President Trump And The Paris Climate Agreement Decision (Update Added)

The New York Times is ramping up the urgency about President Trump’s upcoming decision later today on the Paris climate agreement, with it’s headline: World Awaits Trump Decision on U.S. Future in Paris Accord:

With the world watching nervously, the feuding among the president’s aides further exposed the fault lines of a chaotic decision-making process that has swirled around Mr. Trump since he took office. Signs have been increasing for weeks that Mr. Trump was heading toward pulling out of the Paris agreement, apparently believing that a continued United States presence in the accord would harm the economy; hinder job creation in regions like Appalachia and the West, where his most ardent supporters live; and undermine his “America first” message. At home, he faced urgent pleas from corporate leaders, including Tim Cook, the chief executive of Apple, who told Mr. Trump on Tuesday that pulling out was wrong for business, the economy and the environment. Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla, threatened to resign from two White House advisory boards if the president withdrew from the Paris agreement. On his recent trip to Europe, Mr. Trump waved aside a barrage of private lobbying by other heads of state to keep the United States in the agreement. A frustrated Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, said he opposed “behaving as vassals of the Americans” and assailed Mr. Trump for failing to even understand the mechanics of a withdrawal, which he said could take three or four years to fulfill. “This notion — ‘I am Trump. I am American. America first, so I’m going to get out of it.’ — that is not going to happen,” Mr. Juncker said. “We tried to make that clear to Mr. Trump in clear, German principal clauses in Taormina, but it would appear that he did not understand.” He added, “Not everything in international agreements is fake news.”

Adding to the hysteria is influential billionaire hedge fund manager and staunch environmentalist, Tom Steyer, who has claimed it will be a “traitorous act of war” if President Trump pulls out of the agreement:

If Donald Trump pulls the United States out of the Paris agreement he ill be committing a traitorous act of war against the American people. The Paris Agreement is essential to leaving a healthy, safe and prosperous world to our children, but Trump is making it clear that he’s willing to sacrifice America’s best interests for the sake of special interest profits. … Generations of Americans will suffer the destructive effects of Trump’s greedy, selfish, and immoral decision.

Phil Kerpen provides a succinct and non-hysterical look at the the agreement and its realities, claiming that “the agreement has no discernible impact on the global average temperature,” as well as examining the high cost of the agreement to the United States.

As a reminder, President Obama used executive powers to ratify the Paris agreement as a way to avoid the Republican-controlled Congress. It will be interesting to see if President Trump pulls out of the agreement, especially given that then-candidate Trump said, that if elected, “We’re going to cancel the Paris Climate Agreement and stop all payments of US tax dollars to UN global warming programmes” as part of his “100 day action plan”.

UPDATE: President Trump keeps his promise to pull out of the agreement: