Hot Topics

[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
Menopause.DCSCA (797bc0) — 5/30/2017 @ 7:15 pm
USAA reminders me how even after california gave them fake drivers licences
illegals still didn’t buy insurance
they are a fiery people, quick to anger
but not so quick to buy the car insurancehappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/30/2017 @ 7:25 pm
I had to look up Kathy Griffin. I’m sorry I did.
USAA? United States Automobile Assosiciation?nk (dbc370) — 5/30/2017 @ 7:29 pm
They advertise on maddow’ s show and her contempt for veterans is well known.narciso (d1f714) — 5/30/2017 @ 7:31 pm
They’re the ones who sell insurance only to veterans? I ran across them when I switched insurance a couple of years back.
So, that just means they’re dumb. To advertise on a show that none of their potential customers watch.nk (dbc370) — 5/30/2017 @ 7:35 pm
It is their selling point on the ads mentioning when a veteran served and how long they jave been a policy holder.narciso (d1f714) — 5/30/2017 @ 7:42 pm
@4 narciso
I thought her haircut was a tribute to The Rangers.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 5/30/2017 @ 7:45 pm
Hot Topic
or Forever 21?Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 5/30/2017 @ 7:47 pm
The SJ is strong even in the USAA ad campaign; their most repeated 2 commercials feature a PR native and a white lady/black man pairing (the Williams family). If your going to do Rican, do old school Nuyo- like this Navy Federal commercial: http://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tu5–7nNde4urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 5/30/2017 @ 7:49 pm
8. For the talent passing through, F21 of course.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 5/30/2017 @ 7:50 pm
I added handy links to the post so you can easily learn about the outrages of the day.Patterico (115b1f) — 5/30/2017 @ 7:52 pm
Happy, I found nothing wrong with the natural flow and intent of State Rep. Rinaldi’s actions and reactions, except for when he by assertion intoned that Italian immigrants loved this country whereas Latino immigrants don’t. Not on Memorial Day in Texas and not when I can haul that clown to my original parish up in the “North” for this: http://articles.chicagotribune.com/2002-05-27/news/0205270117_1_mural-memorial-day-world-war-ii-veteranurbanleftbehind (847a06) — 5/30/2017 @ 7:59 pm
Ah, Hannity!
I switched from Allstate to State Farm because Allstate priced itself out of my zip code. I could not possibly care less where they advertise.nk (dbc370) — 5/30/2017 @ 8:00 pm
i did that thing again where i don’t watch the actual video
brbhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/30/2017 @ 8:00 pm
So just the comey memo:
http://dailycaller.com/2017/05/30/what-is-the-washington-post-hiding-about-its-jared-kushner-story/narciso (d1f714) — 5/30/2017 @ 8:02 pm
hrm Mr. leftbehind i can’t find any real details on the texas thing what would seem trustworthy
i’m just struck by how trite the whole thing was
latino immigrants very widely in their attitudes due to many different factore including level of acculturation, age, country of origin,happyfeet (28a91b) — 5/30/2017 @ 8:07 pm
oops i think i accidentally hit enter
so that should be *factors* and i would add…
employment status, and language proficiency (which is related to but separate from acculturation i think)
so yes if Mr. Rinaldi made generalizations about hispanics or latinos he was likely speaking thoughtlessly
you know how italians are
but i’d really like to hear the whole back and forth in context before coming to any conclusionshappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/30/2017 @ 8:10 pm
Wait a weak after some nut has assaulted Rinaldi, maybe then they’ll apologize.narciso (d1f714) — 5/30/2017 @ 8:11 pm
Byron Allen needs to start a new show called Comics Unhinged.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 5/30/2017 @ 8:14 pm
I used to confuse her with the other Kathy on news radio.narciso (d1f714) — 5/30/2017 @ 8:18 pm
These links confirm the slogan, What a stupid time it is to be alive. And yet, the comments hot links generate!Dana (023079) — 5/30/2017 @ 8:23 pm
Griffin has always given men a pause.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/30/2017 @ 8:25 pm
That’s why the dinosaur thought before the comet. I don’t know what event will give us out rude awakening as September 11tb did for a brief momentnarciso (d1f714) — 5/30/2017 @ 8:30 pm
“There is a deep irony in the fact that Democrats are hysterically demanding investigations of President Trump and his campaign team, and in fact multiple investigations are now in progress, even though there is zero evidence that anyone associated with the president has done anything wrong. On the other hand, we now know for certain that the Obama administration weaponized the intelligence agencies in order to use them against political opponents, in a manner that is unprecedented, highly dangerous to our democracy, and criminal.
This scandal, which dwarfs anything of which the Trump team is even suspected, has been exposed and lies largely in plain sight for all to see. Yet it has generally been greeted with yawns, if acknowledged at all, by politicians and commentators.”
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2017/05/the-scandal-hiding-in-plain-sight.phpColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/30/2017 @ 8:38 pm
The former Brigitte Trogneux just choked on a macaroon! http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/05/31/mary-kay-letourneaus-husband-files-separation/357127001/urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 5/30/2017 @ 8:45 pm
20, the News Radio ginger was a Costanza conquest a few months before that series launched.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 5/30/2017 @ 8:48 pm
25) either that or the three any Fischer films were the diversion point into this alt verse.narciso (d1f714) — 5/30/2017 @ 9:01 pm
A product called squatty potty has dropped Griffin ( I am. Not making this up)narciso (d1f714) — 5/30/2017 @ 9:08 pm
nk@3
LOL
I could have written that post.ThOR (c9324e) — 5/30/2017 @ 9:10 pm
http://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2017/05/30/squatty-potty-whose-mascot-is-a-pooping-unicorn-cuts-all-ties-with-kathy-griffin/amp/narciso (d1f714) — 5/30/2017 @ 9:13 pm
Didn’t she used to co-host a morning show with Regis Philbin?ThOR (c9324e) — 5/30/2017 @ 9:15 pm
No that Kathy Lee Gifford.narciso (d1f714) — 5/30/2017 @ 9:18 pm
Dr. Krauthammer nailed it re Griffin: “Political pornography from a D-list comedienne trying to get attention, and she has succeeded.”Beldar (fa637a) — 5/30/2017 @ 9:33 pm
Even Sen. Stuart Smalley (D-MN), the Giant Jerk of the Senate, is finding Griffin too toxic right now.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/30/2017 @ 9:38 pm
Yep she’s entired the Bashir zone.narciso (d1f714) — 5/30/2017 @ 9:39 pm
USAA had to be suicidal. Do they not know who their clients are? Fire whoever suggested they listen to Media Matters on any subject.NJRob (520017) — 5/30/2017 @ 9:52 pm
They grow up so fast… http://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/parenting/babies/the-incredible-moment-newborn-stuns-midwives-as-she-starts-walking-minutes-after-being-born/news-story/6007926fbd2b1e225d18f20cae04dee7Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/30/2017 @ 9:53 pm
Speaking as a retired insurance pro, USAA has been an outstanding company– continually well-managed. They blundered when they paid attention to the SJWs and canceled ads on Hannity. To their credit, they quickly recognized their error and undid the Hannity ad ban.David in Cal (2b55d5) — 5/30/2017 @ 9:54 pm
mitch and his bandits in the senate are the kathy griffin’s of the republican party. Just waiting for them to hold his severed head up in victory. These ingrates can’t find a way to lower taxes or do anything they were elected to do. Republicans are a disaster and deserve being beaten in 2018.mg (31009b) — 5/30/2017 @ 10:38 pm
Here’s a much hotter topic, one that’s making me laugh hysterically as I read and re-read it:Huma Abedin has invited Anthony Weiner back home:
Yeah, his cell in the Butner Federal Correctional Complex or wherever they send him is likely to be less sensitive. And his occupancy there is likely to be for a much longer term, too, if there’s anything remotely like justice in his sentencing.
I have given up trying to diagnose what kind of madness possesses her. Him, I understand (and despise). If I were a New York State family judge with jurisdiction over the possession of that child, I would be following this sort of thing, through appropriate surrogates and professionals, very closely. And I surely wouldn’t be rubber-stamping, without independent scrutiny, whatever “joint” or “agreed” proposals for that child’s future were brought to me by her parents and their lawyers.Beldar (fa637a) — 5/30/2017 @ 11:09 pm
It’s a cinch girl that you’ve gone too far
Cause we know you ain’t funny anyway
You can rely on your mailbox money
You can rely on your mailbox money
In the ditch girl cause you went too far
In the end you ain’t funny anyway
Saved money-it won’t get you too far
Get you too far
And you knew, didn’t you know
That it’s bad to cut off our leader’s head
So in debt, on the street
But you can get a loan, if you sew it back on
But you won’t sew it back on
It’s a cinch girl that you’ve gone too far
Cause we know you ain’t funny anyway
You can’t rely on Rosanne Barr’s money
You can’t rely on Whoopie Goldberg’s money
In a pinch girl cause you’ve gone too far
Cause we know you ain’t funny anyway
Saved money won’t get you too far
Get you too far
Old and dry, out of the groove
It’s hard to show pathos when your face don’t move
And don’t you know a Trump can’t show love
Cause you cut off his head, cause you’re a big slag
For a photographer
It’s a cinch girl
You’re in a pinch girl
A lead pipe cinch girl…Pinandpuller (6f2705) — 5/31/2017 @ 12:51 am
Whatever happened to advertisers selecting where to advertise based on how many people would see the ad? I don’t judge advertisers based on the programming, they are in the business of trying to get new customers. While some do it to support causes, most do not.
USAA is a military affiliated insurance company, which is why their customers are mostly military veterans.Jeremy (91d265) — 5/31/2017 @ 5:04 am
million moms say every ad they don’t approve makes baby jesus cryhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/31/2017 @ 5:09 am
Speaking of babies,The Motherhunt, another fine A&E Nero Wolfe Mystery, based on one of the best of the books, has both a baby and Carrie Fisher in it.
And you know that Carrie Fisher was a baby when Anakin Skywalker became Darth Vader. Connections.nk (dbc370) — 5/31/2017 @ 5:19 am
Beldar @40. My father would have said that it’s because Muslim women don’t leave their husbands.
It’s also reflected in Muslim law. There is no provision for a woman to divorce her husband. If they agree to divorce, he has to “go to Reno” (figuratively speaking).nk (dbc370) — 5/31/2017 @ 5:34 am
I’d forgotten about that one.narciso (d1f714) — 5/31/2017 @ 5:37 am
i was gonna watch the other one last night but i started watching that movie directed by the guy what took the hot Trump decap pics with CNN Superstar Kathy Griffin
i got halfway thru
Wes Bentley i say this with love
you just aren’t selling it
otherwise it’s an odd amalgam of earnest amateurishness and a lot of very very generous maybe-it’s-maybelline treatment by the camera towards abigail breslin
basically it’s hanna with the production values and sensibility of a CW pilot
really long wind-up, i saved Act 2 for tonight
promises lotsa grrrl power and several dollops of rote comeuppance for our ill-fated and cartoonish high school seniors by day serial killers by nighthappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/31/2017 @ 5:41 am
My daughter’s high school sent out an email on “13 Reasons Why”, offering to help us talk to our teenagers about it. By that time, my daughter had seen all of it (yeah, we’re permissive parents), and she told us that she thought that it was pretty much a stupid show and the dead protagonist was pretty much a dipsh!t. The entertainment industry is only as influential as its audience allows it to be.nk (dbc370) — 5/31/2017 @ 5:54 am
Well they got rid of wes in the first instalment of hunger games so what does that tell you, does he look slightly werewolfish like sommerhalder’s older brosnarciso (d1f714) — 5/31/2017 @ 6:05 am
Carrie was the script doctor on among things lethal weapon 3narciso (d1f714) — 5/31/2017 @ 6:07 am
There’s a series on Netflix sort of like homeland, it’s about the Israeli plain clothes undercover unit, called fauda.narciso (d1f714) — 5/31/2017 @ 6:11 am
41… great stuff PandP!!!
Watch “Patriot” on Amazon, very amusing!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 5/31/2017 @ 6:23 am
added fauda to my list
amazon signed me up for monthly prime just out of nowhere – apparently this happens a lot
i’m still taking a break from that
partly cause they started locking the vestibule door and deliveries have become problematic
that’s so sketchy thoughhappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/31/2017 @ 6:44 am
i think wes and the director think he’s delivering “intense” but when you phone in “intense” it just comes off as
well, what we have herehappyfeet (28a91b) — 5/31/2017 @ 6:49 am
I’m just saying get some silver bullets just to be sure.narciso (d1f714) — 5/31/2017 @ 6:52 am
I have Kindle Unlimited. It’s been a pretty good deal so far.nk (dbc370) — 5/31/2017 @ 6:58 am
The problem with weiner isn’t he’s a degenerate, but an enabler of the insecure transference of classified info.narciso (d1f714) — 5/31/2017 @ 7:12 am