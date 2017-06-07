James Comey’s Statement
[guest post by Dana]
Late getting this up due to other obligations. Here’s James Comey’s opening statement.
As Dan McLaughlin notes, there’s both some good news and some bad news for the president. “Comey explodes the Democrats’ narrative that Trump was under criminal investigation for collusion with Russia, and confirms with specificity that Trump was telling the truth when he tweeted that Comey had told him as much on three occasions. The bad news, for Trump, is that Comey also details his mounting concerns about Trump’s heavy-handedness. His discussion of the January 27 dinner, which he interpreted as Trump asking him to audition for staying on as FBI Director, set the tone”…
–Dana
Just throwing this up for a fresh thread.Dana (023079) — 6/7/2017 @ 5:42 pm
Comey already went on the record on May 3, 2017>>> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o-dW59Fu1hgColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/7/2017 @ 5:55 pm
When did that become the Democrats narrative?……….investigate, see where it leads and don’t obstruct. Simple enough. Meanwhile, everyone is free to speculate based on the behavior of POTUS and those around him.Spartacvs (2db708) — 6/7/2017 @ 5:56 pm
Putting pressure on a subordinate is not obstruction of justice. Democrats and leftists like Sparkycuss can’t seem to get that.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/7/2017 @ 6:00 pm
Director of the FBI is NOT a subordinate of the president. POTUS doesn’t seem to get that.
He won the electoral college in an unprecedented landslide and had a yuge inaugural crowd, bigger than Obummers. So he thinks he’s king.Spartacvs (2db708) — 6/7/2017 @ 6:06 pm
3… Google “democrats say Trump is under criminal investigation for collusion with Russia” and see whatcha find, Sparkycuss.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/7/2017 @ 6:07 pm
The very fact the prez can fire him would indicate otherwise, Sparkycuss. Wake the EFF up. Don’t bring your limp-wristed shizzle to a gun fight.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/7/2017 @ 6:10 pm
This is like le chifffre’s bluff in casino royale can we get to the real business please. Yes Chris wray defended stay put out of criminal charges, that the point of a good defense atty.narciso (d1f714) — 6/7/2017 @ 6:16 pm
Not without consequences. Stay tuned.Spartacvs (2db708) — 6/7/2017 @ 6:19 pm
Heck of a job Dave:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/06/06/london-attacker-rachid-redouane-refused-uk-asylum-2009
Sometimes people must wonder what is the point of voting Tory, the same can be said stateside all too oftennarciso (d1f714) — 6/7/2017 @ 6:22 pm
9… You will not find a pony under all that, Sparkycuss.
In other news, it’s a little known fact that wherever Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) sits, upon her departure, a fellow in a haz mat suit follows up with a thorough mop up of the greasy stench puddle.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/7/2017 @ 6:26 pm
Nothin’ from nothin’, but Mike Rogers doesn’t look like he’s getting much sleep. He resembles a severely sleep deprived Stimpey.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/7/2017 @ 6:29 pm
Its because he has a real job reviewing the electronic intercepts so we don’t have a borough park or Manchester.narciso (d1f714) — 6/7/2017 @ 6:32 pm
“The ‘Independent’ Mr. Comey
His prepared testimony shows why he deserved to be fired.”
— Wall Street Journal https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-independent-mr-comey-1496878266Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/7/2017 @ 6:34 pm
Three quotes:
January 27, to James Comey: “I need loyalty. I expect loyalty.” Nice job you got there fella, wanna keep it?
February 24, to Comey: “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go.” I need you to do something for me
On May 9, Trump fires Comey. Comey doesn’t let Flynn go
May 11, to Lester Holt: “Regardless of recommendation, I was going to fire Comey knowing there was no good time to do it. And in fact, when I decided to just do it, I said to myself — I said, you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story. It’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should’ve won.”
What more do you need?Spartacvs (2db708) — 6/7/2017 @ 6:35 pm
Whatcwas said in some apocryphal memo, what was the president thinking at that time oh yes we got a lead on Al rimi from the uae.narciso (d1f714) — 6/7/2017 @ 6:40 pm
One more question sir,narciso (d1f714) — 6/7/2017 @ 6:42 pm
https://medium.com/theyoungturks/crowdstrike-the-dncs-security-firm-was-under-contract-with-the-fbi-c6f884c34189
For someone who wanted to resign, snorfle, he seems quite busy.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/06/07/doj-ends-holder-era-slush-fund-payouts-to-outside-groups.htmlnarciso (d1f714) — 6/7/2017 @ 6:48 pm
Everybody in the Executive Branch is a subordinate of the President. Where did this nonsense that the FBI Director is a fourth branch of government come from?nk (9651fb) — 6/7/2017 @ 6:49 pm
Funny you should say that Nknarciso (d1f714) — 6/7/2017 @ 6:53 pm
acecomments.mu.nu/?post=370099
nk – Richard Milhouse Nixons ghost on line #1Spartacvs (2db708) — 6/7/2017 @ 6:55 pm
I don’t go to Ace, narciso. What’s the content?nk (9651fb) — 6/7/2017 @ 6:59 pm
Gates admitting in his memoir that Obama did demand loyalty,narciso (d1f714) — 6/7/2017 @ 7:02 pm
Hey, Spartacvs. For a slice of gluten-free avocado toast, a Perrier, and two Zanax, tell me who signed the Supreme Court mandate in Bush v. Gore telling the world that Bush won Florida.nk (9651fb) — 6/7/2017 @ 7:02 pm
Thank you, narciso. Yeah, you don’t hear this stuff when a Democrat is President.nk (9651fb) — 6/7/2017 @ 7:07 pm
You have to look at the dog that isn’t barking:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/06/07/comeys-cya-paragraphs-substantiating-the-unmasking/narciso (d1f714) — 6/7/2017 @ 7:09 pm
Clinton News Network eats a crow casserole:
“CORRECTION AND UPDATE: This article was published before Comey released his prepared opening statement. The article and headline have been corrected to reflect that Comey does not directly dispute that Trump was told multiple times he was not under investigation in his prepared testimony released after this story was published.”harkin (f611c5) — 6/7/2017 @ 7:10 pm
Enjoy, and yes it’s relevant
Spartacvs (2db708) — 6/7/2017 @ 7:12 pm
http://elections.huffingtonpost.com/pollster/trump-job-approvalSpartacvs (2db708) — 6/7/2017 @ 7:12 pm
No Obama would often.be a liitke more subtle having underlings that the Kate Gerald walpin was senile, or having Lois learner pre spin the IRS investigation,narciso (d1f714) — 6/7/2017 @ 7:18 pm
Precondition of relevancy are validity and authenticity. Nothing from HuffPo is relevant.nk (9651fb) — 6/7/2017 @ 7:20 pm
nk – its an aggregator. Don’t be an ass.Spartacvs (2db708) — 6/7/2017 @ 7:24 pm
It’s garbage.nk (9651fb) — 6/7/2017 @ 7:26 pm
Well that leak of the use’s ambassador date book really worked well,narciso (d1f714) — 6/7/2017 @ 7:28 pm
I think the leader Al tamimi is eligible next year
https://www.conservativereview.com/articles/trump-fbi-dir-nominee-helped-bust-dc-area-islamic-terror-cellnarciso (d1f714) — 6/7/2017 @ 7:34 pm
If Comey tries to leave the impression that Trump committed obstruction of justice, then I can spot at least 45-minutes worth of devastatingly effective cross-examination of Comey, using nothing more than his own words in his written statement.
But I think he’s not going to try to leave that impression. He’s going to label Trump as crude, boorish, overbearing, inexperienced, self-destructive, unconcerned about protocol and lines of reporting, and ignorant of the impropriety of what he was trying to do. (And that’s all indisputably true.)
But that’s not obstruction, without a whole lot more. Comey didn’t think it was obstruction of justice, but he thought (correctly) that it was grossly improper. And that’s where he’ll leave it.
There was nothing more in his written statement than Comey had already leaked, just more corroborative detail. Dem senators are going to be very frustrated.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/7/2017 @ 7:43 pm
We’ve known of his dissembling for nearly 15 years from the games behind the Libby special counsel to the brouhaha on the dismissed us attorneysnarciso (d1f714) — 6/7/2017 @ 7:47 pm
And see it all get said under oath– LIVE, folks!
The commercial networks and newscablers have cleared their schedules for rolling coverage; the bars will open early in Washington with Happy Hours [2 drink minimum] for the television spectacular!
What a show!
Because Americans don’t want to be governed, they wish to be entertained.
“What we were elected to do, we are going to do, and let others wallow in Watergate, we are going to do our job.” – Richard Nixon, White House Rose Garden, July 20, 1973DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/7/2017 @ 7:50 pm
@ Spartacvs, who wrote (#5):
Your stupidity is mind-blowing. You could not possibly be more wrong. Jim Comey would surely be among the first to tell you that you’re an idiot, because what you just wrote is absolutely contrary to what Jim Comey reminded his co-workers of in his departure email after he was fired.
Small words: The Executive is in charge of the Executive Branch. The Department of Justice is a cabinet department in the Executive Branch. The Director of the FBI is part of the Department of Justice and must be directly subordinate to the POTUS, through the AG, in order for its work to be valid.
It’s actually possible that even Donald Trump is smarter than you — and I wouldn’t say that about very many commenters here.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/7/2017 @ 7:50 pm
he’s a smarmy nasty corrupt fbi sleazypoof
and everybody knows it
sleazy cowardly john mccain and him teamed up to do pee pee dossier all up in the cnn anderson cooper fake news
there’s no walking that backhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/7/2017 @ 7:51 pm
28 – “Enjoy, and yes it’s relevant.”
Everyone should enjoy. It’s truth over fiction. Something we’ve been lacking for eight years.harkin (f611c5) — 6/7/2017 @ 7:52 pm
In other news:
legalinsurrection.com/2017/06/senate-passes-bill-to-make-firing-va-employees-easiernarciso (d1f714) — 6/7/2017 @ 7:53 pm
From one angle, the POTUS’ pardon power is like a super-duper “Obstruct Justice Whenever You Feel Like It, Mr. President” card. Trump could write a pardon for Flynn, for Manfort, for Jared, for as many people as he wants, and it’s entirely within his exclusive and indisputable constitutional power, regardless of his motive.
Would he get away with it? Would there be consequences?
None other than political ones, possibly, at a future ballot box. But ask how many Hillary voters were bothered by Bubba selling pardons out of the Oval Office to the likes of Marc Rich when he left the White House.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/7/2017 @ 7:55 pm
Pardon for what exactly a delayed fara registration, with flynn and probably manafirt.narciso (d1f714) — 6/7/2017 @ 7:58 pm
Obstruction is what the House says it is, as far as ridding the country of Trump as POTUS goes. Not that I’m holding my breath or anything. Meanwhile, the Republican legislative agenda takes a serious hit and POTUS slips further into millstone territory with every passing day.Spartacvs (2db708) — 6/7/2017 @ 7:59 pm
That’s because they don’t really a give a farthing or they would donarciso (d1f714) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:01 pm
More to prove they deserve a majority
Constitutionally, the POTUS doesn’t have to specify what crimes are being pardoned. He can just say, “Pardoned for anything and everything.” Ford referenced a possible indictment and prosecution, but didn’t say what crimes Nixon was being pardoned from.
That Trump has avoided that temptation, like the fact that he refrained from invoking executive privilege, suggests that he might be able to survive this. He just needs to stop acting like he’s got something to hide.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:03 pm
Beldar, its pretty simple really. You can’t fire the head of the FBI for refusing to back off on an investigation. Not without serious consequences.Spartacvs (2db708) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:05 pm
It’s this kind of false optimism on the part of the Left, fueled in part by wish-fulfillment polls, that gave us a Republican Congress and put Trump in the White House. It’s a by-product of herd mentality — a concept that everyone wants to be with the “popular” group and if we convince them that we’re the popular group they’ll join us.nk (9651fb) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:06 pm
45… yeah, for your ilk, fu*king the country over is what it’s all about.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:07 pm
That’s funny his the most transparent chief executive in real time, he telkd what he’s concerned about,narciso (d1f714) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:08 pm
Ahh, but maybe he does have something to hide?Spartacvs (2db708) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:08 pm
Was there any hint from the White House that executive privilege was being considered, or was it simply general speculation given the possibility?nk (9651fb) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:10 pm
The events of Manchester and kondin emphasize tie every one except salami apologist who brought a trainer of the 7/7 bombers to the nenorial service , why a ban from those 6 countries are important:narciso (d1f714) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:11 pm
So Trump is a bad guy for wanting Comey to say the truth.
Yikes, people are so f’ed up to think this bad.Blah (0a5467) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:12 pm
BTW, you Trump supporters. Take it easy on Spartacus and Tillman. Don’t drive them away from here. Like Kevin said on the other thread, nothing makes me like Trump more than his opposition from the Left.nk (9651fb) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:12 pm
Based on What, the souffle recipe was classified, shirley
Its like the investigators on Fargo, missing the pointnarciso (d1f714) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:14 pm
Anyone shocked since firing Comey leaks have stopped for the most part?Blah (0a5467) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:15 pm
That’s not what you wrote, sparty. You wrote that the FBI Director isn’t subordinate to the POTUS.
So your choices now are to continue to pretend you wrote something other than I quoted, thereby confirming that you’re a stubborn idiot, or to prove me wrong, or to admit that you were wrong.
What serious consequences afflicted Bill Clinton after he fired Attorney General William Sessions in 1993? I seem to remember Clinton serving two terms, alas.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:15 pm
*excuse me, FBI Director William Sessions, I meant to write.
(See, that’s how you admit you were wrong.)Beldar (fa637a) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:16 pm
Davis thewlis seems to be doing the part of inscrutable dubious characters on the small and bug screennarciso (d1f714) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:16 pm
You can only have obstruction if there is a crime.
And yet no crime anywhere to see ……
So no collusion.
No vote tampering.
No crime.
No obstruction.
…… WTF is Mueller doing?Blah (0a5467) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:17 pm
nk, I’m too lazy to find a link, but there was speculation, some of it allegedly encouraged by WH staffers leaking/spinning, that Trump was “considering” relying on executive privilege to block Comey’s testimony. I think it wasn’t until Monday that Sarah Huckabee Whoever officially confirmed, in a tightly scripted response to a question she clearly expected, that Trump would not invoke executive privilege.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:18 pm
New yiu can’t chase them with a stick. Btw what part of Greece is your famulynarciso (d1f714) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:19 pm
Firing for cause, is fine Beldar. ‘Cos the guy is investigating me isn’t good cause. But you knew that.Spartacvs (2db708) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:19 pm
Russiagate = DNC Hoax
Real issue is who created the dossier and how was such absurd info ever translated into this mess?
Comey has some splaining to do.Blah (0a5467) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:19 pm
But he was not investigating Trump.
Yikes, special stupid that Sparty fella.Blah (0a5467) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:20 pm
61… I have been enjoying Thewlis’s performance on Fargo, narciso. Marvelous actor! Emmy for sure.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:24 pm
Its not Bulmer lytton but close:
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/06/james-comey-novelist.phpnarciso (d1f714) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:25 pm
Yes he’s clearly a anglicized member of the bratva, a villain but without some of grand guignol of last season.narciso (d1f714) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:27 pm
A key sentence from Comey’s statement, for example, that some GOP senator should explore and make Comey repeat aloud for the TV cameras:
This necessarily implies that Comey and the “FBI leadership” to whom he referred conceded that this POTUS, any POTUS, is entitled to a straight and direct answer to a question that the rest of us are not constitutionally entitled to ask, and that the FBI (pre-Hillary) consistently refused to ever answer: “Am I under criminal investigation?” Indeed, the fact that Comey gave him a direct and straight answer, not once but three times, effectively precludes Comey from arguing that Trump was obliquely obstructing justice as to himself, and further precludes Comey from arguing that Trump shouldn’t have brought that subject up at all.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:31 pm
President Trump continues to make sterling judicial nominations
By Jonathan H. Adler, Volokh Conspiracy
Yesterday, Chris Wray. Today a fresh slate of outstanding jurists. It doesn’t get much better than this.
Tomorrow we get President Trump live-Tweeting the Comey Circus. That should be fun.ThOR (c9324e) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:31 pm
Stubborn idiot it will be, then, Sparty.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:32 pm
Mi d you swalwell has spent a little less time in the sense deep tank:narciso (d1f714) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:36 pm
http://www.mediaite.com/online/tucker-carlson-spars-with-dem-congressman-over-russia-whats-the-crime
Beldar @71
Comey gave up a lot when making that statement. There’s plenty of fishy stuff in the Comey statement that needs to be explored.
I’ve read that Comey has been working with Mueller on his statement and testimony. What’s up with that?ThOR (c9324e) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:37 pm
It’s not that complicated folks. Trump wanted the investigation to go away. Comey wouldn’t make it go away, so Trump fired him. Hell he’s already publicly admitted as much in a televised interview. That sort of thing may be perfectly normal in the Trump organization. But it’s not normal and it’s not ok for a POTUS dealing with the head of the FBI.
Bottom line tho. He can do what the hell he likes until his public support drops low enough to give Congressional Republicans enough spine to finally place some limits on his behavior or get rid of him.
So we wait.Spartacvs (2db708) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:40 pm
Yrs they are getting the gang back together like 2004, when they doubled teamed Alberto gonzalez, wray had the evidence but it didn’t matter then.narciso (d1f714) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:42 pm
Comey’s statement about Trump does not support bringing a criminal charge but it clearly keeps the heat on Trump as doing something inappropriate.
Great irony here is that Comey refused to speak out that Trump was not under suspicion but he did exactly that for Hillary when he announced July 5 that no charges were possible.
Then Comey made a new statement right before the election regarding emails to Carlos Danger. Maybe Comey learned his lesson with Hillary that clearing someone prematurely might later require a retraction.
What Trump should have realized that even if Comey had cleared him, the media/Dem industrial complex would have continued. So getting Comey to budge was not really worth it.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:45 pm
Warriors!!!!! Yes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:46 pm
narciso @64. We’re from Mani, Southeastern Laconia. Look at this map. On the left, follow the road that goes Petrina, Melitini, Arna. Our village was a kilometer up the mountain from Melitini. Paleovrisi, maybe visible on this map..
Or just Sparta, if you wish. 😉nk (9651fb) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:46 pm
Because the earlier instance involved serious violations of federal law, hundreds of instance balkard was so insistant that mattered a tinkersnarciso (d1f714) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:48 pm
Beldar:
I think you’ll find this likely refers specifically to the alleged pee tapes.Spartacvs (2db708) — 6/7/2017 @ 8:48 pm