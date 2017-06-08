James Comey’s Testimony
[guest post by Dana]
Comey’s testimony live:
Comey, regarding the president: “On March 30, I told him we were not investigating him personally. That’s true.”
–Dana
I was able to embed the live feed. Hopefully it will work.Dana (023079) — 6/8/2017 @ 8:48 am
ugh the fbi sewer needs to be flushed out top to bottom
it’s corrupt and sleazy and even these trashy losers in the senate know ithappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/8/2017 @ 9:03 am
Accountable? Is it thought that Comey failed the loyalty test?Spartacvs (2db708) — 6/8/2017 @ 9:04 am
Same loyalty test/request Obama gave Robert Gates, Sparkycuss.Colonel Haiku (d19b35) — 6/8/2017 @ 9:06 am
It’s pretty clear why no one is being held accountable for the many detailed leaks of information related to FBI investigations over the last year, isn’t it.crazy (d3b449) — 6/8/2017 @ 9:09 am
And your assertions that indicate you don’t think nearly all Democrats were pissed off with Comey and thought he should be fired before he became – they think – useful to them, are quite laughable and easily debunked… as are most of your contentions.Colonel Haiku (d19b35) — 6/8/2017 @ 9:09 am
Lol… Sen. Kamaltoe Harris is fun to watch. She out boxers Boxer.Colonel Haiku (d19b35) — 6/8/2017 @ 9:14 am
He wisely decided to make notes– after one meeting. And for good reason.
“Medical log on ‘Lieutenant Commander X-ray.’ The possibility appears to exist — that the commander of this ship may be mentally disturbed…” – Steve Maryk [Van Johnson] ‘The Caine Mutiny’ 1954.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/8/2017 @ 9:20 am
You know that feeling when you get Comey to testify that Trump asked him to obstruct justice and instead he implicates Loretta Lynch…….
http://dailycaller.com/2017/06/08/loretta-lynch-pressured-fbi-to-downplay-clinton-email-investigation-comey-says/?utm_source=site-shareharkin (f611c5) — 6/8/2017 @ 9:34 am
McCain is either drunk or senile.nk (9651fb) — 6/8/2017 @ 9:36 am
Is McCain on drugs?Spartacvs (2db708) — 6/8/2017 @ 9:36 am
Comet said he lacked the courage to tell Trump that his private discussion were improper.
Not the first time he failed his duty to police the executive branch.AZ Bob (e8857f) — 6/8/2017 @ 9:41 am
@11- He was trying to get someone to explain to him how the TV remote control worked. All those buttons.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/8/2017 @ 9:41 am
@12. The FBI Director is not the headmaster running a school for presidents.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/8/2017 @ 9:43 am
POTUS sure seemed concerned about Flynn………but Russian influence on the 2016 presidential election, not so much. Very telling.Spartacvs (2db708) — 6/8/2017 @ 9:46 am
“Is McCain on drugs?”
– Spartacvs
I have no idea what you are referring to and I usually disagree with your comments, but that’s an excellent – and timeless – observation.ThOR (c9324e) — 6/8/2017 @ 9:48 am
interesting how sleazy-assed fbi slut comey felt fully qualified to evaluate whether or not stinkypig engaged in obstruction of justice
but today he defers to ex-fbi p.o.s. robert mueller to evaluate that same charge vis a vis President Trump
not exactly a profile in courage huh
but then he’s a sleazy fbi slut what do you expecthappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/8/2017 @ 9:48 am
Let’s see if the investigation identifies BLM’s, La Raza’s, and Antifa’s funding. Then we’ll know about Russian influence on the election.nk (9651fb) — 6/8/2017 @ 9:49 am
Comey has now testified under oath.
The main takeaway seems to be that Donald J Trump lies like a rug.Spartacvs (2db708) — 6/8/2017 @ 9:55 am
Heh… https://static.pjmedia.com/instapundit/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Screen-Shot-2017-06-08-at-12.49.17-PM-600×269.png
Double heh… https://static.pjmedia.com/instapundit/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Screen-Shot-2017-06-08-at-12.51.20-PM-600×200.pngColonel Haiku (d19b35) — 6/8/2017 @ 9:56 am
Comey testimony takeways…
“Comey admits he leaked his memo to a “friend” for purposes of that friend then leaking it to the New York Times.
“I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter,” Comey said. “I didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons.”
Marco Rubio asks a damn fine question. Noting Comey’s pre-written testimony, Rubio noted that Comey had three big things to say: Trump asked for his loyalty; Trump said he hoped Comey could let the Flynn matter go; and Trump was, just as Trump said, not the subject of an investigation.j
Why, Rubio asked, did only two of those items leak? Why was the third such a closely-held government secret while the first two were freely shared with the press?
This wasn’t in Comey’s testimony, but the Daily Caller reports that state officials say that throughout 2015 and 2016 Obama told them there was no threat of Russian hacking.”
http://ace.mu.nu/archives/370107.phpColonel Haiku (d19b35) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:01 am
When a federal executive, appointed by a President of the other party, is carried over to the administration of a successor President, there is always reason to question the loyalty of the individual. Trump had every reason to believe that Comey was an agent of Obama – especially after Comey’s election season antics. In retrospect, it is quite clear that Comey was and continues to be an agent of Obama and the Left.
That Trump inquired about Comey’s loyalty, rather than presuming disloyalty (and appropriately so), speaks well of Trump. He wanted to trust Comey and include him in his new administration. This is the behavior of a good boss and a decent human being. It distinguishes President Trump from most of his critics. It most definitely distinguishes him from Comey.ThOR (c9324e) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:03 am
The FBI is a part of law enforcement. Law enforcement officials are supposed to be loyal to the law and the Constitution, not to the politicians in office. Politicians have every right to appoint the people they want to appointive positions, but they do not have a right to demand or expect law enforcement officials to demonstrate loyalty to them instead of to the law.DRJ (d35869) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:12 am
Well said, Thor.Colonel Haiku (d19b35) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:12 am
Trump should have fired every Obama holdover and put his own people in those positions, but he wasn’t prepared to do that because he wasted his transition period. Instead, he stupidly tried to co-opt Obama’s people.DRJ (d35869) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:14 am
@23. DRJ!!!!! ************* Well said!DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:14 am
Good bosses understand the role of each person in their organization. Trump has no clue.DRJ (d35869) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:15 am
You should run for office, DRJ. The country needs a true Christ-like figure.
Having said that – half in jest – he could definitely be doing better, including getting rid of holdovers.Colonel Haiku (d19b35) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:16 am
“That Trump inquired about Comey’s loyalty, rather than presuming disloyalty (and appropriately so), speaks well of Trump. He wanted to trust Comey and include him in his new administration. This is the behavior of a good boss and a decent human being. It distinguishes President Trump from most of his critics.”
– ThOR
The contortions of fact and logic required to write that sequence of sentences are astounding.Leviticus (efada1) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:18 am
People are scared to death that Trump might tweet. How often, in history, has a President been boldly told, by his own constituency, to “Just Shaddup!”?Tillman (a95660) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:22 am
Really looking forward to President Trump’s ‘Ignorance of the law is a ‘yuge’ excuse and here’s why…’ address to the nation.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:25 am
DRJ (at 23):
Problem is Comey seemed more loyal to his own mysterious sense of honor (like McCain) than the law or the Constitution.
This guy has had far more impact on the country over the past year than a person in his position has any right to have. The “Russia” investigation is in far better hands, now that he has finished his testimony, and he hustles off to write his memoirs.
Aw we learned about Trump was that he acted the part of the “sophisticated” gangster in one of those old Warner Brothers movie, without really doing much. Comey — he was weaving all those sophisticated bureaucratic webs to protect his position, and stupidly fails to realize Trump was unaware or uncaring of all these neat little traps and gets rid of him anyway.
I’m with NK — I’m at my happiest with Trump when one of his noxious enemies self-destructs when trying to deal with him.Appalled (d07ae6) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:26 am
Also, instead of wisely using his transition period, Ttump wasted oodles of time and energy arguing about the crowd size at the inauguration, how many votes he got, and other ridiculous things. To me that is not the indication of an amateur or one new to the political game who is willing to be advised by experienced personnel, but rather it is an indicator of an immensely insecure individual who is, to everyone’s detriment, unwilling to learn and does not understand that the presidency isn’t about him, but rather something far, far greater.Dana (023079) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:27 am
At any rate, it’s reassuring to see that Trump’s attempted, public blackmail against Comey failed miserably.Tillman (a95660) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:28 am
Demanding that law enforcement officials behave in politically evenhanded ways distinguishes our system for a tyranny. Comey’s politicized approach to law enforcement subverts the law and damages the fabric of the nation. The man is no hero just because he is trying to damage someone you dislike.ThOR (c9324e) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:28 am
@3. Yep. All that and more– he’s sick.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:29 am
^ @33. Meant for Dana. Typo.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:30 am
29 – “The contortions of fact and logic required to write that sequence of sentences are astounding”
The only contortions of fact of logic I’m seeing right now are from the MSM trying to resuscitate this expired political hit job/clown car while at the same time attempting to make the damning testimony regarding Loretta Lynch disappear.
At least both sides can celebrate the true key admission in this hearing, John McCain acknowledging that he’s “deeply disturbed”.harkin (f611c5) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:31 am
That’s on Trump, ThOR. He is the one person who had the authority and power to fire or reassign Comey on Day One and he didn’t do it. He had every reason to do it but he didn’t. It’s Trump’s judgment that is at issue here, and he has only himself to blame.DRJ (d35869) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:31 am
We lost any reason to believe anything Comey says, or to give any weight to any of his “conclusions”, last year.nk (9651fb) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:32 am
Tillerson is a businessman and he has managed to avoid the political minefields. My sense is that Tillerson actually knows how to run a business, how to inform himself about his responsibilities and personnel, and does his homework.
Trump is a showman. He doesn’t do the hard work, he’s a celebrity, and it shows.DRJ (d35869) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:34 am
@34. Day ain’t over, yet. Look for his lawyer to claim vindication at a presser and paint Comey as a leaker.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:34 am
“(Trump) stupidly tried to co-opt Obama’s people.”
– DRJ
Your right. Trump was a fool, a fool to believe that Obama holdovers were capable of acting in an apolitical, professional way. But to describe his expectation that these holdovers were capable of behaving in a principled way is the furthest thing from co-optation. It shows a generosity of spirit.ThOR (c9324e) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:35 am
Repeated from the other Comey thread:
The most interesting bits of news to come out of the hearing:
Comey stated that the following New York Times article was almost entirely wrong:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/14/us/politics/russia-intelligence-communications-trump.html
And other leaks were false too.
Comey said that, back in 2016 (or was it 2015?) Attorney General Loretta Lynch told him to use the word “matter” rather than “investigation” which is the word the Clinton campaign was using. (they had also used “security review”) He said he decided that that was not a hill to die on, and anyway the news reports after the hearing all used the word investigation, (so that turned out all right.)
This was at a hearing with regard to what the FBI was doing vs a vs Clinton emails.
He said there was no case against Hillary Clinton. That’s not what he said on July 5, 2016, when he said no prosecutor would prosecute (based on it not fitting some criteria he said were historically used)
He did not give an answer as to why there was he didn’t ask for a special counsel for Hillary Clinton except to say that that would take months or a year. (which means past the election)
He said he woke up in the middle of the night three days after Trump’s tweet about how Comey better hoping that there are not tapes, (Monday vs Friday May 12) and realized there could be corroboration of what is in the memoes, and decided to leak them. Or leak from them actually of course. He’s done his best to stop anyone from seeing the full text.
He said that Benjamin Wittes was not the intermediary he used to leak the memoes to the New York times, but was “a law professor” at Columbia. He said he longer had the memoes (or apaprently copies of them) because he’d turned them over to Mueller, but admitted it was possible that the intermediary did. He said he didn’t do it directly because it would be like feeding seagulls.
He said some were classified – the memo that he began to type on his laptop right after the meeting in Trump Tower on Friday January 6, was done on a classified laptop.
One of his telephone conversations with President Trump was on a totally unrelated matter. something the FBI was going to do and Trump wanted him to know how important he should consider it.
He would not easily say what the Michael Flynn investigation that President Trump hoped he would clsoe was about and some Senators were slow to catch on but eventually did say it concerned statements to investigators.
Marco Rubio brought out how Trump repeated the Michael Flynn request in public the next day at a press conference. He didn’t bring out how in fact the FBI closed the case, or at least somebody leaked it.
The Senate committee evidently hasn’t yet discovered this story:
http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/16/politics/fbi-not-expected-to-pursue-charges-against-flynn/index.html
He did not know exactly why he was fired but he presumed it had something to do with Russia. As John Dickerson says taht would mean
Marco Rubio asked good questions; John McCain was an embarassment. Kamala Harris fired a few written questions at him which she knew he wouldn’t answerSammy Finkelman (ca4c0f) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:36 am
We all know people like Trump, at least those of us who have worked with CEOs. He’s lazy. He wants fame and fun and money without having to put himself out with details or grunt work. He has people for that, and he berates them to motivate them. It works for some CEOs. It might even work for Presidents, provided they have enough people willing to be their loyal grunts. Clearly Trump doesn’t.DRJ (d35869) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:36 am
Comey said he didn’t know if he would have been fired had Hillary Clinton become president, which is maybe he on;y answer anyone can give.Sammy Finkelman (ca4c0f) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:37 am
@41- Remmber, DRJ, T-Rex ran a multi-national with a BoD. Trump’s set up was just a ‘yuge’ family business. He’s seldom had to answer to anyone and when he has had to be controlled or disciplined, it was always difficult— for Ol’Dead Fred, for his ex-wifes, his bankers… and now the United States.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:38 am
The reason for the holdovers is not generosity of spirit. It’s shallowness of bench. Trump has no competent people to appoint as their replacements.nk (9651fb) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:38 am
For better of worse, we have a President who wants to give people the benefit of the doubt – some bully he is! You may disagree, but I see that as a virtue, not a vice.ThOR (c9324e) — 6/8/2017 @ 10:38 am