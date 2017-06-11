Scoring Political Points Off Dead Victims Of Terrorist Attack Is Obscene
[guest post by Dana]
London police chief Cressida Dick in an interview just one week after the London Bridge terror attack which left eight dead:
The commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police says the nationalities of the eight victims in the terrorist attack on London Bridge tell a proud story of London’s unique makeup.
“It’s desperately sad and poignant but among those who died is someone who’s British, there are French, Australian, Canadian, Spanish,” Cressida Dick told The Associated Press in an interview Saturday.
“In terms of our witnesses that we’ve spoken to so far, out of the 300-odd people, there are about 20 different countries of origin. And the London British population comes from all kinds of backgrounds and every kind of faith and ethnicity.”
She said longtime Londoners value this international aspect of the British capital.
“We believe of course that that’s what makes our city so great,” she said. “It’s a place where the vast majority of time it’s incredibly integrated and that diversity gives us strength.”
Not “desperately sad and poignant” to me, but instead I find it rather obscene that the London police chief would to try to score political points by standing on the dead bodies of eight innocent individuals who were much, much more than their collective diversity. Frankly, I really don’t care about their diversity, because to reduce them to this simple metric is to ignore their unique individuality and that which made them so terribly precious to their families who grieve. I’m wholly disgusted to see that in the aftermath of such a horrific event, the commissioner reveals herself to be an opportunistic whore.
Note: Suffice it to say when talking about diversity, cultural diversity is ignored by its cherry-picking proponents. But then you already knew that.
–Dana
so jealous you get to use my wordhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/11/2017 @ 3:29 pm
I imagine that I were the mother, father, son or daughter of one of the victims and drowning in a dark well of disbelief and indescribable grief, I am gutted all over again by such insensitivity and dismissal of *who* my loved one was in this life.Dana (023079) — 6/11/2017 @ 3:31 pm
I remember hearing on CNN that the gorgeous diversity of the dead newtown babies really makes you stop and think about what makes America greathappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/11/2017 @ 3:31 pm
I always welcome when evil declares itself. It’s the only way to fight it. If we don’t see it, we can’t attack it.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 6/11/2017 @ 3:31 pm
There is no better evidence that the problem is systemic and runs wide and deep, than the fact that the Commissioner of Londons’ Metropolitan Police, the highest-ranking police officer in the country, is a woman.nk (dbc370) — 6/11/2017 @ 3:39 pm
get them pussyhats on, people – *especially* you Mr. nkhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/11/2017 @ 3:40 pm
I guess it happens to nations, too. Yeah, those people will defeat the Jihadis, right.nk (dbc370) — 6/11/2017 @ 3:45 pm
The independence party and Ulster unionists are made of tougher stuff, how many timesnarciso (d1f714) — 6/11/2017 @ 3:56 pm
I’m a pretty live-and-let-live kind of guy.
But there as this guy who just didn’t belong in Naval service.
He was manning the kill switch (this is going to tell you how old I am) on a theoretically nuclear armed ASROC as the weapon is transported to the launcher.
He looks down at the kill switch and has a flashback. SNAKE!! And he hurls his end of the kill switch into the far end of the Pacific.
And that particular Knox class FFG passed inspection because nobody could believe their own eyes.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 6/11/2017 @ 4:16 pm
Dana,I respectfully disagree with you.
Perhaps you may want to remember which country used the phrase “e pluribus unum” as its motto.kishnevi (98ea1b) — 6/11/2017 @ 4:24 pm
If I live long enough, and I die a death that others can learn from, feel free to talk about it. Even insult me.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 6/11/2017 @ 4:24 pm
The maddening irony in this, of course, is that the touted diversity left eight people dead. Eight innocent people minding their own business, dead.
Strength doesn’t come from diversity. It can be a by-product of it, but diversity in and of itself is no more assured than people with red hair coming together are stronger than those around them.Dana (023079) — 6/11/2017 @ 4:25 pm
This is going to be tough to fit on a tombstone.
“He was paranoid about lock-out tag-out procedures and entering gas-free spaces so others might live.”
Or, err, something.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 6/11/2017 @ 4:28 pm
Operation Brainwash: completePatricia (5fc097) — 6/11/2017 @ 4:32 pm
slaughtering multi-hued pedestrians and a passel of little girls at a pop music concert seems like a pretty eloquent refutation of e pluribus unum to me
i don’t think we want to ask them to elaboratehappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/11/2017 @ 4:39 pm
TL;DR? “Keep calm and carry on, it’s not like the dead were English.”nk (dbc370) — 6/11/2017 @ 4:46 pm
Having lived there, tend to cut the Chief of London’s Metropolitan Police some slack on this. It is truly a sprawling, diverse city w/deep Empire legacy issues pretty much foreign to Americans. Keep in mind, Conservative PM May imposed cuts that resulted in 20,000 fewer police officers while she was Britain’s Home Secretary. And given the recent attacks, that’s likely in part why May paid the price in the June election, losing seats leaving conservatives short of a majority with a hung parliament. Now she’s left trying to form a government by cutting a deal w/t Northern Ireland’s DUP (founded by Ian Paisley no less) which is painfully desperate. The British press have labelled her the ‘Zombie’ Prime Minister. Chances are she’ll be gone within a year.
http://www.bbc.com/news/election-2017-40209282DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/11/2017 @ 4:50 pm
Greetings:
Me, I am thinking that there doesn’t seem to be much ruler interest in the guy who fought with the three knife Muslimaniacs in a pub and ran them off while the other customers did other things. No visits to his hospital bed or invitations to 10 Downing Street or Scotland Yard for him.
The rulers of the once United Kingdom and the formerly Great Britain be steady Islamophiling.11B40 (6abb5c) — 6/11/2017 @ 4:53 pm
Yeah, some were Australian.
Here’s what happened in a football match where the Aussies asked their opponents, Team Saudi Arabia, to join them in a moment of silence for the victims:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4584294/Saudi-soccer-team-refuse-stand-London-victims.htmlharkin (536957) — 6/11/2017 @ 4:54 pm
You know whats more diverse (if we dispense with that misbegotten Anglo nomenclature and delve into European subgroups) and actually closer to home?- the RumpTay N’gelsAay.
20,000 out of a total of how many? A proportional RIF of any PD of a U.S. city of over 500,000 would result in an armed insurrection.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 6/11/2017 @ 4:58 pm
Very astute, kishnevi. As you know that means the many give up there diversity and assimilate into the one. Otherwise it would be something like e unum pluribus or e pluribus pluribus or something. But you are correct we are supposed to be a “melting pot” not a house divided against itself.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 6/11/2017 @ 4:59 pm
20,000 trained in weapons explosives as mark Steyn pointed out the provosts has nowhere near these ranks in the height of the troubles
Under terrible teresa there has too much latitude I believe she signed of the kamikazi Scotsman’s stipend that got him to iraqnarciso (d1f714) — 6/11/2017 @ 5:04 pm
Greetings, DCSCA ( @ 21 (797bc0) — 6/11/2017 @ 4:50 pm )
While in her Home Secretary sinecure, Teresa May banned Robert Spencer (of Jihad Watch blog) and Pamela Gellar from enterimg Britain to speak on behalf of “Stop the Islamization of Europe”. She also turned her authoritarian authorities against her own citizens who were trying to push back against the Muslim tides.
As to the Commissionerette, I’d like to hear (like Lt. Harry Callaghan) about her biggest felony arrest.11B40 (6abb5c) — 6/11/2017 @ 5:05 pm
@23. Empire legacies die hard…
“In thirteen weeks, I can have Arabia in chaos.” – T.E. Lawrence [Peter O’Toole] ‘Lawrence Of Arabia’ 1962DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/11/2017 @ 5:11 pm
25 – But you are correct we are supposed to be a “melting pot” not a house divided against itself.
The left get more hare-brained every week and not just with the Resist/Antifa delusions, they are now settling in to eat their own on a regular basis.
The BLM shut down a Wash DC Pride parade today because even if cops are gay then they still must be racist…..or something.
http://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2017/06/11/intersectional-af-black-lives-matter-stops-equality-march-in-d-c-because-gay-cops-are-racist-video/harkin (536957) — 6/11/2017 @ 5:20 pm
28 – “Empire legacies die hard…”
So proud of their own legacy they lied about the reason they failed to observe. But then, lying to the infidel in the furtherance of the work of the Prophet is blessed.harkin (536957) — 6/11/2017 @ 5:24 pm
Intriguing to think what would have happened if the hashemites still held the two shrines Instead of the Saudis. Whatever happened to awdas howeitatnarciso (d1f714) — 6/11/2017 @ 5:24 pm
Those Islamist terrorists don’t discriminate… they are indiscriminate. Perhaps they should start rounding up those Islamists returning from Libya and Syria and begin hanging them indiscriminately from cranes in Trafalgar Square. Preemption can be a useful thing.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/11/2017 @ 5:30 pm
They could do with a general rapier or a kitchener at leastnarciso (d1f714) — 6/11/2017 @ 6:06 pm
hey do that constantly, Steve57. Every time I attempt to discuss the future of America in relation to moslems or Africans or Mexicans the first words out of everybody’s mouth is RACIST!
But I’m not talking about race, damn it. I’m talking about Culture. Assimilation. Compatibility. Economic need. National financial ability. But not race. I don’t want white, blonde, blue-eyed Lutherans allowed in at this time. I really believe people are deliberately crying Racist! so they don’t have to answer the socioeconomic implications of all this immigration. I also think people are brain washed into believing it’s America’s duty to let anybody in who wants in regardless of whether or not they are good for America and that’s just lain nuts.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 6/11/2017 @ 6:08 pm
He was being sarcastic, to speak of western culture is harm clearly.narciso (d1f714) — 6/11/2017 @ 6:10 pm
Puerto Ricans are our colonial chickens coming home to roost, just as Pakistanis are England’s. (And they’ve been making their nests and laying their eggs for three generations now.)
If you want to go colonizing places, do it like King Leopold did in the Congo, so the natives will be glad to be rid of you, and the last thing they’ll want is to come live with you or become one of your states.nk (dbc370) — 6/11/2017 @ 6:16 pm
Yes what was the great offense we inflicted on Puerto Rico, vieques Shirley you can’t be serious.narciso (d1f714) — 6/11/2017 @ 6:22 pm
That’s what I said, narciso. America was too nice to them so now they want to be Americans too.nk (dbc370) — 6/11/2017 @ 6:33 pm
Well we were the most advanced country in the Americas but as Buckley put it, ‘the times got him his job’ there was a whole host of state and company men who were clueless, day ending in ynarciso (d1f714) — 6/11/2017 @ 6:34 pm
Yeah when they have the guns it doesnt quite matter
http://www.babalublog.com/2017/06/11/most-venezuelans-oppose-maduros-plan-to-rewrite-their-constitutionnarciso (d1f714) — 6/11/2017 @ 6:41 pm
The latest new s o saw was they the lead London masher , the one on Uk’s funniest home movies was almost hired by a Wimbledon security firmnarciso (d1f714) — 6/11/2017 @ 6:56 pm
Every time I’ve been to Pearl Harbor, I cry.mg (31009b) — 6/11/2017 @ 7:04 pm
My daughter’s been to Waikiki twice and loved it. I think the slanders about Hawaiians being inhospitable are from hippies and other assorted vagrants who think they can get away with the stuff they do in California.nk (dbc370) — 6/11/2017 @ 7:12 pm
Maybe something is seriously wrong with me. But when I visit Pearl Harbor I get angry. It’s not even directed at the Japanese in particular. Just in general.
Who the ****& do these people think they are?
I’m going to let Don Stratton, 7 December Arizona warrior, speak for himself. Again.
Emphasis mine.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 6/11/2017 @ 7:26 pm
The thin skin some guys have, particularly the REMF tryhards, probably has an awful lot to do with why they found Trump’s blowhard con so appealing, and why I find that same con insulting.Dustin (ba94b2) — 6/11/2017 @ 7:40 pm
Diversity is divisive.Blah (44eaa0) — 6/11/2017 @ 8:40 pm
Hard to tell if Cressida really, really believes this is the key point. The diversity is of tourists, not locals. So? It would be like blowing up the Louvre. Lots of diversity there.Richard Aubrey (a09608) — 6/11/2017 @ 8:47 pm
So she thinks the tourist bureau is hot stuff???????????
She is not lamenting the lack of diversity amongst the murderers.
But, anyway, time to double down on people complaining about terrorism.