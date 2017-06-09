My Reaction to the Comey Testimony
I have now watched all the Comey testimony. I’ve read very little in the way of reactions, but I know that I am supposed to dislike Comey for some reason. I don’t, though. I continue to believe he made a mistake on the Hillary thing, but it did not merit firing nor did it destroy my respect for him. The admission of a leak does not cover him in glory either. But he didn’t lie about it.
My reaction: he was honest, and Trump continues to be a giant liar. I’d believe Comey over Trump any day of the week and twice on Sunday.
Also: John McCain is losing it. He can’t form a coherent sentence and seems very, very confused. Time to retire, buddy.
Embarrassing actually.Patterico (115b1f) — 6/9/2017 @ 8:11 pm
Good take. But just a ‘giant’ liar? Not ‘YUGE?!’ You’re mellowing w/middle age, Patterico.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/9/2017 @ 8:19 pm
But he didn’t lie about it.
he leaked through a cut-out
for the express ulterior purpose of manipulating the losers at the DOJ into appointing a special counsel
that’s subterfuge
extremely dishonest and dishonorable subterfugehappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/9/2017 @ 8:21 pm
A memo that may not exist, about a crime that never happened we’ve seen this pattern going back to 2003.narciso (d1f714) — 6/9/2017 @ 8:26 pm
not defending Trump, but there seems to be several instances where Comey may have committed perjury. This is what happens when you get in front and talk too much to congress.EPWJ (efdc40) — 6/9/2017 @ 8:27 pm
Like I say Alberto gonzalez, Stephen hatfill and Judith miller might have a different view. That covers both the stellar wind a us atty controversirs.narciso (d1f714) — 6/9/2017 @ 8:31 pm
Comey convinced me that he was a flaming Democrat.Otto Maddox (e44ab9) — 6/9/2017 @ 8:35 pm
So the Law Enforcement guy who hides the most relevant piece of data on the innocence of a man accused is a-OK to the host. in the Prosecutors Office in LA?
Because the Law Enforcement guy was honest enough to admit to possibly committing a crime while also opening up a can of worms that he illegally did same many times before.
Seriously?
U Lawyers crack me up. So long as it is a BIG LIE that is ok, it is little ones that perturb the conscience.Blah (44eaa0) — 6/9/2017 @ 8:38 pm
So we hate Trump for being a loud mouth jerk.
Yet, we think Comey swell for allowing an innocent man to bend in the wind to please his politics all the while exposing said accused to entrapment on some banal “maybe in the future” lie?
Meanwhile same Comey is likely to have broken some real laws while also seemingly being at the heart of all these unmasking and leaks.
Yup, right from Ethics 101.Blah (44eaa0) — 6/9/2017 @ 8:44 pm
Oh, and Russia Collusion, a hoax.
Thanks JIM!!!!!!!!Blah (44eaa0) — 6/9/2017 @ 8:45 pm
I have a suspicion that Comey wanted a special counsel from the get-go. To relieve him of the work and responsibility. Because he does not have what it takes to manage a “matter” at that level. As he proved with Hillary.nk (dbc370) — 6/9/2017 @ 8:47 pm
Of course that’s what he did in the blame case, its like GOP learning curve is inverted.narciso (d1f714) — 6/9/2017 @ 8:49 pm
“That towering doofus James Comey crushed the spirits of millions of democracy-hating geebos when, trapped by his own prior testimony, he was forced to admit the truth on national television. And that truth, as those of us not caught up in the whirlpool of Menschian insanity and liberal wishcasting all know, is that the whole Russia thing is a wheelbarrow of fresh Schumer squeezed out by Hillary and her minions in order to create a narrative – any narrative – that would hide the bitter truth. We rejected her, and now we’re rejecting the Russia idiocy too.”
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2017/06/09/from-russia-with-stupidity-n2338795Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/9/2017 @ 9:08 pm
Its,as if we pretend something happened or actually did?
https://mobile.twitter.com/ginthegin/status/873374512364101632narciso (d1f714) — 6/9/2017 @ 9:13 pm
I just learned that Comey intimated that AG Jeff Sessions had what were possibly illegal contacts with the Russians. Yes, James Comey is a stellar individual.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/9/2017 @ 9:17 pm