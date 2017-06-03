Ben Sasse And Bill Maher: For Better And Worse, Respectively; UPDATE: Apologizes
[guest post by Dana]
Last night, the perpetually oily Bill Maher had the affable Republican senator from Nebraska, Ben Sasse, on as a guest. During their meandering discussion, which was originally about Sasse’s new book, Maher used a racial slur:
MAHER: I’ve got to get to Nebraska more.
SASSE: You’re welcome. We’d love to have you work in the fields with us.
MAHER: Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house n—-r.
No surprise coming from Maher, and no surprise that the left keeps on being vulgar and bigoted, and smirking about it along the way. Because that’s who they are. Out of the mouth speaks the heart. No excuses.
When Maher popped off, it was clear that Sasse was caught unaware (Why, I’m not sure. After all, this is the same Bill Maher, who once famously compared mentally handicapped children to dogs.)
This morning, Sasse tweeted his reflections on what had taken place on Maher’s show. Instead of focusing on Maher’s disgusting behavior, Sasse thoughtfully examined his own response and what he believed he should have said. That an elected official made public his thoughtful, self-reflection and correction garners my respect:
On a side note, and a basic instructive one, Maher, and those critical of Sasse (while making excuses for Maher) should realize that Sasse is from Nebraska, a state where there are miles and miles and miles of “fields”:
And those fields, which provide food for Americans, need to be worked, whether by machine or by hand. And Ben Sasse has worked in those fields:
SAGAL: Terrible thing that you’ve come to. You grew up in Nebraska, as you write about in your book. You grew up the son of a public school teacher.
SASSE: Yep.
SAGAL: But you spent a lot of time working on farms and such.
SASSE: Yeah, Nebraska kids are almost all – you know, back in the ’70s and ’80s would be bussed out to farms on summer mornings to walk beans and detassel corn.
As the Washington Post aptly notes of the Mahers, Griffins, and Colberts of the left: “[A]ntics like these are the exact opposite of the Michelle Obama maxim: “When they go low, we go high.” And none of us on the right are surprised at this. Not one little bit.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
UPDATE BY PATTERICO:
Mr. Politically Incorrect has apologized.
Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show. Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry.
I don’t hate Maher the way card-carrying conservatives are supposed to. His pot-smoking, Hillary-supporting brand of leftism is annoying, of course. But he speaks his mind and is sometimes funny. And I’m done with being Outrageously Outraged.
But any thought I had of saying this was much ado about very little is out the window. If he’s not going to stand up for himself, why should I?
Can conservative politicians stop appearing as guests on shows like Maher’s, and trying to make nice? There is no reason for it. Stop giving the enemy an opportunity.Dana (023079) — 6/3/2017 @ 12:04 pm
“Enemy?” Enemy?????????
Flag on the play, Dana. Covfefe called. 15 yard penalty.
Don’t get Maherish and go Kathy Griffin.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/3/2017 @ 12:12 pm
Maher is what you scrape off a show but it’s typical of bells box office if the young pope didn’t convince younarciso (4e7045) — 6/3/2017 @ 12:20 pm
I don’t fault Sasse for not having a stronger reaction to Maher’s desperate attempt to cause controversy, but I do have a problem with Sasse even deigning to go on that asshole’s show to begin with. Yeah, conservatives like me are real bluenoses, but there are some people who should be excluded from polite company. Let’s stop pretending that Maher is an intellectual; he’s a showman in the Jon Stewart “clown nose off, clown nose on” school of punditry.JVW (42615e) — 6/3/2017 @ 12:24 pm
That said, no doubt Sasse’s publisher pressured him to make the appearance, and Sasse obviously wants the exposure and the potential sales.JVW (42615e) — 6/3/2017 @ 12:25 pm
It’s all on Mahler but watch Sasse will take almost as much heat.
One thing he should take heat on is his claim that he should have done more than just “cringing”.
He did not cringe at all. He starts to laugh but then checks himself, then sits there with a clueless grin on his face.
That being said, I agree wholeheartedly that working the fields builds character. I did it as a teen and as an adult.
It’s certainly better at making one an adult than being taught to shame someone for their skin color.harkin (610d75) — 6/3/2017 @ 12:28 pm
@3. Jessica Fletcher was on his case years ago, Nabisco:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANF_HnfS4hwDCSCA (797bc0) — 6/3/2017 @ 12:40 pm
So this week alone Senators Sasse, Franken and Lee have been all up on the teevee peddling books… which speaks volumes about how much free time they have and how little work they’re getting paid to get done.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/3/2017 @ 12:49 pm
Good thing Sasse isn’t a woman.
Maher has a somewhat different approach when dealing with the fairer sex:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uyUQruaMhFIDCSCA (797bc0) — 6/3/2017 @ 1:07 pm
“Jessica Fletcher” should stop messing with the German people. Most coservative women would reach for something from their ankle or under a breast and make quick work of a would be Maher.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 6/3/2017 @ 1:17 pm
harvardtrash ben sasse lurvs him a good n-word joke i guess
what was he doing on bill maher’s show anyway
oh my goodness you pompous sleazebag maybe try showing a little class and get your harvardtrash ass off the twitter
good gravy what’s wrong with these peoplehappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/3/2017 @ 1:23 pm
which speaks volumes about how much free time they have and how little work they’re getting paid to get done
yes yes yes they’re slow-walking this legislative session cause racist trash like ben sasse are completely consumed with hatred for President Trump and his votershappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/3/2017 @ 1:27 pm
this harvardtrash p.o.s. hypocrite LOVES bludgeoning people with the hammer of racism
and now we find out he’s just a sick perverted racist bully
he sure as hell doesn’t represent the nebraska I knowhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/3/2017 @ 1:40 pm
It was noticeable when jihadi apologist scahill didn’t appear on his show.narciso (d1f714) — 6/3/2017 @ 1:48 pm
Way the heck OT, but is this pot calling kettle? People out here complain about Blue Cross, but I heard even worse about Kaiser:
http://nalert.blogspot.com/2017/06/how-single-payer-health-plan-would-look.html?m=1urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 6/3/2017 @ 1:48 pm
Short answer it won’t but it will come in handy when they follow Puerto Rico into chapter 11.narciso (d1f714) — 6/3/2017 @ 1:51 pm
UPDATE BY PATTERICO:
Mr. Politically Incorrect has apologized.
I don’t hate Maher the way card-carrying conservatives are supposed to. His pot-smoking, Hillary-supporting brand of leftism is annoying, of course. But he speaks his mind and is sometimes funny. And I’m done with being Outrageously Outraged.
But any thought I had of saying this was much ado about very little is out the window. If he’s not going to stand up for himself, why should I?Patterico (115b1f) — 6/3/2017 @ 2:31 pm
So this week alone Senators Sasse, Franken and Lee have been all up on the teevee peddling books… which speaks volumes about how much free time they have and how little work they’re getting paid to get done.
Er, agree they’re not getting much done, but what makes you think they actually wrote the darn things?B.A. DuBois (280b96) — 6/3/2017 @ 2:36 pm
Sasse and Lee can write Franken well his crayon is well marked.narciso (d1f714) — 6/3/2017 @ 2:42 pm
He should be fired.
If a conservative did it, they’d be fired immediately and the outrage brigade would be calling for his head.
Hold them to their own standards.
We need to go back to M.A.D. Only by punishing them will they learn.NJRob (9ac714) — 6/3/2017 @ 2:43 pm
him and smirky ben sasse should both be fired Mr. Rob
they make me sickhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/3/2017 @ 2:45 pm
Breaking– ‘incident’ aka terror attack on London Bridge– 15/20 run down; restaurant stabbings… CNN/Fox…DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/3/2017 @ 2:46 pm
@18. Franken did and said so- he’s a writer from a previous ‘life’ anyway. But as for the GOP peddlers– there may be something to it…DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/3/2017 @ 2:50 pm
I’m reading his book now. Dude is brilliant.
He deconstructs and spits out the Progressivism which has ruined America. His indictment of government schools (tm Neal Boortz) is smashing. Education is not schooling and schooling is not education, he adeptly points out.
He absolutely hammers home the truth that there can be no education without a willing and motivated student.
A corollary to this is that there will be no America without a willing populace. Without sacrifice and personal responsibility, the people can not lead. Sasse leaves this unsaid, at least he does about half-way through his book, which I heartily recommend to you.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 6/3/2017 @ 2:54 pm
The problem is all systems are keyed to constructivist templates as robin has pointed out.narciso (d1f714) — 6/3/2017 @ 3:05 pm
there can be no legislating without a willing and motivated senatorhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/3/2017 @ 3:07 pm
It was a poor choice of words where there were MANY other words, most of them better. A word like that should only be used when it is THE word to describe a situation, or for some other reason, like irony.
As it was, i was like dropping an f-bomb into a restaurant order. I guess you could say “I want a [frigging] steak”, but you really don’t have to and it does nothing but offer the chance to offend.
He is correct to apologize for his language. I wonder, though, what this tells us of his off-screen personality.Kevin M (25bbee) — 6/3/2017 @ 3:09 pm
Totally off-topic – Alex Honnold has free-solo’d the Nose route on Yosemite’s El Capitan.
“Honnold started the ropeless ascent — known as free soloing — at the first light of dawn, 5:32 a.m., and pulled himself over a rocky lip to the summit, a sandy ledge, 3 hours and 56 minutes later.”
Incredible.
http://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/topstories/free-solo-climber-conquers-el-capitan-without-rope-safety-gear/ar-BBBUxBJ?li=BBmkt5R&ocid=ientpharkin (299d24) — 6/3/2017 @ 3:15 pm
what we learned is when you say “work in the fields” HBO’s Bill Maher immediately thinks of black people and racist nebraska senator Ben Sasse just smiles a smile as big as the Nebraska sky
but me
i don’t even have HBO that’s for fancy peoplehappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/3/2017 @ 3:20 pm
I agree, almost 100% (I would leave off the pot smoking, since that bothers me not at all).
I am all for holding CNN’s feet to the fire for Griffin’s idiocy, since there was the stupid violet imagery depicted by someone in their employ. But, Maher’s use of the word “nigger’, in that context, was not used as a slur. It was a joke. Not hilarious, but mildly amusing and not intended to put anyone down. Slightly self deprecating if anything.Anon Y. Mous (9e4c83) — 6/3/2017 @ 3:55 pm
@ Patterico,
I’m not sure what the litmus test for this is but my objection to him is he’s an obnoxious attention whore with selective outrage toward the most innocent. (See: mentally handicapped children). There are a lot of funny and clever people in the world that aren’t compelled by their insatiable need for attention that would sink to that despicable of a level just to get some. And, they still make smart, funny and edgy points without doing so.
Also, Maher was almost superfluous to the post. My focus is on Sasse and his examination of what happened. I like men who are smart, as well as reflective. I don’t believe Maher apologized because of his troubled conscience. Rather, had he not been getting hammered on social media, by HBO and/or by his agent, I don’t think he would have apologized at all.Dana (023079) — 6/3/2017 @ 3:56 pm
he’s been a jackalope for a long time, and not merely to male political figures,narciso (d1f714) — 6/3/2017 @ 4:01 pm
29, be happy that Maher thought of blacks and Sasse young white people in regards to working in fields, is that not the greatest confirmation of your hero’s impact?urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 6/3/2017 @ 4:10 pm
i am very happy
but wistful too, in a way
if harvardtrash ben sasse wasn’t such an obnoxiously pompous nevertrump snoot
the propaganda sluts would’ve done jihad on his arrogant snotty ass
and i would have liked that very much
quite pleased i’d have been, and that’s the truthhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/3/2017 @ 5:27 pm
well we’ve never seen Pikachu and maher in the same place, they hold the same contemptuous notions about women, specially conservative ones,narciso (d1f714) — 6/3/2017 @ 5:35 pm
no that is a gross misnomer what you saidhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/3/2017 @ 5:37 pm
but i forgive youhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/3/2017 @ 5:39 pm
It’s always the punctuation.
I’m sorry. I got caught. I’m sorry.
Or
I’m sorry I got caught.
I’m thinking Mookie is sorry he got caught.Bat Gunley (5a4596) — 6/3/2017 @ 7:07 pm
Sen. Sasse is a very, very interesting fellow. I mean that literally: I am interested when he speaks, because he very often is coming at things from an angle I didn’t expect, but he is very clear and concise, with excellent equanimity.
As for the fields:
Those flat horizons are familiar to me from my youth, but in Dawson County, Texas, it was (in a good year) knee-high cotton plants rather than head-high corn. Like most kids in my hometown, I got at least a taste of working in those fields in the summers — mostly “moving pipe,” which is to say, toting long strings of irrigation pipe from one place to another. But most of my awareness of those fields is from driving through them in a pickup truck from my father’s furniture & hardware store, delivering refrigerators and mattresses and televisions to rural locations within a roughly 30-mile radius from Lamesa. I traveled every back road in Dawson and four adjoining counties, usually trying to follow directions given by the customer when they’d been in the store: “Now after the third cattle-guard, you’ll see a cedar tree what’s been hit by lightning, but do not turn right there!” That sort of stuff. I profited, literally and especially figuratively, from the experience. You get a sense of space, and place, and people that I doubt Bill Maher has ever bumped into.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/3/2017 @ 7:26 pm
Memo Ben Sasse:
1) Your reaction says something about you … so … Those in glass houses should not throw stones.
2) Before popping off at the mouth Harvard Trash Ben — remember who your friends ARE and are not. Even the unwashed, uncouth vulgar ones. Because now you are going to need those vulgarians …..Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 6/3/2017 @ 8:22 pm
#24 Yeah Founders all laid it out years ago. Ben pretty much plagiarized the ideas. Credit for at least repeating worthy bromides.Blah Blah (44eaa0) — 6/3/2017 @ 8:25 pm
Beldar,
My late father-in-law was one of six kids born in a tent in Westbrook, Texas in the early 1900’s. He and his siblings worked in the fields as soon as they were able. Six kids are a lot of mouths to feed. They became sharecroppers, and as I recall, eventually tenant farmers. He was an immeasurably honorable man who grew up with an unyielding work ethic and commitment to providing for any who depended upon him. When he and his siblings did attend school, it was for a limited time until the crops needed tending by them. Cotton was picked around August. Everyone in the family capable was expected to work in the fields. When he was a young man, he went up to Oklahoma where he met my late mother-in-law whose family were tenant farmers. And gladly so. It put food on the table and a roof over their head. (Happy ending, an only in America kind: through hard work and perseverance, they ended up in California, saved their pennies, raised a family, eventually earning advanced degrees and retired in an upper middle-class suburb, comfortably living out their days. But they never, ever forgot what it was like to be hungry, barefooted, and looked down upon by the more privileged. Like a Bill Maher-type, I would guess.)Dana (023079) — 6/3/2017 @ 8:40 pm
I have just been corrected: it was seven kids.Dana (023079) — 6/3/2017 @ 8:43 pm
“Pretty much plagiarized”? Only in the sense of “didn’t plagiarize at all.” I don’t think Sen. Sasse is pretending to have been a Founding Father, nor is he misappropriating their work as his own without attribution. You should look up big words before you use them here.
I tend to like Sen. Sasse just a little bit better than I otherwise might based on my assessment of the enemies who spring to attack him — almost always (as here, particularly from hatefulfeet) with something vile and resentful, unsupported by reason but charged with vitriol, like a whine from a child who’s been caught in a misdeed but wants us to join him in mocking his disapproving parent.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/3/2017 @ 8:46 pm
@ Dana (#42): I understand exactly what you’re describing. I, my dad, and his dad before him, sold washing machines to just such folks on credit — and I was in their homes for the delivery and installation, scattered all around those flat plains. My family knew that we were comparatively well off, but you don’t stay that way unless you respect your customers and accord them a presumption of dignity. My kids don’t have any comparable experience, alas, but one tries nevertheless to pass along, and show by example, in these much-changed circumstances.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/3/2017 @ 8:53 pm
Well let’s blunt Maher wasn’t merely one of the lead in kind contributors to Obama, but he chipped in a million dollars back in 2012. He can complain all he wants about the predation of Islam, but he was An enabler in deed.narciso (d1f714) — 6/3/2017 @ 8:56 pm
Maher did not use the word in a derogatory manner, and whatever is derogatory about the whole thing applies to hhimself. And there may not have been any other phrase he could think of for the opposite of a field hand (although I’m sure books have other words)
But the comparison itself is out of the blue – how does slavery come up here? Because only slaves work in farm fields? There is some attempt here to attack Republicans, like they keep people in slavery.Sammy Finkelman (5b302e) — 6/3/2017 @ 9:05 pm
@39/@42. I’ll cop to being a ‘house n–g-r.’ Mowing the lawn is it for me.
“New York is where I’d rather stay; I get allergic smelling hay; I just adore a penthouse view; Darlin’ I love ‘ya but gimmie Park Avenue.’- Lisa Douglas [Eva Gabor] ‘Green Acres’ CBS TV, 1965-71DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/3/2017 @ 9:07 pm
But why does he have to such a jerk, mort sahl he aint.narciso (d1f714) — 6/3/2017 @ 9:12 pm
@49. Blast from the past and off topic, narciso, but by chance, chatted w/Mort Sahl online some months ago– he still performs, promotes his online gig and dips into chatrooms under his own name to mix things up. He said his best film work was ‘In Love And War’ because he wrote all his own dialogue. Great humorist from an era long past. As to Maher- yep, Mort Sahl he ain’t.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/3/2017 @ 9:32 pm
Last Saturday night, on the street where I live, two black Hispanics, one white Hispanic, and one African-American with cornrows, kept dropping the n-word like they were being paid to do it. At piece-rate.
So if there’s anything to criticize Maher for, it’s not racism. It’s for behaving below his station. He’s supposed to be an educated, intelligent white person. Not some ignorant n***er.nk (dbc370) — 6/3/2017 @ 9:59 pm
Well, besides the obvious slur that farm work is n***er work.nk (dbc370) — 6/3/2017 @ 10:02 pm
The Zoo place or the shady bar place, nk? Sounds like you have an MLD or IG problem up there.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 6/3/2017 @ 10:12 pm
The corner in front of the shady bar, of course.nk (dbc370) — 6/3/2017 @ 10:32 pm
What are MLD and IG?nk (dbc370) — 6/3/2017 @ 10:33 pm
My putative supervisor called me the n with the a word the other day. I didn’t really mind, except she was born in Haiti.
That’s our word.
True story.Pinandpuller (342536) — 6/4/2017 @ 12:08 am
I was really offended to learn she paid $300 for her hair.Pinandpuller (342536) — 6/4/2017 @ 12:11 am
I’m thinking about greeting every Mexican I meet with, “What up, fool?”Pinandpuller (fc6a21) — 6/4/2017 @ 12:18 am
I used to work with a kid from Canada. I told him “Canadian” was a code word comedians use for black people.
He started laughing. His old boss was from Memphis. This guy was in Gatlingburg, TN and he overheard someone say,” Man, there aren’t any Canadians in this town.” I decoded the punch line.Pinandpuller (fc6a21) — 6/4/2017 @ 12:28 am