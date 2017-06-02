Comedian Kathy Griffin Now A Victim?? (Video Update Added)
[guest post by Dana]
It’s Friday, so you’ll have to cut me slack for posting about such absurd happenings. But honestly, this fairly defines the absurd culture in which we find ourselves currently flailing about. I studiously avoided posting about the Kathy Griffin debacle when it happened because yawn, but now it’s gotten so ridiculous that it demands its own separate post. So, a comedian exercises very poor judgment in her attention whoring, as evidenced by drawing the unwanted attention of the Secret Service, is shocked when the masses soundly condemn her and the idiots claim she’s committed treason, and apologizes for her bad decision making but doesn’t apologize to the person she’s offended, yet now seems to believe that she is the victim in all of this. A victim of the president, no less. But of course. In the meantime, sane people just want off this crazy train of social psychosis.
First, here is Kathy Griffin expressing her intent to go all out on “‘President Piece of Shit’ Donald Trump,” and his 11 year old son:
For me, that’s Trump and all things Trump. It’s not about trying to be an equal-opportunity offender anymore because Hillary got such a beat down. It’s his turn. So I’m happy to deliver beat down to Donald Trump — and also to Barron. You know a lot of comics are going to go hard for Donald, my edge is that I’ll go direct for Barron. I’m going to get in ahead of the game.
To recap: D-list comedienne Kathy Griffin, along with photographer Tyler Shields, hatched up with a plan to photograph the wanna-be Joan Rivers holding a fake severed head resembling President Trump. It was gruesome and disturbing, and garnered all the outrage and attention that Griffin hoped would happen. President Trump expressed his disgust. First Lady Melania Trump also unloaded on Griffin, especially after 11 year old son Barron Trump got upset after seeing the photograph on television. The right-wing blogosphere condemned the comedian as well. Unexpectedly, so too did some members of the left: Chelsea Clinton, CNN co-host Anderson Cooper – even Slate – denounced her. By Tuesday night, Griffin released a video apology, claiming that she “went too far,” and asked forgiveness. Yet she did not directly apologize to the President. In the subsequent fallout, Griffin found herself dropped as spokesperson for Squatty Potty, her comedy shows were canceled and she was fired by CNN. (Side note: Sen. Al Franken, with whom Griffin was scheduled to host an event with in July, evidenced that his moral compass consists of sticking his finger in the air to see which way the prevailing winds of disapproval blow. Originally, after the photo appeared on Tuesday, his reaction was one of disapproval, saying it was “very unfortunate” and “unacceptable”. However, after Griffin came out with her apology on Tuesday night “begging for forgiveness,” Franken, who “believes in forgiveness,” said the show would go on. But by Thursday, after facing backlash from Minnesotans for his decision, he backed off, saying he had “come to the conclusion that it would be best for her not to participate in the event.”)
And then last night, there was a dramatic turn of events: Kathy Griffin became the victim. Because Hollywood:
Kathy Griffin and attorney Lisa Bloom have scheduled a press conference on Friday where Griffin will elaborate on her decision to do a photo shoot in which she held up a bloody prop that resembled Donald Trump’s severed head.
In a press announcement she posted on Twitter, Bloom said that she and Griffin will “explain the true motivation behind the image, and respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured.”
As actor Nick Searcy astutely observed:
What did I tell you? @kathygriffin is the victim now. Hollywood will reward her with her own show or with hosting the Oscars within 6 months
Now, for all of you who were outraged at the photo of Griffin with the fake severed head, how do you feel about it now being used by a Republican Super PAC to attack Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District election?
“Jon Ossoff believes what Kathy Griffin did was despicable and for Karen Handel’s Super PAC to say otherwise is a disgrace,” said Ossoff spokeswoman Sacha Haworth. “Karen Handel should immediately demand this ad be pulled before any more children have to see these disturbing images on TV.”
UPDATE: Here is video of the today’s news conference with attorney Lisa Bloom and comedian Kathy Griffin. In answer to the question of the post’s title, yes, Kathy Griffin is a victim – in her own eyes. I watched the whole thing. It’s pretty nauseating. I don’t know about you, but if making jokes about underboob sweat just doesn’t seem smart. But of course, this had nothing to do with smarts or remorse. Instead it has everything to with Griffin being attacked, being victimized, being threatened, losing jobs, being disavowed, and having everyone turn on her. EVERYONE! Not because of her own poor decision making, of course, but because EVERYONE ELSE! It seems like if the goal were to get past this as quickly as possible, a smart attorney would have advised her client to simply offer a humble apology of remorse directly to the president, or better yet, to Barron Trump. But obviously I’m not a smart attorney, or attorney of any kind, because that was not the game plan. Rather it appears the game plan is to squeeze this for all the self-righteous sympathy Griffin can get. Similar to the president, Kathy Griffin is a victim of her own poor judgement, lack of discretion, and self-indulgence.
i think using the photo of Kathy Griffin with the decapitated head of President Trump in Congress races is a good thing to do cause it draws a stark contrast between filth like Jon Ossoff and normal people who don’t think decapitated president heads are super-funhappyfeet (a037ad) — 6/2/2017 @ 9:49 am
The one thing I will never forgive Jon Stewart for is making comedians a tiresome species of pundit. It’s funny that he had a role in killing off the shows where pundits hollared at each other, and instead convinced a generation of easily led that punditry is best done by comedians who avoid being funny, for the greater good of course.
This said, I do enjoy a lot of the SNL parodies — particularly the Melissa McCarthy/Sean Spicer act. But watch those things — “Spicy” emerges as a real character — and the press pool isn’t portrayed as a bunch of heroic granite jawed Dan Rathers.Appalled (d07ae6) — 6/2/2017 @ 10:28 am
The ad is like a parody of a sleazy political ad that would run on a Zucker Brothers movie, but that’s kind of the sort of environment we find ourselves in these days.
Handel should probably keep hammering away at the fact that 95% of Ossoff’s funds come from outside of the district, as long as she doesn’t have a similarly disproportionate funding scheme. I think “Hollywood liberals are trying to buy this seat” line of attack is probably pretty effective.JVW (42615e) — 6/2/2017 @ 10:37 am
It’s funny that he had a role in killing off the shows where pundits hollared at each other, and instead convinced a generation of easily led that punditry is best done by comedians who avoid being funny, for the greater good of course.
Well said, Appalled.JVW (42615e) — 6/2/2017 @ 10:38 am
Post update with video:Dana (023079) — 6/2/2017 @ 10:50 am
Dana, by posting the ‘presser,’ you do realize you’ve given Griffin exactly what she wanted: more attention. Handel’s campaign pac making use of the image is desperately foolish– rather than keeping it isolated as a benchmark, drawing it into routine campaign crossfire may actually immunize it from any further shock value as just another piece of high caliber mud to toss.
Lest we forget- Gilbert Gottfried was fired from his lucrative gig as the voice of the Aflac duck for cracking crude jokes about Japanese tsunami and quake victims some years ago. 75% of Aflac’s business is in Japan. He went over the line and paid the price. So it will unfold for Griffin.
On the other hand, our Captain and his First- errr, Third Mate- expressing ‘disgust’ over this is the real piece of limburger cheese in the room. Melania and our Captain might share just how damaged young Barron is after hearing Daddy [or was it the turkey baster after all] brag about sexual assault and grabbing at famous pussy.
Actually since the Dems tried to tag every Republican on the planet with responsibility for every shooting by every whackjob since time began this seems fair to me. And if it isn’t, well, TS.Hack Lunger (d22822) — 6/2/2017 @ 11:53 am
You have to love someone holding up a facsimile of a person they hate’s severed head complaining about “death threats”.
The best line I’ve heard about this career dumpster fire is “How could she feel there would be no repercussions for appropriating Islamic culture?”harkin (299d24) — 6/2/2017 @ 12:03 pm
@Dana- picture this; a heated race for mayor in erupts in Dallas and in Harkin-pac-esque style, the GOP candidate’s pac runs a clip of the Zapruder film; zooms in and freezes on frame 313, then a voice over begins “Liberal thought is spreading across our city…”
Using Griffin’s backfire will only backfire again.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/2/2017 @ 12:19 pm
