Ben Sasse And Bill Maher: For Better And Worse, Respectively; UPDATE: Apologizes

Last night, the perpetually oily Bill Maher had the affable Republican senator from Nebraska, Ben Sasse, on as a guest. During their meandering discussion, which was originally about Sasse’s new book, Maher used a racial slur:

MAHER: I’ve got to get to Nebraska more. SASSE: You’re welcome. We’d love to have you work in the fields with us. MAHER: Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house n—-r.

No surprise coming from Maher, and no surprise that the left keeps on being vulgar and bigoted, and smirking about it along the way. Because that’s who they are. Out of the mouth speaks the heart. No excuses.

When Maher popped off, it was clear that Sasse was caught unaware (Why, I’m not sure. After all, this is the same Bill Maher, who once famously compared mentally handicapped children to dogs.)

This morning, Sasse tweeted his reflections on what had taken place on Maher’s show. Instead of focusing on Maher’s disgusting behavior, Sasse thoughtfully examined his own response and what he believed he should have said. That an elected official made public his thoughtful, self-reflection and correction garners my respect:

On a side note, and a basic instructive one, Maher, and those critical of Sasse (while making excuses for Maher) should realize that Sasse is from Nebraska, a state where there are miles and miles and miles of “fields”:

And those fields, which provide food for Americans, need to be worked, whether by machine or by hand. And Ben Sasse has worked in those fields:

SAGAL: Terrible thing that you’ve come to. You grew up in Nebraska, as you write about in your book. You grew up the son of a public school teacher. SASSE: Yep. SAGAL: But you spent a lot of time working on farms and such. SASSE: Yeah, Nebraska kids are almost all – you know, back in the ’70s and ’80s would be bussed out to farms on summer mornings to walk beans and detassel corn.

As the Washington Post aptly notes of the Mahers, Griffins, and Colberts of the left: “[A]ntics like these are the exact opposite of the Michelle Obama maxim: “When they go low, we go high.” And none of us on the right are surprised at this. Not one little bit.

Mr. Politically Incorrect has apologized.

Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show. Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry.

I don’t hate Maher the way card-carrying conservatives are supposed to. His pot-smoking, Hillary-supporting brand of leftism is annoying, of course. But he speaks his mind and is sometimes funny. And I’m done with being Outrageously Outraged.

But any thought I had of saying this was much ado about very little is out the window. If he’s not going to stand up for himself, why should I?