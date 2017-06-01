I Don’t Think Hillary Clinton Understands What Taking Responsibility Means

[guest post by Dana]

Blaming others for her stunning election loss, while simultaneously claiming to have accepted responsibility, seems to be Hillary Clinton’s default post-election position. Apparently, the loss had nothing to do with simply being a terrible candidate who couldn’t get a consistent, solid message out, and whose historical dishonesty and corrupt baggage trailed behind her wherever she went:

Hillary Clinton blasted the Democratic National Committee on Wednesday, saying that she “inherited nothing” from the party after winning its presidential nomination last year. “So I’m now the nominee of the Democratic Party. I inherit nothing from the Democratic Party,” she said during a question and answer session at Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. “I mean, it was bankrupt. It was on the verge of insolvency. Its data was mediocre to poor, nonexistent, wrong,” she recalled. “I had to inject money into it.”

Further:

Although Clinton acknowledged that she wouldn’t have used a private email server when she was Secretary of State if she were given a do-over, she said the coverage surrounding the server and the investigation were relentless and damaging. “[The media] covered it like Pearl Harbor,”she said of her emails. “I didn’t break any rule; nobody said don’t do this. I was very responsible, and not at all careless. You end up with a situation that was exploited.” Ultimately, Clinton said, the emails were what she called a big “nothing burger” — one that she said her campaign was able to “put to bed” in July when former FBI Director’s James Comey declined to press charges. But the coverage, she argued, combined with decision to re-open the email probe on October 28th, doomed her candidacy.

Clinton, speaking at Recode’s 2017 Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, also cited Russia’s “weaponized” technology used against her, as well as media coverage of her infamous Goldman Sachs speeches as reasons for her loss. When asked about why she did the speeches, Clinton replied, “They paid me”.

Wrapping it up, Clinton gave this assessment:



“I take responsibility for every decision I made, but that’s not why I lost,” she said. “I think it’s important we learn the real lessons of this last campaign.”

I’m not terribly optimistic about her learning any real and lasting lessons from this experience.

(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)

–Dana