Report: Possible Terror Attack at London Bridge
The Daily Mail reports:
A white van has reportedly ploughed into 20 pedestrians in a ‘terror attack’ on London Bridge station.
Armed police are said to be at the scene while people have been seen fleeing the landmark in central London.
There are have been unconfirmed reports of at least one victim being stabbed.
London Bridge and the area around it has been closed due to a ‘major police incident’, TFL said.
Witnesses told the BBC that a white van veered off the road on London Bridge and hit five or six people.
Initial scenes on Twitter are grim. For example:
Horrific scene at London Bridge… bodies strewn over the pavement. B&Q van mounted the pavement. I feel sick pic.twitter.com/quDYWHRum3
— Ben Leo (@benleo89) June 3, 2017
UPDATE: There are also unconfirmed reports of related stabbings at a restaurant and of possible gunshots. This early on, it’s impossible to say exactly what is going on.
“London Bridge is down” is what the palace will say to the PM to indicate the Queen is dead
they have it all planned out alreadyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/3/2017 @ 3:17 pm
Central London… Saturday night… 10-11 ish… pleasant June night… streets, theatres, river walk… eateries and pubs full and busy… brings back good memories — it’s such an open and easy target for cowards.
Sucks.
Keep Calm And Carry On.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6dZz_gSY-_MDCSCA (797bc0) — 6/3/2017 @ 3:20 pm
Every day a new reason for Brexit.harkin (299d24) — 6/3/2017 @ 3:21 pm
Scotland Yard confirms– second ‘incident’ Borough Market, not far from LB.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/3/2017 @ 3:23 pm
sadly they will not learn any lesson from this,
http://www.melaniephillips.com/attacking-corbyn-wont-extricate-mrs-may-hole-shes-dug/narciso (d1f714) — 6/3/2017 @ 3:33 pm
Londoners have handled everything from IRA troubles to the frigging Nazi Blitz. The Brits will run this nuisance to ground.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/3/2017 @ 3:40 pm
except the notion, certainly among labourites, and certain tories, recall the gitmo detainee had been given a flat, and other remuneration is surrender,narciso (d1f714) — 6/3/2017 @ 3:47 pm
The police report “men of Mediterranean appearance” may be involved.
Those damned Italians again.Mike K (f469ea) — 6/3/2017 @ 4:06 pm
10, pakis would be too obvious, it’s those guys from Takenurbanleftbehind (847a06) — 6/3/2017 @ 4:11 pm
One can hope the gunshots are in retaliation too. The best powder is held until this coming Friday evening.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 6/3/2017 @ 4:12 pm
Three locations now, adding Vauxhall, and throats slit, people mowed down, cops with billy clubs only showing up.
If this is high alert, what is low alert?
As Mark Steyn said, they can’t stop terrorism but they can stop changes in the weather? The ruling class is killing us.Patricia (5fc097) — 6/3/2017 @ 4:15 pm
But we need to let the refugees in otherwise they will hate us and cause more terrorism.NJRob (0f0cad) — 6/3/2017 @ 4:23 pm
@13. Covfefe; Steyn is Canadian.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/3/2017 @ 4:23 pm
and he’s british, (note his accent) Belgian and jewish, but he happens to be right, more times than he wishes to be,narciso (d1f714) — 6/3/2017 @ 4:30 pm
Amusing they’re calling it ‘London Bridge’ as it’s actually ‘New’ London Bridge. Old London Bridge was bought by an American in ’67, dismantled and shipped to Lake Havasu City, AZ. When they were dismantling it the Brits marketed souvenir fragments encased in lucite for ten shillings as desk paperweights; one of which sits on the family mantle.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/3/2017 @ 4:30 pm
as he pointed out last week, the ira didn’t have 3,000 active fighters at the top of the troublesnarciso (d1f714) — 6/3/2017 @ 4:32 pm
AFL-CIO,
I’m speaking for myself, not Steyn.
Moron.NJRob (0f0cad) — 6/3/2017 @ 4:32 pm
…and a Ginger.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 6/3/2017 @ 4:36 pm
@12. See 14.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/3/2017 @ 4:37 pm
@18. Steyn – Moron. Works. Go w/it.
@17. That’ll get your Irish up, Nabisco– crackers; purveyor of fake news.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/3/2017 @ 4:39 pm
Happy Ramadan.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 6/3/2017 @ 4:42 pm
Oh Lord, more terror: the Captain has begun to tweet.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/3/2017 @ 4:45 pm
Two scoops with your covfete and strawberries tonight, sir!
I know Steyn is Canadian. He was speaking about the West and their “get used to it” terror philosophy.Patricia (5fc097) — 6/3/2017 @ 4:50 pm
@24- The goal among some is to live like an Israeli.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/3/2017 @ 4:54 pm
he’s like the bill murray character in ‘scrooge’ patricia, a collection of trite aphorisms tied by bailing wire,narciso (d1f714) — 6/3/2017 @ 4:54 pm
@26- Nabisco, purveyor of fake news, the Captain stole your safe word: covfefe.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/3/2017 @ 4:56 pm
you’re lucky I hold a hold civil tongue, (redacted)
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/3717339/london-bridge-attack-car-police-response-latest/narciso (d1f714) — 6/3/2017 @ 4:59 pm
@28. The Sun UK?? A Murdoch tabloid??? Covfefe again, Nabisco; crackers– purveyor of fake news, or in the case of their Page 3: falsies.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/3/2017 @ 5:09 pm
When will the Brits s**tcan the Old Yellowstain policy towards Islamic terror?harkin (610d75) — 6/3/2017 @ 5:14 pm
“Steyn is Canadian.”
Living in New Hampshire.Mike K (f469ea) — 6/3/2017 @ 5:17 pm
@31. Yes– we let them in. But maybe not for long, eh.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/3/2017 @ 5:20 pm
rest assured the jackalope would have sent back Solzhenitsyn, as he would do with hirsi ali,narciso (d1f714) — 6/3/2017 @ 5:24 pm
@30. Old habits are hard to break, harkin. 1066 and all that.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/3/2017 @ 5:29 pm
Sky News:
Apparently, the third incident at Vauxhall was not a terror attack.Dana (023079) — 6/3/2017 @ 5:29 pm
the One Love concert will have to include today’s terrorisms too now
you would think anywayhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/3/2017 @ 5:35 pm
Obama said two years ago, “And lest we get on our high horse and think this is unique to some other place, remember that during the Crusades and the Inquisition, people committed terrible deeds in the name of Christ.”AZ Bob (07f1eb) — 6/3/2017 @ 5:44 pm
Don’t get on your high horse with me AZ Bob, remember that under King David the Israelites committed terrible deeds in the name of Yahweh.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 6/3/2017 @ 5:56 pm
@37. Meh. We’d debate Brits in pubs and they’d laugh at Americans, reminding us our problems were young compared to theirs and chiefly black, white and hispanic. London is truly a microcosm of old Empire legacies that’s been stewing for a lot longer and it’s quite a tough meal to digest. From the Paki-Indian curry and lamb set to Jamaicans and–always– the Irish, not to mention cultural skews like the skinheads and such. Much of London real estate these days is owned by Arabs as well and unlike America, Britain’s society much more stratified by class. Islamic culture is there to stay. Unfortunately, over time, they’ll eventually work this crap out of their society– but it’s going to take time– and good police work. And patience– something Americans, at least to them, seldom exhibit.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/3/2017 @ 6:19 pm
this will go down the memory hole, as events this time last year, did,narciso (d1f714) — 6/3/2017 @ 6:21 pm
it’s like a game of twister, the previous administration burned his predecessor, john Bennett as well
http://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/tim-graham/2017/06/02/new-york-times-outs-cias-top-spy-iran-hes-hardlinenarciso (d1f714) — 6/3/2017 @ 6:28 pm
so which pose shall we adopt now,
https://pjmedia.com/homeland-security/2017/06/03/isis-newspaper-days-before-london-bridge-new-uk-attack-definitely-coming/narciso (d1f714) — 6/3/2017 @ 6:39 pm
If you really believe moslems waging jihad against the Brits is some left over anti-colonialism you need to reexamine what’s going in. Similarly, if you believe eventually they will work this crap out then you don’t know about moslems or religious war. Yes, there are Irish, skinheads, Jamacains, Indians and all sorts of people but none that want to convert the country to their religion nor want to turn Parliament into a Caliphate.
BTW, they estimate 28,000 active terrorists there not 3,000.
Bring in the “refugees”. Allahu Akbar!Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 6/3/2017 @ 6:44 pm
Possible? Possible?Evan Carter (550dba) — 6/3/2017 @ 6:51 pm
#39: Time, and demographics, is on the side of the Muslims, not Great Britain.Evan Carter (550dba) — 6/3/2017 @ 6:52 pm
the Melanie phillips piece up thread, disabuses most of man of mysteries, maunderings,narciso (d1f714) — 6/3/2017 @ 7:00 pm
I disagree would may do anything different after june 8th, now corbyn might very well surrender, he’s a character out of Forsyth’s fourth protocol.
http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2017/06/03/london-terror-saturday-attacks-tipping-point-in-campaign-to-destroy-west.htmlnarciso (d1f714) — 6/3/2017 @ 7:01 pm
steyn points to judge Jeannine, that borough park is a thousand year old market,narciso (d1f714) — 6/3/2017 @ 7:09 pm
@47. Nabisco, crackers; still the purveyor of fake views as news. Some bats are blind but you’re simply a thick stick of ash. Covfefe! Play ball!
“Swing for the fences!” – Donald J. Trump, debate quote, 2/25/2016DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/3/2017 @ 7:25 pm
when they blow st, paul’s cathedral to bits, well they may not need to, the dilsbury mosque was originally a Methodist churchnarciso (d1f714) — 6/3/2017 @ 7:27 pm
@45. Certainly assimilation of some breadth and depth is inevitable– over time to be sure– but peacefully, by generation, certainly not through violence. History will mark this period of rage as an anomaly.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/3/2017 @ 7:39 pm
Speaking of “terrible deeds”, there’s Barack Obama.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/3/2017 @ 7:41 pm
because the next generation will be more moderate, right.narciso (d1f714) — 6/3/2017 @ 7:46 pm
51… shorter ASPCA: have ostrich, will travel.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/3/2017 @ 7:47 pm
51 – in just about every country in the Muslim world, its human rights that are the anomaly and terrorism that is the norm.
https://www.thereligionofpeace.com/attacks/attacks.aspx?Yr=Last30
But keep importing it while insisting it’s just a bump in the road.
And you’re not alone, over at MSNBC they are asking if the London Police Are “overreacting”
http://www.mediaite.com/online/msnbc-anchors-response-to-london-terror-attack-could-police-be-overreacting/harkin (610d75) — 6/3/2017 @ 7:53 pm
If you really believe moslems waging jihad against the Brits is some left over anti-colonialism you need to reexamine what’s going in.
You miss his point: almost all the Moslems in the UK are there because they or their parents immigrated from former parts of the Empire, and in some cases have lived in the UK for decades.kishnevi (6a5d3c) — 6/3/2017 @ 8:14 pm
They aren’t motivated by anticolonialism but they are products of colonialism.
The larger problem is there is no national future they will assimilate to.narciso (d1f714) — 6/3/2017 @ 8:26 pm
#39: Time, and demographics, is on the side of the Muslims, not Great Britain.
Hardly. There’s about 2.8 million Muslims in the UK, about 5% of the total population. Using Hoagie’s figure (the Fox op-ed says 20,000) for every jihadi there are 99 Muslims who aren’t, and about 1800 non Muslims.kishnevi (6a5d3c) — 6/3/2017 @ 8:30 pm
So the dog from the puppy mill keeps peeing on the carpet; it’s exasperating. So what discipline do you propose- smack it w/a newspaper? Shoot it? Halt arms sales and business dealing to all Muslim nations until they clean house? Or perhaps selecting a mosque at random in Mecca for a cruise missile strike after each terror ‘incident’- or surround one in Uxbridge- trot out worshippers and execute them in the parking lot? So there’s, collateral damage… would that be satisfying enough to teach’em a Western lesson, cowboys? Quite Roman; certainly Soviet and a somewhat Naziesque solution. What do you propose? Unplug the internet to all Muslim lands?
“Sometimes you get a pooch that’s unscrewable.” – Chuck Yeager [Sam Shepard] ‘The Right Stuff’ 1983DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/3/2017 @ 8:31 pm
It’s striking the terrorism consultant (a fmr aide to bill white) has to disabuse the manic reporter.narciso (d1f714) — 6/3/2017 @ 8:38 pm
@55. So what’s your point– some worship the bottle; 14,250 Americans alone have been killed in drunk driving accidents since January, 2017…
You’re never going to kill off an ‘idea.’ There’s still flat-earther and Nazis around today.
http://www.romans322.com/daily-death-rate-statistics.phpDCSCA (797bc0) — 6/3/2017 @ 8:59 pm
Thats a hot take off the griddle,narciso (d1f714) — 6/3/2017 @ 9:03 pm
Well, one thing, they don’t seem to have any more bombs.
Like I said, bombs are hard to build and how to build them cannot be learned over the Internet. Personal instruction is needed.
A problem is, if not bombs, guns may be available, and if not guns, cars.
Guns kill fewer people than bombs, and cars (ordinary ones without explosives) kill the fewest people, but are the most widely available, and I’m not sure what you can do in the way of car control.Sammy Finkelman (4fd7a7) — 6/3/2017 @ 9:14 pm
Sadiq Dinkins?urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 6/3/2017 @ 9:28 pm
The death toll now is 6, with some 20 wounded (no some 30 taken to hospitals), and three(3) terrorists shot dead by police. The attackers were wearing suicide vests, but there were no explosives inside. That was probably designed to ensure police would kill them so they couldn’t be interrogated.
http://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/london-bridge-attack/london-bridge-closed-after-major-incident-report-van-hitting-people-n767966
A lot of people have been prevented from going home, but the attack is probably over. They don’t split it up like this. Everyone is on alert and police are all over, and terrorists knew this would happen. The whole attack, from the beginning to the end lasted 8 minutes till all 3 men were shot dead. (5:08 to 5:16 pm EDT – 10:08 to 10:16 London time)
The gunshots people heard probably came from police. News reports have not sdaid if any of the deaths are from the knives.
It was a combined car and knife attack. That kind of combination operation I think was pioneered in Israel in the last year or two, but maybe I’m wrong about this. I recall something in Ottawa..
Five people were killed by a man armed with a car and a knife (some attempting to escape from him) on Westminister Bridge on March 22.Sammy Finkelman (4fd7a7) — 6/3/2017 @ 9:30 pm
The van hit people oon he sidewalk at about 50 miles per hour. One of the attackers who got out of the vehicle had a machete. The New York Times has a map here:
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/06/03/world/europe/london-bridge-attacks-maps-video-photos.html?_r=0
The Guardian says a stabbing at Vauxhall is not related. (but was apparently ordinary crime)
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/jun/04/london-attacks-what-we-know-so-far-london-bridge-borough-market-vauxhall
A journalist (Geoff Ho, a business editor with Express Newspapers) was stabbed and his friends don’t know his condition.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/06/04/missing-london-terror-attack/
All the news reports are still short, and don’t explain where the death of 6 came from.Sammy Finkelman (4fd7a7) — 6/3/2017 @ 9:39 pm
Any word on whether it is terrorists?AZ Bob (07f1eb) — 6/3/2017 @ 9:52 pm
Great Britin had reduced the terror alert. They probably got the remnantes of the Manchester cell but there was another one.
They don’t like leaks because if the terrorists realize the police are getting close, they may be spurred into action. Here the police probably had no clue at all.
The first figure of 20 injured victims taken to hospitals cae from London Ambulance Service. Others were treated at the scene. The figure of 6 killed is several hours old, dates back to maybe no more than an hour after the attack. (the number of people not taken to hospitals but pronounced dead?)
TYhe attackers stabbed a girl about 10 or 15 times probably because she was crying out ‘help me, help me” while the other people they stabbed were quiet.
They attackers were screaming something about Allah. I wouldn’t rely on anyone nedessarily getting their exact words right so there’s no point in being more specific in quoting the witness.
Someone tried to fight off the attackers by throwing bottles, glasses, stools and chairs, but it didn’t really help although he hit one on the back of the head – well, they chased him, but he got away, so maybe it did help by diverting them and letting other people escape and he got away too.
A bartender, in a crowded restaurant, hid in a garbage bin for half an hour.
Borough Market is full of bars and restaurants.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/06/04/london-eyewitness-attacker-stabbed-girl-said-allah/Sammy Finkelman (44bd3a) — 6/3/2017 @ 9:55 pm
67. AZ Bob (07f1eb) — 6/3/2017 @ 9:52 pm
It’s now been labeled a terrorist attack, although authorities were cautious at first, with Prime Minsiter Teresa May saying only it was “being treated as a potential act of terrorism” and calling it “these dreadful events.”
The media now seems to be unhesitant about calling it terror.Sammy Finkelman (44bd3a) — 6/3/2017 @ 9:59 pm
I expect more of an effort for knife-control.Kevin M (25bbee) — 6/4/2017 @ 12:04 am
86 assimilating these barbaric ingrates and the people who want them alive.mg (9ec93a) — 6/4/2017 @ 12:29 am