President Trump’s Personal Attorney Responds To James Comey’s Testimony
[guest post by Dana]
From Marc Kasowitz:
Contrary to the numerous false press accounts leading up to today’s hearing, Mr. Comey has now finally confirmed publicly what he repeatedly told President Trump privately: That is, that the President was not under investigation as part of any probe into Russian interference. Mr. Comey also admitted that there is no evidence that a single vote changed as a result of any Russian interference.
Mr Comey’s testimony also makes clear that the President never sought to impede the investigation into attempted Russian interference in the 2016 election, and in fact, according to Mr. Comey, the President told Mr. Comey “it would be good to find out” in that investigation if there was “some satellite’ associates of his who did something wrong.” And he, President Trump, did not exclude anyone from that statement.
Consistent with that statement, the President never, in form or substance, directed or suggested that Mr. Comey stop investigating anyone, including the president never suggested that Mr. Comey “let Flynn go.” As the president publicly stated the next day, he did say to Mr. Comey, “General Flynn is a good guy, he has been through a lot” and also “asked how is General Flynn is doing.” Admiral Rogers testified today that the President never “directed [him] to do anything . . . illegal, immoral, unethical or inappropriate,” and never, never “pressured [him] to do so.” Director Coates said the same thing. The President likewise never pressured Mr. Comey.
The President also never told Mr. Comey, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty”. He never said it in form and he never said it in substance. Of course, the Office of the President is entitled to expect loyalty from those serving in an administration, and, from before this President took office to this day, it is overwhelmingly clear that there have been and continue to be those in government who are actively attempting to undermine this administration with selective and illegal leaks of classified information and privileged communications. Mr. Comey has now admitted that he is one of these leakers.
Today, Mr. Comey admitted that he unilaterally and surreptitiously made unauthorized disclosures to the press of privileged communications with the President. The leaks of this privileged information began no later than March 2017 when friends of Mr. Comey have stated that he disclosed to them the conversations he had with the President during their January 27, 2017 dinner and February 14, 2017 White House meeting. Today, Mr. Comey admitted hat he leaked to friends of his purported memos of these privileged conversations, one of which he testified was classified. Mr. Comey also testified that immediately after he was terminated he authorized his friends to leak the contents of those memos to the press in order to, in Mr. Comey’s words, “prompt the appointment of a special counsel.”
Although Mr. Comey testified he only leaked the memos in response to a tweet, the public record reveals that the New York Times was quoting from these memos the day before the referenced tweet, which belies Mr. Comey’s excuse for this unauthorized disclosure of privileged information and appears to be entirely retaliatory. We will leave it to the appropriate authorities to determine whether these leaks should be investigated along
with all the others being investigated.
In sum, it is now established that the President was not being investigated for colluding with the or attempting to obstruct any investigation. As the Committee pointed out today, these important facts for the country to know are virtually the only facts that have not been leaked during the course of these events.
As he said yesterday, the President feels completely vindicated, and is eager to continue to moving forward with his agenda, with the business of this country, and with this public cloud removed.
–Dana
The transcription is mine. If you see any errors, please let me know so I can correct.
Dana,
WaPo Transcript for a cross check.
Kasowitz is a very experienced divorce/contract dispute attorney. I’m sure he’s the very best available who is willing to be engaged to perform in an arena far beyond his experience.Rick Ballard (4fdfcf) — 6/8/2017 @ 12:49 pm
It’s worth remembering Trump’s complaints about leaks began when there were leaks from his meetings with Clapper, Comey, Brennan and Rogers during the transition. It continued when he set up a one-on-one in Trump Tower with a still unidentified person that no one else knew about, even his secretary, that ended up being leaked to the press. Recall that Trump told us he did that to learn to what extent that person was involved in leaking previous meetings. With that in mind his one-on-ones with Comey and Comey’s CYA memos make more sense. If there was any doubt neither trusts the other and each believes the other has to go it was erased today.crazy (d3b449) — 6/8/2017 @ 1:05 pm
Standard spin. Average competence level (which not all of Trump’s surrogates manage to meet).
Kasowitz isn’t a “divorce lawyer.” He does civil litigation, mostly business litigation, and while that might include an occasional big-ticket divorces for existing clients who have money to burn, it’s definitely not his specialty, and it’s not mentioned on his firm webpage. His firm, Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, is a relatively new would-be BigLaw firm that has had moderate success, as defined by growing and opening branch offices. They have a Houston office, I’ve litigated against them; but while the lawyers on that case were solid and competent, they didn’t stay with that office very long. It would be absolutely fair to say that Marc Kasowitz is a successful lawyer in many of the same ways that Trump is a successful businessman (which is to say: you have to credit a lot of bluster and be taken in by a lot of smoke and mirrors to actually swallow that, but a case can be made).
What he is not is experienced in the Washington white collar criminal/political movers-and-shakers practice of law. Reports are that he’s having a lot of trouble adding anyone like that to his team, because Trump’s reputation — and I’d heard this in exactly the same words about him back in the 1990s — is that “he doesn’t listen and he doesn’t pay.”Beldar (fa637a) — 6/8/2017 @ 1:43 pm
For example: Kasowitz probably has little or no first-hand experience with grand juries, from either side. He probably has no experience with Fourth Amendment/exclusionary rule issues, or with immunity grants and consequences therefrom, or with criminal investigatory procedures & practices, or with juggling parallel FBI/DoJ and Congressional inquiries. He has no network of personal relationships to mine, no friends in town.
That’s just an objective recognition, not a criticism, and he’s surely aware of all these gaps — any civil litigation specialist, including me, would be at a similar disadvantage trying to parachute into this particular representation.
What he does have is a relatively long-lived and well-demonstrated ability to survive without Trump firing him, and if he has the sense and can manage to find the people to fill in his own gaps, that may indeed make him invaluable to Trump right now.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/8/2017 @ 1:51 pm
NYTimes having kind of an awkward time praising Comey when he testified that their big Trump Campaign/Russia collusion story (with, wait for it..NO NAMED SOURCES) was a big stinking pile of manure.
I’m unclear on whether Comey’s memo released to his Coulmbia friend to leak, belonged to Comey or did it belong to the government as something classified?Dana (023079) — 6/8/2017 @ 2:01 pm
Dana (023079) — 6/8/2017 @ 2:01 pm
I remember hearing Comey characterize that material as being his own personnel reflections on the matter, and thus not the property of the Gov. What is unclear is if those materials were, in fact, produced using secure government property.felipe (023cc9) — 6/8/2017 @ 2:46 pm
It belonged to the government.
There is more I can say on the subject. I’m sure the unhinged Trump haters will provide me the chance.
So I’ll be patient.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 6/8/2017 @ 2:47 pm
felipe, when you write a memo to file for official purposes it is no longer yours. It’s just a fact.Steve57 (0b1dac) — 6/8/2017 @ 2:50 pm
Thanks, Steve57, I agree that any thing produced using secure equipment becomes property of the gov.felipe (023cc9) — 6/8/2017 @ 2:51 pm
https://jonathanturley.org/2017/06/08/did-comey-violate-laws-in-leaking-memo/narciso (d1f714) — 6/8/2017 @ 2:51 pm
well, if it was classified, he wasn’t acting with any kind of mens rea, with criminal intent, so he’s goodpeggy (fb6611) — 6/8/2017 @ 3:07 pm
Let me be clear that I am not clinging to a fine point about “secure devices” being a technicality – Comey could have used a ball point pen and dept. stationary – it was his writing about a particular subject matter in his official capacity that is my point. That Comey used govmnt equipment to produce the leaked info (no doubt to give it a level of credibility to the press) is how one can know that the information could not be his property to dispose. Like Ms. Winner, Comey is undone by his own actions.felipe (023cc9) — 6/8/2017 @ 3:14 pm
peggy (fb6611) — 6/8/2017 @ 3:07 pm
There we go with intent, again. Intent is not what makes the leaking of classified material criminal.felipe (023cc9) — 6/8/2017 @ 3:18 pm