Mayor Of Portland: Speech For Me, But Not For Thee
[guest post by Dana]
In the aftermath of Friday’s horrific knife attack on a Portland train that left two courageous men dead and a third hospitalized after heroically attempting to defend two young women from a deranged individual, Portland mayor Ted Wheeler is requesting the federal government shut down the scheduled “Trump Free Speech Rally,” or in the words of Mayor Wheeler, the “alt-right rally,” in his city on June 4. There is also another not-yet-approved “March Against Sharia” rally on June 10, for which the mayor also wants permits denied. From Mayor Wheeler’s Facebook page:
1) I have reached out to all of the victims and their families, including the two women who were terrorized and subjected to such hatred and bigotry. I have offered my unconditional assistance and support, day or night.
2) I have confirmed that the City of Portland has NOT and will not issue any permits for the alt right events scheduled on June 4th or June 10th. The Federal government controls permitting for Shrunk Plaza, and it is my understanding that they have issued a permit for the event on June 4th.
3) I am calling on the federal government to IMMEDIATELY REVOKE the permit(s) they have issued for the June 4th event and to not issue a permit for June 10th. Our City is in mourning, our community’s anger is real, and the timing and subject of these events can only exacerbate an already difficult situation.
4) I am appealing to the organizers of the alt-right demonstrations to CANCEL the events they have scheduled on June 4th and June 10th. I urge them to ask their supporters to stay away from Portland. There is never a place for bigotry or hatred in our community, and especially not now.
5) I am calling on every elected leader in Oregon, every legal agency, every level of law enforcement to stand with me in preventing another tragedy.
Mayor Wheeler is openly advocating that protected speech by Americans be quashed because he disagrees with what they believe. This same mayor seeks to use the power of the federal government to deny a group their right to exercise speech, hateful or not. Shame on an elected official believing this is justified. And shame on the mayor of Portland for willfully ignoring the Oregon State Constitution:
Freedom of speech and press. No law shall be passed restraining the free expression of opinion, or restricting the right to speak, write, or print freely on any subject whatever; but every person shall be responsible for the abuse of this right.
But mostly, shame on the residents of Portland for not calling out their mayor on such a significant misstep. For truly, if the mayor is that concerned about a rally supporting the president increasing tensions in an already tense situation, why not just provide a greater presence of law enforcement and more security? One might be inclined to ask, exactly why has it become increasingly difficult for law enforcement to effectively do their jobs when faced with protests these days?
The Washington Post, in a report incredibly and ironically titled,”Portland mayor asks feds to bar free-speech and anti-sharia rallies after stabbings,” notes that the Oregon ACLU opposes the mayor’s request:
The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon criticized the mayor’s attempts to shut down both rallies, saying the government can’t revoke or deny a permit based on the demonstrators’ views.
“It may be tempting to shut down speech we disagree with,” the ACLU tweeted, “but once we allow the government to decide what we can say, see, or hear, or who we can gather with, history shows us that the most marginalized will be disproportionately censored and punished for unpopular speech.”
“If we allow the government to shut down speech for some, we all will pay the price down the line,” the organization added.
According to the Washington Post’s go-to guy for clarification, Tom Hastings, “a longtime activist and professor in the Portland State University conflict resolution program,”:
[T]he mayor was on solid footing. The looming threat of violence at the rallies justified a shutdown while the city worked out a long-term solution, he said.
“I know these lines are perceived as pretty fuzzy when we’re dealing with constitutional First Amendment rights,” Hastings told The Washington Post. “But there’s no long fuse anymore. Everybody’s fuse seems to be quite short.”
The mayor’s spokesman, Michael Cox rationalized the mayor’s position this way:
“The mayor is not seeking to limit the content of speech. “He is seeking to prevent violence.”
Further, the Mayor Wheeler gave this statement to Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB):
“The current political climate allows far too much room for those who spread bigotry”
Indeed it does.
–Dana
Good morning. This shutting down of speech we find offensive should be troubling to everyone. Beyond it being protected speech, the reasons to protest these actions seem so obvious. But apparently they aren’t.Dana (023079) — 5/30/2017 @ 9:22 am
The killer was also a Bernie Sanders/Jill Stein supporter. That would pretty much required denying permits to any rally in Portland.Proud Prolifer (85c7ef) — 5/30/2017 @ 9:37 am
after seeing so many people who were sympathetic to sleazy fascist evan mcmullin’s deplatforming campaign against Mr. Yiannopoulos
it’s hard to take the right seriously anymore when they virtue signal about how committed they are to free speechhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/30/2017 @ 9:38 am
Intimating that a speech event should be shut down in order to “prevent violence” seems to incentivize violence by the opponents of the speech. If violence against speakers leads to subsequent prior restraints on speech, then violence against speakers is incentivized.
You wanna prevent violence? Send out the police to protect those engaging in speech. Preventing violence and preventing speech must remain two entirely separate things.Leviticus (efada1) — 5/30/2017 @ 9:45 am
The mayor of Portland is not expressing any regrets that he is asking for this.Sammy Finkelman (b66da2) — 5/30/2017 @ 9:46 am
They seek to prevent violence, which is good, and nobody would argue with that.
Then, the old switcheroo: they classify speech they don’t like as akin to violence.
Not an argument in good faith.Pious Agnostic (c45233) — 5/30/2017 @ 9:55 am
Yeah, the mayor is not saying the danger of violence is from counter-demonstrators. He’s saying it’s from the people holding the rallies.
Evan McMullin is not a government official. Neither am I. We can tell Milo we don’t want to hear what he has to say and we can tell anybody else who cares to listen to us to stay away from him.nk (dbc370) — 5/30/2017 @ 10:19 am
Didn’t they cancel the rose parade or threatened to over there.narciso (d1f714) — 5/30/2017 @ 10:26 am
But I think the mayor is trying to cheat the Department of Homeland Security and the Intelligence Units of the Oregon State Police and the Portland police of a golden opportunity. Here’s their chance to photograph some of the area’s alt.right. With face-recognition technology, their pictures can be digitally coded and cross-matched against photo ID databases, such as drivers licenses, gun permits, passports, mugshots, etc., and they can be identified — name, address, DOB, SSN. Even if they’re not rounded up right away, they can be put on red-flag list, so whenever they come into contact with law enforcement, they’ll receive “closer scrutiny”.nk (dbc370) — 5/30/2017 @ 10:27 am
what happened at CPAC showed us that the evan mcmullin right is more than happy to shut down opposing speech when they think they can get away with it, and that’s all that’s happening here
the mayor’s urging the federal government to shut down the event planned for June 4, and he’s asking people not to come to the demonstrations
the cpac deplatformers and the mayor of portland are two peas in a fascist pod
this is just how failmericans roll anymorehappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/30/2017 @ 10:28 am
Actually until recently mcmuffins was head of the house study group I know snorfle and he played the acroyd part from spies like us.narciso (d1f714) — 5/30/2017 @ 10:30 am
Or possibly Charles grodin’s in Ishtar if grodin were bald but seriously where is the investigation of why that loon was in the streets.narciso (d1f714) — 5/30/2017 @ 10:36 am
The killings weren’t about bigotry. They were about frank mental illness portly managed, that place the ill persona d all around him a t risk. The very evening pror it was clear he was dangerously I’ll and authorities not only failed to confine himthey ignored repeated complaints and warnings altogether.
HW was a madman raving, and saying he wanted to stab people.
In a humane world he would have been confined to a long term residential facility long ago.SarahW (3164f0) — 5/30/2017 @ 10:43 am
The fact they can’t get to that fundamental point, Sarah as with the tucson murderer of judge John roll and that girl.narciso (d1f714) — 5/30/2017 @ 10:52 am
Leftist fascism no different from what thugs like Chavez did in Venezuela.NJRob (520017) — 5/30/2017 @ 10:52 am
9. Couldnt the mayor get Governor Scissor to call out the Oregon National Guard as well? Whoever CO’ed, didnt report or stood down could also be added to the List!urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 5/30/2017 @ 10:53 am
@ Leviticus,
I agree. However, this would not benefit the extremists on both the left and right who need them lumped together to push their accusations against their opponents and bolster their own victimization.Dana (eaa4a8) — 5/30/2017 @ 11:05 am
Trump approval rating:
Rasmussen 48%
Fox News 40%
Trump should not only take him to task, but send a company of Marines to protect them from locally-supported attacks.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/30/2017 @ 11:23 am
Keep Portland Weird.Pious Agnostic (c45233) — 5/30/2017 @ 11:23 am
OT Interesting fact: About half of all U.S. households do not have landlines, but it’s different by region – in particular it is different in the noertheast.
https://ballotpedia.org/Scott_Rasmussen%27s_Number_of_the_Day_for_May_19,_2017
Only 34.2 percent) of adults in the Northeast are living in households with only wireless phones, but it’s 53.0 percent in the Midwest, 53.4% in the West and 55.4% in the South for an overall average of 50.8%. The “South” includes West Virginia, Maryland and Delaware and DC. The northeast includes New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
This is all probably due to the high cost of installation, which has bene highh for some time now, maybe sinmcve the 1980s. At first probably people still installed landlines because of the limitations of cell phones, including no dial tone at times, and the possibility of them being verheard. But now:
73% of those 21-29 and 71% of those aged 30-34 are without landlines. The percentage with no landline for people who rent (71.5 percent) is considerably higher than for homeowners. (That’s probably only for frequent movers. Places with rent control or rent stabilization are probably different.)Samy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 5/30/2017 @ 11:27 am
Someone ought to get some good vantage points of this rally and film the predictable melee: Cops standing aside while organized “citizens” with masks and iron bars attack the demonstrators.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/30/2017 @ 11:28 am
RoseSnowflake City
It’s very doubtful the Feds will rescind the permit which makes the mayor’s public announcement a call for an antifa idiot’s assembly. He won’t be held responsible for idiots behaving like idiots but his utter transparency should be noted.Rick Ballard (4fdfcf) — 5/30/2017 @ 11:31 am
hrm
National Soros Radio makes no mention of the possibility the train murder guy might be mentally ill
here’s their description of the fellowhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/30/2017 @ 11:32 am
I live in the heart of Los Angeles, a couple miles from LAX. I have no cell service at home. This is not due to unwillingness by the cell companies, but a combination of geology and particularly active Luddites fighting those cancer towers.
Large residential neighborhoods can be difficult to build towers in, as no one wants the tower near them. While the radiation worry is miniscule (they take pains to shape the beams horizontally, not down), the towers are butt-ugly and no one wants a butt-ugly tower near their house. And of course the Luddites.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/30/2017 @ 11:33 am
National Soros Radio makes no mention of the possibility the train murder guy might be mentally ill
They couldn’t delve that deeply because not only was he mentally ill, he was a Sanders supporter.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/30/2017 @ 11:35 am
Yes. “Seeking to prevent violence.” I suppose this will be the current go to excuse for suppressing free speech and views you disagree with.Darren M. (a4eb00) — 5/30/2017 @ 11:39 am
Republicans going to the mattresses, oh sure that’s going to calm tensions. Not.Spartacvs (2db708) — 5/30/2017 @ 11:46 am
I am going to bet that if it was a Trotskyite convention attacked by people waving flags, the police would be out with their batons toot suite, and no one would suggest that violence should be tolerated.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/30/2017 @ 11:48 am
Republicans going to the mattresses, oh sure that’s going to calm tensions. Not.
Calm tensions? Fine. Let them have their little demo without all the violent threats. Call me when you have it set up.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/30/2017 @ 11:51 am
Cold Civil War. I’d like it better if our general wasn’t a moron.Kevin M (25bbee) — 5/30/2017 @ 11:52 am
An official invitation from the Republican Party to involve right wing militia groups is a significant provocation. Let law enforcement deal with it.Spartacvs (2db708) — 5/30/2017 @ 11:55 am
@ Kevin M,
This hasn’t mattered at UC Berkeley, etc, so why would it make a difference here? The die is already cast by the left, and the media. If you doubt me, just ” google any article about this from a leading media outlet and see their blanket designation of “alt-right,” as opposed to pro-Trump rally. The only way to go at this is as a speech issue. Trump needs to start madly tweeting Volokh etc on speech we don’t like being protected etc.Dana (006edf) — 5/30/2017 @ 11:58 am
Maybe we are actually getting somewhere:
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/868979531641741313
. Donald Trump recognizes the need to spend more money. It won’t work without it, particularly pre-existing conditions. This is so even if the end result of various changes is more competition and less cost.
I don’t think anybody needs this boasting [Republicans will do much better] though, which Trump seems compelled to include in his tweets. Trump is too simplistic, also.
Today he also suggested that the Senate should go to 51 votes, arguing that the Democrats would do it anyway. He knows nothing good can happen with Obamacare (or taxes) if you need 60 votes.
There is probably a way to allow debate and amendments and some slow down without needing 60 votes, by having a lot of off the floor electronic activity, with actions fixed at 3:30 am each weekday.Samy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 5/30/2017 @ 11:59 am
Is this going to be the first hate crime prosecution where the perp and victims are all white?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 5/30/2017 @ 12:01 pm
Not a close call. If the mayor or the city refuses permits, they’ll be sued and they’ll lose and they’ll pay the plaintiffs’ lawyers’ fees.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/30/2017 @ 12:11 pm
Fromm what the mayor of Portland says, you’d think the proposed rallies were ones cheering on the man who attacked the other passengers. Is there any basis at all for that opinion?Samy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 5/30/2017 @ 12:13 pm
So, the guy with the knife is a Bernie Sanders fan, votes for Jill Stein, and the courageous mayor of Portland is shutting down a Trump rally??? Aside from the constitutionality of the action, where’s the logic? Why are democrats such totalitarians?Jimpithecus (2c9c93) — 5/30/2017 @ 12:15 pm
Consider if the Federal Government revoked for the 4th and denied for the 10th.Dana (006edf) — 5/30/2017 @ 12:16 pm
Beldar:
For today, the narrative (free speech by Republicans is dangerous) is more important than winning the case. Considering the “jurisprudence” around Trump’s travel ban, I’m not sure I trust the courts, when the excuse of “because…Trump” is invoked.Appalled (d07ae6) — 5/30/2017 @ 12:26 pm
SarahW @13.
Well, he switched taregts pretty easily. But I don’t know taht you can say what it was about. It was maybe about getting a dopamine rush.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 5/30/2017 @ 12:27 pm
was he there cause he supported the “far-right rally” or did he go to protest the rally?
for which reason would you be more likely to bring along a bat?
National Soros Radio finds these questions and their answers to be super-exceedingly elusive
journalism.happyfeet (28a91b) — 5/30/2017 @ 12:28 pm
