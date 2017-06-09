My Reaction to the Comey Testimony

I have now watched all the Comey testimony. I’ve read very little in the way of reactions, but I know that I am supposed to dislike Comey for some reason. I don’t, though. I continue to believe he made a mistake on the Hillary thing, but it did not merit firing nor did it destroy my respect for him. The admission of a leak does not cover him in glory either. But he didn’t lie about it.

My reaction: he was honest, and Trump continues to be a giant liar. I’d believe Comey over Trump any day of the week and twice on Sunday.

Also: John McCain is losing it. He can’t form a coherent sentence and seems very, very confused. Time to retire, buddy.

[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]