 pm
For us to care that we’re dead for John, we first had to know John. I knew him not.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/12/2017 @ 10:12 pm