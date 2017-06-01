President Trump And The Paris Climate Agreement Decision (Update Added)
[guest post by Dana]
The New York Times is ramping up the urgency about President Trump’s upcoming decision later today on the Paris climate agreement, with it’s headline: World Awaits Trump Decision on U.S. Future in Paris Accord:
With the world watching nervously, the feuding among the president’s aides further exposed the fault lines of a chaotic decision-making process that has swirled around Mr. Trump since he took office.
Signs have been increasing for weeks that Mr. Trump was heading toward pulling out of the Paris agreement, apparently believing that a continued United States presence in the accord would harm the economy; hinder job creation in regions like Appalachia and the West, where his most ardent supporters live; and undermine his “America first” message.
At home, he faced urgent pleas from corporate leaders, including Tim Cook, the chief executive of Apple, who told Mr. Trump on Tuesday that pulling out was wrong for business, the economy and the environment. Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla, threatened to resign from two White House advisory boards if the president withdrew from the Paris agreement.
On his recent trip to Europe, Mr. Trump waved aside a barrage of private lobbying by other heads of state to keep the United States in the agreement.
A frustrated Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, said he opposed “behaving as vassals of the Americans” and assailed Mr. Trump for failing to even understand the mechanics of a withdrawal, which he said could take three or four years to fulfill.
“This notion — ‘I am Trump. I am American. America first, so I’m going to get out of it.’ — that is not going to happen,” Mr. Juncker said. “We tried to make that clear to Mr. Trump in clear, German principal clauses in Taormina, but it would appear that he did not understand.”
He added, “Not everything in international agreements is fake news.”
Adding to the hysteria is influential billionaire hedge fund manager and staunch environmentalist, Tom Steyer, who has claimed it will be a “traitorous act of war” if President Trump pulls out of the agreement:
If Donald Trump pulls the United States out of the Paris agreement he ill be committing a traitorous act of war against the American people. The Paris Agreement is essential to leaving a healthy, safe and prosperous world to our children, but Trump is making it clear that he’s willing to sacrifice America’s best interests for the sake of special interest profits.
…
Generations of Americans will suffer the destructive effects of Trump’s greedy, selfish, and immoral decision.
Phil Kerpen provides a succinct and non-hysterical look at the the agreement and its realities, claiming that “the agreement has no discernible impact on the global average temperature,” as well as examining the high cost of the agreement to the United States.
As a reminder, President Obama used executive powers to ratify the Paris agreement as a way to avoid the Republican-controlled Congress. It will be interesting to see if President Trump pulls out of the agreement, especially given that then-candidate Trump said, that if elected, “We’re going to cancel the Paris Climate Agreement and stop all payments of US tax dollars to UN global warming programmes” as part of his “100 day action plan”.
–Dana
UPDATE: President Trump keeps his promise to pull out of the agreement:
“In order to fulfill my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord but being negotiations to reenter either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction under terms that are fair to the United States,” Trump said from the White House Rose Garden.
“We’re getting out. And we will start to renegotiate and we’ll see if there’s a better deal. If we can, great. If we can’t, that’s fine,” he added.
You can watch President Trump announce his decision here in real time.
Today is a good day.NJRob (0586eb) — 6/1/2017 @ 12:19 pm
He should submit it to the Senate for ratification or rejection. That’s what the Constitution prescribes, and that’s what Obama deliberately failed to do. In his transmission message, he can — and I think he should — urge that it be rejected. But no POTUS — not Trump, not Obama — has the authority to commit the United States to international agreements unilaterally, or else the United States would have been a member of the League of Nations.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/1/2017 @ 12:29 pm
BTW, that would not only be the constitutionally correct thing to do, it would be the politically astute thing to do.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/1/2017 @ 12:30 pm
Beldar,
By doing so and having it rejected, that would also immediately remove us from the accord instead of the fraudulent 2020 date.NJRob (0586eb) — 6/1/2017 @ 12:37 pm
No this is a green eggs and ham situation.narciso (d1f714) — 6/1/2017 @ 12:38 pm
Fake, unconstitutional treaties cannot supersede the Constitution.NJRob (0586eb) — 6/1/2017 @ 12:41 pm
POTUS is so predictableSpartacvs (2db708) — 6/1/2017 @ 12:43 pm
It’s a choke hold on any first world economy that adopts itnarciso (d1f714) — 6/1/2017 @ 12:43 pm
When America rapes the Earth The Climate has a way to shut that thing down.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 6/1/2017 @ 12:45 pm
Or maybe China takes it to a Paris Accord Clinic.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 6/1/2017 @ 12:48 pm
It’s the wrong choice as a matter of policy, in my view, BUT it’s also clearly legal, and the way that Obama implemented it makes it possible for this to happen. Thus, in my view, this is an own-goal by the people who supported it; rather than making our case and persuading the Senate, we relied on a mechanism that went around the Senate *even though we knew that meant a later President could do this*.
It’s the wrong policy choice, but the people who supported the policy made it happen.aphrael (3f0569) — 6/1/2017 @ 12:48 pm
Oh, so we join the happy ranks of Syria and Nicaragua, the only other countries who are not in the agreement. A lot of our respectable companies are against us pulling out of it too. How stupid and jackassery.
http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/statements/2017/jun/01/debbie-wasserman-schultz/are-nicaragua-and-syria-only-countries-not-sign-pa/Tillman (a95660) — 6/1/2017 @ 12:51 pm
All policy is now subject to Cleeks law…..Spartacvs (2db708) — 6/1/2017 @ 12:51 pm
@2. Especially if you breathe the sweet clean air of Bayonne, New Jersey.
@3. Yep. He’d know that ‘cept he skipped civics class at military school to jerk off to Miss November, 1964 in Playboy.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/1/2017 @ 12:56 pm
Beldar (#3):
I feel your pain on this. However, there a part of me that enjoys seeing prior Presidential decrees being easily reversed by Presidential decree. It teaches a lesson, not only to future Presidents, but also to other foreign leaders, that treaties that aren’t ratified by constitutional means are written in sand.Appalled (d07ae6) — 6/1/2017 @ 12:58 pm
How is it legal, plus it soesnr bind China and india.narciso (d1f714) — 6/1/2017 @ 12:58 pm
We’re out. I’ve updated the post:Dana (023079) — 6/1/2017 @ 1:00 pm
President Obama’s runaround Congress just came back to bite him.Dana (023079) — 6/1/2017 @ 1:01 pm
i love you Mr. Trump you’re the best president this country’s ever hadhappyfeet (a037ad) — 6/1/2017 @ 1:02 pm
Pittsburgh ain’t Paris, Donald. Indeed. And the Carnegie Museum of Art ain’t the Louvre.
BTW Captain, just because the football team is called ‘Steelers’ doean’t mean they make steel there anymore. Or mine coal.
Top employers in Pittsburgh area:
UPMC Health Systems 26,700
U.S. Government 20,400
Commonwealth of Pennsylvania 15,900
West Penn Allegheny Health Systems 10,200
University of Pittsburgh 10,100
Mellon Financial Corp. 8,404
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. 6,959
Allegheny County 6,695
USX Corp. 6,300
Giant Eagle, Inc. 5,700
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield 5,600
Eat’n’ Park Hospitality Group 4,600
Verizon Communications 4,400
http://www.city-data.com/us-cities/The-Northeast/Pittsburgh-Economy.html#ixzz4imbjyMl3DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/1/2017 @ 1:10 pm
@ Appalled (#16): Oh, I agree entirely that constitutionally, no POTUS can unilaterally bind any future POTUS. I just heard Cavuto misstate, perhaps innocently (but stupidly, and I expected better from him), that Trump couldn’t abrogate this executive agreement until 2020. That may be true under the terms of the agreement, but the agreement itself is one he or any future POTUS could toss in the wastebasket without notice or showing of cause. If there’s one thing Trump is surely a genuine master at, based on his past performance in the business world, it’s abrogating contracts, including ones he himself has signed (as opposed to agreements signed by a predecessor in interest).
But he could, and should, have said that this is a matter of important public policy on which all constitutional niceties should be strictly observed. He could have submitted it to the Senate for ratification, indeed could have submitted it conditionally with a time-fuse (failing ratification within which, the proposed treaty would be automatically withdrawn).
This is clearly a fight that will get the Left all wee-wee’d up, and that Trump wants to fight on. That’s why he’s in the Rose Garden announcing this, while simultaneously breaking his campaign promise about moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem via a White House news release and a recycling, word-for-word, of the statutory waiver signed every six months by all of his predecessors going back to Clinton.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/1/2017 @ 1:13 pm
President Trump don’t listen to Mr. DCSCA he’s just being poopy
you really stood up for America and for good old fashioned common sense today
i couldn’t be more pleasedhappyfeet (a037ad) — 6/1/2017 @ 1:14 pm
In other words, Trump is doing this to manipulate and deceive his base — successfully in the case of his #1 fan, hatefulfeet here.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/1/2017 @ 1:14 pm
@ Tilman (#13), who wrote:
Every country that has signed up for this agreement is an economic competitor of the U.S. who would stand to benefit when the world’s most powerful economy handcuffs itself. Most of them have not even a theoretical obligation to do anything anytime soon under the treaty, and many of them are standing in line conditioning their supposed compliance on receiving foreign aid handouts from us.
This is, in short, the worst possible argument in favor of staying in the deal. It’s childishly naive.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/1/2017 @ 1:17 pm
> a recycling, word-for-word, of the statutory waiver signed every six months by all of his predecessors going back to Clinton.
I wasn’t aware that this waiver is signed regularly. I think it’s a bad thing that it *is* signed regularly — what’s the point in ethics obligations if the people at the top are all immune to them? — but it certainly means that Trump isn’t violating any norms by doing it.
At the same time, though, it irks me because his campaign was in large measure based on the premise that he was going to drain the swamp of Washington corruption, and I would have expected a politician who truly cared about government corruption to *not* sign such a waiver.aphrael (3f0569) — 6/1/2017 @ 1:20 pm
Beldar – in a lot of ways Trump strikes me as being a conservative version of Gavin Newsom, except coming out of the business world rather than the political world.aphrael (3f0569) — 6/1/2017 @ 1:20 pm
Beldar:
1. I don’t think Trump has any obligation to present it to the Senate. Doing so, frankly, just allows that body to waste time considering it, rather than doing things like rewriting the healthcare bill, or moving forward on a budget. Trump does not have an obligation to correct his predecessor’s procedural errors. (If he treats NAFTA the same way, on the other hand, I will be…Appalled)
2. It’s clear Trump wants this fight. Given the religious fervor that animates the left on this issue, I think this is a good fight for him. Polling on this issue strikes me as untrustworthy — nobody is going to say they want a treaty broken, if asked the question cold.Appalled (d07ae6) — 6/1/2017 @ 1:26 pm
He says we’re out, but then says he wants to renegotiate or negotiate anew on more favorable terms to the US so we’re only sorta out, kinda like NAFTA.crazy (d3b449) — 6/1/2017 @ 1:28 pm
The third rock from the sun has a nation on it run by an orange brick as dumb as a stone.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/1/2017 @ 1:30 pm
Obama now: “The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created.”Dana (023079) — 6/1/2017 @ 1:31 pm
@23 Happybleat, purveyor of fake news, should know the mayor of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania disagrees.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/1/2017 @ 1:32 pm
obama’s a silly piddle-headhappyfeet (a037ad) — 6/1/2017 @ 1:33 pm
This waz a fraud predicated on all tbe flotsam that tony watts has pointed out over ten years, why Mark Steyn has endured a trial by ordeal for five years, because he will not say ‘e por se move’narciso (d1f714) — 6/1/2017 @ 1:37 pm
The lilliputians are unhappy for now but will soon realize the Uncle Sam is still tied downcrazy (d3b449) — 6/1/2017 @ 1:40 pm
Dana,
That’s hilarious. With what money when you aren’t extorting it from the good ol’ USA? We are the only nation that’s remotely come close to Kyoto targets and we did it because of fracking which the left hates because it allows cheap energy and creates enterprise and freedom.
Poor ASPCA that his girl couldn’t beat the orange man after she handpicked him. If only the left wasn’t completely insane and totalitarian.
But that would be like saying if only water wasn’t wet. You are what you are.NJRob (0586eb) — 6/1/2017 @ 1:46 pm
The President was correct in declining to present the Senate with a farcical treaty to reject at some political cost. He was also correct in declining to use the appropriate term ‘fraud’ and in appearing to be open to a ‘better deal’. I count the manner in which he kept his promise to be much more politically astute than usual.
Good job, Trump.
(better bookmark that one)Rick Ballard (4fdfcf) — 6/1/2017 @ 1:46 pm
Greetings:
Me, every time the Euro-Borg’s rulers start their Paris Climate Agreement whine, I hear echoes of my Mother teaching me about grunion, lemmings, and friends who jump off bridges.11B40 (6abb5c) — 6/1/2017 @ 1:47 pm
This seems to be giving an opening for China to get closer to Europe and other places, from what I have seen mentioned in various places. Mind you a friendly China as a counterweight to Russia has merit from the point of view. Volodya, don’t get so busy on your western border that you miss what happens on your southern border.
My own preference would be to remain in the Accord, and weaken it from within by paying lip service but not actually implementing it.kishnevi (d7d2b1) — 6/1/2017 @ 2:08 pm
I don’t see what good it would do to enforce an unethical compact that benefits the global technocrats and requires china and india to pay lip service
it’s like pretending that comey wrote that contemporaneous memo, that the dhs one that was used as cover for the 9th circuit decision was valid,narciso (d1f714) — 6/1/2017 @ 2:24 pm
Another promised kept.
Another great day for conservatives.
Another great day for America.ThOR (c9324e) — 6/1/2017 @ 2:27 pm
Bravo!
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/05/31/in-one-graph-why-the-parisclimate-accord-is-useless/
Even Nature posted an agreement with Trump, which might be a first:
https://www.nature.com/articles/nclimate3309.epdf?shared_access_token=by1S4GXzN-UCvp5a0p4J5dRgN0jAjWel9jnR3ZoTv0MMaWb67ZuNosbRzMzZvfYDoC67OPvXIleME-qWdTTGP4rMIIsfv3m60DsuCVkktBakKVcErllhnGnTZcfCSrHJ-7hYUuMRcH75sS0h9TSg2sEgq30QnQ_t1-z_2ptZOQE%3Dharkin (cdb06f) — 6/1/2017 @ 2:31 pm
Useful charts for arguing with people who believe CO2 is everything:
Showing that Coal produces twice as much CO2 than Natural gas (from fracking)
Showing just how much forecasts have sucked over the years.
Showing that the US has historically reduced its CO2 production (and energy use) per unit of GDP, and that both CO2 and energy production maxed out in the Bush-Obama years and are now decreasing.
Compare any of these to China or India.Kevin M (25bbee) — 6/1/2017 @ 2:33 pm
Narciso @40kishnevi (d7d2b1) — 6/1/2017 @ 2:36 pm
If the Son of Heaven and the Grand Mughal can pay lip service so could we.
@ Mr. Ballard (#37): So I gather you approve of the precedent set by Obama — making broad international agreements of multi-trillion dollar consequence on behalf of the United States without consultation with or approval from the Senate in its treaty-ratification role — and now reaffirmed by Trump?
I’m sorry, we’re going to have to respectfully disagree about this. I’ll stick with the Constitution. Yes, what he did was within his powers, insofar as it was merely undoing an overreach by his predecessor. But he didn’t say that or offer that as a justification for his action today. Instead, because this is a fight he wants to pick, he continued to make everything all about Donald J. Trump.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/1/2017 @ 2:37 pm
When it rains, it pours. Here’s some more good news that President Trump deserves credit for:
http://hotair.com/archives/2017/06/01/dakota-access-pipeline-now-delivering-oil/ThOR (c9324e) — 6/1/2017 @ 2:37 pm
The US production of CO2 per unit of GNP (CO2/GDP) is now less than a third what it was in 1950 and has declined every year, as has our energy use. Contracting societies, like Russia or Europe like to talk in absolute amounts. Growing, entrepreneurial countries that crate wealth and attract people who want to crate wealth like to express it as a function of GDP. As they should.Kevin M (25bbee) — 6/1/2017 @ 2:38 pm
*create twice.Kevin M (25bbee) — 6/1/2017 @ 2:38 pm
He was making a reelection speech for 2020 in Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania, for pete’s sake! That is politics, maybe canny politics — but it’s not good governance.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/1/2017 @ 2:38 pm
Beldar, someone with half an ounce of political wit would have submitted the Paris Accords to the Senate for ratification. Why take crap from people who would vote NAY?Kevin M (25bbee) — 6/1/2017 @ 2:42 pm
Without good politics there would never be conservative governance.
Trump and Reagan share both qualities.ThOR (c9324e) — 6/1/2017 @ 2:43 pm
Maybe because President Trump thinks the buck stops with him. I do understand why the confusion: it is a rarely seen quality in a pol. You won’t see Trump’s grassroots supporters faulting him for doing the stand-up thing. That’s why they voted for him.ThOR (c9324e) — 6/1/2017 @ 2:48 pm
“I was elected to represent Pittsburgh, not Paris.”
Reaganesque. Magnificently Reaganesque.ThOR (c9324e) — 6/1/2017 @ 2:52 pm
But ThOR, so were the senators from Pennsylvania.
It’s not all about him. In fact, the Constitution makes it otherwise.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/1/2017 @ 2:55 pm
The only way Trump could have done it better would have been for him to add:
“Don’t forget to thank a fracker!”harkin (cdb06f) — 6/1/2017 @ 3:01 pm
Beldar, Trump is thumbing his nose at the world, and you stand there with him. Now that’s nothing but short-sighted, selfish and childish. Trump is a flat-Earther who doesn’t even admit that global warming is real. Stupid.
You don’t even have to believe science if your memory works. Where I grew up, it was amazing when temperatures rose above 100 for a few consecutive days. Now it does that on an almost weekly basis every summer. Go figure.Tillman (a95660) — 6/1/2017 @ 3:03 pm
Tillman,
I’m sure as a kid you read about the dinosaurs. What was the average temperature during the Jurassic and Triassic eras? Inquiring minds want to know.NJRob (0586eb) — 6/1/2017 @ 3:06 pm
Beldar,
Obama’s action on the Paris Accord, like Clinton’s with the Kyoto Protocol falls into a very grey area wrt the Constitution. The UN knows full well that using the correct terminology, treaty, rather than their chosen obfuscations places any agreement subject to Senate approval. Why in the world should Trump undertake a process which lily-livered Democrat overreachers avoided like the plague in order to satisfy a much less than convincing argument regarding appropriate Constitutional process concerning the point at which a protocol or accord agreed upon by the Executive becomes subject to Article I review? Trump’s decision to decline to participate in the UN scam falls, in my opinion, in the same bin as his decision to withdraw from the TPP rather than submit it to the Senate for ratification.
It’s not as if his decision to withdraw is a surprise wrt either agreement.Rick Ballard (4fdfcf) — 6/1/2017 @ 3:08 pm
“It is welcome news that President Trump will pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement. The pact promises to damage the economy while surrendering American sovereignty over climate policy to yet another international, largely anti-American enterprise.
It is unwelcome news, nevertheless, that so much was riding on the president’s decision to withdraw the assent of his predecessor, Barack Obama — America’s first post-American president.
In reality, Trump’s decision is monumental only because America, in the Obama mold, has become post-constitutional.
The Paris climate agreement is a treaty. We are not talking here about a bob-and-weave farce like the Iran nuclear deal. That arrangement, the “Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” was shrewdly packaged as an “unsigned understanding” — concurrently spun, depending on its apologists’ need of the moment, as a non-treaty (in order to evade the Constitution’s requirements), or as a binding international commitment (in order to intimidate the new American administration into retaining it).
The climate agreement, to the contrary, is a formal international agreement. Indeed, backers claim this “Convention” entered into force — i.e., became internationally binding — upon the adoption of “instruments of ratification, acceptance, approval or accession” by a mere 55 of the 197 parties.
For all these global governance pretensions, though, why should we care? Why should the Paris agreement affect Americans?
Yes, President Obama gave his assent to the agreement in his characteristically cagey manner: He waited until late 2016 to “adopt” the convention — when there would be no practical opportunity to seek Senate approval before he left office. But Senate consent is still required, by a two-thirds’ supermajority, before a treaty is binding on the United States.
At least that’s what the Constitution says.
But it is not what post-American, transnational progressives say.
They note that in 1970, President Richard M. Nixon signed a monstrosity known as the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties. Think of it as “the treaty on treaties” — even though you probably thought we already had an American law of treaties.”
— Andy McCarthyColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/1/2017 @ 3:09 pm
I fear his grassroots will be the death of us.Spartacvs (2db708) — 6/1/2017 @ 3:09 pm
What I particularly like about Trump’s unilateral action is that, in so doing, he is saying to Obama and subsequent Oval Office-holders, as well, that two can play the game of government by fiat. It is precisely this tit-for-tat quality and its symbolism that I like.
This is just one more reversal of an Obama administration overstep, of which there have now been quite a few. The message these reversals send is that the President is not a king and must submit to the legislative branch.ThOR (c9324e) — 6/1/2017 @ 3:10 pm
“I fear his grassroots will be the death of us.”
– Spartacvs
A sentiment that is undoubtedly reciprocated.ThOR (c9324e) — 6/1/2017 @ 3:13 pm
Yes, I thumb my nose at people who think there is a climate change crisis. I believe in global warming and in global cooling, because there is very good evidence of both. I believe we’re probably in a warming trend, although that’s less clear. I believe we are decades, at a minimum, away from being able to understand the causes and effects of climate change, and that the number of variables involved are staggering, and that many of the people who are claiming to be doing science on this subject are, at present, operating under obvious biases with impaired judgment.
However, I can also assume arguendo that we really are looking at a man-made acceleration of global warming, and assume arguendo that we really will have a fractional percent of one degree Celsius of average temperatures at the end of the century — and still make a compelling case that this particular treaty, with these terms, is stupid and a bad deal.
That speechwriters for Trump included in their text for him some of these same arguments does not make me abandon them.
Now if you want to be insulting, you’re going to have to find better company than the United Nations General Assembly before whom you wish to shame me.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/1/2017 @ 3:17 pm
https://pjmedia.com/andrewmccarthy/2017/05/31/dont-stop-with-paris/Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/1/2017 @ 3:17 pm
62… it’s astroturf in the case of teh Left, Thor. As phony and paid stoogerific as the day is long.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/1/2017 @ 3:19 pm
Just more evidence of President Trump’s cajónes de latón.
DISCO, are you reading this?ThOR (c9324e) — 6/1/2017 @ 3:20 pm
@ ThOR (#61), who wrote:
No, the message Trump sent today is “Obama thought he was a king, but I’ll show him that I’m the king.” Neither of them gave a damn about the Constitution, which requires that the Senate ratify treaties before they bind the United States.
The rest of the world, by the way, is rather obviously on constructive notice of that fact from Woodrow Wilson’s failure to secure Senate ratification of the Treaty of Versailles, as a consequence of which the U.S. didn’t join the League of Nations and, indeed, didn’t formally conclude a peace arrangement with Germany until 1921.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/1/2017 @ 3:20 pm
NJJob If you are talking about huge time frames like that, sure the temperature will change. But we’re not talking hundreds of thousands of years here, we’re talking less than 50 years! See the difference?Tillman (a95660) — 6/1/2017 @ 3:21 pm
66… ASPCA is busy ruining the April ’65 Playboy centerfold while sitting in his mother’s basement, Thor.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/1/2017 @ 3:23 pm
@53. Nyet.
Homer Simpson. Gloriously Homer Simpson, dummy.
“All the networks dumped us. One of them said we made going to the moon about as exciting as taking a trip to Pittsburgh.” – NASA PAO Henry Hurt [Xander Berkeley] ‘Apollo 13′ 1995DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/1/2017 @ 3:26 pm
is it live or Memorex:
https://twitter.com/NBCNightlyNews/status/870396104029990912narciso (d1f714) — 6/1/2017 @ 3:31 pm
The mayor of Pittsburgh is pissed.
Angry, too.
‘Pour it on; pour on that Iron City Beer….’ Local beer ad,1970s, KDKA, PittsburghDCSCA (797bc0) — 6/1/2017 @ 3:31 pm
@51- Congrats! Didn’t think it was possible to smear Dead Ronald Reagan with fresh dung– but you’ve managed it.
“Keep it up.” – Arthur Jensen [Ned Beatty] ‘Network’ 1976DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/1/2017 @ 3:40 pm
73… Said the fellow with the chocolate mustache… hey, that’s not chocolate!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/1/2017 @ 3:45 pm
very astute argument,
https://twitter.com/FoxNewsInsider/status/870363198981115905
it’s like a continuous parade of the absurd coronello,narciso (d1f714) — 6/1/2017 @ 3:46 pm
For those who say Beldar is wrong …
Based on what Trump did today, and especially the way he did it, what would stop him from changing his mind next year and deciding to join the Paris climate accord?
Nothing.DRJ (15874d) — 6/1/2017 @ 3:53 pm
Greetings:
On this evening’s PBS NewsHour broadcast, Senator Mike Lee of Utah was given the opportunity to defend President Trump’s decision by the inestimable Judy Woodruff. Unfortunately and mostly for Judy, Judy, Judy, Senator Lee failed to maintain the subdued, overly polite demeanor that Republicans have wrapped themselves for far too long.
I have added this interview to my list of favorites along with those of Kellyanne Conway, Sean Spicer, and that Dr. Gorka all of whom inflicted some degree of physical distress on dear Judy and none of whom have been invited back for a second bite at her apple.11B40 (6abb5c) — 6/1/2017 @ 3:55 pm
The glass is always half empty for some. I say Super Ted would not allow the EvilTrump to do that.Colonel Haiku (a3227e) — 6/1/2017 @ 3:59 pm
@66. I was elected to represent Pittsburgh, not Paris. – Donald J. Trump
Are you reading this, dummy?
“Fact: Hillary Clinton rec’d 80% of the vote in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh stands with the world & will follow Paris Agreement.”– Bill Peduto, Mayor, City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, U.S.A.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/1/2017 @ 3:59 pm
Yeah. Reagan was a good man — a good-hearted man — and it showed. Even his enemies conceded it. The honest ones, anyway. Trump is nothing like that. He can’t get by on likability, he has to deliver the goodies he promised to his base.nk (dbc370) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:00 pm
That’s the difference between the two, ASPCA. One of them realizes he was elected to represent and serve ALL of America.
Thus endeth the lesson.Colonel Haiku (a3227e) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:01 pm
@74. Haiku! Gesundheit.
Your game is off. Talk to Tiger.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:03 pm
A victory for the silent majority.mg (31009b) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:04 pm
I was under the impression, DCSCA, that Trump won Pennsylvania’s electoral votes, and that his coattails even swept incumbent Pat Toomey (R-PA) into an improbable reelection to the U.S. Senate, in this past election.
How did it turn out in the universe that you inhabit? Did Hillary win there? And in that universe, is it considered persuasive to cite Democratic politicians as if they were omniscient and omnipotent?Beldar (fa637a) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:04 pm
DRJ, check your email.Dana (023079) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:05 pm
Another beating for the loudmouth minority.mg (31009b) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:06 pm
Excuse me, local Democrat politicians, I meant to say.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:06 pm
@84… Well said, Beldar. The fellow is often horribly wrong, but never in doubt.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:09 pm
elon musk the government welfare slut’s gonna take his solar powered frisbee and go home he doesn’t wanna play with you anymore
dorkwadhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:10 pm
Having been in Pittsburgh recently I can attest to the remarkable job ole’ Mayor Peduto has done. He has created a Pennsylvania wonderland even worse than my hometown of Philly and just a skosh better than Detroit. The fact they were Stinky voters is obvious by their ability to live in sewage and call it virtue.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:11 pm
@ Thor,
I despised it when Obama played this game, and despise it that Trump is following suit. This is not draining th swamp, this is continuing to maintain its rank stench of unaccounted power and self-serving governance. I thought Trump was supposed to be better than the status quo.Dana (023079) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:11 pm
Says who?
You know nothing. Your ignorance beclowns itself. Interglacials and new ice age happen rapidly. Not over hundreds of thousands of years.NJRob (0586eb) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:12 pm
the sleazy corrupt republican senate trash can pass a resolution supporting this gay-assed Paris non-treaty if that’s what the voices in cowardly torture victim John McCain’s head tell him to do
it would be super-cute to see them pass anything reallyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:14 pm
nk,
The grudging praise for Reagan came only after he was safely out of office. It is an oft-repeated pattern from the Left – disparage current Republican leaders by making denigrating comparisons to previous Republican presidents/pols.
During his presidency, it was non-stop nastiness from the Left.ThOR (c9324e) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:14 pm
@76. Beldar’s right on this. As are you. This is just this week’s shiny object to divert media from Russia. Cities and states will do to Trump on this what his ex-wives do– just ignore him and press on.
But the take away for a busy world moving on is the nation that once upon a time placed men on the moon now sides with the bomb-cratered land of Syria and the drug-infested jungles of Nicaragua. Britain’s Empire died in Victoria’s shadow entering the early 20th century. The American century is dying under an orange cloud early in the 21st.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:19 pm
@84- In FACT, in the real Universe, She won the City of Pittsburgh, Belljar– which is what we’re discussing. Do try to keep up.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:21 pm
@88. Look, stupid, stop trying to out stupid Beljar. Trump lost Pgh. So do yourself a favor and stop trying to insist 1+1=11 when it adds up to 2.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:25 pm
I was thinking of this encomion by Sam Donaldson (21 seconds). But you’re right, it looks like it was after Reagan was gone. I remembered what Donaldson said, but not when he said it.nk (dbc370) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:26 pm
There’s lots of people and companies, big companies, who profit monetarily in a big way from the global warming fraud. Some obviously, such as Mann and Gore, and some not so obviously such as Tom Steyer and his ships full of Indonesian heavy crude. And they have the ear of politicians, by way of both stuffed envelopes and the yammering of the gullible who vote.nk (dbc370) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:30 pm
You’re in rare form today, DISCO.ThOR (c9324e) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:32 pm
@88. Will cut you some slack, Haiku, as you’re off your game of late. You and especially Beljar, know little about Alleghny County, the City o Pittsburgh and its quaint suburbs. So do yourself a favor and accept that Trump made yet another word fart for alliteration purposes. But his analogy was just stupid. As usual. And Mayor Peduto will elaborate.
______
@90. Stuff a Philly cheese steak up you poop chute, Hoagie. You don’t know squat about Pgh.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:36 pm
ASPCA has a special sad today.Colonel Haiku (a3227e) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:37 pm
I am all for the idiots who believe in their religion of glowball warming putting all their own money they desire in a big pot. Call it Global Warming, Inc. I am not for allowing them to steal OPM to do it. If something is a good idea you really don’t need to force people to do it.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:37 pm
nk @99
Absolutely. Elon Musk is an excellent example. The man sells global warming virtue signals. Of course he’s going to quit the President’s advisory council. To stay would undermine his global business interests.
The global warming hoax and the Paris Accord are all about redistributing wealth and enriching favored clients. You and I are not favored clients. We’ll be paying the freight.ThOR (c9324e) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:41 pm
100- Seriously, ThOR, point is, Pittsburgh is definitely not Trump Country. The city transformed itself from an old manufacturing base to a modern progessive city and it took damned near three decades to do it. It was a stupid analogy. It’s a safe bet he doesn’t even realize the Steel City has not been making steel there in decades.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:43 pm
But he won Pennsylvania, I’m not sure if the nbc link is fake news,narciso (d1f714) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:44 pm
too wit, making the point clear,
https://twitter.com/EricLadny/status/870421761430630400narciso (d1f714) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:47 pm
@102, On the contrary, Haiku. A big happy– as every time Trump steps in it Hillary gets on stage and reminds us why we voted for him over her. She’s at it again tonight in Manhattan.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:48 pm
@106- But he lost Pittsburgh.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:49 pm
That’s not nice, even for you DCSCA. I guess the need to go all Kathy Griffin on anybody who disagrees is spreading. First off you have no idea what I do or do not know about Pgh. I am often there since my foster son and his family live there. You may disagree with my opinion of Pgh. but you needn’t get nasty about it. You took a comment about a stinkin’ city and made it personal. Why are leftists that way?Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:51 pm
@110. It’s perfectly nice, Hoagie– especially to someone from Philly. I’m from Pittsburgh. 😉DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:54 pm
If he could post photos here, he would go all Kathy Griffin. Same pathology — desperate need for affirmation, associated with self-loathing which he validates by coming here to comment.
He thinks he’s made a point by — gasp — catching Trump in a metaphor. I regret having broken my usual practice of ignoring him.Beldar (fa637a) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:58 pm
Funny thing is my foster son and his family have lived there about ten years now and they love it. He is probably one of about five black Republicans in the entire city but he gets along with everybody. He does miss a “real” hoagie every once in a while.Rev.Hoagie® (630eca) — 6/1/2017 @ 4:58 pm
if red queen had won any of these states, the question would be academic,narciso (d1f714) — 6/1/2017 @ 5:01 pm
@112- You should. You were wrong. But I don’t regret agreeing with you at #95 which speaks better of me than you.
@113– Where the Allegheny meets the Ohio… it’s a great and proud city that showed the rest of the nation how to transform itself.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/1/2017 @ 5:06 pm
All I know about Pittsburgh is from “The Odd Couple” TV show. Maury the cop tells a judge that he was away on vacation with his wife. The judge asks, “Where did you go?” Maury says, “Pittsburgh”. The judge asks, “Why Pittsburgh?” Maury says, “We went to Cleveland last year”.nk (dbc370) — 6/1/2017 @ 5:07 pm
I know it’s schaudenfreude, but permit me this small pleasure,
http://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/curtis-houck/2017/06/01/ex-time-editor-kerry-aide-trump-leaving-paris-deal-does-depress-menarciso (d1f714) — 6/1/2017 @ 5:10 pm
@76. You know, DRJ, don’t put it past Trump to have made this ‘decision’ in a sort of fit of pique, as a chastisement toward young Jarred, who favored staying w/t PA (along w/Ivanka,)for the expanding hassles caused by the Russia mess. A wrap on his knuckles at the expense of the planet. He’s a petty man. But wow– what a show.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/1/2017 @ 5:13 pm
@116. Then learn. Start in your fridge with the Heinz ketchup.DCSCA (797bc0) — 6/1/2017 @ 5:15 pm
as ozymandias watches his work disappear,
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jun/1/obama-lashes-trump-climate-legacy-slips-away/narciso (d1f714) — 6/1/2017 @ 5:16 pm