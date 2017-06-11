Scoring Political Points Off Dead Victims Of Terrorist Attack Is Obscene

[guest post by Dana]

London police chief Cressida Dick in an interview just one week after the London Bridge terror attack which left eight dead:

The commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police says the nationalities of the eight victims in the terrorist attack on London Bridge tell a proud story of London’s unique makeup. “It’s desperately sad and poignant but among those who died is someone who’s British, there are French, Australian, Canadian, Spanish,” Cressida Dick told The Associated Press in an interview Saturday. “In terms of our witnesses that we’ve spoken to so far, out of the 300-odd people, there are about 20 different countries of origin. And the London British population comes from all kinds of backgrounds and every kind of faith and ethnicity.” She said longtime Londoners value this international aspect of the British capital. “We believe of course that that’s what makes our city so great,” she said. “It’s a place where the vast majority of time it’s incredibly integrated and that diversity gives us strength.”

Not “desperately sad and poignant” to me, but instead I find it rather obscene that the London police chief would to try to score political points by standing on the dead bodies of eight innocent individuals who were much, much more than their collective diversity. Frankly, I really don’t care about their diversity, because to reduce them to this simple metric is to ignore their unique individuality and that which made them so terribly precious to their families who grieve. I’m wholly disgusted to see that in the aftermath of such a horrific event, the commissioner reveals herself to be an opportunistic whore.

Note: Suffice it to say when talking about diversity, cultural diversity is ignored by its cherry-picking proponents. But then you already knew that.

–Dana