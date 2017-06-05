Arab States Cut Ties with Qatar
[guest post by JVW]
The governments of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates have severed (probably not a good word to use in this context) ties with Qatar (which all the hip Westerners in the know pronounce as “Gutter”) over that country’s ties to Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood. Wealthy Qatari citizens have been accused of clandestinely financing groups opposed to the rulings parties in both Egypt and Saudi Arabia and worldwide Wahhabism in general, stepping into the void left when Saudi Arabia begin cracking down on its citizens in the aftermath of the World Trade Center attacks. The four nations are closing their embassies and diplomatic offices in Qatar, and have told Qatari expats that they must return home within two weeks. Saudi Arabia, Qatar’s only shared land border, is closing off traffic to and from the peninsula nation.
Qatar, home to the Al-Jazeera news network, is scheduled to be the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a bid they clearly won entirely on the square without the slightest hint of bribery. Qatar is also home to 10,000 U.S. troops. The Qatari army had been working alongside of Saudi troops to help quell the violence in Yemen, but Riyadh has announced that those joint operations will cease and Qatari troops must leave Yemen.
Rex Tillerson and the administration have their work cut out for them.
– JVW
This is a fascinating development and it’s hard for me not to think Trump’s recent trip to the Middle East played a role in this. Isolating Iran and it’s supporters is a good step. I expect blowback. I hope Trump is ready.DRJ (15874d) — 6/5/2017 @ 8:42 am
But this could also be a Middle East power struggle between Islamic factions. If so, there isn’t much Trump can do given his black-and-white approach to Muslims. It will be up to Tillerson because t diplomacy has its limits, especially in the Middle East.DRJ (15874d) — 6/5/2017 @ 8:49 am
CNN getting absolutely pwned on their excuse that herding fake ‘Anti-ISIS’ Muslim protestors in London, giving them signs and stage directions was just for a better camera angle.
the perverted saudi royal crown prince screwed the pooch when he glutted the oil market in 2014, devastating the kingdom’s finances just as obama was showering billions on Iran
sucks to be himhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/5/2017 @ 9:08 am
4. “the perverted saudi royal crown prince screwed the pooch”
US frackers also took a rolled-up newspaper to the pooch.harkin (36810b) — 6/5/2017 @ 9:22 am
sorta
pervboy introduced some creative destruction: forced frackers to clean up balance sheets and become more cost-efficient
pervy did frackers a tremendous service really
wholly on accidenthappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/5/2017 @ 9:27 am
Qatar is also the US headquarters of Central Command, which is the location after we moved out of Saudi. The Saudi move was in response to complaints by the Saudis about US women soldiers not obeying Saudi religious restrictions on dress and driving, etc.
The situation probably figured in the 2003 US invasion of Iraq as leaving Saudi after the 9.11 attack would have looked like we were being run out of the Middle East,
It is sort of “out of the frying pan into the fire” however as the Qataris are at least as radical as the Saudis.Mike K (f469ea) — 6/5/2017 @ 9:33 am
The world temperature is rising. It will be a miracle if we avoid some type of world war. (Other than the insurgency going on now in world capitals like London, that is.)Patricia (5fc097) — 6/5/2017 @ 9:58 am
Actually probably worse the real black Prince who had sheltered Ksm in their water department who employed ali Sufan the gitmo defamer also fundraise for jihadists from Libya to syrianarciso (d1f714) — 6/5/2017 @ 9:59 am
The times call for a clear thinking Texan like James Baker. Meh… on second thought.Colonel Haiku (6dd99d) — 6/5/2017 @ 10:11 am
The doha crew tried to leak emails to the puffington re uae coordination but they were cheesed in the process.narciso (d1f714) — 6/5/2017 @ 10:14 am
He only got the travel ban right
i wonder if the “kidnapping” was just a contrivance for so these qatar pigs could fund their terrorist palshappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/5/2017 @ 11:41 am
Hosting the World Cup in Qatar is a ridiculous idea. The country has a population of two million; it cannot *possibly* use all of the stadiums that have to be built for it. But worse yet — it’s physically dangerous (because too hot) to hold the world cup in Qatar in June/July. The original bid claimed the stadia would all be domed and air conditioned, which if true is a fantastic waste — but nobody really believes it and consensus is that it’s gonna have to be moved to November/December, which will royally hose the club leagues.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 6/5/2017 @ 12:45 pm
The CNN report includes the Iranian reactionkishnevi (682c47) — 6/5/2017 @ 1:19 pm
I had thought that maybe the abdication of the emir Sheik Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani (in June 2013, at the age of 61) and the resignation of the Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Sheik Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani might indicate a change of policy, but it soon looked like that wasn’t really the case. (Sheik Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani had himself assumed power in a bloodless palace coup in 1995)
Qatar tries to be on all sides. The United States, but it also probably was instrumental n the creation of ISIS. It founded and covertly runs Al Jazeera. It’s been particularly close to HAmas.
Welcome to Iraq, where the hunter becomes the hunted.
What, they have a fenced reserve with some of Saddam’s cousins running loose?Pinandpuller (3066d3) — 6/5/2017 @ 1:39 pm
Any bets on the first cabinet member whom Trump will fire (or ask to resign)? Perhaps a parlay bet? Or one on timing?
I’m sure there have been times when a client has more comprehensively embarrassed, undercut, and marginalized his own lawyer in the way that the POTUS embarrassed the Attorney General today with his deranged tweets about the Justice Department. But I can’t think of one offhand.
I didn’t watch “The Apprentice” or any of the rest of his reality TV dreck, so can anyone tell me from past observation: Does Trump generally fire on a LIFO or FIFO basis? “LIFO” might be Jeff Sessions’ best hope. Did he surrender a Senate seat for a six-month cabinet office?
****
Re Qatar:
@ DRJ (#1 & #2): It looks to me, from my amateur perspective, like a gang-leadership consolidation move by the Saudis with the allies in their sway — all of them still basking in the afterglow of Trump’s visit. If it was a Saudi (or other non-Qatar Arab state’s) initiative in the first place, then I expect the Saudi intelligence people would have, at a minimum, given an advance heads-up to their American intelligence counterparts.
But I can also imagine that this might have been on a list of proposals that Trump took to them in that conference, if it’s a situation where our intelligence could persuasively influence and alarm the participants at the conference of the need to act decisively in disciplining a fellow Arab state (one with legendarily sharp elbows itself, “new money” by the standards of the Sheiks, perhaps). If so, we might hear something further and soon about U.S. involvement or cooperation in other diplomatic and, especially, financial sanctions, with an expectation that such combined efforts can induce changes in Qatar’s future actions.
I’m reminded of the backchannel deal between Hoover and the Mafia during WW2 — the mobs would act as monitors and informants for the FBI if they caught any whiff of Nazis on the docks or other areas to which their rackets extended, and for the duration the FBI would mostly look the other way as the mobs did their own business. And the feds also turned a mostly-blind eye to inter-Family squabbles — so long as “civilians” weren’t hurt in the cross-fire.
Alas, too often, the Saudis’ business-as-usual has included their own direct and indirect funding of radicals. Will they put their own House in order too? That would be a neat trick, if anyone’s diplomacy could move them in that direction.
Fighting fire with firebombs is doable, sometimes. It has risks. I hope they’re being avoided to the extent possible and mitigated to the extent they’re unavoidable.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/5/2017 @ 1:48 pm
14 – “Hosting the World Cup in Qatar is a ridiculous idea”
Holy cr*p forced labor and already 1,200 reported deaths to construction laborers (mostly from India, Bangladesh and Nepal) who are not allowed to leave.
And to top it off:
“Alcohol will be banned from inside the stadiums for the World Cup, as well as not being allowed in the streets or public places.”
And asking overflow fans to camp in the desert….
What’s not to like?harkin (bd4dc3) — 6/5/2017 @ 1:52 pm
Somebody tell me again about what a great job did with the Gorsuch nomination. I’ll agree again.
And then I’ll point you to the uncomfortable statistics assembled by Jim Geraghty regarding the absolutely miserable pace at which Trump is bothering to select replacements for Obama’s political appointees throughout the Executive and Judicial Branches. Sample:
The business world equivalent of this would be having your accounts receivable processing people leave incoming payments on the corner of a desk for about six months. It is unjustifiable and inexplicable as anything but managerial incompetence.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/5/2017 @ 1:55 pm
the uae was taking the lead on isolating Doha, that was the reason for the email dump, to the puffington,narciso (d1f714) — 6/5/2017 @ 1:55 pm
Everything repeats itself in relationships between the Arab world and the west. This story reads like the beginning of a chapter in Michael B. Oren’s excellent 2008 book, Power, Faith, and Fantasy: America in the Middle East: 1776 to the Present.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/5/2017 @ 2:10 pm
18. Beldar (fa637a) — 6/5/2017 @ 1:48 pm
I don’t think he’s going to fire anybody quickly, not even major people on he white House staff although that might happen in September or later. (One late hire quit)
With Cabinet members I don’t except any until at least the middle of next year, say June, 2018 and it could be anone, but is most likely to be a minor cabinet post. If any member of the cabinet gets into big trouble with Congress, that’s also possible.
One thing limiting firings is the difficulty Trump is having in finding people. A few people can’t pass the ethics scrutiny, and many are declining because it looks like his administration is in trouble and maybe won’t last (it doesn’t really look that but superficially it can, and we see things the networks pre-empting programming to broadcast Comey’s testimony on Thursday, s – they didn’t do this since Watergate – I think with Iran contra they rotated which network broadcast it, and with the Clinton impeachment we got very little except on cable..
They also are declining because they don’t want to get tainted – it might be that anyone wo takes an appointment in the Trump Administration might have difficultly getting appointed in anotehr administration.
In any case, Trump’s having trouble filling the post of FBI Director.Sammy Finkelman (f46c1b) — 6/5/2017 @ 2:11 pm
Hrmpf. Errata for #21 above, which ought to have begun: “Somebody tell me again about what a great job Trump did with the Gorsuch nomination. I’ll agree again.”
I don’t think that’s a Freudian slip, but would I know if it were?Beldar (fa637a) — 6/5/2017 @ 2:17 pm
The Democrats are slow walking every appointment. The experience of the Army Secretary is also probably keeping others from volunteering. Trump has no farm team waiting to step in and must recruit. I would prefer he let every Obama appointee go even if the offices are empty.Mike K (f469ea) — 6/5/2017 @ 2:18 pm
Is this something new, or something I missed? Or do you mean this?
(which is only Trump advising legal strategy, which he might want to have for political reasons)
He could have asked his Attorney General why they were doing this.
Maybe he thinks it’s like a criminal investigation and he’s not supposed to interfere.
There’s a very good question, to ask about that travel ban, by the way. The ostensible grounds for it was to give the Department of Homeland Security 90 days to develop a better (and also more precise) vetting plan, or to do decide what parts should remain permanent.
Well, although he didn’t get what he wanted, he did get the 90 days. So the whole thing should be discarded. Because he should by now sign something else.
You could still maintain an appeal because of the legal questions, but for that yyou’d want the better one.
Of course there’s the argument that only a functional ban would motivate countries to improve but the only one of the original 7 countries with a good relationship with the United States was Iraq, and that was taken off the list already with the second version.
It seems like DHS has not been working on a revised version of the travel ban – the whole process was frozen when the courts put in those injunctions. But if this was real, and based on real need, and not politically motivated, you would think they would do that. (courts have invalidated it on the grounds that it is anti-Moslem, which it isn’t, but has a right to be, but not on the grounds it is politically motivated and not the president’s best judgment.)
Trump just wants to say he’s right about everything, even if the only reason he took a position in the first place was political. And he’s only trying to be consistent back to 2015. He signed the whole thing in the first place to appear to be carrying out a campaign pledge.Sammy Finkelman (f46c1b) — 6/5/2017 @ 2:21 pm
Another opinion on TRump.Mike K (f469ea) — 6/5/2017 @ 2:21 pm
which part though, eddy negotiating the compact with ibn saud, Copeland’s adventures with Nasser, neither turned out wellnarciso (d1f714) — 6/5/2017 @ 2:23 pm
Beldar (fa637a) — 6/5/2017 @ 1:55 pm
Magazines do that – well maybe for 3 or 4 months – with unsolicited orders that come in through third parties that are not authorized agents. I;m learning about magazine subscriptions.
I’m going to get a refund from the people in Spring, Texas who solicited the order, (sounds like avery small company although they’ve been in business more than five years) after more than three months since the last of two payments, and after it was disputed and undisputed, and if the order(s) ever get put through, then I’ll pay again. They maybe are honest enough to actually refund it. They say after I disputed it the first time, processing stopped, and they only passed on teh order after the second oftwo payments was made.Sammy Finkelman (f46c1b) — 6/5/2017 @ 2:29 pm
Trump didn’t identify and vet appointees during his transition so he wasn’t able to name then when he took office, which is what he should have been doing. Instead he was celebrating his win and firing his transition staff, so they had to start over after the inauguration. He’s inept and it shows.DRJ (15874d) — 6/5/2017 @ 2:48 pm
The FT reported that this story all starts with member of the Qatar royal family on a “hunting trip” to Iraq, and ends with $1 billion ransom spread between Iran and various Shia militias.Neo (d1c681) — 6/5/2017 @ 2:49 pm
you mean when they throwing the grishenko garbage and the dirty dossier, when apparently even ghcq was a on a bogus snipe hunt, when he likely caught a tip about the whereabouts of raymi, which turned out to be time sensitive,narciso (d1f714) — 6/5/2017 @ 3:00 pm
Rex Tillerson and the administration have their work cut out for them.
Swell.
“In thirteen weeks, I can have Arabia in chaos.” – T.E. Lawrence [Peter O’Toole] ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ 1962DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/5/2017 @ 3:04 pm
once mcconnell got his corrupt pig wife confirmed he took a month-long vacation
what does this tell youhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/5/2017 @ 3:10 pm
once mcconnell got his corrupt pig wife confirmed he took a month-long vacation
what does this tell you
That Trump is a demented nutjob who doesn’t know which way is up half the time?nk (dbc370) — 6/5/2017 @ 3:36 pm
no that is not the proper inferencehappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/5/2017 @ 3:38 pm
He appointed her. What did he get for it? Isn’t he supposed to be tremendous at making huge deals?nk (dbc370) — 6/5/2017 @ 3:39 pm
> the networks pre-empting programming to broadcast Comey’s testimony on Thursday, s – they didn’t do this since Watergate
They did for Iran-Contra. I know; I was home as a twelve-year old that summer, and I watched htem.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 6/5/2017 @ 3:45 pm
Only a demented nutjob would go and tweet out publicly that his lawyers are not doing what he wants them to do in the Supreme Court. It is simply not a rational thing to do.
Unless he’s playing a double game: He sold out the travel ban to Arabs for emoluments to his gangster family, and he’s just going through the motions for the benefit of the deplorables; and blaming his lawyers and the Courts, when he is the one throwing the case.nk (dbc370) — 6/5/2017 @ 3:46 pm
McConnell got Gorsuch confirmed with no help from Trump or the Democrats. It was Trump who took the vacation. Golf every weekend and tweets every day.DRJ (15874d) — 6/5/2017 @ 3:47 pm
he IS tremendous
he’s our plum lolly and our fluffy fluffy buttermilk pancakes both
he stands on the shoulders of giants!
and for this he will not apologize
he brings a vigor to the office what has been sadly lacking for generations
he’s Donald Trump!
and he’s just getting warmed uphappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/5/2017 @ 3:47 pm
Yeah, I liked him a lot better when he was 8,000 miles away from the White House.nk (dbc370) — 6/5/2017 @ 3:48 pm
Either Trump doesn’t care about the travel ban anymore or he thinks hes going to lose athe the Supreme Court. Either way, hes a quitter. Even an idiot would know not to do what he’s doing.DRJ (15874d) — 6/5/2017 @ 3:49 pm
who believes pervy Mitt Rommney or Meghan’s cowardly torture victim daddy would’ve withdrawn us from that ridiculous Paris Agreement?
not me that’s for surehappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/5/2017 @ 3:59 pm
oops pervy Mitt *Romney* i meanhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/5/2017 @ 4:00 pm
If he sticks to Juncker’s four-year timetable for withdrawal, it is meaningless. I hope he doesn’t. I also hope I’ll find a Ferrari in my driveway with Scarlet Johansson in the passenger seat when I go out for a cigarette. Both hopes of roughly equal value.nk (dbc370) — 6/5/2017 @ 4:04 pm
His real triumph in Paris, was that he showed up with a wife that’s as many years younger than him as Macron’s wife is as many years older than Macron. That’s what got Macron’s culottes in a twist.
Paris being 5,000 miles away from the White House, I liked him unreservedly for it.nk (dbc370) — 6/5/2017 @ 4:09 pm
he just dropped the sucker, Thursday, Pruitt will pour the roundup in the right places, and this son of a malice, junker, will get his due,narciso (d1f714) — 6/5/2017 @ 4:10 pm
no it is so meaningful
it just means it’s finalized in his second term, but what does that mean?
i will tell you
he gets to keep this embarrassing Paris Agreement albatross around to hang around batty-assed liz warren’s neck in the 2020 campaignhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/5/2017 @ 4:11 pm
Astonishing apologist for Putin: Carter Page on MSNBC’s ‘Hardball’.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/5/2017 @ 4:12 pm
if i were as smart as trump I’d be a BILLIONAIRE!happyfeet (28a91b) — 6/5/2017 @ 4:13 pm
oh yes, red squaw’s she persisted rant, recycling a bogus claim from 1986.narciso (d1f714) — 6/5/2017 @ 4:13 pm