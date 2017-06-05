Arab States Cut Ties with Qatar

[guest post by JVW]

The governments of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates have severed (probably not a good word to use in this context) ties with Qatar (which all the hip Westerners in the know pronounce as “Gutter”) over that country’s ties to Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood. Wealthy Qatari citizens have been accused of clandestinely financing groups opposed to the rulings parties in both Egypt and Saudi Arabia and worldwide Wahhabism in general, stepping into the void left when Saudi Arabia begin cracking down on its citizens in the aftermath of the World Trade Center attacks. The four nations are closing their embassies and diplomatic offices in Qatar, and have told Qatari expats that they must return home within two weeks. Saudi Arabia, Qatar’s only shared land border, is closing off traffic to and from the peninsula nation.

Qatar, home to the Al-Jazeera news network, is scheduled to be the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a bid they clearly won entirely on the square without the slightest hint of bribery. Qatar is also home to 10,000 U.S. troops. The Qatari army had been working alongside of Saudi troops to help quell the violence in Yemen, but Riyadh has announced that those joint operations will cease and Qatari troops must leave Yemen.

Rex Tillerson and the administration have their work cut out for them.

– JVW