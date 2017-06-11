Patterico's Pontifications

6/11/2017

Scoring Political Points Off Dead Victims Of Terrorist Attack Is Obscene

Filed under: General — Dana @ 3:28 pm

[guest post by Dana]

London police chief Cressida Dick in an interview just one week after the London Bridge terror attack which left eight dead:

The commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police says the nationalities of the eight victims in the terrorist attack on London Bridge tell a proud story of London’s unique makeup.

“It’s desperately sad and poignant but among those who died is someone who’s British, there are French, Australian, Canadian, Spanish,” Cressida Dick told The Associated Press in an interview Saturday.

“In terms of our witnesses that we’ve spoken to so far, out of the 300-odd people, there are about 20 different countries of origin. And the London British population comes from all kinds of backgrounds and every kind of faith and ethnicity.”

She said longtime Londoners value this international aspect of the British capital.

“We believe of course that that’s what makes our city so great,” she said. “It’s a place where the vast majority of time it’s incredibly integrated and that diversity gives us strength.”

Not “desperately sad and poignant” to me, but instead I find it rather obscene that the London police chief would to try to score political points by standing on the dead bodies of eight innocent individuals who were much, much more than their collective diversity. Frankly, I really don’t care about their diversity, because to reduce them to this simple metric is to ignore their unique individuality and that which made them so terribly precious to their families who grieve. I’m wholly disgusted to see that in the aftermath of such a horrific event, the commissioner reveals herself to be an opportunistic whore.

Note: Suffice it to say when talking about diversity, cultural diversity is ignored by its cherry-picking proponents. But then you already knew that.

(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)

–Dana

76 Responses to “Scoring Political Points Off Dead Victims Of Terrorist Attack Is Obscene”

  1. so jealous you get to use my word

    happyfeet (28a91b) 6/11/2017 @ 3:29 pm

  2. I imagine that I were the mother, father, son or daughter of one of the victims and drowning in a dark well of disbelief and indescribable grief, I am gutted all over again by such insensitivity and dismissal of *who* my loved one was in this life.

    Dana (023079) 6/11/2017 @ 3:31 pm

  3. I remember hearing on CNN that the gorgeous diversity of the dead newtown babies really makes you stop and think about what makes America great

    happyfeet (28a91b) 6/11/2017 @ 3:31 pm

  4. I always welcome when evil declares itself. It’s the only way to fight it. If we don’t see it, we can’t attack it.

    Ed from SFV (3400a5) 6/11/2017 @ 3:31 pm

  5. There is no better evidence that the problem is systemic and runs wide and deep, than the fact that the Commissioner of Londons’ Metropolitan Police, the highest-ranking police officer in the country, is a woman.

    nk (dbc370) 6/11/2017 @ 3:39 pm

  6. get them pussyhats on, people – *especially* you Mr. nk

    Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s rise: How one badass woman fought to keep going

    By Dana Bash, CNN
    A series produced by Abigail Crutchfield, Jackson Loo and Jeremy Moorhead

    Updated 11:47 AM ET, Tue June 6, 2017

    happyfeet (28a91b) 6/11/2017 @ 3:40 pm

  7. Testicular feminization syndrome: Now more appropriately called the complete androgen insensitivity syndrome, this is a genetic disorder that makes XY fetuses insensitive (unresponsive) to androgens (male hormones). Instead, they are born looking externally like normal girls. Internally, there is a short blind-pouch vagina and no uterus, fallopian tubes or ovaries. There are testes in the abdomen or the inguinal canal.

    http://www.medicinenet.com/script/main/art.asp?articlekey=14430

    nk (dbc370) 6/11/2017 @ 3:44 pm

  8. I guess it happens to nations, too. Yeah, those people will defeat the Jihadis, right.

    nk (dbc370) 6/11/2017 @ 3:45 pm

  9. The independence party and Ulster unionists are made of tougher stuff, how many times

    narciso (d1f714) 6/11/2017 @ 3:56 pm

  10. London police chief Cressida Dick in an interview ……

    You mean her name is actually Dick? How appropriate.

    Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) 6/11/2017 @ 4:09 pm

  11. So if Reality Winner and Cassida Dick got married would She become Reality Dick Winner? First prize!

    Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) 6/11/2017 @ 4:13 pm

  12. I’m a pretty live-and-let-live kind of guy.

    But there as this guy who just didn’t belong in Naval service.

    He was manning the kill switch (this is going to tell you how old I am) on a theoretically nuclear armed ASROC as the weapon is transported to the launcher.

    He looks down at the kill switch and has a flashback. SNAKE!! And he hurls his end of the kill switch into the far end of the Pacific.

    And that particular Knox class FFG passed inspection because nobody could believe their own eyes.

    Steve57 (0b1dac) 6/11/2017 @ 4:16 pm

  13. nk, just for you
    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tumtum_(Judaism)
    For a phenomenon that happens so rarely in real life, the concept of the tumtum gets an astonishing amount of space in halacha.

    kishnevi (98ea1b) 6/11/2017 @ 4:20 pm

  14. Dana,I respectfully disagree with you.

    Perhaps you may want to remember which country used the phrase “e pluribus unum” as its motto.

    kishnevi (98ea1b) 6/11/2017 @ 4:24 pm

  15. I imagine that I were the mother, father, son or daughter of one of the victims and drowning in a dark well of disbelief and indescribable grief, I am gutted all over again by such insensitivity and dismissal of *who* my loved one was in this life.

    Dana (023079) — 6/11/2017 @ 3:31 pm

    If I live long enough, and I die a death that others can learn from, feel free to talk about it. Even insult me.

    Steve57 (0b1dac) 6/11/2017 @ 4:24 pm

  16. The maddening irony in this, of course, is that the touted diversity left eight people dead. Eight innocent people minding their own business, dead.

    Strength doesn’t come from diversity. It can be a by-product of it, but diversity in and of itself is no more assured than people with red hair coming together are stronger than those around them.

    Dana (023079) 6/11/2017 @ 4:25 pm

  17. This is going to be tough to fit on a tombstone.

    “He was paranoid about lock-out tag-out procedures and entering gas-free spaces so others might live.”

    Or, err, something.

    Steve57 (0b1dac) 6/11/2017 @ 4:28 pm

  18. It’s a place where the vast majority of time it’s incredibly integrated and that diversity gives us strength.

    Operation Brainwash: complete

    Patricia (5fc097) 6/11/2017 @ 4:32 pm

  19. slaughtering multi-hued pedestrians and a passel of little girls at a pop music concert seems like a pretty eloquent refutation of e pluribus unum to me

    i don’t think we want to ask them to elaborate

    happyfeet (28a91b) 6/11/2017 @ 4:39 pm

  20. TL;DR? “Keep calm and carry on, it’s not like the dead were English.”

    nk (dbc370) 6/11/2017 @ 4:46 pm

  21. Having lived there, tend to cut the Chief of London’s Metropolitan Police some slack on this. It is truly a sprawling, diverse city w/deep Empire legacy issues pretty much foreign to Americans. Keep in mind, Conservative PM May imposed cuts that resulted in 20,000 fewer police officers while she was Britain’s Home Secretary. And given the recent attacks, that’s likely in part why May paid the price in the June election, losing seats leaving conservatives short of a majority with a hung parliament. Now she’s left trying to form a government by cutting a deal w/t Northern Ireland’s DUP (founded by Ian Paisley no less) which is painfully desperate. The British press have labelled her the ‘Zombie’ Prime Minister. Chances are she’ll be gone within a year.

    http://www.bbc.com/news/election-2017-40209282

    DCSCA (797bc0) 6/11/2017 @ 4:50 pm

  22. Greetings:

    Me, I am thinking that there doesn’t seem to be much ruler interest in the guy who fought with the three knife Muslimaniacs in a pub and ran them off while the other customers did other things. No visits to his hospital bed or invitations to 10 Downing Street or Scotland Yard for him.

    The rulers of the once United Kingdom and the formerly Great Britain be steady Islamophiling.

    11B40 (6abb5c) 6/11/2017 @ 4:53 pm

  23. Yeah, some were Australian.

    Here’s what happened in a football match where the Aussies asked their opponents, Team Saudi Arabia, to join them in a moment of silence for the victims:

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4584294/Saudi-soccer-team-refuse-stand-London-victims.html

    harkin (536957) 6/11/2017 @ 4:54 pm

  24. You know whats more diverse (if we dispense with that misbegotten Anglo nomenclature and delve into European subgroups) and actually closer to home?- the RumpTay N’gelsAay.

    20,000 out of a total of how many? A proportional RIF of any PD of a U.S. city of over 500,000 would result in an armed insurrection.

    urbanleftbehind (847a06) 6/11/2017 @ 4:58 pm

  25. Perhaps you may want to remember which country used the phrase “e pluribus unum” as its motto.
    kishnevi

    Very astute, kishnevi. As you know that means the many give up there diversity and assimilate into the one. Otherwise it would be something like e unum pluribus or e pluribus pluribus or something. But you are correct we are supposed to be a “melting pot” not a house divided against itself.

    Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) 6/11/2017 @ 4:59 pm

  26. 20,000 trained in weapons explosives as mark Steyn pointed out the provosts has nowhere near these ranks in the height of the troubles

    Under terrible teresa there has too much latitude I believe she signed of the kamikazi Scotsman’s stipend that got him to iraq

    narciso (d1f714) 6/11/2017 @ 5:04 pm

  27. Greetings, DCSCA ( @ 21 (797bc0) — 6/11/2017 @ 4:50 pm )

    While in her Home Secretary sinecure, Teresa May banned Robert Spencer (of Jihad Watch blog) and Pamela Gellar from enterimg Britain to speak on behalf of “Stop the Islamization of Europe”. She also turned her authoritarian authorities against her own citizens who were trying to push back against the Muslim tides.

    As to the Commissionerette, I’d like to hear (like Lt. Harry Callaghan) about her biggest felony arrest.

    11B40 (6abb5c) 6/11/2017 @ 5:05 pm

  28. @23. Empire legacies die hard…

    “In thirteen weeks, I can have Arabia in chaos.” – T.E. Lawrence [Peter O’Toole] ‘Lawrence Of Arabia’ 1962

    DCSCA (797bc0) 6/11/2017 @ 5:11 pm

  29. 27, well you cant say that the future Mary Beth Lacey wasnt well prepared.

    urbanleftbehind (847a06) 6/11/2017 @ 5:13 pm

  30. 25 – But you are correct we are supposed to be a “melting pot” not a house divided against itself.

    The left get more hare-brained every week and not just with the Resist/Antifa delusions, they are now settling in to eat their own on a regular basis.

    The BLM shut down a Wash DC Pride parade today because even if cops are gay then they still must be racist…..or something.

    http://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2017/06/11/intersectional-af-black-lives-matter-stops-equality-march-in-d-c-because-gay-cops-are-racist-video/

    harkin (536957) 6/11/2017 @ 5:20 pm

  31. Interesting you bring that up, because there is a prequel to prime suspect coming up.

    narciso (d1f714) 6/11/2017 @ 5:22 pm

  32. 28 – “Empire legacies die hard…”

    So proud of their own legacy they lied about the reason they failed to observe. But then, lying to the infidel in the furtherance of the work of the Prophet is blessed.

    harkin (536957) 6/11/2017 @ 5:24 pm

  33. Intriguing to think what would have happened if the hashemites still held the two shrines Instead of the Saudis. Whatever happened to awdas howeitat

    narciso (d1f714) 6/11/2017 @ 5:24 pm

  34. Those Islamist terrorists don’t discriminate… they are indiscriminate. Perhaps they should start rounding up those Islamists returning from Libya and Syria and begin hanging them indiscriminately from cranes in Trafalgar Square. Preemption can be a useful thing.

    Colonel Haiku (2601c0) 6/11/2017 @ 5:30 pm

  35. http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/C/CB_PUERTO_RICO_STATEHOOD?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT&CTIME=2017-06-11-17-26-34

    Puerto Rican voters back statehood in questioned referendum

    When do the rest of get to vote on the “H3ll no I hate brown people and screw your public debt but mostly screw your public debt” referendum?

    Really, it takes a certain amount of talent to run a “Rich port” into the ground but I give nothing past the Dems.

    And now the only possible explanation for my hatred of their policies is my dislike of brown people.

    Steve57 (0b1dac) 6/11/2017 @ 5:46 pm

  36. Fortuno was the last Jedi over there. That police RIF might actually happen there.

    urbanleftbehind (e6dd3d) 6/11/2017 @ 5:50 pm

  37. Well the back story to that, in addition to their gov bureaucracy was some wall street banks sold them a lot of subprime debt and wholla our very own Greece, guess who looked the other way. He was on this weak with taper.

    narciso (d1f714) 6/11/2017 @ 5:51 pm

  38. Of course having the geandmarshall the borucua bill Ayres want helpful but the crowd was more selective

    narciso (d1f714) 6/11/2017 @ 5:54 pm

  39. Meanwhile, POTUS scored ‘political points’ off a NJ wedding.

    http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/11/politics/trump-crashes-wedding/index.html

    Beats tweeting off alone, eh Captain? Strawberries and ice cream served at the reception, sir!

    “Another Saturday night and I ain’t got nobody; I’ve got some money cause I just got paid;Now how I wish I had someone to talk to;I’m in an awful way…” – Sam Cooke ‘Another Saturday Night’ 1963

    DCSCA (797bc0) 6/11/2017 @ 6:02 pm

  40. tally ho

    mg (31009b) 6/11/2017 @ 6:05 pm

  41. They could do with a general rapier or a kitchener at least
    http://www.familysecuritymatters.org/publications/detail/muslim-terroristsinspired-or-directed

    narciso (d1f714) 6/11/2017 @ 6:06 pm

  42. And now the only possible explanation for my hatred of their policies is my dislike of brown people.

    hey do that constantly, Steve57. Every time I attempt to discuss the future of America in relation to moslems or Africans or Mexicans the first words out of everybody’s mouth is RACIST!

    But I’m not talking about race, damn it. I’m talking about Culture. Assimilation. Compatibility. Economic need. National financial ability. But not race. I don’t want white, blonde, blue-eyed Lutherans allowed in at this time. I really believe people are deliberately crying Racist! so they don’t have to answer the socioeconomic implications of all this immigration. I also think people are brain washed into believing it’s America’s duty to let anybody in who wants in regardless of whether or not they are good for America and that’s just lain nuts.

    Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) 6/11/2017 @ 6:08 pm

  43. yeah Puerto Rico it’s not you it’s me

    happyfeet (28a91b) 6/11/2017 @ 6:09 pm

  44. He was being sarcastic, to speak of western culture is harm clearly.

    narciso (d1f714) 6/11/2017 @ 6:10 pm

  45. @41 LOL Nabisco, there was once a popular store in Picadilly full of ‘Carnaby overflow’ called “I Was Lord Kitchner’s Valet” – very ’60s spot and great place to buy clothes. Haven’t thought about it in years.

    DCSCA (797bc0) 6/11/2017 @ 6:13 pm

  46. Puerto Ricans are our colonial chickens coming home to roost, just as Pakistanis are England’s. (And they’ve been making their nests and laying their eggs for three generations now.)

    If you want to go colonizing places, do it like King Leopold did in the Congo, so the natives will be glad to be rid of you, and the last thing they’ll want is to come live with you or become one of your states.

    nk (dbc370) 6/11/2017 @ 6:16 pm

  47. Yes what was the great offense we inflicted on Puerto Rico, vieques Shirley you can’t be serious.

    narciso (d1f714) 6/11/2017 @ 6:22 pm

  48. 46, they must be good liars, not as good as the Cubans, because not too many people complain about them, but being in the him and land of these guys must have provided a different perspective:

    http://www.stonegreasers.com

    urbanleftbehind (e6dd3d) 6/11/2017 @ 6:27 pm

  49. That’s what I said, narciso. America was too nice to them so now they want to be Americans too.

    nk (dbc370) 6/11/2017 @ 6:33 pm

  50. Well we were the most advanced country in the Americas but as Buckley put it, ‘the times got him his job’ there was a whole host of state and company men who were clueless, day ending in y

    narciso (d1f714) 6/11/2017 @ 6:34 pm

  51. Puerto Ricans are our colonial chickens coming home to roost…

    nk (dbc370) — 6/11/2017 @ 6:16 pm

    They can ****ing **** me.

    Steve57 (0b1dac) 6/11/2017 @ 6:36 pm

  52. black lives matter and cressida dick walk into a bar

    blm says i’m hungry for a gorgeous oppressive white phallus

    cressida, looking somewhat put off by this wholly unexpected expostulation, (wisely, I think) chose to say nothing

    she wondered if these uniform pants made her ass look big

    she’d have to post a selfie later and ask her facebook friends

    happyfeet (28a91b) 6/11/2017 @ 6:38 pm

  53. cressida, looking somewhat put off by this wholly unexpected expostulation, (wisely, I think) chose to say nothing

    Yes, I know the feeling. I think most of us here do.

    nk (dbc370) 6/11/2017 @ 6:41 pm

  54. Yeah when they have the guns it doesnt quite matter

    http://www.babalublog.com/2017/06/11/most-venezuelans-oppose-maduros-plan-to-rewrite-their-constitution

    narciso (d1f714) 6/11/2017 @ 6:41 pm

  55. Go dead broke, Puerto Ricans.

    See ya’ panhandling under a bridge.

    “Oh, hello” Puerto Rico sez to itself, “I’ll become a state.”

    Seriously, **** off, Puerto Rico. You’re kinda OK as a bombing range but other than that not much.

    Steve57 (0b1dac) 6/11/2017 @ 6:42 pm

  56. I feel the same way about Hawaii.

    Steve57 (0b1dac) 6/11/2017 @ 6:43 pm

  57. i work here is yet in its infancy

    happyfeet (28a91b) 6/11/2017 @ 6:46 pm

  58. i was so disappointed to learn that native hawaiians are thuggish bigots what hate visitors

    i can’t think of another US state that’s like that really unless you count parts of D.C.

    happyfeet (28a91b) 6/11/2017 @ 6:48 pm

  59. Go dead broke, Puerto Ricans.

    lol that ship’s kinda done sailed Mr. 57

    unless you’re eyeing Ricky Martin’s waterford crystal

    happyfeet (28a91b) 6/11/2017 @ 6:53 pm

  60. The latest new s o saw was they the lead London masher , the one on Uk’s funniest home movies was almost hired by a Wimbledon security firm

    narciso (d1f714) 6/11/2017 @ 6:56 pm

  61. I don’t know if this Ranger has anything to tell me.

    https://www.amazon.com/Ranger-Way-Living-Code-Battlefield/dp/1478948183

    But I’m willing to spend less than $20 to find out.

    Especially Christmas.

    Steve57 (0b1dac) 6/11/2017 @ 7:01 pm

  62. Every time I’ve been to Pearl Harbor, I cry.

    mg (31009b) 6/11/2017 @ 7:04 pm

  63. My daughter’s been to Waikiki twice and loved it. I think the slanders about Hawaiians being inhospitable are from hippies and other assorted vagrants who think they can get away with the stuff they do in California.

    nk (dbc370) 6/11/2017 @ 7:12 pm

  64. What I was referring to:

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/06/11/faln-terrorist-leader-welcomed-as-hero-at-the-puerto-rican-day-parade/?utm_source=site-share

    narciso (d1f714) 6/11/2017 @ 7:12 pm

  65. McCain says American leadership was better under Obama, who is thought by some to be a native hawaiian citizen

    happyfeet (28a91b) 6/11/2017 @ 7:12 pm

  66. That reminds me, today is King Kamehameha Day.

    nk (dbc370) 6/11/2017 @ 7:15 pm

  67. Nit a good move to remind this weasel is why we are here:
    http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/06/11/theresa-may-calls-michael-gove-reshuffle-saver-leadership-challenge

    narciso (d1f714) 6/11/2017 @ 7:18 pm

  68. Maybe something is seriously wrong with me. But when I visit Pearl Harbor I get angry. It’s not even directed at the Japanese in particular. Just in general.

    Who the ****& do these people think they are?

    I’m going to let Don Stratton, 7 December Arizona warrior, speak for himself. Again.

    All the Gallant Men

    pps 184-186

    “…Before we headed out to battle in the Pacific Theater, we sailed into Pearl Harbor, stopping to refuel and ressupply. As you can imagine, I had mixed feelings about returning there, unsure how it would hit me. Most on the ship knew I had served on the Arizona, They had seen my scars, asked about my experiences.

    As we made our way slowly into the harbor, we passed the Arizona. I had not seen it since the morning of the attack. I could not believe my eyes. All the superstructure had been cut away. – for scrap no doubt. Where once a great ship was moored, there remained only its ghostly visage, hovering eeriliy beneath the water’s surface

    Every emotion within me started rising, quietly pooling in my eyes.

    Then something happened I wasn’t expecting, and I certainly wasn’t prepared for. A call came over the public address system, mustering all hands to the fantail. When everyone was there the captain called out, “Is Stratton here?”

    I raised my hand, “Here, sir.”

    He waived me over. Then without fanfare of any kind he presented me with a medal. The Purple Heart. The entire crew applauded. The Captain didn’t give a speech, and he didn’t ask me to give one. He just handed me the medal and that was it – a simple gesture of respect and reccognition.

    I was relieved. I hadn’t been asked to speak – if I had opened my mouth , I doubt I would have been able to control my emotions. Even so, it was an extremely difficult moment for me. It would take me years to find my voice where the Arizona was concerned, but that display of unity and honor shown by my shipmates on the Stack as we glided past the remains of the Arizona was a moment of healing, any hospital treatment had been. Though I may have left Pearl Harbor on a stretcher, I had returned on a destroyer. I had recovered my strength, as had my country. I was ready to meet what was coming – and I was bringing a boatload of reinforcements with me…

    Emphasis mine.

    Steve57 (0b1dac) 6/11/2017 @ 7:26 pm

  69. Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve
    5 star snorkeling

    mg (31009b) 6/11/2017 @ 7:27 pm

  70. Is she brings back backstabber gove fir environment? And brings two remainders into the cabinet. House of cinquistador at its best.
    Co the

    narciso (d1f714) 6/11/2017 @ 7:30 pm

  71. The thin skin some guys have, particularly the REMF tryhards, probably has an awful lot to do with why they found Trump’s blowhard con so appealing, and why I find that same con insulting.

    Dustin (ba94b2) 6/11/2017 @ 7:40 pm

  72. First rule of gunfighting. Bring all the friends you have. If your friends have friends, bring them.

    Chesty Puller knew this.

    http://destroyerhistory.org/benson-gleavesclass/index.asp?pid=43608

    If you have a destroyer with five five inch guns, use it.

    https://www.mca-marines.org/leatherneck/chesty-story-lieutenant-general-lewis-b-puller

    …Puller reacted to the failure of his initial tactics; he called off the infantry assaults and resorted to firepower. He requested support from artillery and air, while Private First Class Johnny Smolka, a signalman from 2/5, went out to the beach under fire and used semaphore flags to contact USS Monssen (DD-436). The destroyer’s boat picked up Gunner Rust, who pointed out targets for shore bombardment. While high explosives softened the position, Chesty pondered what to do next…

    This is almost funny. Like a good Marine he had the destroyer hammer it the blank home.

    Steve57 (0b1dac) 6/11/2017 @ 7:47 pm

  73. @ Dustin (ba94b2) — 6/11/2017 @ 7:40 pm, are you aiming any of your spew @ me?

    Steve57 (0b1dac) 6/11/2017 @ 7:54 pm

  74. you coulda had a stinky criminal pig named hillary all up in it

    or President Trump

    those were the choices cause harvardtrash ted couldn’t close the sale on his snooty phony bigot ass

    it is what it is

    happyfeet (28a91b) 6/11/2017 @ 8:31 pm

  75. Diversity is divisive.

    Blah (44eaa0) 6/11/2017 @ 8:40 pm

  76. Hard to tell if Cressida really, really believes this is the key point. The diversity is of tourists, not locals. So? It would be like blowing up the Louvre. Lots of diversity there.
    So she thinks the tourist bureau is hot stuff???????????
    She is not lamenting the lack of diversity amongst the murderers.
    But, anyway, time to double down on people complaining about terrorism.

    Richard Aubrey (a09608) 6/11/2017 @ 8:47 pm

