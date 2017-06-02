Conservative White Dude Named Dean at Harvard Law; Embittered Lefties Kvetch [Updated]
[guest post by JVW]
Harvard Law School, endowed initially by money from a slaveholder, today announced that Professor John Manning, a double alumnus of Harvard, will become the new Dean of the Law School effective July 1. Mr. Manning replaces the outgoing Dean Martha Minnow, whose tenure was marked by the modern cornucopia of race issues that infest campuses these days, and Ms. Minnow’s reaction was typically one of subservience to whatever demands the grievance industry happened to issue on any given day. Patterico covered this predilection a couple of years ago, and Dana reminded us that Harvard Law is home to a great number of snowflakes and crybullies. Mr. Manning, on the other hand, has conservative credentials, having clerked for the late Justice Antonin Scalia as well as for the late Judge Robert Bork. He also served in the George W. Bush administration in the Office of Legal Council and the Office of the Solicitor General.
So naturally, Mr. Manning’s appointment finds lefties in a state somewhere between embitterment and apoplexy. Over at Above the Law, Elie Mystal is, well, mystified that this job wasn’t treated as an affirmative action plum:
In related news, Manning was opposed by pretty much every legal “affinity” group you can think of on campus. If HLS admitted Martian law students, the Martians would have opposed John Manning. The choice of the non-white males at Harvard Law was professor David Wilkins. Wilkins’s scholarship focuses on the legal profession and legal ethics. THAT SEEMS KIND OF IMPORTANT RIGHT NOW. [All-caps repeated from original.]
But hey, score one for the white guys. We know things are tough for them right now, what with running all three branches of the government and all.
That’s right, folks. When white guys are in power in government, law schools have some sort of sacred obligation to balance that by appointing women and minorities to top positions. To bolster his argument that women and minorities are disappointed with the appointment of Mr. Manning, Mr. Mystal goes to that most authoritative of sources, Twitter:
Usually, when a new dean gets named at a prestigious law school, there are tons of well wishers commending the choice. Manning is no different. But for the past couple hours, I’ve been searching “John Manning” on Twitter, and in my unscientific scanning, I really haven’t seen non-white men taking to Twitter to congratulate the new dean. [. . .]
I know how the internet works, as soon as I publish this, conservatives are going to go find some women who support Manning, even if they have to create them like Kelly LeBrock in Weird Science. But if you look at social media (and, you know, my inbox of disappointed HLS grads who are women or of color) as of this writing, you’d think that Manning is here to serve only one segment of the HLS community. [Emphasis repeated from original.]
Stop the presses: left-wing Harvard Law grads are emailing a left-wing law blogger to express dismay at the hiring of a conservative dean! Who would have expected that? Left unsaid by Mr. Mystal is whether the appointment of a woman or minority would have led white males at Harvard Law to believe that their community would not be served, but I’m sure Mr. Mystal doesn’t waste one neuron of his brainpower pondering that question. But since he hasn’t yet exhausted his wellspring of bitchy snark, Mr. Mystal lets loose with a final observation:
To the extent that HLS was looking for a consensus choice among its diverse constituencies, the Manning rollout looks pretty pathetic. If all the white guys are grinning like they hit the Keno in Watertown, and but you struggle to find women or people of color to even send out a nice Tweet, your choice is perhaps more polarizing than you and all your white boy friends anticipated.
I guess white guys who went to Harvard Law School were due for a victory. The world can be so very very hard on them.
“Provocative” and “edgy” bloggers like Elie Mystal delight in caustically referring to their own subgroup as “white boys” in the belief that it buys them credibility with the various grievance groups from whom they long for acceptance. If you stop to think about it, white lefty self-loathing is at its very core simply sad and pathetic, though I suppose it’s all the rage among progressives in these mindless days.
I’m loath to have to respectfully suggest this to Elie Mystal and all the HLS grads who are filling his inbox with despairing messages, but perhaps Harvard Law chose Mr. Manning precisely because even they have grown tired of the whining theatrics of grievance-obsessed law students, and they no longer want a leader who indulges their every whim and fancy. I don’t follow these things, but a commenter on the Harvard Crimson article suggests that the perception of Harvard in the legal world has taken a hit over the past few years, so perhaps Mr. Manning was brought in to put an end to the grandstanding and moral preening that has infected every level of academia throughout the past decade and to restore a robust and intellectually-stimulating education in legal matters. Wouldn’t that be a wonder of wonders? You won’t find me saying this often, but rah Harvard.
[Cross-posted at You Know Where.]
UPDATE: It appears that I was wrong about Elie Mystal. I had been led to believe that he was a white guy, but it would seem pretty likely that he is instead black, and not in a Rachel Dolezal wishful-thinking sort of way. My mistake in making the assumption. So instead of his crack at “white boys” being self-loathing, it’s just run-of-the-mill bigoted. Glad to clear that up. I also note that I failed to provide a link to his post, but since I now know what a jerk he is I think I’ll go ahead and leave it out.
– JVW
How conservative is he in truth? He was a deputy dean under Minnow, and
And
Or is he merely not a Leftie?kishnevi (3ebfe9) — 6/2/2017 @ 1:54 pm
Fair point, kishnevi, but why don’t sharks bite lawyers? Professional courtesy. I am choosing to see Faust and Kagan’s quotes as the typical no-criticizing-your-own type of statements, similar to when all of the Washington DC lawyers who served in the Bush Administration assured us that Eric Holder was a fine and responsible choice for Attorney General.
But it will be interesting to see if Manning as a conservative feels compelled to be even more solicitous towards grievance groups than his predecessors, of if my guess that he might have been brought in to shake things up is correct. Here’s hoping that I prove right.JVW (42615e) — 6/2/2017 @ 2:03 pm
It has nothing to do with past performance or suitability for the position, it’s all about skin pigment.
Racism pure and simple and the Harvard cry bullies are either too stupid or dishonest to own it.harkin (cdb06f) — 6/2/2017 @ 2:04 pm
Minnow will leave a whale of a racial problem for her successor to resolve.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/2/2017 @ 2:12 pm
i hope all the different races find a way to get along and learn super-good about the different laws and thingshappyfeet (a037ad) — 6/2/2017 @ 2:43 pm
but a commenter on the Harvard Crimson article suggests that the perception of Harvard in the legal world has taken a hit over the past few years
It’s fun to stay at the D. C. S. C…. will blame a certain 5′ 8″ naturalized Texan for that one.urbanleftbehind (f5d81d) — 6/2/2017 @ 2:46 pm
If he’s even open-minded, I wish him luck. But I’m reasonably sure that no single mortal, in any position, could create genuine change at Harvard Law School, or for that matter, at any of the top 20 law schools in the USN&WR survey, including, it pains me to say, my own.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/2/2017 @ 3:50 pm
The only way that a new dean could fix Harvard Law, in other words, would be if tenure were abolished instantly and forever, and if all existing faculty had to submit their resignations for him to accept or reject as he chose. One would have to replace well over 50% of the existing faculty to create even a moderately tolerant environment.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/2/2017 @ 3:52 pm
it’s a surprising step for the sorts that let derrick bell’s unhinged animus any purchase,narciso (d1f714) — 6/2/2017 @ 3:57 pm
I suspect the biggest “hit” the HLS has taken in recent years was when a president, who had been “president (not Editor) of the Harvard Law Review, demonstrated what he had learned there.Mike K (f469ea) — 6/2/2017 @ 4:37 pm
you’re talking about food stamp, who was a crappy, fascist harvardtrash president
but in some ways our harvardtrash chief justice is even worse (john roberts) cause his fascist ass is gonna linger like a bad fart for decadeshappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/2/2017 @ 4:57 pm
Wonder if The Mob will even let him take office.Patricia (5fc097) — 6/2/2017 @ 4:59 pm
it’s not a crazy question, sadly patricia,narciso (d1f714) — 6/2/2017 @ 5:11 pm
I agree with Narciso, since their only real complaint seems to be that he belongs to the wrong race and is satisfied with his biological gender. Unless he’s gay and no one has yet publicized the fact.kishnevi (aef29b) — 6/2/2017 @ 5:19 pm
oh they’ll find much crimethink to consider,
https://today.law.harvard.edu/without-pretense-legislative-intent-john-manning-delivers-scalia-lecture/narciso (d1f714) — 6/2/2017 @ 5:28 pm
the takeaway here is that under pressure to change
the leader harvard law has selected is a sleazy piece of harvardtrash who was not only indoctrinated there but has already spent a good chunk of his putatively adult life steeping in the harvard law sewerhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/2/2017 @ 5:32 pm
This is your top legal story of the day?
Allow me:
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-06-02/trump-reviewing-whether-to-block-comey-testimony-spokesman-says
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/nunes-led-house-intelligence-committee-requested-unmaskings-of-americans/2017/06/02/5c098dc0-47bc-11e7-98cd-af64b4fe2dfc_story.html?tid=sm_tw&utm_term=.7ef951a38274
http://abovethelaw.com/2017/06/wachtell-lipton-partner-george-conway-withdraws-from-justice-department-consideration/?rf=1Spartacvs (2db708) — 6/2/2017 @ 5:33 pm
I dunno. Without Harvard Law, we might never have knownJohn Houseman. (It’s a good video, not a Paper Chase one.)nk (dbc370) — 6/2/2017 @ 5:34 pm
well he had a long career going back to orson welles, but it his signature role,narciso (d1f714) — 6/2/2017 @ 5:43 pm
it’s extremely rare that something like this happens, law is about statutes and precedents, not feelings, unpossible,narciso (d1f714) — 6/2/2017 @ 5:49 pm
in the previous administration, there were officials who represented terrorists, who were part of the subprime cartel, fannie Freddie, morgan, Enron, (there was at least one detailee to that economic fossil,narciso (d1f714) — 6/2/2017 @ 5:54 pm
Spartacus is once again chagrined that we aren’t talking about the things that he wants to talk about. I’m looking forward to the day he leaves us to go whine at another blog.JVW (42615e) — 6/2/2017 @ 6:54 pm
I tried to find ecidence of his jurisprudence, I couldn’t find much,narciso (d1f714) — 6/2/2017 @ 7:01 pm
nk (and everyone), did you ever see Saturday Night Live’s parody of The Paper Chase set at UNLV? It’s a classic:
https://youtu.be/LfGXiwo4ntY?t=3m35sJVW (42615e) — 6/2/2017 @ 7:01 pm
yes it is, the amusing part is when heston’s houseman manqué, pooh pooh’s basketball performancenarciso (d1f714) — 6/2/2017 @ 7:07 pm
Chagrined? Hardly. It is however, highly amusing.Spartacvs (2db708) — 6/2/2017 @ 7:16 pm
Heston was so great at comedy; it’s a pity that he didn’t have more comedic roles during his career.JVW (42615e) — 6/2/2017 @ 7:20 pm
well consider the films of the later half of his career, apes, soylent, omega man, he was cast as a rather strong cynical personality,narciso (d1f714) — 6/2/2017 @ 7:26 pm
tim olyphant’s a natural at comedy who knew
santa clarita diet’s ridiculously fun i thinkhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/2/2017 @ 7:33 pm
and personally i tend to avoid comedy, but i keep going back to thishappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/2/2017 @ 7:34 pm
@ Mike K, who wrote (#10):
That’s a very interesting notion, and it sets me off on a bit of a rant.
TL/DR: I’m not very impressed with Obama’s HLR credentials, even though they are by far his very best credentials in an otherwise pathetic legal career.
***
I didn’t go to Harvard Law, so I have no first-hand experience with the school or its leading law journal. But at Texas Law, where (like our host) I had experience on the Texas Law Review, we certainly paid attention to the HLR as the 800-pound gorilla of the law journal world. Harvard Law School is itself quite large compared to many other top-tier law schools, and the HLR is consequently (and by design) quite large also, and it historically has published more issues each academic year than most of its competitors. (I seem to recall them publishing 10 or 11 issues per year back in my day, but a quick check just now suggests they’re down to 8, which IIRC is about what TLR published then and now. I suppose all standards erode.)
Some of our policies at TLR were expressly modeled upon HLR policies: For example, we’d followed their example in changing from the traditional method of selecting new members solely on the basis of 1L grades (top 5% at Texas Law, dunno the corresponding number from Harvard) to a mix of “grade-on” and “write-on” members, the latter of whom had earned an invitation in a three-day intense research-and-writing competition graded blindly by the journal’s 3L editors. So by at least the mid-1970s, at both Harvard and Texas and many other top-20 law schools, it became impossible to infer anything about a member’s grades or class rank merely from the fact that he was “on law review.”
Since I graduated in 1980, like most practicing lawyers I’ve only occasionally had any occasion to read or interact with law reviews (other than perhaps the occasional TLR alumni reunion). But in the 1980s and 1990s, when I was a BigLaw lawyer, I did law school recruiting at Harvard from time to time, so occasionally I would interview students with HLR experience, and of course also their peers from other law schools’ law journals.
With those disclaimers:
My understanding is that traditionally — certainly going back before my time — one of the idiosyncrasies of HLR, as compared to law journals from other law schools of virtually all ranks and sizes, was to call its top student editor the “President” as opposed to the “Editor-in-Chief.” In general, law journal students obsess over mastheads, so this kind of stuff was indeed a subject of observation and discussion. HLR, it was generally known, had no EIC, but had a “President” in lieu thereof. (The number 2 slot at HLR, as at many other journals, was the Managing Editor — that’s the job Chief Justice John Roberts had when he was an HLR editor.)
And at least among my peers at that time at TLR, we thought it peculiar — and a decidedly bad idea that we definitely did not want to follow — to have the journal’s editors selected by popular election. The tradition elsewhere in the country, at least to my knowledge having recruited at a lot of law schools in the 1980s and 1990s, is that an outgoing board of editors, comprising 3L students about to graduate, selects its replacements from among the 2L members based on their observation of how the 2L members have performed during their first year of membership. That would include how diligent they were in doing necessary scut-work like cite-checking and proofreading. But mostly it tended to be based on the outgoing board’s evaluation of the academic and intellectual merits of the 2L members’ respective student “notes” or “casenotes” or “comments,” written for publication in the journal along with articles from law professors.
Thus it was that when the New York Times published an article by Fox Butterfield headlined First Black Elected to Head Harvard’s Law Review back in February 1990, I read it with keen interest. (Yes, I still subscribed to and read the NYT on dead trees daily in 1990, but didn’t for much longer.) This was the first time Barack Obama appeared on my personal radar screen — not in an overtly political context, but rather in the context of legal academics. (I was reminded of this again in 2004, when he spoke at the Kerry’s nominating convention.) But at Harvard Law and HLR in particular, legal academics and politics had already gotten plenty blurred by 1990.
It’s very, very hard to get any kind of useful empirical information about Obama’s time at Harvard Law. He has tons of faculty admirers, all of whom call him “brilliant” when discussing him now but whose actual grades given to him are still shrouded in complete, intentional, and well-coordinated and -maintained mystery. There’s never been any disclosure of his undergraduate or law school transcripts or GPAs, nor his scores from standardized tests like the SAT or LSAT. To this day, I haven’t been able to find any reliable indication from any of the many dozens of Obama’s fellow HLR members as to whether Obama “graded on” or “wrote on.” I’ve heard suggestions, but can’t verify, that the “write-on” process at HLR was not done on a “blind” basis, but rather that it was done in a “racially sensitive” way, the classic “affirmative action” as it was called then.
As for how he went from being a “member” to an editor — indeed, the top editor, the “President” — of the HLR, that’s also very obscure, again quite deliberately, I believe. I think this from that NYT article is generally accurate and in accord with what I’d heard elsewhere:
If you scour the interwebz, you can find hints — but not much more than that — which suggest that Obama’s selection was very much based on politics and race, with no corresponding indications that he was also selected for his legal scholarship, brilliance, editing ability, writing ability, or fitness as a top-of-the-masthead editor.
Indeed, until August of 2008 that the Obama campaign even acknowledged that yes, despite his silence when asked the question by press in preceding years, Obama did write and publish a student note while at HLR, which I blogged about at some length here: Obama’s belatedly acknowledged case comment in the Harvard Law Review raises questions about his campaign’s fundamental honesty. As I wrote then:
Frankly, I’m surprised that HLR published this. The Illinois law connection is unusual for HLR — which in the modern era hasn’t often bothered to publish about mere state supreme court decisions, and not about something as dross as tort law — so I suspect that Obama was handed this topic by lawyer friends he’d made back in Chicago, likely someone from Sidley Austin (the Chicago-based BigLaw firm where Obama worked after his first year at Harvard Law, and where he met his future wife, Michelle, then an associate). As legal writing goes, it’s certainly competent, but by the time anything goes through the editing process of a large law journal, it’s harmonized and pasteurized and cite-checked to death, typically with anything like lucid prose being replaced with academic jargon. How much was Obama’s work, how much was the work of his cite-checkers and student editors? We will never know, because neither he nor any of those people have ever been willing to speak on those subjects for publication.
Of one thing I am dead certain, however, from reading that note: It wouldn’t have gotten him onto the editorial board of the Texas Law Review, period — much less was it the kind of genuine scholarship that typically is expected from someone who becomes EIC.
Even in the NYT article from 1990, you see the hints of Obama the Slacker: Note the references to past HLR presidents almost uniformly going on after graduation to prestigious judicial clerkships, often even to SCOTUS clerkships, before entering the full-time practice of law, private or public. Abner Mikva, then a judge on the D.C. Circuit who was considered a “feeder judge” for SCOTUS clerkships, has publicly confirmed that he offered Obama a clerkship even though Obama hadn’t applied for one!
But judicial clerks don’t have subordinates. They have no one to whom they can delegate the actual work. And if their work product doesn’t satisfy the judges of the court for which they’re clerking, they can embarrass themselves and their patron judges.
Instead he went back to Chicago to work for a politically-connected law firm whose clients were mostly Dem politicians, unions, NGOs and interest groups, and, oh, yeah, Tony Rezko, the mobbed-up slumlord who handed the Obamas their first house in a sweetheart (crooked) real estate deal, back before his conviction on 16 counts of wire fraud, bribery, money laundering, and attempted extortion. (Rezko was prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald, btw — small world, isnt’ it?) He worked there, part-time, while writing his first book and then while being a community activist and state senator and part-time lecturer at Chicago Law — leaving almost no tracks in the annals of the law and achieving no distinction whatsoever.
Lots and lots of law degrees end up going to waste. His, in my judgment, is the best example of that in the history of the world.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/2/2017 @ 7:37 pm
he helped negotiate the Paris Agreement, which was an important agreement about the carbon dioxide molecules that was an integral part of the fabric of international environmental law for several monthshappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/2/2017 @ 7:44 pm
the real first African American review president was Charles Hamilton Houston, he was the brains behind the naacp legal strategy in the 40s and 50s,narciso (d1f714) — 6/2/2017 @ 7:45 pm
BTW: The NYT refers to HLR having “80 editors,” and describes the write-on process as being to select “editors,” rather than new “members.”
This is confusing and confused, again deliberately. Harvard Law is notorious among legal recruiters everywhere for its rampant grade inflation, its meaningless “cum laudes” (which it seems to hand out to almost everyone who passes), and its utter refusal to provide transcripts or other details of performance. Likewise, HLR engages in “title inflation,” in which (as it was explained to me, anyway) everyone who makes it past their probationary standard and finishes their required scutwork becomes an “editor” as a 3L. It’s an honorary title — generally unless they’re top-of-the-masthead (or “real”) editors, who have more specific titles (“articles editor,” “note & comment editor,” etc.), it’s just more resume padding.
I actually hated recruiting at Harvard and Yale because you couldn’t get a clue about how well the students had actually done there. Between grade inflation and absence of rigorous blind grading, there was no way to make meaningful distinctions between students’ records, such as they were, even when the students volunteered to disclose any of that info in their resumes.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/2/2017 @ 7:49 pm
Thanks for clarifying the HLR president vs Editor. I was told (read) that he never submitted a paper and Editors tended to be scholars.
MY personal impression is that Obama is the most perfect example of Affirmative Action we have ever seen.
I saw this way back in early 2008 when I researched his record.
Several months before Obama announced his U.S. Senate bid, Jones called his old friend Cliff Kelley, a former Chicago alderman who now hosts the city’s most popular black call-in radio program.
I called Kelley last week and he recollected the private conversation as follows:
“He said, ‘Cliff, I’m gonna make me a U.S. Senator.’”
“Oh, you are? Who might that be?”
“Barack Obama.”
Jones appointed Obama sponsor of virtually every high-profile piece of legislation, angering many rank-and-file state legislators who had more seniority than Obama and had spent years championing the bills.
“I took all the beatings and insults and endured all the racist comments over the years from nasty Republican committee chairmen,” State Senator Rickey Hendon, the original sponsor of landmark racial profiling and videotaped confession legislation yanked away by Jones and given to Obama, complained to me at the time. “Barack didn’t have to endure any of it, yet, in the end, he got all the credit.
Like I said, Affirmative Action.Mike K (f469ea) — 6/2/2017 @ 7:50 pm